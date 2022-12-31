What We Are Reading Today: Statistical and Thermal Physics

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Organizations: A New Approach to Organizational Theory

Author: Heather A. Haveman

Organizations are all around us: government agencies, multinational corporations, social movement organizations, religious congregations, scientific bodies, sports teams, and more. Immensely powerful, they shape all social, economic, political, and cultural life, and are critical for the planning and coordination of every activity from manufacturing cardboard boxes to synthesizing new drugs and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

To understand our world, we must understand organizations. “The Power of Organizations” defines the features of organizations.

It examines how they operate, traces their rise over the course of a millennium, and explains how research on organizations has evolved from the mid-19th century to today.