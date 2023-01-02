You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Updates — Crude ends year with second straight annual gain 

Oil Updates — Crude ends year with second straight annual gain 

Oil Updates — Crude ends year with second straight annual gain 
Brent crude on Friday, the last trading day of the year, settled at $85.91 a barrel, up nearly 3 percent to $2.45 per barrel. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pvr9c

Updated 02 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan  

Oil Updates — Crude ends year with second straight annual gain 

Oil Updates — Crude ends year with second straight annual gain 
Updated 02 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan  

RIYADH: Oil prices swung wildly in 2022, climbing on tight supplies amid the war in Ukraine, then sliding on weaker demand from top importer China and worries of an economic contraction, but closed the year on Friday with a second straight annual gain. 

Prices surged in March as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended global crude flows, with international benchmark Brent reaching $139.13 a barrel, the highest since 2008. Prices cooled rapidly in the second half as central banks hiked interest rates and fanned worries of recession. 

Brent crude on Friday, the last trading day of the year, settled at $85.91 a barrel, up nearly 3 percent to $2.45 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $80.26 a barrel, up $1.86 or 2.4 percent. 

Brent gained about 10 percent for the year, after jumping 50 percent in 2021. US crude rose nearly 7 percent in 2022, following last year’s gain of 55 percent. Both benchmarks fell sharply in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic slashed fuel demand. 

Brazil’s Lula decrees extension for tax exemption on fuels 

Brazil’s newly sworn-in President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva signed a decree on Sunday extending for 60 days an exemption for fuels from federal taxes, a measure passed by his predecessor aimed at lowering their cost. 

The decree was among the first batch of decisions taken by Lula hours after his inauguration as president, succeeding far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, and officially establishing his cabinet of 37 ministers. 

The exemption from federal taxes on fuel represents a revenue waiver of 52.9 billion reais per year, and Economy Minister Fernando Haddad had said that it would not be extended, creating a division in the new cabinet. 

Petrobras CEO says he will change the company’s fuel price policy 

The incoming chief executive of Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras said on Friday he planned to tweak the country’s fuel price policy, but said investors need not worry. 

Prates told journalists he will change the firm’s pricing policy, which pegs fuel to global oil prices, but emphasized this does not mean prices will be completely unlinked to the international market. 

“Petrobras’ pricing policy will be changed, but not necessarily to traumatize investors,” he said. “It will be changed because the country’s policy will be changed.” 

Prates, a prominent voice on energy policy within Lula’s leftist Workers Party, was already seen as a strong candidate for the Petrobras job after being appointed to the transition team’s group for mines and energy. He is expected to shift the company away from its focus on deep-water drilling toward renewables. 

After Prates takes over the firm, which he said should happen in mid-January, he will present company plans in detail to Petrobras’ board of directors and to Brazilians in general. 

“I see Petrobras as a company that needs to look to the future and invest in the energy transition to meet the needs of the country, the planet, and society, in addition to the long-term interests of its shareholders,” Prates said.

Chevron to load Venezuelan oil for exports 

US oil producer Chevron Corp. has sent an oil tanker to Venezuela to load the first cargo of crude destined for the US in nearly four years, according to a person familiar with the matter and shipping data, with the vessel approaching the South American country’s waters on Friday. 

A second tanker that will bring a cargo of diluents to a Chevron joint venture with state oil firm PDVSA to help process the nation’s heavy crude is due to arrive early next month, the person said. 

The cargoes are the first under the US Treasury Department’s November license allowing the US oil major to expand its operations in the South American country. The license will reopen oil flows shut by US sanctions for nearly four years. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC Brazil Price

Related

Update Oil Updates — Oil set to end turbulent 2022 with second annual gain
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Oil set to end turbulent 2022 with second annual gain
Oil Updates — Crude dips on dampening demand outlook; Somalia rejects Genel Energy’s claim to oil permits
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude dips on dampening demand outlook; Somalia rejects Genel Energy’s claim to oil permits

UAE In-Focus – Clean energy contributes 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity  

UAE In-Focus – Clean energy contributes 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity  
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

UAE In-Focus – Clean energy contributes 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity  

UAE In-Focus – Clean energy contributes 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity  
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai’s production capacity of clean energy using photovoltaic solar power and concentrated solar power has reached 2,027 megawatts, said Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority. 

Reflecting Dubai’s commitment to promoting sustainability and transition toward a sustainable green economy, he announced that this is about 14 percent of Dubai’s total power production capacity of 14,517 MW.  

Al-Tayer made the announcement during his visit to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Solar Park, which DEWA is implementing. This is the largest single-site solar park in the world using the Independent Power Producer model. 

The solar park will have a production capacity of 5,000 MW by 2030, using PV solar panels and CSP technologies.  

Al-Tayer inspected the progress of work in the fourth phase of the park, where 417MW has been connected to DEWA’s grid. This includes 217MW from PV solar panels, and 200MW from CSP using parabolic basins. The 4th phase of the solar park is 92 percent complete. 

The fourth phase of the solar park is being implemented by Noor Energy 1. DEWA owns 51 percent of the company while ACWA Power holds 25 percent, and the Silk Road Fund owns 24 percent.  

“We work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, to promote sustainability and the transition towards a sustainable green economy,” Al-Tayer said. 

He added: “We achieve this by diversifying energy sources and increasing the share of renewable and clean energy in Dubai’s energy mix. This achieves the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai Net-Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.”  

Al-Tayer went on to say that, since its launch, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park has received considerable interest from global developers, which reflects the confidence of investors from around the world in DEWA’s major projects in collaboration with the private sector using the IPP model.   

On its completion, the project will have the largest thermal storage capacity in the world of 15 hours, allowing for energy availability around the clock.   

Dubai real estate set for 46% jump in growth in 2023  

After property prices in Dubai rose by 20 to 40 percent over the last 12 months with properties in Trade Center First posting up to a whopping 210 percent jump, the emirate’s booming real estate sector is set to see an even bigger bull run in 2023. According to data from proptech firm Realiste, Dubai’s real estate sector is forecast to see market growth of 46 percent this year.  

The Dubai-based company has developed an AI-powered tool that enables investing in real estate in major capital cities, including New York, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh and London. Realiste has conducted research based on data collected over 12 months between December 2021 and December 2022. 

Analytics includes the trends of Dubai’s real estate market: the areas of the city showing the most significant increase, the average cost of properties across the city, and the most high-priced or low-priced locations. 

“Most of the areas which saw the sharpest growth in 2022 reached their price limit and will grow moderately through 2023. In contrast, the underestimated areas that have not hit their price limits yet will see tremendous growth,” the AI-based study by Realiste said.  

According to Realiste data, average prices in Dubai vary from 425,000 dirhams ($115,720) in Wadi Al Safa 2 Part 1 to 12,042,618 dirhams in Al Safouh First Part 2. The most expensive district of Dubai, according to Realiste’s AI was Trade Centre First, followed by Al Wasl Part 2.  

In the first part of 2022, trendy districts like Palm Jumeirah next to the waterfront experienced the highest demand for property. Prices in those districts grew largely due to an imbalance between low supply and high demand.  

(With inputs from WAM) 

Topics: UAE solar DEWA real estate

Related

UAE In-Focus: DXB set for 2m passengers over holiday season; AD Ports Group inks deal with Kazakh National Oil Co. subsidiary  
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus: DXB set for 2m passengers over holiday season; AD Ports Group inks deal with Kazakh National Oil Co. subsidiary  
UAE In-Focus: FAB launches sustainability-linked current account; ALEC to acquire Target Engineering  
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus: FAB launches sustainability-linked current account; ALEC to acquire Target Engineering  

AJEX Logistics Services inks deal with Dammam Airports Co. to expand Saudi operations 

AJEX Logistics Services inks deal with Dammam Airports Co. to expand Saudi operations 
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

AJEX Logistics Services inks deal with Dammam Airports Co. to expand Saudi operations 

AJEX Logistics Services inks deal with Dammam Airports Co. to expand Saudi operations 
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: AJEX Logistics Services has inked a new partnership agreement with Dammam Airports Co. to enable it to operate from King Fahd International Airport. 

The deal was signed between Mohammed bin Ali Al-Hassany, CEO of Dammam Airports Co., and Mohammed Al-Bayati, CEO of AJEX, according to a press release. 

Dammam Airports Co. is also working to expand its logical capabilities in 2023, especially considering the fact that the regional importance of King Fahd International Airport is growing, in line with the goals outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the press release added. 

Al-Hassany said: “At Dammam Airports Company, we are keen to raise the capacity of our express cargo facilities at King Fahd International Airport. 

“This new partnership with AJEX Logistics Services supports our strategic objectives, which are aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy for transportation and logistics services.”

Al-Bayati said that the partnership agreement will help Saudi Arabia emerge as a global logistics hub, both regionally and globally. 

“Located just a few hours by road from Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar, Dammam, with its strategic location, is an important logistics center to the GCC region that will enable us at AJEX to enhance our capacity and service times for our customers,” said Al-Bayati. 

He added: “We are vitally supporting the Vision 2030 objective to transform the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia into the preferred logistics hub in the region and a leading logistics hub globally.” 

Earlier in December, AJEX announced the launch of two new services as a part of its expansion strategy into China and the Middle East.

The services are the AJEX international e-commerce express, known as ICX, and AJEX international express service, called IXS, both will provide businesses in China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain with a portfolio of express cross-border delivery services for customers. 

Saudi Arabia considers logistics as a crucial sector, as the Kingdom is steadily diversifying its economy which has been dependent on oil for several decades. 

In October, while speaking at the Supply Chain and Logistics Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser said that Saudi Arabia is working to inaugurate 59 logistic zones to bolster supply chains and logistic services.

Earlier in June, during an exclusive interview with Arab News, Sulaiman Al-Mazroua, CEO of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program said that Saudi Arabia would provide the right business environment to attract world transportation companies to operate in the Kingdom. 

Al-Mazroua further added that Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector needs a huge investment combined between the government and private sector by 2030, to materialize its Vision 2030 goals.

Topics: AJEX Dammam Airport Co. (DACO) King Fahd International Airport

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Ajex expands its logistics services to China and Middle East 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Ajex expands its logistics services to China and Middle East 

Market misery deals sovereign wealth funds historic setback in 2022

Market misery deals sovereign wealth funds historic setback in 2022
Updated 02 January 2023
Reuters

Market misery deals sovereign wealth funds historic setback in 2022

Market misery deals sovereign wealth funds historic setback in 2022
Updated 02 January 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Heavy falls in stock and bond markets over the last year have cut the combined value of the world's sovereign wealth and public pension funds for the first time ever — and to the tune of $2.2 trillion, an annual study of the sector has estimated.

The report on state-owned investment vehicles by industry specialist Global SWF found that the value of assets managed by sovereign wealth funds fell to $10.6 trillion from $11.5 trillion, while those of public pension funds dropped to $20.8 trillion from $22.1 trillion.

Global SWF's Diego López said the main driver had been the "simultaneous and significant" 10 percent-plus corrections suffered by major bond and stock markets, a combination that had not happened in 50 years.

It came as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine boosted commodity prices and drove already-rising inflation rates to 40-year highs. In response, the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks jacked up their interest rates causing a global market sell-off.

"These are paper losses and some of the funds will not see them realized in their role as long-term investors," López said. "But it is quite telling of the moment we are living."

The report, which analyzed 455 state-owned investors with a combined $32 trillion in assets, found that Denmark’s ATP had had the toughest year anywhere with an estimated 45 percent plunge that lost $34 billion for Danish pensioners.

Despite all the turbulence though, the money funds spent buying up companies, property or infrastructure still jumped 12 percent compared with 2021.

A record $257.5 billion was deployed across 743 deals, with sovereign wealth funds also sealing a record number of $1 billion-plus "mega-deals".

Singapore's supersized $690 billion GIC fund topped the table, spending just over $39 billion in 72 deals. Over half of that was piled into real estate with a clear bias towards logistics properties.

In fact, five of the 10 largest investments ever by state-owned investors took place in 2022, starting in January when another Singapore vehicle, Temasek, spent $7 billion buying testing, inspection and certification firm Element Materials from private equity fund Bridgepoint.

In March, Canada's BCI then agreed to acquire 60 percent of Britain's National Grid Gas Transmission and Metering arm with Macquarie. Two months later, Italy's CDP Equity wealth fund spent $4.4 billion on Autostrade per l’Italia alongside Blackstone and Macquarie.

"If financial markets continue to fall in 2023, it is likely that sovereign funds will keep 'chasing elephants' as an effective way of meeting their capital allocation requirements," the report said.

It tipped SWFs from the Gulf such as ADIA, Mubadala, ADQ, PIF, and QIA to become much more active in buying up Western firms having received large injections of oil revenue money over the past year.

Topics: economy Global wealth fund PIF

Related

Aramco deal pushes Saudi Arabia’s PIF up in global ranking: SWFI
Business & Economy
Aramco deal pushes Saudi Arabia’s PIF up in global ranking: SWFI
Qatar’s SWF part of group to buy stake in UK’s National Grid
Business & Economy
Qatar’s SWF part of group to buy stake in UK’s National Grid

Turkish factory activity contracts in Dec but shows improvement

Turkish factory activity contracts in Dec but shows improvement
Updated 02 January 2023
Reuters

Turkish factory activity contracts in Dec but shows improvement

Turkish factory activity contracts in Dec but shows improvement
Updated 02 January 2023
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkish factory activity contracted for the 10th month running in December but showed some signs of improvement from previous months as output and new orders fell more slowly, a survey showed on Monday.

The Purchasing Managers' Index for manufacturing stood at 48.1 in December, up from 45.7 in November, the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and S&P Global said.

While December's reading was the highest since June, it remained below the 50-point line that separates contractions from expansions in activity.

Improvement was evident in demand, while there were some reports of inflationary pressures continuing to weigh, the panel of contributors said, adding that global market weakness had led to new export orders moderating more than total new business.

"There were some tentative signs of improvement in the latest PMI survey, which if continued into the new year could see the Turkish manufacturing sector gaining some ground," said Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"While demand remains fragile, particularly internationally, cost pressures are not as extreme as earlier in 2022 and supply-chain conditions are improving, hopefully providing a tailwind to the sector heading into 2023."

Input buying moderated at a much slower pace than a month earlier, while the signs of improvement supported a second consecutive month of employment growth, with staffing levels showing the sharpest rise in 10 months, the panel of contributors said.

Input cost inflation remained relatively muted in December, while output prices rose at the same pace as in the previous survey period at a rate much softer than earlier in the year, the panel said.

Suppliers' delivery times shortened to one of the greatest extents on record due to weak demand for inputs and reduced port disruption, they added.

Topics: Turkey PMI factory Investment

Related

Saudi Arabia says it is close to making $5bn deposit with Turkey
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia says it is close to making $5bn deposit with Turkey

Global economy faces tougher year in 2023, IMF’s Georgieva warns

Global economy faces tougher year in 2023, IMF’s Georgieva warns
Updated 02 January 2023
Reuters

Global economy faces tougher year in 2023, IMF’s Georgieva warns

Global economy faces tougher year in 2023, IMF’s Georgieva warns
Updated 02 January 2023
Reuters

NEW YORK: For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth — the US, Europe and China — all experience weakening activity, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Sunday. 

The new year is going to be "tougher than the year we leave behind," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on the CBS Sunday morning news program "Face the Nation." 

"Why? Because the three big economies — the US, EU and China — are all slowing down simultaneously," she said. 

In October, the IMF cut its outlook for global economic growth in 2023, reflecting the continuing drag from the war in Ukraine as well as inflation pressures and the high interest rates engineered by central banks like the US Federal Reserve aimed at bringing those price pressures to heel. 

Since then, China has scrapped its zero-COVID policy and embarked on a chaotic reopening of its economy, though consumers there remain wary as coronavirus cases surge. In his first public comments since the change in policy, President Xi Jinping on Saturday called in a New Year's address for more effort and unity as China enters a "new phase." 

"For the first time in 40 years, China's growth in 2022 is likely to be at or below global growth," Georgieva said. 

Moreover, a "bushfire" of expected COVID infections there in the months ahead are likely to further hit its economy this year and drag on both regional and global growth, said Georgieva, who traveled to China on IMF business late last month. 

"I was in China last week, in a bubble in a city where there is zero COVID," she said. "But that is not going to last once people start traveling." 

"For the next couple of months, it would be tough for China, and the impact on Chinese growth would be negative, the impact on the region will be negative, the impact on global growth will be negative," she said. 

In October's forecast, the IMF pegged Chinese gross domestic product growth last year at 3.2 percent — on par with the fund's global outlook for 2022. At that time, it also saw annual growth in China accelerating in 2023 to 4.4 percent while global activity slowed further. 

Her comments, however, suggest another cut to both the China and global growth outlooks may be in the offing later this month when the IMF typically unveils updated forecasts during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. 

US Economy 'most resilient'  

Meanwhile, Georgieva said, the US economy is standing apart and may avoid the outright contraction that is likely to afflict as much as a third of the world's economies. 

The "US is most resilient," she said, and it "may avoid recession. We see the labor market remaining quite strong." 

But that fact on its own presents a risk because it may hamper the progress the Fed needs to make in bringing US inflation back to its targeted level from the highest levels in four decades touched last year. Inflation showed signs of having passed its peak as 2022 ended, but by the Fed's preferred measure, it remains nearly three times its 2 percent target. 

"This is ... a mixed blessing because if the labor market is very strong, the Fed may have to keep interest rates tighter for longer to bring inflation down," Georgieva said. 

Last year, in the most aggressive policy tightening since the early 1980s, the Fed lifted its benchmark policy rate from near zero in March to the current range of 4.25 percent to 4.50 percent, and Fed officials last month projected it will breach the 5 percent mark in 2023, a level not seen since 2007. 

Indeed, the US job market will be a central focus for Fed officials who would like to see demand for labor slacken to help undercut price pressures. The first week of the new year brings a raft of key data on the employment front, including Friday's monthly nonfarm payrolls report, which is expected to show the US economy minted another 200,000 jobs in December and the jobless rate remained at 3.7 percent — near the lowest since the 1960s. 

Topics: IMF economy fund Investment

Related

China GDP growth revised up by Morgan Stanley, but IMF's fears over COVID-19 weigh heavy 
Business & Economy
China GDP growth revised up by Morgan Stanley, but IMF's fears over COVID-19 weigh heavy 

Latest updates

Iran issues warning on mandatory headscarf in cars: Media
Iran issues warning on mandatory headscarf in cars: Media
UAE In-Focus – Clean energy contributes 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity  
UAE In-Focus – Clean energy contributes 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity  
Review: ‘Glass Onion’ peels back layers of murder mystery
Review: ‘Glass Onion’ peels back layers of murder mystery
Exiled Iran opposition figures in united ‘victory’ message
Exiled Iran opposition figures in united ‘victory’ message
Death toll from Philippine floods, landslides rises to 51
Death toll from Philippine floods, landslides rises to 51

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.