What We’re Reading: The Art of the Start by Guy Kawasaki

Everyone who wants to make the world a better place becomes possessed by a grand idea. But what does it take to turn your idea into action? Whether you are an entrepreneur, intrapreneur, or not-for-profit crusader, there’s no shortage of advice available on issues such as writing a business plan, recruiting, raising capital, and branding.

In “The Art of the Start,” Guy Kawasaki brings two decades of experience as one of the businesses’ most original and irreverent strategists to offer the essential guide for anyone starting anything, from a multinational corporation to a

church group.

From raising money to hiring the right people, from defining your positioning to creating a brand, from creating buzz to buzzing the competition, from managing a board to fostering a community, this book will guide you through an adventure that’s more art than science — the art of the start, according to a review on goodreads.com