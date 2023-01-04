You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan malls to close early due to economic crisis

Pakistan malls to close early due to economic crisis

Pakistan malls to close early due to economic crisis
Authorities on Wednesday ordered shopping malls and markets to close by 8:30 p.m. as part of easing Pakistan’s economic crisis. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bem5f

Updated 18 sec ago
AP

Pakistan malls to close early due to economic crisis

Pakistan malls to close early due to economic crisis
  • The government expects these measures to save energy and curtail the costs of imported oil, for which Pakistan spends $3 billion annually
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

ISLAMABAD: Authorities on Wednesday ordered shopping malls and markets to close by 8:30 p.m. as part of a new energy conservation plan aimed at easing Pakistan’s economic crisis. The move comes amid talks with the International Monetary Fund.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif and Minister for Power Ghultam Dastghir said the government decided to shut establishments early as part of the new energy conservation plan approved by the Cabinet. Authorities also ordered wedding halls and restaurants to shut at 10 p.m.

The government expects these measures to save energy and curtail the costs of imported oil, for which Pakistan spends $3 billion annually. In Pakistan, most of the electricity is generated by using imported oil.

So far, there has been a mixed reaction from representatives of shopping malls, restaurants and shop owners who want the government to reverse the decision.

Many Pakistanis do their shopping and dine at restaurants as late as midnight.

Business leaders say the new measures will have a negative impact on their establishments, which suffered during the pandemic under government-imposed lockdowns to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Since 2021, the coronavirus has caused 36,000 deaths out of 1.5 million cases in Pakistan.

Pakistan is currently in talks with the IMF to soften some conditions on its $6 billion bailout, which the government thinks will cause a further increase in inflation.

The fund released the last crucial tranche of $1.1 billion to cash-strapped Pakistan in August. Since then, there has been a stalemate in talks between the two parties.

Pakistan says last summer’s devastating floods caused up to $40 billion in damages to the country’s economy, making it difficult for the government to comply with some of the IMF’s conditions, including increases in the price of gas and electricity and new taxes.

Topics: Pakistan economy

Related

Marcos, Xi agree to boost ties, consult on maritime issues

Marcos, Xi agree to boost ties, consult on maritime issues
Updated 56 min 32 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Marcos, Xi agree to boost ties, consult on maritime issues

Marcos, Xi agree to boost ties, consult on maritime issues
  • Marcos is on his first Beijing visit since becoming president, seeks to bring ties to “greater heights”
  • Xi to maintain regular strategic communications with the Philippine president
Updated 56 min 32 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Wednesday to boost bilateral ties as their countries signed 14 cooperation agreements after meeting in Beijing.
Marcos’s two-day visit is his first to China since becoming president in June. It comes amid renewed tensions over territorial disputes in the South China Sea and as the two nations try to recover from economic crises linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are hoping that after the pandemic becomes more manageable, that we will not only return to the path that we were on before the pandemic, but that we even build up to greater heights,” Marcos said during his meeting with Xi, as quoted in a statement by his office.
The 14 deals his delegation signed covered agriculture, maritime security, and tourism, as well as “an arrangement for the establishment of a communication mechanism on maritime issues” between their foreign ministries.
Marcos said before his departure to Beijing on Tuesday that his administration was seeking to “open a new chapter” and resolve political and security “issues” with China during the trip.
He did not specify the issues, but the Philippine Foreign Affairs Ministry said that one of them would be related to the South China Sea.
The strategic and resource-rich waterway has been claimed by China almost in its entirety, but other countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei, also have overlapping claims.
The Philippines has filed hundreds of diplomatic protests against China’s activity in the maritime region in the past few years, after an international tribunal in The Hague dismissed Beijing’s sweeping claims to the region in 2016.
Chinese vessels, however, continue to be spotted in the Philippine part of the territory, the West Philippine Sea, and new military facilities and airstrips have also been spotted there.
During his meeting with Marcos, Xi said China paid high regard to its relations with the Philippines, and he would maintain regular strategic communications with the Philippine president.
“The two nations should be good neighbors who help each other,” he said, as quoted by the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.
“The two nations can bring more benefits to the people of the two countries and contribute more positive energy to regional peace and stability.”
With bilateral trade worth $29.1 billion between January and September of last year, China is the Philippines’ largest trading partner. Asia’s economic giant is also a major source of foreign direct investment for the archipelagic nation.
As such, “it was only natural that President Marcos Jr. would seek stable relations with and economic benefits from China,” Greg Poling, director at Washington-based Asia Maritime Transparency Initiation, told Arab News.
He added that a communication mechanism on the South China Sea would likely help stabilize tensions between Manila and Beijing.
“This year has seen a steady drumbeat of coercive behavior and violent incidents from China in the South China Sea, and so this new hotline between foreign affairs ministries is an effort to stabilize the situation,” Poling said.
“This is all to be expected and could have a positive impact on Sino-Philippine relations in the short term. But it doesn’t alter the longer-term tensions between the two.”

Topics: China Philippines Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Chinese President Xi Jinping

Related

Behind Marcos’s elite security men: devotion and unwavering family support photos
World
Behind Marcos’s elite security men: devotion and unwavering family support
China approves $2.5bn hydro power plant in Qinghai province
Business & Economy
China approves $2.5bn hydro power plant in Qinghai province

India approves $2.4bn incentive plan for green hydrogen industry

India approves $2.4bn incentive plan for green hydrogen industry
Updated 04 January 2023

India approves $2.4bn incentive plan for green hydrogen industry

India approves $2.4bn incentive plan for green hydrogen industry
  • National Green Hydrogen Mission aims to make India a green hydrogen hub
  • New Delhi targets annual production of 5m tons of green hydrogen by 2030
Updated 04 January 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India approved on Wednesday an incentive plan of 197.4 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) to promote the green hydrogen industry in a bid to cut emissions and become a major exporter in the field.

Green hydrogen, also called renewable hydrogen, can be used as fuel. It is produced from electrolysis of water in a process powered by renewable energy, so does not generate polluting carbon emissions.

All over the world, green hydrogen is emerging as a future alternative to fossil fuels.

It can be used in industry, to run cars, and to heat and power households. Countries such as the US, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and EU members have invested billions in strategies to develop green hydrogen projects.

The fuel is currently expensive, and India’s incentive plan, the National Green Hydrogen Mission, aims to reduce production costs and increase the scale of the industry by 2030.

“The mission aims to make India a global hub for production, utilization and export of green hydrogen,” Information Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters after a Cabinet meeting that approved the plan on Wednesday.

“(It) will help India in becoming energy-independent and in decarbonization of major sectors of the economy.”

A Cabinet statement said that the project targets the production of 5 million tons of green hydrogen generating 125 GW of power a year by 2030, cutting about 50 million tons of annual carbon emissions.

It is also forecast to help reduce dependence on fossil fuels and cut import costs by 1 trillion rupees. 

The development is also expected to help the country, the world’s third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

However, it was not immediately clear how significant the move will be in achieving the goal.

“It will help in reducing carbon emissions, but to what extent it is difficult to comment,” Satish Sinha, associate director of New Delhi-based environmental NGO Toxic Link, told Arab News.

However, he described the development as “a big step” and “good strategy.”

“It was known that India was investing into hydrogen as a fuel and lots of research activities were going on, and we also looked at how to use hydrogen as fuel cell,” Sinha said.

“It is also a good opportunity to do that when you are having the presidency of the G20. It puts India in a leadership position as far as climate change is concerned.”

Topics: Green hydrogen India

Related

Egypt approves $5.5bn green hydrogen project in Ain Sokhna
Middle-East
Egypt approves $5.5bn green hydrogen project in Ain Sokhna
Green hydrogen could reduce carbon transition risk but GCC will remain exposed: Moody’s
Business & Economy
Green hydrogen could reduce carbon transition risk but GCC will remain exposed: Moody’s

Ukraine says Russia plans new mobilization to ‘turn tide of war’

Ukraine says Russia plans new mobilization to ‘turn tide of war’
Updated 04 January 2023
Reuters

Ukraine says Russia plans new mobilization to ‘turn tide of war’

Ukraine says Russia plans new mobilization to ‘turn tide of war’
  • If Russia is planning a new mobilization, the deaths of scores of conscripts on New Year’s Eve could undermine morale
  • Macron told Zelensky France would send light AMX-10 RC armored combat vehicles to help in the war
Updated 04 January 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was planning to call up more troops for a major new offensive, even as Moscow was facing some of its biggest internal criticism of the war over a strike that killed scores of fresh conscripts.
Kyiv has been saying for weeks that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to order another mass conscription drive and shut his borders to prevent men from escaping the draft.
“We have no doubt that the current masters of Russia will throw everything they have left and everyone they can round up to try to turn the tide of the war and at least delay their defeat,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Tuesday.
“We have to disrupt this Russian scenario. We are preparing for this. The terrorists must lose. Any attempt at their new offensive must fail.”
Russia’s defense ministry on Wednesday blamed mobile phone use by its soldiers for a Ukrainian strike on New Year’s Eve it said had killed 89 servicemen, the deadliest incident Moscow has acknowledged for its troops since the start of the war.
If Russia is planning a new mobilization, the deaths of scores of conscripts on New Year’s Eve could undermine morale. Hundreds of thousands of men fled Russia when Putin ordered the first call-up of reservists since World War Two in September after military setbacks.
Putin said last month there was no need for further mobilization. But in a sign the Kremlin may now be considering one, a little known group claiming to represent widows of Russian soldiers released a call on Tuesday for Putin to order a large-scale mobilization of millions of men. The Kremlin has not commented on that appeal.
Russian anger
Russia has effectively shut down all direct opposition to the war, with open criticism banned by severe media rules. But it has given comparatively free rein to pro-war bloggers, some with hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
Many are increasingly vocal about what they consider a half-hearted and incompetently led campaign, and have expressed anger this week over the strike that killed Russian troops housed in a vocational school in Donetsk province on New Year’s Eve.
Criticism has been directed at military commanders rather than at Putin, who has not commented publicly on the attack.
Russia’s Defense Ministry, which raised the official death toll in the attack to 89 from 63, blamed soldiers for illegally using mobile phones, which it said led Ukraine to locate the base in Makiivka, twin city of regional capital Donetsk.
Semyon Pegov, a war correspondent decorated by Putin, said on Telegram the mobile phone explanation “looks like an outright attempt to smear the blame,” and there were other ways Ukraine could have spotted the base.
Other pro-Russian bloggers have said the strike was worsened because ammunition was stored at the site. Moscow has not confirmed this.
Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute think-tank, said Moscow had a problem safely housing freshly mobilized troops near the front in winter.
“It is more difficult to disperse them because of a lack of small unit leadership, and they will do worse in the cold than trained soldiers,” he tweeted. But housing them near ammunition “is simply a leadership failure,” he added.
Armored vehicles
French President Emmanuel Macron told Zelensky France would send light AMX-10 RC armored combat vehicles to help in the war, a French official said after a phone call between the two men, adding this would be the first time Western-made armored vehicles are being delivered in support of the Ukrainian army.
An official from the Ukrainian defense ministry’s intelligence section, Andriy Cherniak, said in comments to the RBC-Ukraine media outlet that Kyiv expected no let-up in Russia’s offensive this year despite the heavy human toll.
“According to Ukrainian military intelligence’s estimates, in the next four-five months the Russian army may lose up to 70,000 people. And the occupying country’s (Russia’s) leadership is ready for such losses,” Cherniak said.
Russian leaders “understand they will lose but they do not plan to end the war,” he said.
In a signal to the West that Russia will not back down over Ukraine, Putin sent a frigate on Wednesday to the Atlantic Ocean armed with new generation hypersonic cruise missiles, which can travel at more than five times the speed of sound.
Ukraine’s military General Staff said in its daily update that Russia had launched seven missile strikes, 18 air strikes and more than 85 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems in the past 24 hours on civilian infrastructure in the cities of Kramatorsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.
“There are casualties among the civilian population,” it said. Russia denies deliberately attacking civilians.
The battlefield reports could not be independently verified by Reuters.
Ukraine’s General Staff also said Russian forces continued to concentrate on advancing near the Donetsk province city of Bakhmut, where both sides are believed to have lost thousands of troops in weeks of intense trench warfare.
Putin plans to talk to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax. Turkiye acted as mediator alongside the United Nations to establish a deal allowing grain exports from Ukrainian ports.
Russia launched what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine on Feb. 24, citing threats to its own security and a need to protect Russian speakers. Ukraine and its allies accuse Moscow of an unprovoked war to seize territory.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Missile explodes near journalists during live coverage in Ukraine
Media
Missile explodes near journalists during live coverage in Ukraine
Saudi Cabinet reaffirms support for international efforts to resolve Ukraine crisis
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet reaffirms support for international efforts to resolve Ukraine crisis

Car bombs kill 35, burn houses in central Somalia

Car bombs kill 35, burn houses in central Somalia
Updated 30 min ago
AFP

Car bombs kill 35, burn houses in central Somalia

Car bombs kill 35, burn houses in central Somalia
  • “Most of the dead are civilians. They are women and children,” a deputy police commissioner said
  • Al Shabab’s activities have restricted deliveries of international aid
Updated 30 min ago
AFP

MOGADISHU: Two car bombs detonated by Al-Shabab militants in central Somalia on Wednesday killed at least 35 people, including eight members of a single family, and wounded 40 more, a senior police officer said.
The attack in the town of Mahas was the latest in a series by Al-Qaeda affiliate Al-Shabab since government forces and allied clan militias last year began pushing the insurgents out of territory they had long held.
“Most of the dead are civilians. They are women and children,” Hassan-Kafi Mohamed Ibrahim, deputy police commissioner of Hirshabelle State, told Reuters.
“Only one child survived from a family of nine members. Other families also lost half of their members. The two suicide car bombs burnt many civilian homes to ashes.”
Mahas District Commissioner Mumin Mohamed Halane told state radio that one bomb targeted his house and the other hit the home of a federal lawmaker.
Al Shabab’s media office claimed responsibility in a statement, saying it had targeted “apostate militias and soldiers” and put the number of dead at 87.
Al Shabab often gives higher casualty figures than local officials and residents.
Al Shabab has been waging an insurgency against Somalia’s government since 2007. It was pushed out of Hiraan, the region where Mahas is located, last year by government forces and allied clan militias known as macawisley.
The soldiers and militiamen have received support from United States and African Union troops during their offensive.
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s government says the operations have killed hundreds of Al-Shabab fighters and recaptured dozens of settlements, although many battlefield claims cannot be independently verified.
Despite the offensive, Al-Shabab has carried out frequent attacks in recent months, including several in the capital Mogadishu against government installations and hotels.
Al Shabab’s activities have also restricted deliveries of international aid, compounding the impact of the Horn of Africa’s worst drought in four decades. 

Topics: Somalia

Related

The government has declared an all-out war against Al-Shabab terrorists. (AFP)
Media
Journalists in Somalia slam government restrictions, arrests
The government has declared an all-out war against Al-Shabab terrorists. (AFP)
Media
Journalists in Somalia slam government restrictions, arrests

Russia blames its soldiers’ mobile phone use for deadly missile strike

Russia blames its soldiers’ mobile phone use for deadly missile strike
Updated 04 January 2023
Reuters

Russia blames its soldiers’ mobile phone use for deadly missile strike

Russia blames its soldiers’ mobile phone use for deadly missile strike
  • 89 Russian troops killed in New Year's strike defense ministry now says
  • Bakhmut on eastern front still scene of intense fighting
Updated 04 January 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s defense ministry on Wednesday blamed the illegal use of mobile phones by its soldiers for a deadly Ukrainian missile strike that it said killed 89 servicemen, raising the reported death toll significantly.
Moscow previously said 63 Russian soldiers were killed in the weekend strike. The ministry’s reaction came amid mounting anger among some Russian commentators, who are increasingly vocal about what they see as a half-hearted campaign in Ukraine.
Most of the anger on social media was directed at military commanders rather than Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has not commented publicly on the attack which was another blow after major battlefield retreats in recent months.
The Russian defense ministry said four Ukrainian missiles hit a temporary Russian barracks in a vocational college in Makiivka, twin city of the Russian-occupied regional capital of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.
Although an official probe has been launched, the main reason for the attack was clearly the illegal mass use of mobile phones by servicemen, the ministry said.
“This factor allowed the enemy to track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers’ location for a missile strike,” it said in a statement issued just after 1 a.m. (2200 GMT Tuesday) on Wednesday.
However, Semyon Pegov, a prominent Russian war correspondent awarded the Order of Courage by Putin in late 2022, questioned the ministry’s reasoning.
In a Telegram post, Pegov said that Ukraine could have been able to locate the troops via drones and intelligence, not necessarily through mobile phones.
“The story of ‘mobiles’ is not very convincing,” Pegov said. “I rarely say this — but this is the case when it would probably be better to remain silent, at least until the end of the investigation. As such it looks like an outright attempt to smear the blame.”
Pegov also said that the number of casualties would rise.
“Unfortunately, their number will continue to grow. The announced data is most likely for those who were immediately identified. The list of the missing, unfortunately, is noticeably longer. I cannot disclose the sources, but I consider them reliable.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who rarely comments on specific Ukrainian military strikes, made no mention of the attack in a video address on Tuesday. Ukraine’s military has said it launched a strike that resulted in Russian loss of equipment and possibly personnel near Makiivka. But it has given no further details.
Russian nationalist bloggers and some pro-Russian officials in the region put the Makiivka death toll in the hundreds, though some say that those estimates are exaggerated.
“Major Russian offensive”
Zelensky said Russia was set to launch a major offensive.
“We have no doubt that current masters of Russia will throw everything they have left and everyone they can round up to try to turn the tide of the war and at least delay their defeat,” Zelensky said in a video address.
“We have to disrupt this Russian scenario. We are preparing for this. The terrorists must lose. Any attempt at their new offensive must fail,” he continued.
A little known patriotic group which supports the widows of Russian soldiers is calling on Putin to order a large-scale mobilization of millions of men and to close the borders to ensure victory in Ukraine.
Zelensky reiterated Ukrainian assertions that Moscow is planning a full-scale mobilization, a step that Russian officials say is not currently being considered.
Putin plans to talk to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax, the latest in a series of conversations the two leaders have had since the start of the war.
Turkiye acted as mediator alongside the United Nations last year to establish a deal allowing grain exports from Ukrainian ports but the chances of serious peace talks look remote, especially as fighting continues to rage.
Ukraine’s General Zaluzhny, summarising a Tuesday call with US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, thanked the American for helping ensure the provision of anti-missile weapons systems that Kyiv says is knocking out more and more of the Russian missiles aimed at power-generating plants.
Zaluzhny said he had discussed what equipment Ukraine needed to increase its chances against Russia, a message that senior officials have hammered on a daily basis.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Zelensky that he can count on Britain for support over the long run “as demonstrated by the recent delivery of more than 1,000 anti-air missiles,” Sunak’s office said on Tuesday.
Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, what he calls a “special military operation,” on Feb. 24, 2022 to deter threats to Russian security and to protect Russian speakers. Ukraine and its allies accuse Moscow of an unprovoked imperialist-style grab for territory.
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Wednesday said Russia had launched seven missile strikes, 18 air strikes and more than 85 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems in the past 24 hours on civilian infrastructure in three cities, Kramatorsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.
“There are casualties among the civilian population,” it said. Russia denies targeting civilians.
The battlefield report could not be independently verified by Reuters.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Vladimir Putin

Related

Saudi Cabinet reaffirms support for international efforts to resolve Ukraine crisis
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet reaffirms support for international efforts to resolve Ukraine crisis
European gas prices fall to lowest level since Ukraine war
Business & Economy
European gas prices fall to lowest level since Ukraine war

Latest updates

Pakistan malls to close early due to economic crisis
Pakistan malls to close early due to economic crisis
Dismay as dozens of Christian graves in Jerusalem vandalized
Dismay as dozens of Christian graves in Jerusalem vandalized
Iraqi court summons justice minister amid graft probe
Iraqi court summons justice minister amid graft probe
Water parks ride the digital transformation wave
Water parks ride the digital transformation wave
Stella Stays opens second tech-enabled residence in Riyadh
Stella Stays opens second tech-enabled residence in Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.