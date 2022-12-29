You are here

TASI set to be range-bound in H1 2023 despite sharp correction: Al Rajhi Capital

TASI set to be range-bound in H1 2023 despite sharp correction: Al Rajhi Capital
Al Rajhi Capital noted that selected banks and petrochemical companies. (Shutterstock). (Shutterstock) will rally in the second half of 2023. (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan

TASI set to be range-bound in H1 2023 despite sharp correction: Al Rajhi Capital

TASI set to be range-bound in H1 2023 despite sharp correction: Al Rajhi Capital
Updated 17 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index is expected to consolidate and remain range-bound for the next three to six months despite a sharp correction in the equity markets and valuations moving below the average levels, according to a report by Al Rajhi Capital.  

In its report titled ‘Saudi Equity Market Report’ Al Rajhi Capital noted that selected banks and petrochemical companies will rally in the second half of 2023.  

“As clarity emerges over Fed’s interest rate trajectory and its impact on the global economy, we believe modest rally to happen in the second half of 2023 mainly led by banks and petchem,” said Al Rajhi Capital in the report.  

The report further noted that bank stocks in aggregate are expected to offer a 10 percent upside from current price levels, a rally which will be primarily led by large banks.  

According to the report, the demand outlook for petrochemicals will most probably be weak due to the global economic slowdown.  

“Average polymer prices are down by around 20 percent to 30 percent from their second-quarter 2022 average levels, due to the elevated demand concerns and oversupplied markets. However, we believe polymer prices have reached the bottom,” said Al Rajhi Capital in the report.  

The report further pointed out that feedstock prices are expected to witness a limited price correction aided by firm oil prices in 2023.  

According to Al Rajhi Capital, oil demand is expected to grow in 2023, driven by relaxation in China’s COVID-19 policies.  

The report added that crude prices will be firm next year, due to factors like healthy demand growth, lower inventory levels, and the decision of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, which equals to about 2 percent of world demand, from November 2022 until the end of 2023. 

“As per the current trading forward contracts, crude prices are expected to average at $79 per barrel for 2023. Overall, healthy oil prices will continue to support government revenues and reforms,” the report added.  

Al Rajhi Capital went on to say that Saudi Arabia is likely to produce 10 million barrels of oil per day in 2023.  

According to the report, firm oil prices will fetch a revenue of SR754 billion ($201 billion) in 2023 to the Saudi government, thus helping to witness the second financial surplus since 2013. 

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

UAE's retail trade sector profits from Sharjah Shopping Promotions for the 2nd week in a row

UAE’s retail trade sector profits from Sharjah Shopping Promotions for the 2nd week in a row
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

UAE’s retail trade sector profits from Sharjah Shopping Promotions for the 2nd week in a row

UAE’s retail trade sector profits from Sharjah Shopping Promotions for the 2nd week in a row
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s retail trade sector is continuing to profit from a government-led scheme offering discounts of up to 75 percent on luxury brands and consumer goods for the second week in a row, according to a statement.

Sharjah Shopping Promotions was launched by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Dec. 15, is expected to continue up until Jan. 29 throughout the emirate.

"Sharjah Shopping Promotions is one of the major annual events organized by the chamber to highlight Sharjah's economic, social, cultural and touristic position and contribute to revitalizing commercial activity and securing its sustainable growth,” director of economic relations and marketing at SCCI and general coordinator of the event Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan said in a statement.

"The chamber is committed to developing innovative work mechanisms in order to create an environment that stimulates promotional and entertainment events and attracts large numbers of visitors who can enjoy their time watching the winter events and activities organized by tourist destinations, attractions, and shopping centers," head of the SCCI's Festival and Shows Department Hana Al Suwaidi said.

In October, Google released a new study, conducted by Ipsos, highlighting the key shopping habits of consumers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia ahead of the Black Friday — or White Friday as it’s known in the region — shopping season.

The study findings, along with internal insights by Google, were shared with advertisers and industry experts at Google’s superstore pop-up event in Dubai earlier this month.

According to Google’s internal data, consumers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt showed more interest in searching for Black Friday deals on the internet, compared to consumers in Brazil, the UK, and the US.

The new study by Ipsos explores the key changes in the consumer journey when purchasing during the Black Friday season. 

“The shopping season has been gaining massive significance in shoppers’ lifestyles in the last couple of years. The pandemic has most definitely increased the relevance of online shopping and pushed retailers to use early promotions to pull holiday sales forward,” Ziad Issa, chief client officer of Ipsos Media, told Arab News in October.

Topics: Sharjah Shopping Promotions UAE retail

Savola Group gains $21.6m from stakes sale to Taiba Investments Co.  

Savola Group gains $21.6m from stakes sale to Taiba Investments Co.  
Updated 29 December 2022
ARAB NEWS  

Savola Group gains $21.6m from stakes sale to Taiba Investments Co.  

Savola Group gains $21.6m from stakes sale to Taiba Investments Co.  
Updated 29 December 2022
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Savola Group has announced gains of SR81 million ($21.6 million) from the sale of its stakes in Knowledge Economic City Co. and Knowledge Economic City Developers to Taiba Investments Co.  

Taiba Investments inked a binding agreement to acquire Savola’s entire ownership in KEC and KECD for SR459.26 million in August, and the shareholders of both companies granted their approvals for the sale deal on Sept. 13 and Sept. 20, respectively.  

With this deal, Taiba will increase its ownership in KEC from 3.2 percent to 9.6 percent and boost equity in KECD from 14.35 percent to 35.06 percent.  

“It’s worth mentioning that the transaction has generated cash proceeds amounting to SR459 million, resulting in a gain of SR39 million that will be recorded in other comprehensive income and a gain of SR2 million that will be recorded in the statement of profit or loss in Q4 2022,” Savola Group said in a statement to Tadawul.  

“The financial impact of the transaction will be reflected as an increase in the company’s investments in the consolidated balance sheet. It will positively impact the statement of income as expected revenue from the deal,” Taiba Investments Co. announced to the exchange.  

The deal was supposed to be closed 120 days from the signing date on Nov.11, however, both companies extended the agreement by 60 days.  

The General Authority for Competition cleared the sale transaction on Nov. 29, according to a bourse filing.  

Savola Group reported a net profit after zakat and tax of SR648.3 million for the first nine months of 2022, an increase of 36 percent compared to SR476.2 million in the same period a year earlier. 

The profit was driven by higher gross profit, improved margins in the food processing segment and higher profit share from associates, despite higher operating expenses and increased net finance cost.  

Meanwhile, Knowledge Economic City widened net losses after zakat and tax to SR10.7 million in the first nine months of 2022, from SR2.6 million in the year-earlier period.  

Taiba Investment Co., on the other hand, reported a net profit after zakat and tax of SR97.6 million for the first nine months of 2022, against a net loss of SR53.2 million in the same period a year earlier. 

Topics: Savola Group Taiba Investments Knowledge Economic City Co Knowledge Economic City Developers

India becomes second beneficiary of Saudi visa program for skilled workers

India becomes second beneficiary of Saudi visa program for skilled workers
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

India becomes second beneficiary of Saudi visa program for skilled workers

India becomes second beneficiary of Saudi visa program for skilled workers
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Indian plumbers, electricians, and welders are among a select group of workers who will soon be able to take part in a new pilot programme to secure a visa to work in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced plans to launch the Skill Verification scheme in India, making the South Asian country the second beneficiary of the program for skilled workers after it was rolled out in Pakistan in September.

The program’s pilot phase is set to kick off in the country’s capital New Delhi, as well as the largest city and commercial capital Mumbai, and will also include refrigeration and air conditioning technicians, and automobile electricians.

Under the program, examination centers will conduct written and practical tests for skilled workers in India before they could apply for a Saudi work visa to verify that they are capable of working in the profession they were recruited for.

This comes as the MHRSD aims to raise the professional competency of skilled workers in the Saudi employment market.

In turn, this will also elevate productivity, the quality of their work, and bring down the inflow of unqualified workers into the labor market.

Amid efforts to further develop the skills of the workforce in line with international standards and in order to meet domestic demand in the labor market, the MHRSD is eyeing 23 specializations by the near future.

The Skilled Verification Program was launched back in March 2021 by the MHRSD in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation to guarantee the proficiency of skilled workers in the Saudi labor market.

It aims to make the Saudi labor market more attractive by granting foreign workers the right to change jobs and leave the country without employers’ permission.

Saudi Arabia is seeking to boost its private sector, part of an ambitious plan to diversify its oil-dependent economy. The country’s Vision 2030 reform plan is a package of economic and social policies designed to free the Kingdom from reliance on oil exports.

Topics: visa Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development India

Saudi Arabia sees 81% increase in mining licenses awarded: Official data

Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia sees 81% increase in mining licenses awarded: Official data

Saudi Arabia sees 81% increase in mining licenses awarded: Official data
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia issued 38 new mining licenses in November, up from the 21 it awarded the previous month as the sector continues to grow in line with the Vision 2030 economic diversification plan, according to official data.

The total mining exploration licenses in the Kingdom now stand at 2,201, up from 2,164 in October.

Of those handed out in November, 24 were for mineral exploration, 13 for the building materials industry and one for raw material production, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing data from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

According to the data, there are currently 1,371 building materials quarry licenses in the Kingdom, followed by 589 exploration licenses, 172 mine and mine exploitation licenses, 36 reconnaissance licenses, and one mineral license in surplus with 33 licenses.

As Saudi Arabia expands its mining sector, the Kingdom is all set to host the 2023 edition of the Future Minerals Forum from Jan. 10 to 12 in Riyadh. 

Ministers, industry experts and thought leaders, along with 7,500 delegates, will attend the forum, where they will share the future outlook, opportunities and challenges faced by the mining industry. 

The forum is also expected to publish a range of academic papers into the future of mining and the ways in which the industry will reform.

The report from the ministry further noted that the Riyadh region topped the industry with 500 active licenses, followed by the Makkah region with 408 licenses and the Eastern region with 371 licenses.

The Madinah region currently has 236 licenses, while the Asir and the Tabuk regions have 186 and 139 licenses respectively.

The report added that the region of Qassim has 101 permits, followed by the Hail region with 72 licenses, the Jazan region with 69 permits, and the Najran region with 47 mining licenses.

The Northern Border region currently has 25 mining permits, while the Baha region and the Al-Jouf region have 24 and 23 mining licenses respectively.

For Saudi Arabia, the development of the mining sector is very crucial as the Kingdom is steadily diversifying its economy, in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030.

Earlier in December, during the Mines and Money conference in London, Khalid Al-Mudaifer, vice-minister for Mining Affairs, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said that Saudi Arabia will become the world leader in sustainable metal production.

Al-Mudaifer also added that minerals are indispensable to the energy transition from hydrocarbons to renewables.

In November, speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative Forum held alongside the UN’s Climate Change Conference in Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh, Saudi Arabia’s Industry Minister Bandar Al-Khorayef said his government would keep “feeding” opportunities to companies who want to tap into the Kingdom’s estimated $1.3 trillion mining sector.

Al-Khorayef further noted that Saudi Arabia is providing mining licenses within a very short period of time compared to other nations.

“Saudi Arabia provides mining licenses in 90 to 180 days, but globally, it takes years of time,” said Al-Khorayef.

Topics: Mining Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

SABB wins 'Best Private Bank' for 2023

SABB wins ‘Best Private Bank’ for 2023
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

SABB wins ‘Best Private Bank’ for 2023

SABB wins ‘Best Private Bank’ for 2023
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi British Bank has been named “The Best Private Bank in Saudi Arabia” for 2023 in the Global Finance Group’s annual excellence awards.

The independent investment firm awarded SABB the accolade for its work in the field of private banking services as well as its variety of banking offers, services, and investment opportunities.

Global Finance’s annual awards are targeted at recognizing banks that best serve the specific needs of high-net-worth individuals and evaluated on input from industry insiders and independent research that takes into account a series of factors about the performance of private banks during the award period.

In a statement released by SABB, the bank’s Chief Retail Banking and Wealth Management Officer Bandar Al Ghashyan said: "This award is a testament to our industry leadership in private banking and our ongoing efforts to support global entrepreneurs. For more than 40 years, SABB has provided all types of support and assistance with innovative banking and investment solutions to contribute to the growth of the national economy and the financial sector.”

SABB is one of the leading banks in financial innovation, established in 1978 as a Saudi joint stock company. It is an associate company of the HSBC Group.

It offers integrated financial and banking services including personal banking, corporate banking, private banking and investment and treasury services. SABB’s paid-up capital is SR20.5 billion ($5.46 billion).

Topics: banking

