You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Statistical and Thermal Physics

What We Are Reading Today: Statistical and Thermal Physics

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/pvt5d

Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Statistical and Thermal Physics

Photo/Supplied
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

Authors: HARVEY GOULD AND JAN TOBOCHNIK

This revised and expanded edition of “Statistical and Thermal Physics” introduces students to the essential ideas and techniques used in many areas of contemporary physics. Ready-to-run programs help make the many abstract concepts concrete.
The text requires only a background in introductory mechanics and some basic ideas of quantum theory, discussing material typically found in undergraduate texts as well as topics such as fluids, critical phenomena, and computational techniques, which serve as a natural bridge to graduate study.

 

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Organizations: A New Approach to Organizational Theory
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Organizations: A New Approach to Organizational Theory
What We Are Reading Today: Laminar Flow Theory
books
What We Are Reading Today: Laminar Flow Theory

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Organizations: A New Approach to Organizational Theory

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Organizations: A New Approach to Organizational Theory
Updated 30 December 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Organizations: A New Approach to Organizational Theory

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Organizations: A New Approach to Organizational Theory
Updated 30 December 2022
Arab News

Author: Heather A. Haveman 

Organizations are all around us: government agencies, multinational corporations, social movement organizations, religious congregations, scientific bodies, sports teams, and more. Immensely powerful, they shape all social, economic, political, and cultural life, and are critical for the planning and coordination of every activity from manufacturing cardboard boxes to synthesizing new drugs and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

To understand our world, we must understand organizations. “The Power of Organizations” defines the features of organizations.

 It examines how they operate, traces their rise over the course of a millennium, and explains how research on organizations has evolved from the mid-19th century to today.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Laminar Flow Theory
books
What We Are Reading Today: Laminar Flow Theory
What We Are Reading Today: What Do You Want Out of Life?
books
What We Are Reading Today: What Do You Want Out of Life?

What We Are Reading Today: Laminar Flow Theory

What We Are Reading Today: Laminar Flow Theory
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Laminar Flow Theory

What We Are Reading Today: Laminar Flow Theory
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

Author: P.A. Lagerstrom 

Fluid mechanics is one of the greatest accomplishments of classical physics. The Navier-Stokes equations, first derived in the 18th century, serve as an accurate mathematical model with which to describe the flow of a broad class of real fluids. 

Not only is the subject of interest to mathematicians and physicists, but it is also indispensable to mechanical, aeronautical, and chemical engineers, who have to apply the equations to real-world examples, such as the flow of air around an aircraft wing or the motion of liquid droplets in a suspension.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: What Do You Want Out of Life?
books
What We Are Reading Today: What Do You Want Out of Life?
What We Are Reading Today: August in Kabul 
books
What We Are Reading Today: August in Kabul 

What We Are Reading Today: What Do You Want Out of Life?

What We Are Reading Today: What Do You Want Out of Life?
Updated 27 December 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: What Do You Want Out of Life?

What We Are Reading Today: What Do You Want Out of Life?
Updated 27 December 2022
Arab News

Author: Valerie Tiberius 

What do you want out of life? To make a lot of money—or work for justice? To run marathons—or sing in a choir? To have children—or travel the world? The things we care about in life—family, friendship, leisure activities, work, our moral ideals—often conflict, preventing us from doing what matters most to us. Even worse, we don’t always know what we really want, or how to define success.

Blending personal stories, philosophy, and psychology, this insightful and entertaining book offers invaluable advice about living well by understanding your values and resolving the conflicts that frustrate their fulfillment.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: August in Kabul 
books
What We Are Reading Today: August in Kabul 
What We Are Reading Today: Childhood In A Sri Lankan Village
books
What We Are Reading Today: Childhood In A Sri Lankan Village

What We Are Reading Today: August in Kabul 

What We Are Reading Today: August in Kabul 
Updated 26 December 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: August in Kabul 

What We Are Reading Today: August in Kabul 
Updated 26 December 2022
Arab News

Author: Andrew Quilty

As night fell on Aug. 15, 2021, the Taliban entered Kabul, capital of Afghanistan. After a 20-year conflict with the US, its western allies and a proxy Afghan government, the militant group was about to bury yet another foreign foe in “the graveyard of empires.”

Andrew Quilty was one of a handful of western journalists who stayed in Kabul as the city fell. The book offers his first- hand account of those events, according to a review on goodreads.com

And for the US, the superpower, this was yet another foreign disaster. As cities and towns fell to the Taliban in rapid succession, western troops and embassy staff scrambled to flee a country of which its government had lost control.

To the world, Kabul in August looked like Saigon in 1975. August in Kabul is the story of how America’s longest mission came to an abrupt and humiliating end, told through the eyes of Afghans whose lives have been turned upside down: a young woman who harbors dreams of a university education; and a presidential staffer who works desperately to hold things together as the government collapses around him.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Childhood In A Sri Lankan Village
books
What We Are Reading Today: Childhood In A Sri Lankan Village
Photo/Supplied
books
What We’re Reading: Art of the Initial Coin Offering

What We Are Reading Today: Childhood In A Sri Lankan Village

What We Are Reading Today: Childhood In A Sri Lankan Village
Updated 25 December 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Childhood In A Sri Lankan Village

What We Are Reading Today: Childhood In A Sri Lankan Village
Updated 25 December 2022
Arab News

Author: Bambi L. Chapin

Like toddlers all over the world, Sri Lankan children go through a period that in the US is referred to as the “terrible twos.” Yet once they reach elementary school age, they appear uncannily passive, compliant, and undemanding compared to their Western counterparts. Clearly, these children have undergone some process of socialization. 

Anthropologist Bambi Chapin traveled to a rural Sri Lankan village to begin answering this question, getting to know the toddlers in the village, then returning to track their development over the course of the following decade. 

“Childhood in a Sri Lankan Village” offers an intimate look at how these children, raised on the tenets of Buddhism, are trained to set aside selfish desires for the good of their families and the community, according to a review on goodreads.com. 

Combining penetrating psychological insights with a rigorous observation of larger social structures, Chapin enables us to see the world through the eyes of Sri Lankan children searching for a place within their families.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We’re Reading: Art of the Initial Coin Offering
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Our Man in Tokyo

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Statistical and Thermal Physics
Photo/Supplied
Niger detains suspected Libyan people smuggler: French police
Many West African migrants try to reach Libya in the hope of making it across the Mediterranean to a better life in Europe.
Activist Moradi’s death in France shakes distressed members of Iranian diaspora
Mohammad Moradi
Saudi Arabia is all set to welcome the new year with fine food, fireworks and live music
Fireworks will light up the sky as the countdown to New Year begins at Boulevard Riyadh City. (AN Photo by Basheer Saleh)
Where We Are Going Today: Ladan sandwiches feature flavors from throughout the world
Photo/Supplied

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.