What We Are Reading Today: Statistical and Thermal Physics

Authors: HARVEY GOULD AND JAN TOBOCHNIK
This revised and expanded edition of “Statistical and Thermal Physics” introduces students to the essential ideas and techniques used in many areas of contemporary physics. Ready-to-run programs help make the many abstract concepts concrete.
The text requires only a background in introductory mechanics and some basic ideas of quantum theory, discussing material typically found in undergraduate texts as well as topics such as fluids, critical phenomena, and computational techniques, which serve as a natural bridge to graduate study.