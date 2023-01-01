You are here

Flights to and from Philippine capital suspended due to technical issues

Philippine aviation authorities reported a power outage at the Philippine Air Traffic Management Center. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Emergency protocols have been put in place to address the situation and enable flights to resume as soon as possible
MANILA: Philippine authorities halted flights in and out of Manila on New Year’s Day due to a malfunction of air traffic control, causing chaos for tens of thousands of travelers.

A total of 282 flights were either delayed, canceled or diverted to other regional airports, affecting around 56,000 passengers at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the airport operator said on Sunday.

As of 0800 GMT, “the system has been partially restored thereby allowing limited flight operations,” the Manila International Airport Authority said in a statement.

Video clips and photos posted on social media showed long queues at the airport and airline personnel distributing food packs and drinks to stranded passengers.

“We’re told radar and navigation facilities at NAIA down. I was on my way home fm Tokyo — 3 hours into the flight, but had to return to Haneda,” tweeted one passenger — Manuel Pangilinan, chairman of Philippine telecommunications conglomerate PLDT Inc.

“6 hours of useless flying but inconvenience to travelers and losses to tourism and business are horrendous. Only in the PH. Sigh.”

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific said there was a power outage and loss of communication at the Philippine Air Traffic Management Center. It offered passengers due to fly on Sunday free rebooking or the option to convert tickets to vouchers.

Philippine Airlines said a number of flights were diverted, canceled and delayed, and travelers should check the status of their journey before proceeding to the airport.

Topics: Philippines

Chinese state media seek to reassure public over COVID-19

Chinese state media seek to reassure public over COVID-19
Updated 01 January 2023
Reuters

Chinese state media seek to reassure public over COVID-19

Chinese state media seek to reassure public over COVID-19
  • China’s abrupt U-turn on COVID-19 controls have come under increasing scrutiny both at home and overseas
  • China reported one new COVID-19 death in the mainland for December 31
Updated 01 January 2023
Reuters

WUHAN: Thousands of Chinese took to the streets to mark the New Year as authorities and state media sought to reassure the public that the COVID-19 outbreak sweeping across the country was under control and nearing its peak.
Though many people in major cities have continued to isolate as the virus spreads through the population, New Year revelries appeared to be mostly unaffected as people celebrated the end of 2022 and the turn into 2023.
In Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first identified at the end of 2019, residents said anxieties about the impact of easing strict zero COVID-9 restrictions to live with the disease had now abated — at least for the young and healthy.
“Basically, now my friends and I feel relatively positive and optimistic,” said a 29-year-old tutor surnamed Wu. “Many people are going out and about.”
“We all know that especially for the middle-aged and the elderly, especially those over 60 years old, especially those with underlying diseases, they will be affected by this virus,” he said.
A long line of people queued at the emergency department of Wuhan’s Tongji Hospital, a major facility for COVID-19 patients, such as 72-year-old resident Huang, who wanted to be identified by his surname only.
“I don’t feel well. I have no energy. I can’t breathe. I used to be in good health. I had X-rays to check my lungs… This hospital is a lot of trouble, you have to wait a long time,” he said.
China’s abrupt U-turn on COVID-19 controls — as well as the accuracy of its case and mortality data — have come under increasing scrutiny both at home and overseas.
The surge in cases has raised fresh worries about the health of the economy and in his first public comments since the change in policy, President Xi Jinping called in a New Year’s address for more effort and unity as China enters a “new phase.”
China reported one new COVID-19 death in the mainland for Dec. 31, the same as a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.
The accumulated official death toll in China now stands at 5,249, far lower than in other large countries. The government has rejected claims that it has deliberately underreported the total number of fatalities.
At the Hankou funeral home on the outskirts of Wuhan, an intermittent stream of mourners and hearse drivers were arriving on Sunday.
Staff at the site’s heavily guarded entrance declined to answer questions about their recent workloads. But funeral homes in other cities in China — including Chengdu and Beijing — said that they were busier than ever since China abruptly ditched its COVID-19 curbs last month.
China’s CDC reported 5,138 official confirmed cases on Saturday, but with mass testing no longer in operation, experts say the actual number of infections is significantly higher.
State media in the city of Guangzhou in southeastern China said on Sunday that daily cases peaked at around 60,000 recently, and now stand at around 19,000.
Authorities have been trying to reassure the public that they have the situation under control and state news agency Xinhua published an editorial on Sunday saying that the current strategy was “a planned, science-based approach” reflecting the changing nature of the virus.
Xinhua said separately the manufacturing of medicines had accelerated in the last month, with production of pain relievers ibuprofen and paracetamol now at 190 million tablets per day, five times higher than in early December.
Antigen test kit production has nearly doubled to 110 million per day in a month, it said.

Topics: Coronavirus China COVID-19

Blast outside Kabul’s military airport, multiple casualties feared

Blast outside Kabul’s military airport, multiple casualties feared
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP

Blast outside Kabul’s military airport, multiple casualties feared

Blast outside Kabul’s military airport, multiple casualties feared
  • The cause of the blast at the gate of the facility next to Kabul’s international airport was unclear
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP

KABUL: An explosion at the entrance to a military airfield in the Afghan capital killed and wounded several people on Sunday, an official said.
The cause of the blast at the gate of the facility next to Kabul’s international airport was unclear, interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor said.
“A number of our compatriots have been martyred and wounded in the blast,” Takor said, adding that authorities were investigating the incident.
The Taliban authorities claim to have improved security since storming back to power in August 2021 but there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks, many claimed by the local chapter of the Daesh group.
Last month at least five Chinese nationals were wounded when gunmen stormed a hotel popular with Chinese business people in Kabul. The attack was claimed by Daesh.
Hundreds of people, including members of Afghanistan’s minority communities, have been killed and wounded in attacks since the Taliban returned to power.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Lula returns to office in a troubled, divided Brazil

Lula returns to office in a troubled, divided Brazil
Updated 01 January 2023
Reuters

Lula returns to office in a troubled, divided Brazil

Lula returns to office in a troubled, divided Brazil
  • Leftist leader narrowly defeated Bolsonaro in October to win an unprecedented third presidential term
  • Faces the daunting challenge of improving Brazil’s stagnant economy while also uniting a country
Updated 01 January 2023
Reuters

BRASILIA: Leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be sworn in as president of Brazil on Sunday under tightened security in the Brazilian capital following threats of violence by supporters of his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.
The ceremony in Congress begins at 3 p.m. (1800GMT), after which Lula will go the Planalto palace to don the presidential sash before a crowd of 30,000 supporters, while some 300,000 are expected to gather to celebrate on Brasilia’s esplanade.
Lula, 77, narrowly defeated Bolsonaro in October to win an unprecedented third presidential term after a hiatus that saw him spend a year and a half behind bars on corruption convictions that were later overturned.
In his previous years as Workers Party (PT) president from 2003-2010, the former union leader lifted millions of Brazilians from poverty during a commodity boom that buoyed the economy.
Now, he faces the daunting challenge of improving Brazil’s stagnant economy while also uniting a country that has become painfully polarized under Bolsonaro.
“A lot is expected of Lula. He’ll have the difficult mission to restore normality and predictability in Brazil, and above all to rapidly deliver results that improve the quality of life for its inhabitants,” said Creomar de Souza, director of Dharma Political Risk consultancy in Brasilia.
Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida on Friday, avoiding having to hand over the sash to his rival, whose victory he has yet to recognize, while also removing himself from any immediate legal risks related to his time in office.
His supporters have protested for two months that the election was stolen and called for a military coup to stop Lula returning to office in a climate of vandalism and violence.
One supporter was arrested for making a bomb that was discovered on a truck laden with aviation fuel at the entrance to Brasilia airport, and confessed he was seeking to sow chaos to provoke a military intervention.
Authorities have deployed 10,000 police and troops to reinforce security at Sunday’s celebrations and search participants, who cannot bring bottles, cans, flag masts or toy guns. Carrying firearms by civilians has also been temporarily banned.
Organizers said delegations from 50 nations and 19 heads of state and governments, including the king of Spain, have confirmed their attendance.
On Friday, before flying to Florida, Bolsonaro delivered a teary address to the nation in which he condemned the bomb plot as a “terrorist act” but praised protesters camped outside army barracks across the country.

Topics: Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Brazil

Kim Jong Un calls for ‘exponential increase’ of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal

Kim Jong Un calls for ‘exponential increase’ of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP

Kim Jong Un calls for ‘exponential increase’ of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal

Kim Jong Un calls for ‘exponential increase’ of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal
  • The reports come at the end of a major party meeting in Pyongyang at which Kim and other senior officials outlined their policy goals for 2023 in key areas including diplomacy, security and the economy
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un has called for a major increase in the country’s nuclear arsenal, including mass producing tactical nuclear weapons and developing new missiles for nuclear counterstrikes, state media said Sunday.
In a report at the end of a key party meeting in Pyongyang, Kim called “for an exponential increase of the country’s nuclear arsenal,” the official KCNA reported.
Citing what it called US and South Korean hostility, the report said the North needed “mass-producing of tactical nuclear weapons” and to “develop another ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) system whose main mission is quick nuclear counterstrike.”
Military tensions on the Korean peninsula rose sharply in 2022 as the North conducted sanctions-busting weapons tests nearly every month, including firing its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile ever.
It capped its record-breaking year of launches by firing three short range ballistic missiles early Saturday, and conducting another rare late-night launch at 2:50 am (1750 GMT Saturday) on Sunday, Seoul’s military said.
The official KCNA reported Sunday that the launches had been “a test-fire of the super-large multiple rocket launchers.”
In a separate KCNA report, Kim said the weapons put South Korea “as a whole within the range of strike and (were) capable of carrying (a) tactical nuclear warhead.”
The launches come just days after Seoul scrambled fighter jets as five North Korean drones made an incursion into the South’s airspace Monday.

North Korea has talked about mass producing nuclear weapons before, said Go Myong-hyun, researcher at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.
“The intention is that if North Korea mass produces nuclear weapons, even without aggressive provocations, the United States will have no choice but to someday recognize North Korea as a nuclear state,” he told AFP.
“Kim Jong Un’s New Year message is something like ‘Let’s play with nuclear weapons,’” he added.
“His New Year message is that North Korea will not beg for dialogue and that it will pressure South Korea and the United States, especially the United States, by bolstering its nuclear power.”
In 2022, Kim said he wanted his country to have the world’s most powerful nuclear force and declared the North an “irreversible” nuclear state.
On Wednesday, he set out “new key goals” for the country’s military, state media reported, without giving any specifics.
The reports come at the end of a major party meeting in Pyongyang at which Kim and other senior officials outlined their policy goals for 2023 in key areas including diplomacy, security and the economy.
North Korea’s end-of-year plenary meetings are typically used by the regime to unveil the country’s domestic and foreign policy priorities for the year ahead.
In past years, Kim had delivered a speech on January 1, but he recently dropped the tradition in favor of making announcements at the year-end plenary meeting.
“North Korea ended the year with a bang but its recent missile launches were not technically impressive,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
But the recent “provocations, including drone incursions, appear excessive for deterrence and may be intended to scare South Korea into taking a softer policy.”
But with Kim disavowing diplomacy and threatening to mass produce nuclear weapons, it is likely South Korea will double down on boosting its own defense capacities and readiness, he said.
“If China doesn’t want the regional instability of an inter-Korean arms race on its doorstep, it will have to do more to restrain Pyongyang in 2023.”

 

Topics: North Korea Kim Jong Un

Blasts heard in Kyiv, around Ukraine in early hours of New Year’s Day

Blasts heard in Kyiv, around Ukraine in early hours of New Year’s Day
Updated 01 January 2023
Reuters

Blasts heard in Kyiv, around Ukraine in early hours of New Year’s Day

Blasts heard in Kyiv, around Ukraine in early hours of New Year’s Day
  • The attacks followed a barrage of more than 20 cruise missiles fired at targets across on Ukraine on Saturday in what Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets called “Terror on New Year’s Eve”
Updated 01 January 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Numerous blasts were heard in Kyiv and in other places around Ukraine and air raid sirens wailed across the country in the first couple hours after midnight on New Year’s Day.
As the sirens wailed, some people in Kyiv shouted from their balconies, “Glory to Ukraine! Glory to heroes!” Reuters witnesses reported.
Fragments from a missile destroyed by Ukrainian air defense systems damaged a car in the capital’s center, but preliminarily there were no wounded or casualties, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
Kyiv’s city military administration said that 23 Russian-launched “air objects” had been destroyed.
The attacks came minutes after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky New Year message of wishes of victory for his country in the war that is in its 11th month, with no end in sight.
Blasts continued to be heard after that, with no immediate reports of damages, Reuters witnesses reported.
There were also unofficial reports of blasts in the southern region of Kherson and the northern Zhytomyr region.
The attacks followed a barrage of more than 20 cruise missiles fired at targets across on Ukraine on Saturday in what Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets called “Terror on New Year’s Eve.”
Kyiv city and region officials said on the Telegram messaging app that air defense systems were working. Oleksiy Kuleba, the governor of the Kyiv region, said the region was being attacked by drones. It was not immediately known whether any targets were hit.
Separately, Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the southern Russian region of Belgorod bordering with Ukraine, said that as a result of overnight shelling of the outskirts of Shebekino town, there were damages to houses, but no casualties.
Ukraine has never publicly claimed responsibility for any attacks inside Russia but has called them “karma” for Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

