You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Updates — Oil set to end turbulent 2022 with second annual gain

Oil Updates — Oil set to end turbulent 2022 with second annual gain

Update Oil Updates — Oil set to end turbulent 2022 with second annual gain
Prices surged in March to a peak of $139.13 a barrel, a level not seen since 2008, after Russia invaded Ukraine, sparking supply and energy security concerns (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6z4we

Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

Oil Updates — Oil set to end turbulent 2022 with second annual gain

Oil Updates — Oil set to end turbulent 2022 with second annual gain
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Friday and were on track for a second straight annual gain in a volatile year marked by tight supplies because of the Ukraine war and weakening demand from the world’s top crude importer, China.

Crude surged in March with global benchmark Brent reaching $139.13 a barrel, the highest since 2008, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked supply concerns. Prices cooled rapidly in 2022’s second half on worries about global recession.

“This has been an extraordinary year for commodity markets, with supply risks leading to increased volatility and elevated prices,” said ING analyst Ewa Manthey.

“Next year is set to be another year of uncertainty, with plenty of volatility.”

On Friday, Brent crude was down 35 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $83.11 a barrel by 1240 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 10 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $78.50.

For the year, Brent looked set to gain 6.9 percent, after jumping 50 percent in 2021. US crude is on track to rise 4.4 percent in 2022, following last year’s gain of 55 percent. Both benchmarks fell in 2020 as the pandemic hit demand.

“Investors are going into 2023 with a cautious mindset, prepared for more rate hikes, and expecting recessions around the globe,” said Craig Erlam, analyst at brokerage OANDA.

“Volatility is likely going nowhere fast as we navigate another highly uncertain year.”

While an increase in year-end holiday travel and Russia’s ban on crude and oil product sales are supportive, supply tightness will be offset by declining consumption due to a deteriorating economic environment next year, said CMC Markets analyst Leon Li.

“The global unemployment rate is expected to rise rapidly in 2023, restraining energy demand. So I think oil prices may fall to $60 next year,” he said.

Oil’s fall in the second half of 2022 came as central banks hiked interest rates to fight inflation, boosting the US dollar. That made dollar-denominated commodities a more costly investment for holders of other

currencies.

Also, China’s zero-COVID-19 restrictions, which were only eased this month, squashed demand recovery hopes. The world’s second largest consumer in 2022 posted its first drop in oil demand for years.

While China is expected to recover in 2023, a recent surge in COVID-19 cases has dimmed hopes of an immediate demand boost. 

Topics: Oil oil prices

Related

Oil Updates — Crude dips on dampening demand outlook; Somalia rejects Genel Energy’s claim to oil permits
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude dips on dampening demand outlook; Somalia rejects Genel Energy’s claim to oil permits

‘Welcoming investment climate’ key to Saudi Arabia’s central role in global mining sector: Report

‘Welcoming investment climate’ key to Saudi Arabia’s central role in global mining sector: Report
Updated 30 December 2022
Arab News

‘Welcoming investment climate’ key to Saudi Arabia’s central role in global mining sector: Report

‘Welcoming investment climate’ key to Saudi Arabia’s central role in global mining sector: Report
Updated 30 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to become a “global leader” in the mining sector thanks to the Kingdom’s investment incentives, according to a new report issued on the eve of a major industry conference.

The analysis, by The Payne Institute for Public Policy at the Colorado School for Mines in the US, states that the Kingdom is on track to play a central role in the supply of precious minerals needed to power the transition to green energy in order to reach the goal of net zero carbon emissions.

The report notes that investments are projected to create roughly 14,000 new jobs in clean energy within the region, and the Kingdom plans to attract $32 billion of investment.

The findings come as Saudi Arabia gears up to host the second edition of the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, with an estimated 200 speakers from around the world expected to attend the event. 

The summit is set to tackle several topics, including sustainability, the future of mining, energy transition, the contribution of minerals to the development of societies, digital transformation, and integrated value chains.

Reflecting on Saudi Arabia’s role in the sector, the report states: “The outlook for Saudi Arabia’s role as a global leader in building out efficient critical mineral supply chains is promising, in part, due to a welcoming investment climate. 

“By providing incentives for investment and being transparent/open to investors, the Kingdom has started to attract a lot of interest in investment partnerships, with the CEO of Eurasian Resources Group, recently stating that Saudi Arabia has all the ‘ingredients to be successful.’”

Currently, the Kingdom is processing 145 exploration license applications sent in by foreign companies, according to the analysis.

According to geological surveys dating back 80 years, the Kingdom is thought to have an estimated reserve of untapped mining potential valued at $1.3 trillion.

However, with the prices of valuable minerals, especially gold, copper and zinc rising, the true value of the Kingdom’s current mineral wealth could be double that figure, CEO of the Saudi Geological Survey Abdullah Al-Shamrani said in September 2022.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Saudi Arabia issued 38 new mining licenses in November, up from the 21 it awarded the previous month as the sector continues to grow in line with the Vision 2030 economic diversification plan, according to official data.

The total mining exploration licenses in the Kingdom now stand at 2,201, up from 2,164 in October.

Of those handed out in November, 24 were for mineral exploration, 13 for the building materials industry and one for raw material production, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing data from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

Topics: Mining Saudi Arabia Future Minerals Forum

Related

Saudi Arabia sees 81% increase in mining licenses awarded: Official data
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia sees 81% increase in mining licenses awarded: Official data

World stocks eye glum 2022 while dollar triumphs

World stocks eye glum 2022 while dollar triumphs
Updated 30 December 2022
Reuters

World stocks eye glum 2022 while dollar triumphs

World stocks eye glum 2022 while dollar triumphs
Updated 30 December 2022
Reuters

LONDON/SINGAPORE: World stocks were steady on the last trading day of the year as markets digested US data and the dismantling of China’s zero-COVID policy, but the global index was heading for a 20 percent drop over a year marred by high inflation and war in Europe, according to Reuters.

The dollar, a beneficiary of rising US interest rates, was on track for its best annual performance in seven years.

The Federal Reserve and other central banks have been fighting inflation in the face of supply chain shortages and an energy crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic and oil producer Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“This has been very much a Fed-driven equity market throughout the year,” said David Bizer, managing partner at investment manager Global Customized Wealth.

“The market has been trying to anticipate when the Fed is going to hike, how fast and how far.”

US stocks closed 1-2.5 percent higher on Thursday, buoyed by data showing rising US jobless claims, which suggested Fed hikes might be starting to cool demand for labor.

Markets anticipate the Fed funds rate peaking near 5 percent in the middle of next year, from the current 4.25-4.5 percent.

The Fed has raised rates by a total 425 basis points since March.

Quarter and year-end book-squaring also lifted stocks, Bizer said.

But S&P 500 futures lost a little froth on Friday, falling 0.5 percent.

The Dow Jones index is heading for an 8.5 percent drop on the year, while the S&P 500 is eyeing a 19 percent fall.

European stocks fell 0.5 percent and were on course for a 12 percent annual drop. Britain’s FTSE 100, which houses several exporters, was down 0.2 percent but was bound for a rise of more than 1 percent in 2022.

MSCI’s world equity index was heading for its largest annual drop since the global financial crisis of 2008, when it slid more than 40 percent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.38 percent, but is set to end the year down 19 percent, its worst performance since 2008.

Japan’s Nikkei was unchanged on the day, down 11 percent on the year.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index was up 0.4 percent on the day but down 22 percent on the year, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.2 percent on the day but fell 16 percent in 2022.

Chinese leaders have pledged to step up policy adjustments to cushion the impact on businesses and consumers from a surge in COVID-19 infections.

China’s health system has been under stress due to soaring cases since the country started dismantling its “zero-COVID” policy at the start of the month, with several countries imposing or considering imposing curbs on travelers from China.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, dipped 0.16 percent.

The dollar has gained more than 8 percent over the year, but it lost more than 7 percent this quarter on expectations the Fed may not raise rates as high as previously feared.

Sterling was set for its worst performance against the dollar since 2016, when the UK voted to leave the EU. It was last at $1.2063, down 0.09 percent on the day and around 11 percent on the year.

The Japanese yen strengthened to a 10-day high of 131.72 per dollar, but the Bank of Japan’s ultra-dovish policy has pushed it 13 percent lower this year, its worst performance since 2013.

The euro was steady at $1.0669, and was eyeing a 6 percent fall on the year.

Investors have been worried that central banks’ efforts to tame inflation could lead to an economic slowdown.

“Averting a downturn is a tall order,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank, noting that the odds are stacked against economies emerging unscathed from global policy tightening.

Going into 2023, inflation has still to be beaten and investors will also be wary of geo-political tensions arising from the war in Ukraine and diplomatic strains over Taiwan, analysts said.

US Treasuries and German bonds, the benchmarks of global borrowing markets, lost 16 percent and 24 percent respectively in dollar terms this year.

Ten-year US Treasury yields gained 1 basis point to 3.84 percent on Friday, while 10-year German Bund yields rose 3.5 bps to 2.5 percent.

US crude rose 0.54 percent to $78.72 per barrel and Brent was at $83.87, up 0.49 percent on the day.

Brent looked set to end the year with a gain of 8 percent, after jumping 50.2 percent in 2021. US crude was on track for a 4.8 percent rise in 2022 following a 55 percent gain last year.

Gold was steady at $1.816 per ounce, and was also little changed on the year.
 

Topics: global markets Federal Reserve Bank

Related

World markets decline, rattled by plans for more rate hikes
Business & Economy
World markets decline, rattled by plans for more rate hikes

Saudi Arabia sets stage for energy breakthroughs with global forum in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia sets stage for energy breakthroughs with global forum in Riyadh
Updated 30 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia sets stage for energy breakthroughs with global forum in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia sets stage for energy breakthroughs with global forum in Riyadh
  • Global forum being held in the Middle East and North Africa for the very first time
Updated 30 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Preparations are nearing completion ahead of the 44th International Association for Energy Economics Conference, which will be held in Riyadh at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center from Feb. 4-9.

Held in the Middle East and North Africa for the very first time under the theme “Pathways to a Clean, Stable and Sustainable Energy Future,” the conference will bring together policymakers, academics, business leaders and NGO officials, providing a “platform to present, discuss, and debate critical challenges and solutions surrounding the unfolding energy trilemma,” KAPSARC said.

“The need for such dialogue is crucial in light of rising energy costs and increasing pressures to transition from fossil fuel reliance to clean and renewable alternatives. Individuals, businesses, industries and nations require a long-term balance between energy reliability, affordability and sustainability,” it added.

The foundations for successful post-conference outcomes have already been laid with Egypt’s recent hosting of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) last month, KAPSARC said.

The event also has the potential to consolidate the wider region’s climate change leadership credentials ahead of COP28 in the UAE in 2023.

Fahad Alajlan, president of KAPSARC, said: “As accelerating the energy transition becomes ever more imperative for achieving net zero and definitively overcoming the evolving climate crisis in due course, the global community has a unique opportunity to work together to realize mutual aspirations.

“The 44th IAEE Conference represents another key chapter in facilitating dialogue and exchanging knowledge and innovation on the local, regional, and international levels and we are proud to be hosting an event of such profile and influence.”

From energy access, security and transition to technology developments, partnership frameworks and pathways of change, the event’s open forum format will enable participants and the wider scientific community to identify opportunities that “unlock new value in an evolving energy landscape, as well as discuss breakthrough research that helps combat climate change and shapes the sustainable and holistic energy policies of tomorrow.”

Dr. Majid Al-Moneef, chairman of the Saudi Association for Energy Economics, said: “This timely conference will address the energy and environmental issues facing the region and the world,” adding: “Saudi Arabia has been an active player in the global energy and climate change fora, launching the Saudi and Middle East green initiatives.”

The event’s program will cover a range of views over 11 plenary sessions and three workshops, beginning with an inaugural speech by Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who is also KAPSARC’s chairman of the Board of Trustees.

Renowned keynote speakers and panelists taking part in the conference include Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of S&P Global, Jason Bordoff of Columbia University, Javier Blas of Bloomberg, Jeffrey Currie of Goldman Sachs, Roberta Gatti of the World Bank, as well as Ahmed Al-Khowaiter and Ashraf Al-Ghazzawi of Saudi Aramco.

Other confirmed speakers and panelists include Arunabha Ghosh, Council on Energy, Environment and Water; Hoesung Lee, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change; Rola Dashti, UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia; Bassam Fattouh, Oxford Institute for Energy Studies; Amrita Sen, co-founder and director of research at Energy Aspects, and Kenneth Medlock III, professor at Rice University in the US.

Presentations will be based on independent research and academic findings, providing the basis for data-driven discussions, KAPSARC said.

The program committee of the 44th IAEE Conference has accepted more than 300 papers from authors across 42 countries to present in concurrent panel and daily poster sessions.

The most popular topics submitted included energy and the environment, renewables, the economy, energy modeling and electricity.

“Saudi Arabia is a giant of today’s energy and already investigating a future made of renewables and green hydrogen,” said Jean-Michel Glachant, 2023 president of the IAEE.

“Our IAEE annual conference in Riyadh is an outstanding opportunity to meet the Saudis and discover the Middle East. Missing that is missing the point,” he added.

The conference will also feature an array of social and cultural activities, allowing participants to experience Saudi culture. There will be visits to the historic Diriyah area, home to one of the Kingdom’s UNESCO World Heritage sites.

“This is a significant milestone for the IAEE because the Middle East plays a critical role in world energy markets, and we think it’s important that we have a presence in that region,” said Peter Hartley, IAEE 2022 president and professor of economics at Rice University.

Topics: energy clean energy

Related

Saudi Arabia, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation on clean energy
Saudi Arabia, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation on clean energy
Saudi Arabia achieves clean energy milestone as first shipment of ‘blue’ ammonia reaches South Korea
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia achieves clean energy milestone as first shipment of ‘blue’ ammonia reaches South Korea

China to adjust trade tariffs on some goods from Jan. 1

China to adjust trade tariffs on some goods from Jan. 1
Updated 30 December 2022
Arab News

China to adjust trade tariffs on some goods from Jan. 1

China to adjust trade tariffs on some goods from Jan. 1
  • Beijing to import 44 foreign video games, grants multiple licenses to Tencent
Updated 30 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: China will adjust import and export tariffs on some goods from Jan. 1, in order to speed and promote development and expand domestic demand, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

Export tariffs on aluminum and aluminum alloys are to be raised, the ministry said in a statement, citing the tariff commission of China’s state council, or Cabinet.

The current import tariff will stay on seven types of coal until March 31 next year, with tariffs adopted for most favored nations from April 1, the Finance Ministry said in a separate statement.

As the world’s second biggest economy battles a surge in COVID-19 infections after Beijing’s abrupt U-turn on stringent curbs, it will set tariffs to zero on ingredients of some anti-COVID drugs, so as to ease the financial burden on patients.

To meet shoppers’ demands, import tariffs will be further lowered on coffee makers and juice extractors, the tariff commission said.

As competition grows with the US on technology issues, China has decided to further reduce the tariffs for most favored nations on 62 types of information technology products from July 1 next year.

That step will cut China’s overall tariffs to 7.3 percent from 7.4 percent.

Foreign video games

China’s video game regulator granted publishing licenses to 44 foreign games for domestic release, including seven from South Korea, further lifting rigid curbs that have hammered the industry for 18 months.

South Korean gaming stocks, including Netmarble Corp.,NCSOFT, Krafton, Kakao Games and Devsisters jumped between 2 percent and more than 17 percent in morning trade on Thursday, a day after Chinese authorities granted publishing licenses.

The approval of seven South Korean games is significant because China has restricted the import of South Korean content since a 2017 dispute over South Korea’s installation of a US missile defense shield. Before this new list, only two South Korean games had been approved.

Among the imported online games approved by the National Press and Publication Administration are five to be published by Tencent Holdings such as “Pokémon Unite” by Nintendo and “Valorant” by Riot Games, according to a list the regulator released.

The regulator initially released a list of 45 approved imported games. It removed Yoozoo’s “Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming” later on Wednesday, without giving a reason. Yoozoo appears, however, to already have a license, according to a document the authority published in September.

The regulator also approved 84 domestic games for the month of December, according to a separate list released on Wednesday.

Yuan edges higher

China’s yuan edged higher against the dollar in thin year-end trading on Thursday, though its gains were capped by investors’ concerns over the spread of infections since the government began dismantling its zero-COVID regime earlier this month.

The Chinese currency is also on course to book its biggest annual loss since 1994, when China unified market and official rates, having depreciated by 8.85 percent against the dollar in the year-to-date.

Topics: China

Related

Philippine president to raise South China Sea issue during Beijing visit
World
Philippine president to raise South China Sea issue during Beijing visit

Luberef’s listing to propel company’s growth strategy, says top official

Luberef’s listing to propel company’s growth strategy, says top official
Updated 29 December 2022
Reina Takla

Luberef’s listing to propel company’s growth strategy, says top official

Luberef’s listing to propel company’s growth strategy, says top official
Updated 29 December 2022
Reina Takla

RIYADH: Describing its listing on the Saudi Stock Exchange as “an important milestone,” the Saudi oil giant Aramco’s base oil supplier Luberef sees the move as an opportunity to propel its growth trajectory.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Mohammed Y. Al-Qahtani, senior vice president of downstream, Saudi Aramco, said: “As an integral part of Saudi Arabia’s supply chain and a driving force in the Kingdom’s industrialization ambitions, Luberef’s listing will provide an important strategic dimension to propel the company’s growth strategy and help realize its vision to be the leading supplier of premium base oils and specialty products.”

The listing came amid a flurry of initial public offerings in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East. Luberef received the Kingdom’s Capital Market Authority’s nod for registration and listing of its 50 million shares, equivalent to 29.656 percent of its share capital, last month. The IPO drew strong demand from local and international investors.

FASTFACTS

Luberef received the Kingdom’s Capital Market Authority’s nod for registration and listing of its 50 million shares, equivalent to 29.656 percent of its share capital, last month.

It is the Kingdom’s third-largest IPO in 2022 after second-placed Nahdi Medical, Saudi Arabia’s biggest pharmacy chain, which raised $1.36 billion.

Earlier this year, Luberef announced that it intends to launch a new specialty production facility in Yanbu that will manufacture transformer oil and white oil used in power generation, pharmaceutical, and food businesses.

It is the Kingdom’s third-largest IPO in 2022 after second-placed Nahdi Medical, Saudi Arabia’s biggest pharmacy chain, which raised $1.36 billion.

“Furthermore, the listing of Luberef on the main market of the Saudi exchange is an important milestone for the company, and a mechanism to enable the next phase of growth in a dynamic marketplace with increasing opportunities for expansion in the Kingdom and beyond,” the top Aramco official said.

Officials ringing the bell during IPO ceremony at Tadawul. Supplied

Elaborating further Al-Qahtani said: “Luberef is already an integral part of the Saudi supply chain, with its products serving critical applications in vehicles, ships, machinery, and more.

“The listing will help fuel Luberef’s growth trajectory and unlock new opportunities for all stakeholders.”

State-led IPO programs in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai have helped equity capital markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, in sharp contrast to the United States and Europe, where global banks have been trimming headcount in a dealmaking drought.

With this move, Luberef joined the long list of several Aramco subsidiaries that are already listed on the Saudi stock exchange. These include Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co.

Commenting on Luberef’s relationship with Saudi Aramco, Al-Qahtani said: “Aramco currently owns 70 percent of Luberef’s issued share capital and will retain its entire 70 percent equity stake in Luberef after IPO.”

“Luberef has long-term agreements with Aramco for the provision of its feedstock,” he added.

Earlier this year, Luberef announced that it intends to launch a new specialty production facility in Yanbu that will manufacture transformer oil and white oil used in power generation, pharmaceutical, and food businesses.

Called Lube Hub, the facility will enable the localization of these specialty products in the Kingdom. The venture will attract producers and operators of base oil-related products.

“Luberef is also a member of the Aramco base oil alliance, formed in 2019, between Aramco and its base oil producing affiliates, including S-Oil and Motiva,” he continued. “This allows Luberef to supply base oils to key markets in Asia and the Americas through our network in order to benefit from demand in other markets.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul Saudi Aramco IPO Listing Luberef

Related

Saudi CMA approves registration and IPO of Aramco’s Luberef shares
Business & Economy
Saudi CMA approves registration and IPO of Aramco’s Luberef shares
TASI sheds 98 points; Aramco’s Luberef IPO to raise $1.32bn: Closing bell  
Business & Economy
TASI sheds 98 points; Aramco’s Luberef IPO to raise $1.32bn: Closing bell  

Latest updates

British-Palestinian doctor says he was set up by MI5
British-Palestinian doctor says he was set up by MI5
UK backed plan to kill Bin Laden before 9/11 attacks, documents show
UK backed plan to kill Bin Laden before 9/11 attacks, documents show
South Africa fuel tanker blast death toll climbs to 34
South Africa fuel tanker blast death toll climbs to 34
Russia says it is extremely concerned by Ukrainian missile downed over Belarus
Russia says it is extremely concerned by Ukrainian missile downed over Belarus
UK archives reveal government unease at Mandela mediation over Lockerbie
UK archives reveal government unease at Mandela mediation over Lockerbie

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.