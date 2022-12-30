You are here

Pakistan suffers heavy toll during year of rising militant attacks

Pakistani security officials inspect a burnt car after a suicide bomb attack targeting a police truck in Quetta, Balochistan, on Nov. 30, 2022. (AFP file photo)
Pakistani security officials inspect a burnt car after a suicide bomb attack targeting a police truck in Quetta, Balochistan, on Nov. 30, 2022. (AFP file photo)
  • At least 400 Pakistanis were killed in attacks in 2022
  • Security experts say peace talks with local Taliban helped them reorganize
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan suffered a sharp increase in deadly militant attacks in 2022, data compiled by local researchers shows, as armed groups intensified their activity.

The Pak Institute for Peace Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank, said there were 441 deaths in 254 attacks this year. The toll is significantly higher than last year, when 335 people were killed by militants in 207 incidents, and in 2020, when 146 attacks killed 220.

“The sharp increase in terror attacks in the last two years shows we have been losing the gains made against various militant groups through military operations,” Khawaja Khalid Farooq, former head of the National Counter Terrorism Authority, told Arab News on Friday.

While NACTA, which coordinates federal and provincial counterterrorism efforts, did not respond to Arab News queries related to the spike, which has been linked to the resurgence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in the country’s north and increased activity of separatists in the impoverished southwestern Balochistan province.

Violence in the early part of the year was mainly carried out by separatist groups in Balochistan, which targeted security forces and Chinese nationals working on the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

The TTP stepped up attacks in different parts of the country after calling off a ceasefire with the government in November.  

“The TTP and different Baloch separatist outfits have apparently joined hands to attack our security personnel both in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces which should be a worrying sign,” Farooq said.

The group was at its strongest in the 2000s and took control of parts of what is now Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in 2007. During that time, militants unleashed a reign of terror, killing and beheading politicians, singers, soldiers and opponents. They banned female education and destroyed almost 200 girls’ schools.

They were ousted two years later in a major military operation. However, the group has been regaining strength since last year, as it is believed to have reorganized itself in the tribal districts bordering Afghanistan.

The Pakistani Taliban are separate but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in neighboring Afghanistan last year as US and NATO troops withdrew after 20 years of war.

Since then, top TTP leaders and fighters have been hiding in Afghanistan.

With the help of Afghanistan’s new rulers, the Pakistani government started peace talks with TTP, which resulted in a ceasefire in late 2021.

But as the group called it off last month, PIPS director Muhammad Amir Rana told Arab News that the efforts “proved counterproductive, giving the TTP a chance to regroup and reinforce itself for a fresh wave of attacks.”

Journalist and security expert Hassan Khan said Pakistan ignored the militancy issue during the lull period which helped their recent resurgence.

“Pakistan released a large number of TTP militants from its prisons during the peace talks, including some elders who had gone back to their respective territories where they regrouped themselves against the state,” he told Arab News.

“The situation could get worse if political leaders fail to take ownership of the situation and formulate a national consensus policy to eliminate militants.”

 

Ellie Aben

  • Half a million people affected by one of the year’s deadliest weather-related disasters 
  • Damage to infrastructure and agriculture estimated at $24.6 million
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The death toll from flooding caused by incessant rains in the Philippines has climbed to 44, authorities said on Friday, as rescuers raced to find dozens of people who were still reported missing.

Nearly 510,000 people have been affected by what has been one of the deadliest weather-related events in the country this year, as flash floods submerged villages, towns and highways in the Visayas and Mindanao regions as Filipinos celebrated Christmas.

“As of this morning, unfortunately, we now have 44 reported (dead),” Diego Agustin Mariano, information officer at the Office of Civil Defense, told Arab News.

Most deaths, caused by drowning from flash floods, were reported in Northern Mindanao.

The floods have subsided, but intermittent heavy rains continued on Friday, and rescuers in villages hit by landslides had to crawl through mud and rubble to look for survivors.

At least 28 people were still missing.

“I can’t say what the chances are of them still being alive, but search and rescue operations are ongoing,” Mariano said.

“We are still looking on the bright side. We are still hoping for the best, that those missing are still alive and will be found and rescued.”

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council estimated damage to infrastructure and agriculture at 1.37 billion pesos ($24.6 million).

Nearly 57,000 people were still sheltering at evacuation centers in the worst-affected central southern provinces of Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan, Bukidnon, Camiguin, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte, and in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Unlike other deadly weather-related incidents in the country, the floods were not triggered by tropical storms that regularly hit the Philippines. 

The Christmas rains were caused by a shear line, an area where warm and cold winds meet, forming in the country’s south. Multiple reports rank the Philippines as one of the countries most affected by and vulnerable to climate change.

The archipelago nation has been experiencing an increase in highly destructive weather events for the past decade, as the world gets warmer.

British-Palestinian doctor says he was set up by MI5

British-Palestinian doctor says he was set up by MI5
Arab News

British-Palestinian doctor says he was set up by MI5

  • Issam Hijjawi Bassalat arrested on charges of assisting New IRA in 2020
  • Ophthalmologist says undercover agent convinced him to speak at ‘army council’ in Belfast believing it was public forum
Arab News

LONDON: A British-Palestinian doctor has said an MI5 agent tried to ensnare him as part of a plan to arrest multiple members of the New Irish Republican Army.

Issam Hijjawi Bassalat, 65, a doctor and political activist, was arrested in August 2020 at Heathrow Airport in London for alleged involvement with Saoradh, considered the political wing of the Irish terrorist group.

He claims to have been set up by Dennis McFadden, an undercover MI5 operative, after McFadden drove him to an “army council” meeting at a rented house in Northern Ireland in July 2020.

Bassalat, who worked for the National Health Service in Scotland since 2010 as an ophthalmologist, said he was asked by McFadden to speak at a public meeting in 2020 in Belfast after the doctor was told he would need to travel to the Northern Irish capital from his home in Scotland to collect a new UK passport for his daughter.

But on the day of the meeting, Bassalat, who said he previously attended Saoradh public meetings to discuss non-violent and democratic political change, claims to have been driven out of the city to the secluded site to meet a handful of individuals who, it is believed, included New IRA members.

“It is clear he was lured to Belfast on a false pretence. For a prolonged period, Dennis McFadden persuaded him to come to meetings, kept in contact with him on visits to Scotland and finally brought him into the middle of an MI5 undercover operation,” Bassalat’s lawyer Gavin Booth told The Times.

“Despite this attempted entrapment, Dr. Bassalat only spoke to the meeting about the need for peaceful and democratic change. He did not speak in support of violence or terrorism.”

Prosecution lawyers argue that Bassalat had been in regular contact with members of the New IRA for years, and had discussed ways of establishing links with other paramilitary groups around the world.

Bassalat lost his license to practice medicine in the UK following his arrest, and the father of four has been forced to live off state benefits since he was released from custody from Maghaberry prison near Belfast following a heart attack, where he had been remanded on charges of assisting a terrorist organization.

Nine members of Saoradh were arrested in Northern Ireland on the same day as Bassalat was detained in London. 

McFadden, 54, who held a senior role in Saoradh, has gone into hiding along with his family. A pre-trial hearing discussed how he had slowly won the trust of members of the group over a 15-year period, climbing its ranks, becoming involved in justice campaigns for other arrested members, and even arranging trips abroad and to football matches for other members.

UK backed plan to kill Bin Laden before 9/11 attacks, documents show

UK backed plan to kill Bin Laden before 9/11 attacks, documents show
Arab News

UK backed plan to kill Bin Laden before 9/11 attacks, documents show

  • US aimed to assassinate Al-Qaeda leader after deadly embassy bombings in Africa
Arab News

LONDON: The UK supported a US plan to assassinate Osama bin Laden nine months before the 9/11 attacks, The Times reported on Friday.

Newly declassified documents show that the British government led by former Prime Minister Tony Blair favored the strategy to kill the Al-Qaeda leader in an airstrike.

At the time, Bin Laden was on the FBI’s most-wanted list of terrorists following a series of Al-Qaeda attacks, including the bombings of the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that left more than 200 people dead.

A suicide bombing masterminded by Bin Laden against the USS Cole, a US Navy destroyer, also killed 17 people.

John Sawers, Blair’s foreign affairs adviser, told him at the time: “We’re all in favor of whacking OBL. The Americans don’t yet have proof that he was responsible for the attack on the USS Cole.

“They won’t launch airstrikes until they have a smoking gun, and that may not be until after Jan. 20 (when George W. Bush would become president).”

British support for the killing of Bin Laden was mentioned to Blair in a pre-dinner briefing before the prime minister was set to meet with US President Bill Clinton, who was shortly replaced by Bush.

“We’re all in favour of whacking OBL but we need a bit of notice and a chance to influence the timing,” Sawers told Blair.

Since the attacks on its embassies, the US had been pursuing Bin Laden. A day before the 9/11 attacks, Clinton was recorded as saying the US had the opportunity to kill the Al-Qaeda leader in Afghanistan, but the plan was avoided due to the risk of civilian deaths.  

“I nearly got him,” Clinton said on the tape that was released in 2014. But he added that the risk was too high so “I didn’t do it.”

South Africa fuel tanker blast death toll climbs to 34

South Africa fuel tanker blast death toll climbs to 34
AFP

South Africa fuel tanker blast death toll climbs to 34

  • Among the victims were people who had approached to see the truck stuck under the bridge before being caught in the blast
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: The death toll from a fuel tanker explosion in a South African city east of Johannesburg last week has climbed to 34, the health ministry said on Friday.
A truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) became stuck under a bridge in Boksburg last Saturday, triggering a leak and blast that instantly killed 10 people.
“The death toll from (the) Boksburg explosion incident has risen to 34,” the ministry said on Friday, after 24 people died over the following days of severe burns or other wounds.
Among the victims were people who had approached to see the truck stuck under the bridge before being caught in the blast, as well as “11 health workers” at the nearby Tambo Memorial Hospital, it said.
Dozens at the hospital, including patients and staff members, sustained serious burns after the explosion blew out its windows and caused the roof to collapse.
Videos on social media showed a huge fireball under the bridge, which the tanker appeared to have been too high to go under.
It was carrying 60,000 liters of LPG, which is used especially in cooking and gas stoves.

Russia says it is extremely concerned by Ukrainian missile downed over Belarus

Russia says it is extremely concerned by Ukrainian missile downed over Belarus
Reuters

Russia says it is extremely concerned by Ukrainian missile downed over Belarus

  • There has also been a growing flurry of Russian and Belarusian military activity in Belarus in recent months
  • Minsk has insisted that it is not participating in the conflict in Ukraine
Reuters

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Friday it was extremely concerned about a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that was shot down after flying into the air space of its close ally Belarus on Thursday.
Belarus’ defense ministry said on Thursday its air defense forces had shot down a Ukrainian S-300 surface-to-air missile near the village of Harbacha in the Brest region, some 15 km (9 miles) from the Belarus-Ukraine border.
It happened while Russia was firing dozens of missiles at cities across Ukraine in one of the biggest waves of strikes of the conflict.
“This is an incident that causes extreme concern, not only for us, but for our Belarusian partners,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday in Moscow’s first public comment on the incident, which occurred around 10 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Thursday.
The S-300 is a Soviet-era air defense system used by both Russia and Ukraine. In November, an S-300 believed to have strayed after being fired by Ukrainian air defenses — also during Russian air raids — landed on the territory of NATO-member Poland, triggering fears of an escalation that were rapidly defused.
Belarus allowed Moscow to use its territory in February as a staging post for Russian troops and equipment at the start of what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.
There has also been a growing flurry of Russian and Belarusian military activity in Belarus in recent months.
Peskov on Friday stressed the close military ties between the two countries, saying they were in “constant dialogue and constant coordination.”
Minsk has, however, insisted that it is not participating in the conflict in Ukraine, and will not participate unless its own security is threatened by Ukraine or Ukraine’s Western allies.

