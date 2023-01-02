South Korea, US eye exercises using nuclear assets, Yoon says – newspaper

You are here

US Army soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division's 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team and South Korean soldiers take their position during a demonstration of the combined arms live-fire exercise as a part of the annual joint military exercise Foal Eagle between South Korea and the United States at the Rodriquez Multi-Purpose Range Complex in Pocheon, north of Seoul, South Korea. (AP)
  • Joint planning and exercises would be aimed at a more effective implementation of the US ‘extended deterrence’
SEOUL: South Korea and the United States are discussing possible joint planning and exercises using US nuclear assets in the face of North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threats, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said in a newspaper interview.
The Chosun Ilbo newspaper quoted Yoon as saying the joint planning and exercises would be aimed at a more effective implementation of the US “extended deterrence.”
The term means the ability of the US military, particularly its nuclear forces, to deter attacks on US allies.
“The nuclear weapons belong to the United States, but planning, information sharing, exercises and training should be jointed conducted by South Korea and the United States,” Yoon said, adding Washington is also “quite positive” about the idea.
Yoon’s remarks come a day after North Korean state media reported that its leader Kim Jong Un called for developing new intercontinental ballistic missiles and a larger nuclear arsenal to counter US-led threats amid flaring tension between the rival Koreas.
On Sunday, North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile off its east coast, in a rare late-night, New Year’s Day weapons test, following three ballistic missiles launched on Saturday, capping a year marked by a record number of missile tests.
Amid talk of South Korea’s own nuclear armaments, Yoon said maintaining the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons remained important.

 

Topics: North Korea South Korea US

Armed attack on Mexican prison leaves 14 dead

Armed attack on Mexican prison leaves 14 dead
Updated 02 January 2023
AFP

Armed attack on Mexican prison leaves 14 dead

Armed attack on Mexican prison leaves 14 dead
  • Moments before the attack, armed men fired on municipal police along a nearby boulevard, setting off a car chase that ended with the seizure of a vehicle and four men, the statement added
Updated 02 January 2023
AFP

CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO: Gunmen attacked a prison in the northern Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez on Sunday, leaving 14 people dead and allowing 24 inmates to escape, the Chihuahua state prosecutors’ office said.
An unknown number of gunmen aboard armored vehicles took part in the attack, and the dead included 10 prison guards and security agents, the office said in a statement.
Some five hours after the dawn incursion began, security forces managed to control the situation, which had also erupted into fighting between inmates within the sprawling state prison, near Mexico’s border with the United States.
Moments before the attack, armed men fired on municipal police along a nearby boulevard, setting off a car chase that ended with the seizure of a vehicle and four men, the statement added.
Later, assailants in a Hummer fired on another group of security agents outside the prison, it said.
Scenes of chaos ensued as relatives of some prisoners waited for New Year’s visits outside the compound.
Inside, some rioting inmates set fire to various objects and clashed with prison guards, local media reported.
Prosecutors said the outbreak at the prison, where inmates from differing criminal bands and drug cartels are housed in separate cellblocks, also left 13 people injured.
Four people were detained, prosecutors said, without specifying if they were inmates or armed assailants.
Details were not available about how the 24 escaped inmates were able to flee.

Prosecutors in the city, which sits across the border from El Paso, Texas, said they were investigating the motive of the attack.
Ciudad Juarez was the scene of years of violent clashes between security forces and the rival Sinaloa and Juarez drug cartels, which have left thousands dead over the past decade.
The prison itself has seen multiple breakouts of fighting and riots, including a bloody March 2009 episode that left 20 dead.
In August 2022, a clash between rival gangs left three prisoners dead.
According to a February 2022 report by the State Human Rights Commission, more than 3,700 people are detained in the prison, above its maximum capacity of 3,135.
Mexican detention centers, particularly those run by the state, suffer from chronic overcrowding and violence, which has worsened in recent years due to conflict between criminal groups.

 

Topics: MEXICO CRIME

UN official meets Taliban deputy premier over women NGO ban
Updated 02 January 2023
AP

UN official meets Taliban deputy premier over women NGO ban

UN official meets Taliban deputy premier over women NGO ban
  • UN aid chief Martin Griffiths is due to visit Afghanistan to discuss the ban
Updated 02 January 2023
AP

KABUL, Afghanistan: A senior UN official in Afghanistan met on Sunday the deputy prime minister of the Taliban-led government to discuss a ban on women working for non-governmental groups that Afghan authorities have announced in a series of measures rolling back women’s rights.
The decision by the Taliban government to bar women from NGO work has prompted major international aid agencies to suspend operations in the country. The ban has raised fears that people will be deprived of food, education, health care and other critical services, as over half of Afghanistan’s population needs urgent humanitarian assistance.
Aid agencies have warned the ban will have catastrophic consequences and “hundreds and thousands” of Afghans will die because of the Taliban decision.
The deputy head of the UN Mission in Afghanistan, Potzel Markus, met Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi in the capital Kabul to discuss the ban, as well as other measures including barring women from universities.
“Banning women from working in non-governmental organizations, denying girls and women from education and training, harms millions of people in Afghanistan and prevents the delivery of vital aid to Afghan men, women, and children,” the UN mission said.
Potzel is the latest UN official to meet the Taliban’s leadership amid mounting international concern over the curtailing of women’s freedoms in Afghanistan.
Last Monday, the acting head of the UN mission Ramiz Alakbarov met Economy Minister Qari Din Mohammed Hanif.
Hanif issued the NGO ban on Dec. 24, allegedly because women weren’t wearing the Islamic headscarf, or hijab, correctly. He said any organization found not complying with the order will have its license revoked.
Aid agencies have been providing essential services and support in the face of a worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
The Taliban takeover in 2021, as US and NATO forces were in the final weeks of their pullout after 20 years of war, sent Afghanistan’s economy into a tailspin and transformed the country, driving millions into poverty and hunger. Foreign aid stopped almost overnight.
Sanctions on the Taliban rulers, including a halt on bank transfers and the freezing of billions in Afghanistan’s foreign assets have already restricted access to global institutions. Funds from aid agencies helped prop up the country’s aid-dependent economy before the Taliban takeover.
UN aid chief Martin Griffiths is due to visit Afghanistan to discuss the ban.
Potzel’s meeting with Hanafi came as a UN survey showed that a third of NGOs headed by women in Afghanistan have been forced to stop 70 percent of their activities due to the ban and around a third have stopped all their activities.
The UN Women’s Department said 86 percent of the 151 organizations surveyed have either stopped or are functioning partially.
It also said the lack of women in the distribution of aid has had a significant impact on the Afghan population.

 

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

New York OKs human composting law; 6th state in US to do so

Updated 02 January 2023
AP

New York OKs human composting law; 6th state in US to do so

  • “A process that is perfectly appropriate for returning vegetable trimmings to the earth is not necessarily appropriate for human bodies,” Dennis Poust, executive director of the organization, said in a statement
Updated 02 January 2023
AP

ALBANY, N.Y.: Howard Fischer, a 63-year old investor living north of New York City, has a wish for when he dies. He wants his remains to be placed in a vessel, broken down by tiny microbes and composted into rich, fertile soil.
Maybe his composted remains could be planted outside the family home in Vermont, or maybe they could be returned to the earth elsewhere. “Whatever my family chooses to do with the compost after it’s done is up to them,” Fischer said.
“I am committed to having my body composted and my family knows that,” he added. “But I would love for it to happen in New York where I live rather than shipping myself across the country.”
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to legalize natural organic reduction, popularly known as human composting, making New York the sixth state in the nation to allow that method of burial.
Washington state became the first state to legalize human composting in 2019, followed by Colorado and Oregon in 2021, and Vermont and California in 2022.
For Fischer, this alternative, green method of burial aligns with his philosophical view on life: to live in an environmentally conscious way.
The process goes like this: the body of the deceased is placed into a reusable vessel along with plant material such as wood chips, alfalfa and straw. The organic mix creates the perfect habitat for naturally occurring microbes to do their work, quickly and efficiently breaking down the body in about a month’s time.
The end result is a heaping cubic yard of nutrient-dense soil amendment, the equivalent of about 36 bags of soil, that can be used to plant trees or enrich conservation land, forests, or gardens.
For urban areas such as New York City where land is limited, it can be seen as a pretty attractive burial alternative.
Michelle Menter, manager at Greensprings Natural Cemetery Preserve, a cemetery in central New York, said the facility would “strongly consider” the alternative method.
“It definitely is more in line with what we do,” she added.
The 130-acre (52-hectare) nature preserve cemetery, nestled between protected forest land, offers natural, green burials which is when a body can be placed in a biodegradable container and into a gravesite so that it can decompose fully.
“Every single thing we can do to turn people away from concrete liners and fancy caskets and embalming, we ought to do and be supportive of,” she said.
But not all are onboard with the idea.
The New York State Catholic Conference, a group that represents bishops in the state, has long opposed the bill, calling the burial method “inappropriate.”
“A process that is perfectly appropriate for returning vegetable trimmings to the earth is not necessarily appropriate for human bodies,” Dennis Poust, executive director of the organization, said in a statement.
“Human bodies are not household waste, and we do not believe that the process meets the standard of reverent treatment of our earthly remains,” he said.
Katrina Spade, the founder of Recompose, a full-service green funeral home in Seattle that offers human composting, said it offers an alternative for people wanting to align the disposition of their remains with how they lived their lives.
She said “it feels like a movement” among the environmentally aware.
“Cremation uses fossil fuels and burial uses a lot of land and has a carbon footprint,” said Spade. “For a lot of folks being turned into soil that can be turned to grow into a garden or tree is pretty impactful.”

 

Topics: Uganda

Dozens of British Muslims named in King Charles’ first New Year Honors List

Dozens of British Muslims named in King Charles’ first New Year Honors List
Updated 01 January 2023
Zaynab Khojji

Dozens of British Muslims named in King Charles’ first New Year Honors List

Dozens of British Muslims named in King Charles’ first New Year Honors List
  • Former lawyer Mouhssin Ismail awarded OBE for services to education
  • Being recognized “an honor and a privilege,” he says
Updated 01 January 2023
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: About 40 British Muslims were named in King Charles’ first New Year Honors List, the Muslim Council of Britain reported.

The awards system recognizes those who have made an outstanding achievement in public life or committed themselves to serving and helping Britain.

The MCB congratulated all 1,107 recipients of the honors.

“It is great to see such excellent contributions to our society recognized, a real testament to the vital work faith communities continue to play in shaping our diverse Britain,” MCB Secretary-General Zara Mohammed said.

Mouhssin Ismail, a former lawyer who gave up his legal career to champion social mobility through education, was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire.

OBEs are awarded to those who have played a distinguished role in any field.

Fueled by the “realization that even though the vast majority of the population go to state schools, top professions are still occupied by people that have gone to fee-paying schools and grammar schools,” Ismail decided to pursue a career in teaching in 2007.

“I recognized that state school education wasn’t as rigorous and robust enough,” he said.

He added that the education received by his former colleagues in the legal profession who had attended grammar or fee-paying schools, “was far more vast and comprehensive than I experienced in a state school in inner city London.”

“So my aim was to try and change that and improve the rigor in state schools, as I genuinely believe that young people in deprived areas do not lack ambition. I just think it was the schools themselves not being sufficiently ambitious for the children,” he said.

Ismail went on to become the founding principal of Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Center where he worked for eight years to establish a center of excellence whose aim was to raise the aspirations and opportunities of young people in the community.

He is currently the regional director and executive principal at Star Academies where he oversees six schools in the northwest of England.

The 44-year-old Briton of Moroccan and Indian heritage told Arab News he was thrilled to have been awarded an OBE for his services to education.

“Obviously, it was a shock and a surprise. No one goes into teaching or this profession for accolades or awards. So it was definitely an honor and a privilege to receive it,” Ismail said.

“Even though I received the award, it really is a team effort and it would not have been achieved if I didn’t have fantastic colleagues who showed strong loyalty over the years, who were dedicated and committed to social mobility, and who were tenacious.

“If an OBE could be shared, it would be shared among all of my colleagues at the NCS because none of it was possible without them, and also the students as they were fantastic,” he said.

“It was an absolute joy and privilege to be able to educate them and to be able to have a school like the NCS in Newham, which is the second most deprived borough in London, and to get recognition for it. I just think it’s brilliant for the whole community to have that.

“Young people from disadvantaged backgrounds need aspirational schools with adults who believe in them and don’t lower the standards.”

Topics: King Charles III British Muslims OBE Mouhssin Ismail

Fatalities after explosion near checkpoint at Kabul’s military airport

Fatalities after explosion near checkpoint at Kabul’s military airport
Updated 01 January 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

Fatalities after explosion near checkpoint at Kabul’s military airport

Fatalities after explosion near checkpoint at Kabul’s military airport
  • The cause of the blast at the gate of the facility next to Kabul’s international airport was unclear
Updated 01 January 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: An investigation has been launched after an explosion near a checkpoint at Kabul’s military airport killed and wounded several people on Sunday, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs said.

A bomb exploded near the entrance of the facility in the Afghan capital, ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takoor said.

He told Arab News: “A number of our countrymen were martyred and wounded as a result of a bomb blast that took place outside Kabul military airport.”

Takoor gave no figures or further information about the incident, saying that further details will become available later.

Local media outlets, citing security sources, said at least 10 people were killed and eight others wounded.

Residents living near the facility said a loud explosion was heard at about 8 a.m.

Eyewitness Mohammad Fahim said: “We were near the scene of the incident in the morning.

“God protected us. There were some casualties.”

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but a regional affiliate of Daesh has increased its assaults since the Taliban takeover in August 2021.

The security situation in the country has been deteriorating in recent months, with the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate claiming responsibility for multiple attacks that have targeted Russian, Pakistani and Chinese diplomats, and civilians in Kabul.

Other targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority.

At least two Chinese nationals and more than a dozen others were wounded last month when members of the group stormed a hotel and residential complex in the center of the city.

The attacks come at a time when the Taliban’s Islamic Emirate is attempting to court international recognition as the official government of Afghanistan.

Gen. Sadiq Shinwari, who was active during the previous Afghan administration, said that the recent attacks will affect stability in the country. 

He told Arab News: “If the Taliban do not pay attention to this point in security matters, then the situation may go out of control, not only in Afghanistan but also in the region, which will be a risk for instability in the future.

“The international community may be forced to take action because of the threat of terrorist groups.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Kabul

