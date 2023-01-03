You are here

Moussa Marega return boosts Al-Hilal ahead of Clasico clash with Al-Ittihad

Moussa Marega return boosts Al-Hilal ahead of Clasico clash with Al-Ittihad
Moussa Marega's return to training has boosted Al-Hilal ahead of their match against Al-Ittihad. (Al-Hilal)
Updated 03 January 2023
  • Malian forward had missed the recent 2-2 draws against Al-Nassr and Damac
Malian forward Moussa Marega has returned to training to give Al-Hilal a major boost ahead of their clash with Al-Ittihad on Thursday night.

Marija had missed his team’s recent matches against Al-Nasr in the Riyadh Derby during the 10th round of the Saudi Roshn League, and against Damac, both of which ended in 2-2 draws.

Al-Hilal now sit in fifth place in the table on 22 points from 11 matches, while Al-Ittihad are third on 24 points, having played one less fixture.

On Monday, the Saudi and Asian champions returned to training after the day’s rest Argentine coach Ramon Diaz gave players following the draw with Damac, and after a completing a period of rehabilitation, Marega was among the squad as they were put through their paces.

Al-Hilal will travel to Jeddah to take on Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Clasico at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in the 12th round of the 2022-23 season.

Al-Nassr coach Garcia hails ‘extraordinary’ Ronaldo signing

Updated 32 min 40 sec ago
  • We are happy with his arrival. The first goal is to work so he can adapt to our team, to enjoy playing for Al-Nassr, and to entertain the fans
Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia said the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo was a big step forward for Saudi Arabian football after the Portuguese forward arrived in Riyadh ahead of his official unveiling on Tuesday.
Ronaldo, who was a free agent following his acrimonious split with Manchester United in November, joined Al-Nassr last week on a 2-1/2 year deal estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($213.30 million).
“The signing of a player the size of Cristiano Ronaldo is extraordinary and contributes to the development of Saudi football,” said Garcia, who previously managed Lille, AS Roma, Olympique Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais.
“We are happy with his arrival. The first goal is to work so he can adapt to our team, to enjoy playing for Al-Nassr, and to entertain the fans.”
Ronaldo will be unveiled at Al-Nassr’s home ground Mrsool Park, where 25,000 fans are expected to turn up.
The club, who lead the Saudi Professional League (SPL), have seen the number of followers on their Instagram account increase by millions since they announced Ronaldo’s transfer.
The 37-year-old forward has scored 819 career goals and his arrival represents a coup for the Gulf country, which is looking to bring more big names to the SPL.
“We will support the rest of our clubs for qualitative deals with international stars soon,” Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the country’s Minister of Sports, has said.
“Cristiano, welcome to your new home, welcome to SPL.”
($1 = 0.9376 euros)

Football federation chief praises Saudi squad ahead of 25th Gulf Cup in Iraq

  • Yasser Al-Misehal visited the squad at training camp in Riyadh before they head to Iraq for the contest from Jan. 6-19
Yasser Al-Misehal, chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Arabian Football Association, on Monday met players and staff of the national team that will contest the 25th Gulf Cup in Basra.

Al-Misehal joined the squad at their headquarters in Riyadh as they continued their preparation before heading to Iraq for the tournament, held from Jan. 6-19.

Al-Mishal praised the discipline and attitude of the players at the camp, and wished them success ahead of their first fixture of the competition against Yemen on Friday.

The Green Falcons kicked off their latest training camp with a workout at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, under the supervision of SAFF technical director Saad Al-Shehri, and will continue their preparation on Tuesday in a session that will be closed to the media and public.

Following the opener against Yemen, Saudi Arabia will face hosts Iraq on Monday, Jan. 9, before concluding their Group A matches against Oman on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Group B includes the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.

“Yellow Fever”: Riyadh dons Al-Nassr FC colors as Ronaldo given a hero’s welcome in Saudi capital

  • Ronaldo will attend his first training session on Tuesday night
RIYADH: Footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo will attend an official welcoming reception later today – Tuesday - at the Al-Nassr club at Marsool Park Stadium, where he will sign a contract sealing the two-year deal and meet fans and media.

The Portuguese star arrived in Riyadh, accompanied by his family late Monday.

Football shirts sporting his name and trademark number “7” have been flying off the shelves of sports shops across the Kingdom since the announcement of the spectacular sporting deal was first announced.

Ranaldo was received on Monday evening by chairman of the board of directors of Al-Nasr Club, Musli Al Muammar, his deputy, Abdullah Al-Amrani, and the CEO of the club, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, as well as a group of children from the club’s fans.

 

 

The club posted a video of a clearly enthusiastic Ronaldo shortly before his arrival in the Saudi captial on Monday night.

 

The signing – which was announced by Al-Nassr on Friday - has been billed as kicking off a new era in Asian soccer.

The club’s president, Musalli Al-Muammar, said the agreement was “more than writing a new historical chapter,”

And within 24 hours of the announcement the club’s saw a surge in new followers on its social media accounts.

Ronaldo has won five European Champions Leagues with Real Madrid and Manchester United, but his controversial second tenure at the English club ended after 15 months with him as a bench regular without trophies and out of contract after it was prematurely terminated.

Al-Nassr coach Rudy Garcia said: “The signing of a player the size of Cristiano Ronaldo is extraordinary, and contributes to the development of Saudi football.”

Tonight’s ceremony, which will be hosted by the capital, Riyadh, will start at 7 p.m., where the international star will meet fans, wearing the victory shirt for the first time.

He will then attend a training session open to the fans, along with his fellow players.

Developing story.

Sloppy Liverpool tumble again in loss at Brentford

LONDON: Liverpool lost more ground in the race for a top-four English Premier League finish when it lost to Brentford 3-1 on Monday.
Sloppy defending cost Liverpool twice in the first half, prompting angry boss Jurgen Klopp to substitute key defender Virgil van Dijk at halftime.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back but Bryan Mbeumo killed off Liverpool as Brentford beat the visitors for the first time since 1938 in all competitions.
Brentford rose from 10th to seventh in the standings. It was two points behind Liverpool.
Ibrahima Konate’s own goal gave the Bees the lead and Yoane Wissa’s header just before halftime put them in control.
Wissa, the replacement for Ivan Toney, the Bees’ 13-goal top scorer, had two goals ruled out for offside before he scored in a breakneck first half.
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez added to his growing catalogue of wasted opportunities in front of goal. He was slipped in behind by Mohamed Salah and took the ball around Bees goalkeeper David Raya and rolled it toward goal, only for Ben Mee to arrive in the nick of time to slide in and block.
At the other end, Wissa sent Mbeumo clean through on goal but the latter’s shot was well saved by Alisson. However, from the corner, Brentford took the lead when the ball ricocheted off the knee of France World Cup finalist Konate and squirmed past Alisson.
Mbeumo’s corners continued to cause the visitors problems and Wissa put two of them into the net only for both goals to be chalked off.
However, the winger made it third time lucky four minutes before halftime when he buried a superb header from Mathias Jensen’s cross. Alisson got a hand to the ball and scooped it out but referee Stuart Attwell’s watch buzzed to confirm Wissa finally had his goal.
Klopp had seen enough of the shambles at the back and replaced Van Dijk with Joel Matip as one of three halftime changes.
The luckless Nunez managed to find the net shortly after the restart after breaking through one on one with Raya, only for VAR to pull him up for offside.
Moments later, Liverpool made one count, Oxlade-Chamberlain glancing in a header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s tempting cross.
They pressed for an equalizer but Raya did well to keep out a Fabinho shot and Konate headed wide.
Brentford ended their hopes six minutes from time after Mbeumo brushed off a feeble challenge by Konate and tucked away the third.

Nadal beaten again as Swiatek, Tsitsipas cruise at United Cup

SYDNEY: World No. 2 Rafael Nadal slumped to a second-straight defeat at the United Cup Monday in a setback to his Australian Open preparations, but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek were both on song.

There was also more misery for former world No. 2 Alexander Zverev, who, like Nadal, suffered a second loss to start his season, this time at the hands of Taylor Fritz.

Spanish 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal surprisingly crashed in his season-opening match on Saturday to 14th-ranked Cameron Norrie.

And he again succumbed after winning the first set, going down 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 to Australia’s 24th-ranked Alex De Minaur in Sydney, including losing six games in a row in the second set.

“Honestly, I couldn’t be happier that I managed to get my first win over Rafa on this court, it’s no secret this is my favorite court in the world,” said De Minaur.

“Rafa is a hell of a competitor and what he has been able to do for this sport is truly astounding so I’m just honored. It’s a dream come true.”

It went with serve to 2-2 in the first set, but Nadal played some loose shots and a double fault handed De Minaur a break point, then he sent a forehand long to go 2-3 behind.

But the Australian couldn’t sustain the pressure and Nadal broke straight back.

After a slow start, the Spaniard found his groove and in a devastating burst won the next three games to take the set.

De Minaur appeared deflated and was broken again on his first serve of the second set, but he flicked a switch to reel off six games in a row to leave Nadal stunned.

They exchanged breaks in the third set before a string of unforced errors from Nadal allowed De Minaur to break again for 6-5 and serve out for the win.

The mixed-team tournament features 18 countries playing in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

The winners of the two groups in each city advance to a city final on Wednesday, with whoever comes through that making the final four.

Neither Spain nor Australia can progress from Group D in Sydney, with Norrie’s Britain already the confirmed winner.

They will play the United States in the city final after Fritz and Madison Keys put their country through against Germany.

Meanwhile, world No. 9 Fritz beat Zverev 6-1, 6-4 in just 64 minutes.

It followed the German’s loss to 81st-ranked Czech Jiri Lehecka on Saturday in his first competitive match since tearing three right ankle ligaments during his French Open semifinal against Nadal in June.

“It was tough to judge my level because I feel he’s coming back from injury, he’s a bit rusty, he was giving me a lot of free points,” said Fritz, who had a breakthrough year in 2022 with titles at Indian Wells, Tokyo and Eastbourne.

“But I’m really happy with it.”

Keys swept past Jule Niemeier 6-2, 6-3.

World No. 1 Swiatek gave Poland a 1-0 lead against Switzerland in a winner-takes-all tie that will decide Group B in Brisbane, beating Belinda Bencic 6-3, 7-6 (7/3).

“I’m a perfectionist, but I’m super happy with my performance today,” said Swiatek.

“On this fast surface it was really, really hard so I’m really happy that I could close it.”

