Thousands pay tribute to former Pope Benedict at lying-in-state

Update Thousands pay tribute to former Pope Benedict at lying-in-state
Former Pope Benedict’s body will lie in state for three days, with members of the public allowed in during the day, before a funeral on Thursday that will break new ground. (Reuters)
Updated 37 sec ago
AFP

Thousands pay tribute to former Pope Benedict at lying-in-state

Thousands pay tribute to former Pope Benedict at lying-in-state
  • Benedict led the Catholic Church for eight years before becoming the first pope in six centuries to step down in 2013
Updated 37 sec ago
AFP

VATICAN CITY: Thousands of Catholics paid their respects Monday to former pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican, at the start of three days of lying-in-state at St. Peter’s Basilica before his funeral.

They began queueing before dawn to view the German theologian’s body, which was transferred early Monday from the monastery in the Vatican grounds where he died Saturday aged 95.

“I arrived at 6:00 am, it seemed normal to come and pay homage to him after all he did for the church,” said an Italian nun, sister Anna-Maria, near the front of the queue that snaked around the edge of the vast St. Peter’s Square.

Benedict led the Catholic Church for eight years before becoming the first pope in six centuries to step down in 2013, citing his declining and physical health.

His successor Pope Francis will lead the funeral on Thursday in St. Peter’s Square before his remains are placed in the tombs beneath the basilica.

Benedict’s body was laid out Monday on a catafalque draped in gold fabric in front of the altar of the church, flanked by two Swiss Guards.

Many of those filing past took pictures on their smartphones of the body, which was dressed in red papal mourning robes with a gold-edged mitre on his head, while some prayed or made the sign of the cross.

“The atmosphere is very intimate,” Francesca Gabrielli, a pilgrim from Tuscany in central Italy, said inside the basilica.

She said Benedict was “a great pope, profound, unique.”

Benedict died at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, which had been his home for the past decade, his last words in the early hours of Saturday said by the Vatican to have been “Lord, I love you!”

His body will lie in state for three days, with members of the public allowed in during the day, before a funeral on Thursday that will break new ground.

Benedict’s shock resignation created the extraordinary situation of having two “men in white” — him and Francis — at the Vatican.

Papal deaths usually trigger the calling of a conclave of cardinals to elect a successor, but this time Francis remains in post, and will lead proceedings.

The Vatican has yet to release details of the guest list, beyond saying that it will include delegations from Italy and Benedict’s native Germany.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who at the weekend joined world leaders from Joe Biden to Vladimir Putin in paying tribute to Benedict, was among the first to visit his body on Monday morning.

She was greeted by Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, Benedict’s long-time aide.

The last papal funeral, of John Paul II in 2005, drew a million faithful and heads of state from around the world, although Benedict was a more divisive figure.

A brilliant theologian, he alienated many Catholics with his staunch defense of traditional values and as pope struggled to impose his authority on the church as it battled a string of crises, including over clerical sex abuse.

His successor cuts a very different figure, an Argentine Jesuit who is most at home among his flock and has sought to forge a more compassionate church.

Pope Francis paid tribute to Benedict in three New Year’s events at the Vatican over the weekend, “thanking God for the gift of this faithful servant of the Gospel and of the Church.”

Francis, 86, has raised the prospect that he might follow Benedict’s example and step down if he became unable to carry out his duties.

In July, suffering knee problems that have forced him to rely on a wheelchair, he admitted he needed to slow down or think about stepping aside.

Last month, Francis revealed he had signed a resignation letter when he took office should poor health prevent him from carrying out his duties.

Pope Francis marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict
World
Pope Francis marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95
World
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95

Four killed, three injured after choppers collide mid-air in Australia

Four killed, three injured after choppers collide mid-air in Australia
Updated 02 January 2023
Reuters

Four killed, three injured after choppers collide mid-air in Australia

Four killed, three injured after choppers collide mid-air in Australia
  • The Australian Transport Safety Bureau launches an investigation into the accident
Updated 02 January 2023
Reuters

SYDNEY: Two helicopters collided in mid-air near a popular tourist attraction in Australia’s Gold Coast region on Monday, killing four people and critically injuring three more, authorities said.
Emergency services were called to the scene near the Sea World theme park at about 2 p.m. local time, Gary Worrell, acting inspector at the Queensland police, told a news briefing.
Worrell said the two aircraft crash-landed after the collision. “As a result of that, four people have lost their lives today.”
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it had launched an investigation into the accident.

Topics: Australia

Mid-air plane collision kills four in Australia
World
Mid-air plane collision kills four in Australia
Three dead in mid-air Australia skydiving collision
World
Three dead in mid-air Australia skydiving collision

Philippines airport scrambles to restore normalcy after power cut

Philippines airport scrambles to restore normalcy after power cut
Updated 02 January 2023
Reuters

Philippines airport scrambles to restore normalcy after power cut

Philippines airport scrambles to restore normalcy after power cut
  • 65,000 passengers impacted by outage
  • Normal operations likely within 72 hours — airport
Updated 02 January 2023
Reuters
MANILA: The Philippines’ main gateway scrambled to resume full services on Monday after a New Year power outage jolted its air traffic control and disrupted 300 flights, prompting calls from business leaders and a top senator for urgent action.
A failure of primary and secondary power supplies caused the outage at Ninoy Aquino airport, and it should take about 72 hours for airlines to normalize their operations, said Cesar Chiong, general manager of the Manila International Airport Authority.
There were 361 flights delayed, canceled or diverted to other regional airports on Sunday, affecting about 65,000 passengers, while may other flights were rerouted around Philippine airspace.
Chiong said the airport was handling a maximum of 15 flights per hour on Monday morning, down from the usual 20.
Several of the airport’s four terminals were crowded on Monday, with long queues of people trying to re-book flights while other weary passengers slept on chairs or on the floor.
“In the 24 hours that we’ve been waiting, we are now very exhausted from lack of sleep, my body is aching from all the waiting,” said Kirana Mangkabong, 32, an overseas worker.
The airport has been ranked among the world’s worst international gateways, with flight backlogs a regular occurrence and a history of upgrades being delayed or abandoned due to disputes between airport authorities and contractors.
Airports are being built in provinces surrounding Manila to relieve pressure, including in Cavite and in Bulacan, which is due to start operations in 2027.
The transport ministry has ruled out sabotage but vowed to investigate the airport chaos, which has renewed calls for existing gateway to be upgraded and better operated.
“The government should look at this wake up call to improve, either through public or private efforts, or a joint venture,” George Barcelon, president of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Reuters.
His flight from Dubai was affected, as was that of tycoon Manuel Pangilinan, who on Sunday said his flight from Japan had to turn back halfway through and tweeted: “Only in the PH. Sigh.”
Grace Poe, a former presidential candidate and head of the public services committee, called for a congressional inquiry into the incident, saying it was “a national security concern.”
Airport general manager Chiong said that the facility had introduced its own power system in 2018 but that on Sunday, both the main and backup systems failed.
Once connected directly to the regular commercial electricity, the systems experienced a power surge that forced equipment to shut down, including radar and communications, he said.
Joey Concepcion, a government business adviser, said authorities should revive a proposal for a consortium to modernize the airport.
“Any inefficiencies in the airport translate to big losses in business down the line and are felt throughout the country,” he said in a statement.

South Korea, US eye exercises using nuclear assets, Yoon says – newspaper

South Korea, US eye exercises using nuclear assets, Yoon says – newspaper
Updated 02 January 2023
Reuters

South Korea, US eye exercises using nuclear assets, Yoon says – newspaper

South Korea, US eye exercises using nuclear assets, Yoon says – newspaper
  • Joint planning and exercises would be aimed at a more effective implementation of the US ‘extended deterrence’
Updated 02 January 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea and the United States are discussing possible joint planning and exercises using US nuclear assets in the face of North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threats, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said in a newspaper interview.
The Chosun Ilbo newspaper quoted Yoon as saying the joint planning and exercises would be aimed at a more effective implementation of the US “extended deterrence.”
The term means the ability of the US military, particularly its nuclear forces, to deter attacks on US allies.
“The nuclear weapons belong to the United States, but planning, information sharing, exercises and training should be jointed conducted by South Korea and the United States,” Yoon said, adding Washington is also “quite positive” about the idea.
Yoon’s remarks come a day after North Korean state media reported that its leader Kim Jong Un called for developing new intercontinental ballistic missiles and a larger nuclear arsenal to counter US-led threats amid flaring tension between the rival Koreas.
On Sunday, North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile off its east coast, in a rare late-night, New Year’s Day weapons test, following three ballistic missiles launched on Saturday, capping a year marked by a record number of missile tests.
Amid talk of South Korea’s own nuclear armaments, Yoon said maintaining the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons remained important.

 

Topics: North Korea South Korea US

Kim Jong Un calls for 'exponential increase' of North Korea's nuclear arsenal
World
Kim Jong Un calls for 'exponential increase' of North Korea's nuclear arsenal
World
North Korea fires 3 missiles amid tensions over drone flights

Armed attack on Mexican prison leaves 14 dead

Armed attack on Mexican prison leaves 14 dead
Updated 02 January 2023
AFP

Armed attack on Mexican prison leaves 14 dead

Armed attack on Mexican prison leaves 14 dead
  • Moments before the attack, armed men fired on municipal police along a nearby boulevard, setting off a car chase that ended with the seizure of a vehicle and four men, the statement added
Updated 02 January 2023
AFP

CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO: Gunmen attacked a prison in the northern Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez on Sunday, leaving 14 people dead and allowing 24 inmates to escape, the Chihuahua state prosecutors’ office said.
An unknown number of gunmen aboard armored vehicles took part in the attack, and the dead included 10 prison guards and security agents, the office said in a statement.
Some five hours after the dawn incursion began, security forces managed to control the situation, which had also erupted into fighting between inmates within the sprawling state prison, near Mexico’s border with the United States.
Moments before the attack, armed men fired on municipal police along a nearby boulevard, setting off a car chase that ended with the seizure of a vehicle and four men, the statement added.
Later, assailants in a Hummer fired on another group of security agents outside the prison, it said.
Scenes of chaos ensued as relatives of some prisoners waited for New Year’s visits outside the compound.
Inside, some rioting inmates set fire to various objects and clashed with prison guards, local media reported.
Prosecutors said the outbreak at the prison, where inmates from differing criminal bands and drug cartels are housed in separate cellblocks, also left 13 people injured.
Four people were detained, prosecutors said, without specifying if they were inmates or armed assailants.
Details were not available about how the 24 escaped inmates were able to flee.

Prosecutors in the city, which sits across the border from El Paso, Texas, said they were investigating the motive of the attack.
Ciudad Juarez was the scene of years of violent clashes between security forces and the rival Sinaloa and Juarez drug cartels, which have left thousands dead over the past decade.
The prison itself has seen multiple breakouts of fighting and riots, including a bloody March 2009 episode that left 20 dead.
In August 2022, a clash between rival gangs left three prisoners dead.
According to a February 2022 report by the State Human Rights Commission, more than 3,700 people are detained in the prison, above its maximum capacity of 3,135.
Mexican detention centers, particularly those run by the state, suffer from chronic overcrowding and violence, which has worsened in recent years due to conflict between criminal groups.

 

Topics: MEXICO CRIME

Nine suffocate to death in Ugandan New Year firework crush — police
World
Nine suffocate to death in Ugandan New Year firework crush — police
World
New York OKs human composting law; 6th state in US to do so

UN official meets Taliban deputy premier over women NGO ban

UN official meets Taliban deputy premier over women NGO ban
Updated 02 January 2023
AP

UN official meets Taliban deputy premier over women NGO ban

UN official meets Taliban deputy premier over women NGO ban
  • UN aid chief Martin Griffiths is due to visit Afghanistan to discuss the ban
Updated 02 January 2023
AP

KABUL, Afghanistan: A senior UN official in Afghanistan met on Sunday the deputy prime minister of the Taliban-led government to discuss a ban on women working for non-governmental groups that Afghan authorities have announced in a series of measures rolling back women’s rights.
The decision by the Taliban government to bar women from NGO work has prompted major international aid agencies to suspend operations in the country. The ban has raised fears that people will be deprived of food, education, health care and other critical services, as over half of Afghanistan’s population needs urgent humanitarian assistance.
Aid agencies have warned the ban will have catastrophic consequences and “hundreds and thousands” of Afghans will die because of the Taliban decision.
The deputy head of the UN Mission in Afghanistan, Potzel Markus, met Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi in the capital Kabul to discuss the ban, as well as other measures including barring women from universities.
“Banning women from working in non-governmental organizations, denying girls and women from education and training, harms millions of people in Afghanistan and prevents the delivery of vital aid to Afghan men, women, and children,” the UN mission said.
Potzel is the latest UN official to meet the Taliban’s leadership amid mounting international concern over the curtailing of women’s freedoms in Afghanistan.
Last Monday, the acting head of the UN mission Ramiz Alakbarov met Economy Minister Qari Din Mohammed Hanif.
Hanif issued the NGO ban on Dec. 24, allegedly because women weren’t wearing the Islamic headscarf, or hijab, correctly. He said any organization found not complying with the order will have its license revoked.
Aid agencies have been providing essential services and support in the face of a worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
The Taliban takeover in 2021, as US and NATO forces were in the final weeks of their pullout after 20 years of war, sent Afghanistan’s economy into a tailspin and transformed the country, driving millions into poverty and hunger. Foreign aid stopped almost overnight.
Sanctions on the Taliban rulers, including a halt on bank transfers and the freezing of billions in Afghanistan’s foreign assets have already restricted access to global institutions. Funds from aid agencies helped prop up the country’s aid-dependent economy before the Taliban takeover.
UN aid chief Martin Griffiths is due to visit Afghanistan to discuss the ban.
Potzel’s meeting with Hanafi came as a UN survey showed that a third of NGOs headed by women in Afghanistan have been forced to stop 70 percent of their activities due to the ban and around a third have stopped all their activities.
The UN Women’s Department said 86 percent of the 151 organizations surveyed have either stopped or are functioning partially.
It also said the lack of women in the distribution of aid has had a significant impact on the Afghan population.

 

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

G7 tells Taliban to 'urgently reverse' women aid workers ban
World
G7 tells Taliban to 'urgently reverse' women aid workers ban
Special 'What will she grow up to be?' Afghan backlash grows over Taliban's ban on higher education for women
World
'What will she grow up to be?' Afghan backlash grows over Taliban's ban on higher education for women

Strike over pay paralyses transport in the Tunisian capital
Strike over pay paralyses transport in the Tunisian capital
Qatar to require all travelers from China to have a COVID-19 test – QNA
Qatar to require all travelers from China to have a COVID-19 test – QNA
Market misery deals sovereign wealth funds historic setback in 2022
Market misery deals sovereign wealth funds historic setback in 2022
Thousands pay tribute to former Pope Benedict at lying-in-state
Thousands pay tribute to former Pope Benedict at lying-in-state
Turkish factory activity contracts in Dec but shows improvement
Turkish factory activity contracts in Dec but shows improvement

