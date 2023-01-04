Saudi waste-reduction campaign launches nationwide

RIYADH: The National Waste Management Center on Wednesday launched its second awareness campaign nationwide.
Held under the slogan “Reduce-Repeat-Recycle,” it was launched simultaneously in Riyadh, Makkah, Jeddah, Taif, Madinah, Jazan, Abha and Baha.
The first campaign was held on Dec. 29, 2022, for three days in Riyadh, Najran, Eastern Province, Qassim, Northern Borders, Hail, Tabuk and Jouf.
The program includes interactive educational stalls in each city to provide information on ways to save energy, reduce waste, and use of effective recycling methods, said Sultan Al-Harthi, corporate communication director of the center.
The center is a Saudi government entity established in April 2019 for the management of all types of waste including from construction, demolitions, agriculture, medical facilities and sewage systems. It also oversees the removal of hazardous industrial, radioactive and nuclear waste.
Saudi, UAE foreign ministers discuss ties during call
Updated 28 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a written letter from his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the Kingdom’s ministry announced.
The message dealt with “the strong and firm bilateral relations that bind the two countries and peoples, and ways to support and enhance them in various fields and at all levels,” the ministry said.
The message was received by Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khuraiji, during a meeting with the UAE ambassador to the Kingdom, Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif, in the capital, Riyadh.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop them in various fields, and exchanged views on issues of common concern.
Madinah urban design contest aims to develop identity of holy city
The target site in Al-Usayfirin district is around 1 kilometer southwest of the Prophet’s Mosque
Competition has been split into two categories, the first open to companies and organizations, and the second for students and groups
Updated 04 January 2023
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Saudi and international architecture and design experts are being invited to take part in a competition aimed at developing the urban identity of Madinah.
The contest, recently launched by Madinah Municipality regional officials, will look to involve specialists in providing sustainable urban design studies and solutions for the development of an area near to the Prophet’s Mosque.
The target site in Al-Usayfirin district is around 1 kilometer southwest of the Prophet’s Mosque and situated close to major city center landmarks including the railway, Anbariya Mosque, and municipality headquarters.
The competition has been split into two categories, the first open to companies and organizations, and the second for students and groups.
Safiyah Sagor, one of the contest’s administrators, told Arab News: “Through this competition, we open the door and welcome all the competent authorities, engineers, and designers from within Madinah, the Kingdom, and the world to present their ideas, proposals, and designs to develop the local urban identity of the city and leave their mark on it.
“We, as the municipality of the Madinah region, are working to raise the level of quality of life by improving the urban and visual landscape of the city’s neighborhoods.”
The competition criteria will focus on developing a special architectural identity in line with the heritage and history of the Madinah region by offering cash prizes worth SR100,000 ($26,600) for the most innovative and visionary projects.
While entrants will be allowed to determine the development style of the site, the local identity of Madinah must be taken into account to harmonize designs with the environment and nature of the region.
Sagor said: “The site was selected based on several criteria, including highlighting key development elements, such as the city fronts that need some improvement, the visual landscape, and the vacant land on the site that will enable the participants to unleash their creativity.
“Also, there is a historical site within the target area which can be exploited in a variety of ways.”
Design submissions will need to adhere to architectural identity and key development rules, and include the building of facades, creation of public squares, and production of a master plan for the targeted area.
“The competition is directed toward architects, designers, engineers, and those interested in the field, who will work to enhance and highlight local skills,” Sagor added.
Registration for the competition can be made via arch-comp.amana-md.gov.sa until Jan. 15. Three winners from each category will be announced in April.
Saudi researchers win ALECSO Hamdan Award for Distinguished Educational Research
ALECSO director-general emphasized need for research to contribute to educational decision-making
Updated 04 January 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Researchers from Saudi Arabia and Yemen won the Hamdan Award for Distinguished Educational Research at its 25th session in Tunis.
The Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization announced on Wednesday that four research papers were awarded in 2022.
A statement issued by ALECSO from its headquarters in Tunis stated that the first winning research paper belongs to Ali bin Hassan Shawkan Najmi. The paper is titled: “The effect of using flipped classes based on game stimuli in developing organized learning skills, self-sufficiency and educational resilience among third-intermediate students in the English language course.”
Another winning research paper from Saudi Arabia was conducted by Mohammed bin Ali Al-Kherezi. The paper is titled: “A proposed normative framework for developing performance indicators in secondary schools in the Kingdom.”
The third research paper, by Saudi researcher Maryam Yahya Mohammed Atif, is titled: “Awareness of cybersecurity and its relationship to digital transformation among male and female supervisors of the education administration in the Jazan region.”
The research paper by Yemeni researcher Khaled Hassan Ali Al-Hariri, titled, “A proposed vision for employing digital media for Arab universities in spreading and consolidating the values of coexistence and tolerance among university youth,” also won an award.
On the occasion, ALECSO Director-General Mohammed Walad Amar emphasized the need for research to contribute to educational decision-making in order to strengthen the efforts of governments and organizations in the Arab world that are aimed at improving education.
Walad Amar said that the ALECSO Hamdan Award has succeeded in discovering successful research practices in the field of education in the Arab world, which will increase opportunities for development and improve education in the region.
ALECSO is a Tunis-based specialized institution working under the umbrella of the Arab League. It was established with the aim of promoting Arab intellectual unity and enhancing education, culture and science in the Arab World.
Saudi Arabia’s Jazan: A promised land rich in culture and opportunity
The Heritage Village, meanwhile, is an important tourist attraction. During a tour of the site by an Arab News team, the village’s Director Mohammed Ali said that it was popular due to its architectural style and its cultural heritage
A scenic region known for its heritage, culture and hospitality welcomes all
Updated 03 January 2023
Rahaf Jambi
JAZAN: Jazan province this winter is a hotbed of tourists searching for relaxation, walks through beautiful scenery, the chance to sample the region’s famous coffee — and even scouting investment opportunities in an expanding leisure industry.
A plan to build the province’s tourism economy was approved by Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz, who is in charge of the Tourism Development Council in the Jazan region. Since then, the Jazan City Track and the Farasan Islands Track were approved as tourist hiking routes.
The Heritage Village, meanwhile, is an important tourist attraction. During a tour of the site by an Arab News team, the village’s Director Mohammed Ali said that it was popular due to its architectural style and its cultural heritage.
There are several historic buildings made of stone and mud that detail the historical way of life.
HIGHLIGHTS
• The Jazan City Track and the Farasan Islands Track have been approved as tourist hiking routes.
• Women of Jazan sell traditional and handmade products at the Heritage Village.
• Visitors can take a ferry to the Farasan Islands, whose reserve was included in UNESCO’s ‘Man and the Biosphere Program.’
“The Jazan region has established a name for itself globally in every sphere, be it business, development, or tourism. In the Al-Raith governorate of the Global Islands, for example, there is one of the biggest model gardens in the world,” Ali said.
“In the mountainous governorates, coffee is grown, which UNESCO has called one of the best products in the world.”
According to Ali, the village, which spans 7,000 acres, is where the customs and traditions of the mountains, Tihama, and maritime environments come together in one location.
In the village marketplace, local resident Hamouda Hussain is one of a number of women selling traditional products.
“I have loved sewing since I was a child, and I am here selling my products, which are popular traditional clothes,” she told Arab News. “I also make oud mixtures and incense for the body. I see many tourists who come from everywhere to the heritage village and buy my products.
“Tourists flock more in the winter, spring break, founding day, and national day,” she added.
After visiting the village, visitors can take a ferry to the Farasan Islands, whose reserve is known for its diverse ecosystems and rare wildlife was included in the “Man and the Biosphere Program,” a UNESCO initiative.
The ferry captain’s assistant, Yousef Al-Seeni, said that nothing makes him happier than seeing visitors from all over the world come to the islands.
“We have received many tourists from around the world, and they are pleased with us because the sailing time is only an hour,” Al-Seeni said. As a result, they enjoy us as well as the view of the island and dolphins, as well as the opportunity to indulge in their favorite pastimes like diving, fishing, and a variety of sports like hiking and tasting the delectable seafood.”
Jazan and Farasan are famous for the trade in fish and pearls that are sold and exported to countries around the world due to the abundance of coastal beaches, which are rich in fish, shellfish, and seashells.
Saudi choral group set to start on a high note in music industry
Arab told Arab News that the choir forms a unified, integrated sound texture, with dimensions that the solo voice cannot reach, so that listeners feels more pleasure when hearing performances of popular songs
Updated 03 January 2023
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: A new Saudi choral group has been established to create and present Saudi and Arab classical songs.
The group, called Choralla — comprising six women and four men and led by Egyptian composer Dr. Karim Abdelaziz — recently performed its first concert at Al-Shallal Park Theater in Jeddah, attended by 350 people.
According to the choir’s chairman, Dr. Bander Arab, the young group of singers together possess the ability to perform ensemble pieces to a professional standard.
“We have brought together an amazing group of singers who have passion for great music. We’re already well into preparation for the inaugural program of concerts which we are sure will be very special occasions for us,” he said.
The band gathered a group of amateurs who are passionate about music and singing, and its goal is to present Arabic singing in a public concert every month. The group adopts the scientific method in its training, and promises its audience that they will leave the concert happy.
Bander Arab, Chairman, Choralla
“Since I was a child, I used to hum beautiful songs with myself, and I was fascinated by many musical instruments. At the same time, I learned to play and read musical notes. Despite my preoccupation over the past two decades with many leadership positions in the private and governmental sectors, I did not forget, even for a moment, this great passion that fascinated and controlled me.”
Arab told Arab News that the choir forms a unified, integrated sound texture, with dimensions that the solo voice cannot reach, so that listeners feels more pleasure when hearing performances of popular songs.
“Choral music is very different from solo singing. In choral music, you kind of have to agree that you’re going to work together,” explains Arab.
“The band gathered a group of amateurs who are passionate about music and singing, and its goal is to present Arabic singing in a public concert every month. The group adopts the scientific method in its training, and promises its audience that they will leave the concert happy,” he added.
Abdelaziz, who is also professor of music at the University of Alexandria, said: “I was struck by how the Saudi youth, who are amateurs, have a great spirit of challenge in executing one of the most difficult Arabic songs, such as ‘My Time of Time’ by Mohammed Abdel-Wahhab, which requires a great effort of training to unify the sound.”