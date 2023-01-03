Saudi Arabia’s job numbers rise at strongest rate since Jan 2018 as PMI stays firm at 56.9

You are here

Saudi Arabia's PMI in December witnessed a slight decline from November when the index hit 58.5.
Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s job numbers witnessed their strongest growth rate since January 2018, as non-oil companies witnessed a sharp expansion in business activity driven by robust market demand and business intake, according to a report.

The latest Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers Index report noted that the Kingdom’s headline PMI stood firmly above the 50.0 no-change mark at 56.9 in December 2022 — a slight decline from November when the index hit 58.5.

In October, Saudi Arabia’s PMI was 57.2, while in September, it was 56.6.

According to the index, released by S&P Global, readings above the 50-mark show growth, while those below 50 signal contraction.

The report noted that the rate of job creation was the fastest recorded in almost five years in December 2022, and the increase in staffing capacity helped companies to lower outstanding work for the seventh month running, although the rate of reduction was the softest since June. 

“Job creation in the non-oil sector has never been this strong in almost five years. This is attributed to the ongoing reforms that support the private sector under the Saudi Vision 2030,” said Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank.

He added: “We see operating conditions remaining favorable in December, characterized by rapid growth in the non-oil activities and a robust labor market by the end of 2022, with both jobs and wages having far more momentum than previously thought.”

According to the report, new order inflows rose sharply, with 30 percent of surveyed firms reporting growth compared to one month ago. 

“Firms also reported a sharp increase in new orders from abroad, which panellists often attributed to higher demand from other Gulf Cooperation Council countries,” said Riyad Bank in the report. 

Al-Ghaith further noted that the PMI figures in December indicated strong optimism for 2023, with non-oil GDP growth projected to grow by 4 percent. 

“All in all, December data points to continuous growth for the fourth quarter with optimism for the upcoming year. This made us comfortability project growth of non-oil GDP to exceed 4 percent in 2023,” he added. 

The report further pointed out that the prices charged by non-oil firms rose steadily and at the fastest pace for nine months in December, as firms often cited the need to pass increased expenses onto their clients. 

Al-Ghaith noted that prices are expected to decrease in 2023 due to the anticipated drop in international prices caused by the high-interest rate and recovered supply chains. 

Topics: Saudi PMI Employment

World Bank seeks more funds to address climate change, other crises: Reuters

World Bank seeks more funds to address climate change, other crises: Reuters
Updated 03 January 2023
Reuters

World Bank seeks more funds to address climate change, other crises: Reuters

World Bank seeks more funds to address climate change, other crises: Reuters
Updated 03 January 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The World Bank is seeking to vastly expand its lending capacity to address climate change and other global crises and will negotiate with shareholders ahead of April meetings on proposals that include a capital increase and new lending tools, according to an “evolution roadmap” seen by Reuters.

The roadmap document — sent to shareholder governments — marks the start of a negotiation process to alter the bank’s mission and financial resources and shift it away from a country- and project-specific lending model used since its creation at the end of World War Two.

The World Bank management aims to have specific proposals to change its mission, operating model and financial capacity ready for approval by the joint World Bank and International Monetary Fund Development Committee in October, according to the document.

A World Bank spokesman said that the document aimed to provide details on the scope, approach, and timetable for the evolution, with regular updates for shareholders and decisions later in the year.

AAA rating to stay

The development lender will explore options like a potential new capital increase, changes to its capital structure to unlock more lending and new financing tools such as guarantees for private sector loans and other ways to mobilize more private capital, according to the document.

But the World Bank Group is not ready to bow to demands from some non-profit organizations to abandon its longstanding top-tier credit rating to boost lending, stating: “Management will explore all options that increase the capacity of the WBG whilst maintaining the AAA rating of the WBG entities.”

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called for the World Bank and others to revamp their business models to boost lending and harness private capital to fund investments that more broadly benefit the world, such as helping middle-income countries transition away from coal power.

A US Treasury spokesperson declined comment on the World Bank document.

The bank said proposals under consideration include higher statutory lending limits, lower equity-to-loan requirements and the use of callable capital — money pledged but not paid in by member governments — for lending.

Development experts say this shift would greatly increase the amount of lending compared to the current capital structure, which only utilizes paid-in capital.

“The challenges the world is facing call for a massive step up in the international community’s support,” the bank said in the document. “For the WBG to continue to play a central role in development and climate finance, it will need a concerted effort by both shareholders and management to step up WBG financing capacity.”

Inadequate funding

The roadmap document cautions that a build-up of lending for climate change, health care, food security and other needs may require a capital increase to boost the capacity of the World Bank’s middle-income lending arm, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

IBRD’s $13 billion capital increase in 2018 “was designed to be prepared for one mid-sized crisis a decade, and not multiple, overlapping crises” including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the effects of accelerating climate change, the document said. IBRD’s crisis buffers will likely be depleted by mid-2023, it said.

Another option, according to the roadmap, is for World Bank shareholder countries to step up periodic contributions to the lender’s fund for the world’s poorest countries, the International Development Association, which have declined in recent years despite increasing needs.

The roadmap also offers the option of creating a new concessional lending trust fund for middle-income countries that would focus on global public goods and be similar in structure to IDA, with regular funding replenishments that would be separate from the bank’s capital structure.

“Such a fund may attract donor bilateral resources separate from shareholder budget lines supporting the WBG, and potentially include donors beyond shareholders,” such as private foundations, the bank said.

The bank said that the evolution of its mission to increase climate lending while maintaining good development outcomes will require additional staff and budget resources, which have declined 3 percent in real terms over the past 15 years. 

Topics: World Bank climate change

Updated 02 January 2023
Reuters

China approves $2.5bn hydro power plant in Qinghai province

China approves $2.5bn hydro power plant in Qinghai province
Updated 02 January 2023
Reuters

BEIJING: China Energy Investment Corp. said on Monday China’s National Development and Reform Commission in Qinghai province has approved a hydro power plant worth 17 billion yuan ($2.46 billion) on Dec. 30 in the province.

The plant is a so-called pumped storage hydropower facility that is used to pump water from a lower reservoir to an upper reservoir during periods of high electrical demand. The plant will start full production in 2028. 

Normality returns

Some people in China’s key cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Wuhan braved the cold and a spike in COVID-19 infections to return to regular activity on Monday, confident of a boost to the economy as more recover from infections.

However, a wave of infections has since erupted nationwide, after borders had been kept all but shut for three years amid a strict regime of lockdowns and relentless testing.

Traffic is building again on the capital’s roads as people quickly return to outdoor sites, such as lakes, rivers and shopping malls. But business is still slow at some smaller, confined places such as restaurants, owners said.

In recent days state media have sought to reassure the public that the COVID-19 outbreak was under control and nearing its peak.

More than 80 percent of those living in the southwestern province of Sichuan have been infected, its Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

But Monday’s one new COVID death — flat with the previous day — among China’s population of 1.4 billion does not match the experience of other countries after they reopened.

Topics: China hydro power

European gas prices fall to lowest level since Ukraine war

European gas prices fall to lowest level since Ukraine war
Updated 02 January 2023
AFP

European gas prices fall to lowest level since Ukraine war

European gas prices fall to lowest level since Ukraine war
Updated 02 January 2023
AFP

AFP: Europe’s wholesale natural gas prices fell on Monday to their lowest level since Russia invaded Ukraine, which had driven them to a record high last year.

A mild winter has enabled countries to tap less gas from stocks that were built up in anticipation of cuts in supplies from Russia, which was Europe’s main supplier before the war.

The benchmark European contract — Dutch TTF gas future for the coming month — soared to a record €345 ($368) per megawatt hours in March. It still reached as high as €342 in August.

But prices have been falling since then, hitting €73 on Monday — 50 percent down from a month ago and the lowest level since before the war on Feb. 21.

Gas exports by Russian energy giant Gazprom to the EU and Switzerland fell by 55 percent last year, the company said Monday.

Europe was previously Gazprom’s main export market but supplies have been drastically reduced because of sanctions following Russia’s offensive in Ukraine in 2022.

European nations filled up their gas storage facilities and launched campaigns to encourage consumers to save on energy during the winter.

European storage levels were at 83 percent on Monday, reducing the need to buy more gas for now.

The EU has scrambled to find new sources of natural gas in efforts to cut its heavy reliance on Russian supplies.

Topics: Gas Prices

Saudi Arabia announces new shipping service to connect Jubail Port with 11 global ports

Saudi Arabia announces new shipping service to connect Jubail Port with 11 global ports
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces new shipping service to connect Jubail Port with 11 global ports

Saudi Arabia announces new shipping service to connect Jubail Port with 11 global ports
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ports sector has added yet another trade link from a leading shipping line, with the Kingdom’s Jubail Commercial Port linking with Turkey, the Indian Subcontinent, Africa, and the Middle East, announced the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani. 

To be operated by the Mediterranean Shipping Co., the new service will connect Jubail Port with 11 global ports via weekly sailings to Middle Eastern ports Khalifa, Jebel Ali, Hamad, Karachi, Mundra, Hazira, Alexandria, Tekirdag, Aliaga, Mersin, and King Abdullah. The service will operate five vessels with an average carrying capacity of 8,000 twenty-five equivalent units. 

The latest route will position Jubail Port as a competitive hub and uncover a host of value-added opportunities for importers and exporters aligned with the objectives of the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy, according to a press release. 

Jubail Commercial Port operates as a gateway to local industries to export their products to global markets bolstering Saudi foreign trade and economic growth. 

Saudi Arabia’s ports sector is set to welcome other trade links from leading shipping lines that are choosing the Kingdom as a vital port thanks to its strategic location at the crossroads of three continents, Mawani added. 

Last week, Mawani and MSC’s MEDLOG also signed an agreement to establish the first-ever integrated logistics park and re-export zone at King Abdulaziz Port with an investment exceeding $26 million. 

Also last week, another shipping service connecting India to East Med commenced linking Qatar’s Hamad port with other global ports including Jubail Commercial Port. 

Over the last two years, Mawani had struck significant partnerships worth over $500 million with national and international giants to establish six modern logistics parks that could create more than 6,000 direct and indirect job opportunities. 

Mawani was established in 1976 to transform Saudi ports into investment platforms and facilitate the Kingdom’s trade with the rest of the world. 

The Authority seeks an effective regulatory and commercial environment supported by an operating model that enables growth and innovation in the Kingdom's maritime industry. 

Topics: Mawani Saudi ports

Closing Bell: Saudi bourse edges up 31 points to close at 10,578 

Closing Bell: Saudi bourse edges up 31 points to close at 10,578 
Updated 02 January 2023
Nirmal Menon 

Closing Bell: Saudi bourse edges up 31 points to close at 10,578 

Closing Bell: Saudi bourse edges up 31 points to close at 10,578 
Updated 02 January 2023
Nirmal Menon 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index inched up 31.67 points — or 0.30 percent — on Monday to close at 10,578.34, picking up from Sunday’s 68 points increase. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Monday rose to SR3.67 billion ($980 million) from Sunday’s SR2.3 billion. The advance-decline ratio endorsed the market sentiment as 176 stocks of the listed 223 moved further while 36 lagged. 

The slight pickup in the trading turnover is encouraging, especially after the International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva on Sunday warned that a third of the world would fall into recession in 2023.  

The turnover remained subdued in 2022 as the oil-led economic slowdown dampened investor sentiments. The total volume of shares traded last year declined by 35 percent to 43.5 billion shares compared to 66.9 billion in 2021. 

According to data compiled by Kuwait-based Kamco Invest, the total value traded during the year also declined by 23.8 percent to reach SR1.7 trillion compared to SR2.23 trillion in 2021. 

The sectoral pulse on Monday also gathered some sheen, as 18 of the 21 indices booked gains. The topmost gainer was the Capital Goods Index which advanced 173 points to close at 5,525.46. Its constituent Riyadh Cables upped 7.13 percent to close at SR39.80. 

Parallel market Nomu and MSCI Tadawul also rose 1.28 percent and 0.1 percent to close at 19,434.51 and 1,473.12, respectively. 

Stock markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council region on Jan. 2 moved cautiously as four of the six indices tanked while Qatar and Abu Dhabi progressed by 1.44 percent and 0.41 percent, respectively. 

On the announcements front, Saudi Cable Co. informed that it had scrapped its earlier capital reduction plans and planned to increase its capital to SR346.73 million through an SR280 million rights issue.  

The company pointed out that this amendment was based on many discussions with financial advisers. The board withdrew its previous recommendation to reduce capital, as it negotiated with several investors to purchase part of its debt, which will be converted into ordinary shares at nominal value.  

Ataa Educational Co. also informed that it signed a lease contract for an educational complex in the Sulaymaniyah district in Riyadh with Tatweer Buildings Co. for SR118.03 million. 

The integrated educational complex spans an area of 13,940 square meters, with an annual rental value of SR4 million, the company said in a statement on Tadawul. The share price of the company closed marginally lower at SR53.70. 

Meanwhile, Halwani Bros. Co. signed on Jan. 1 a Shariah-compliant credit facility agreement at SR120 million with the Gulf International Bank, according to a statement to Tadawul. 

The credit facility included a sum of SR100 million to finance the working capital, extending for one year and renewable on an annual basis, and a sum of SR20 million to fund treasury products which will extend for five years. The share price of the company climbed 2.91 percent to close at SR46. 

Real estate developer Cenomi Centers Co.’s board of directors also declared a 7.5 percent cash dividend or SR0.75 per share for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2022, totaling SR356.25 million. The company’s share price soared 4.31 percent to SR19.86. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

