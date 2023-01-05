Green hydrogen development could lower emissions from Oman’s largest power generation plant 

You are here

The Sur independent power project (Phoenix Power)
RIYADH: Green hydrogen produced in a proposed complex located in the north-eastern region of Oman could reduce carbon emissions from the Sur independent power project, the country’s largest power generation plant. 

According to a MEED report, a pre-feasibility study for the proposed Sur Hydrogen and Energy Transition Cluster suggests that the plant could also reduce emissions from Omifco’s ammonia production plant, Oman LNG and Sur Madayn Industries. 

Phoenix Power Oman is operating the 2,000 megawatt Sur IPP, along with other shareholders including Japan’s Marubeni and Jera, Qatar’s Nebras, and local Middle East investment. 

It should be noted that the Sur IPP requires 1,250 megawatt-hours of energy, which demands approximately 3.91 million cubic feet a day of natural gas for its operation. 

The report further noted that the proposed green hydrogen cluster is envisaged to include renewable energy power plants with a capacity of 3,800MW and an electrolyzer plant capacity of 1,300MW, which will produce 487 tons of hydrogen in a day. 

Upon completion of the project, the plant can produce hydrogen at a cost which ranges between $3 and $4.8 a kilogram, which will also reduce emissions by 2,800 tons a day and save 821,000 cf/d of natural gas. 

The hydrogen cluster project is supported by Oman LNG, National Hydrogen Alliance, Sustainable Energy Research Center at Sultan Qaboos University, Madayn, Omifco, Phoenix, Asyad and Petroleum Development Oman, along with other partners including Germany’s Siemens Energy, US-based Baker Hughes and India’s Acme Group. 

RIYADH: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has allocated as much as 55 billion dirhams ($15 billion) as part of a new strategy aimed at accelerating the reduction in its global emissions, according to a statement.

The budget will be utilized in a group of projects dispersed across the value chain of the state-owned company’s operations by 2030, according to the Emirates News Agency, WAM. 

“Cementing our strong track record of responsible and reliable energy production, ADNOC will fast-track significant investments into landmark clean energy, low-carbon and decarbonization technology projects,” the statement said, citing the Managing Director and Group CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

The new strategy will also include the first-of-its-kind capture carbon and storage project.

In an attempt to ensure that each and every one of those projects will deliver long lasting and tangible impacts, ADNOC is planning on conducting rigorous commercial and sustainability assessment.

In addition to this, the state-owned firm aims to further expand its carbon capture capacity to five million tons per annum by 2030.

“This strategic, multi-billion-dollar initiative underscores ADNOC's industry leadership as a leading global provider of lower-carbon energy,” the managing director added.

In September 2022, ADNOC dispatched the first-ever shipment of low-carbon ammonia from the UAE to Germany, according to a press release.

“It highlights ADNOC’s expanding role as a trusted exporter of low-carbon fuels, as the UAE focuses on the industrial growth opportunities within the energy transition,” Al Jaber said back in September.

Later on in September, ADNOC and Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., known as TAQA, finalized a deal for the construction of a 13 billion dirhams strategic project to power and decarbonize ADNOC’s offshore production operations. 

According to a statement, a consortium comprising Korea Electric Power, Kyushu Electric Power Co., and Électricité de France will build, own, operate and transfer its high-voltage direct current sub-sea transmission network in the Middle East and North Africa region

Founded in 1971, ADNOC seeks to reduce emissions intensity by 25 percent by the year 2030 and achieve climate neutrality by 2050

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is in talks with Sweden to develop a joint economic action plan for 2023 to bolster trade and investment relations between the two countries. 

The discussions took place between Hussein Al-Abdulkader, the secretary-general of the Federation of Saudi Chambers and Petra Menander, the Swedish ambassador to the Kingdom, Al Ekhbariya reported. 

The pair discussed the prospects for trade and investment relations, advancing the path of cooperation between the business sectors in both countries and the opportunities available for Swedish firms in the largest Arab market in the region. 

The new economic action plan includes holding Saudi-Swedish Joint Business Council meetings and organizing specialized trade delegations’ visits. 

Additionally, the plan also entails promoting business opportunities and partnerships in small and medium enterprises, entrepreneurship, innovation, health, renewable energy and technology. 

Moreover, the plan will shed light on the available investment opportunities in both countries. 

This bilateral talk comes as Saudi Arabia’s imports from Sweden reached SR5.45 billion ($1.45 billion) in 2021, according to the UN Comtrade database on international trade. The Kingdom’s exports to Sweden stood at SR416 million during the same year. 

Last year, investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia and Sweden were in the spotlight during a two-day Saudi-Sweden event at Expo 2020 Dubai.   

A series of panel discussions explored how to boost mutual trade relations between the two nations. 

“Saudi Arabia welcomes and invites Swedish companies to invest in our country and to take advantage of the opportunities and initiatives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, especially in sustainability, smart cities, manufacturing industries and areas such as e-commerce and information technology,” said Hussain Hanbazazah, commissioner general of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia pavilion during his opening remarks at the Expo event. 

Similarly, in 2022, the Kingdom and Finland agreed to form a new bilateral organization to boost the SR1.9 billion trading relationship between the two countries.   

Representatives from the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Finnish Chamber of Commerce signed a memorandum of understanding in Helsinki to establish a joint Saudi-Finnish Business Council.   

The new body was set to focus on developing new areas of economic cooperation and promoting links between the Saudi and Finnish business sectors, according to the Saudi Press Agency.  

The Federation also signed an MoU with the governmental organization “Business Finland,” which will focus on financing and promoting trade and investment between the two countries — particularly in the sectors of technology, digitalization, energy, circular economy, mining, transport and logistics services, healthcare and water. 

RIYADH: Energy giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co.’s net profit in the fourth quarter of 2022 is expected to drop to SR146 billion ($38 billion), down 6.3 percent from the previous quarter, according to Al Rajhi Capital. 

In its report, the Riyadh-based firm noted that the reduction in net profit is due to a weak demand outlook amid a global economic slowdown. 

According to the report, the decision to cut output prices by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+, coupled with weak oil prices, also negatively impacted Saudi Aramco’s earnings in the fourth quarter. 

The report, however, revealed that Aramco’s net profit in the fourth quarter could still be up 25.4 percent year on year, with the oil giant reporting a profit of SR116 billion in the final three months of 2021. 

“Oil prices, despite the OPEC+ production cut deal, declined by around 9 percent quarter on quarter in the fourth quarter, largely impacted by a weak demand outlook amid the likely economic slowdown,” said Al Rajhi Capital in the report. 

In December, OPEC+ decided to roll over its existing policy to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, which equals to about 2 percent of world demand, from November until the end of 2023. 

According to the report, the petrochemical sector in Saudi Arabia is likely to continue witnessing pressure on earnings in the fourth quarter, driven by weak product spreads amid lower product prices. 

The report noted that the net profit of Saudi Basic Industries Corp., known as SABIC, in the fourth quarter is estimated to be down 64.9 percent year on year to SR1.7 billion. 

Al Rajhi Capital added that the net profit of Saudi International Petrochemical Co., known as Sipchem, will drop by 61.9 percent year on year to SR503 million. 

However, Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co., another major player in the Kingdom’s energy sector, could report a net profit of SR63 million, up 16.8 percent from the previous period last year, the report added. 

The analysis went on and said that the healthcare sector had a promising fourth quarter. 

“The fourth quarter is seasonally a strong quarter for the healthcare sector. We estimate a topline growth of 11 percent year on year and 8 percent quarter on quarter mainly led by low double-digit growth by most of the hospital operators,” said Al Rajhi Capital in the report. 

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co. and UAE-based conglomerate Alpha Dhabi plan to co-invest up to 9 billion dirhams ($2.5 billion) in credit markets through a new joint venture. 

The two companies plan to use Mubadala’s relationship with US asset manager Apollo “to access high-quality private credit investment opportunities,” they said in a joint statement with Apollo. 

Mubadala will hold 80 percent of the venture, which will be based in Abu Dhabi Global Market – the emirate's financial freezone – while the remaining 20 percent will be held by Alpha Dhabi, the statement said.

Mubadala’s venture comes after Abu Dhabi’s Chimera Capital made a foray into the $1.4 trillion global private-credit market last year.

“The asset class provides further diversification to our portfolio and attractive risk adjusted returns,” Alpha Dhabi CEO Hamad Salem Al Ameri said in the statement.

Kezad joins hands with Dana Group to set up steel plant in Abu Dhabi 

Dana Steel, a subsidiary of Dubai-headquartered Dana Group, has signed a preliminary agreement with Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi to establish a new steel plant in Abu Dhabi as the emirate is set to boost its manufacturing sector.

As part of the agreement, Dana Steel will invest in a 50,000 square-meter hot and cold rolling steel complex in Kezad. 

The new complex will have 500,000 metric tonnes a year of rolling capacity and will facilitate backward integration of Dana Steel’s continuous galvanizing and continuous color coating lines. 

“This approach will help boost Dana Steel’s manufacturing capacity in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) by replacing imported raw materials, such as cold rolled full hard coils, with a new ‘Made in UAE’ supply,” Kezad Group said in a statement. 

Along with manufacturing metal products in Kezad Group’s Metals Hub, the Dana Steel plant will also have capabilities to recover and recycle waste acid. 

In a future expansion phase, Dana Steel will install a continuous galvanizing line and color coating line in the same Kezad complex. 

Foodtech startup Nourish raises $400k in funding round 

Nourish, an inflight meal booking platform in the UAE, has secured $400,000 in an investment round that was led by investors from the US, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. 

Founded in 2020, the foodtech startup will use the funding to develop a new information technology and logistics network for commercial aviation.

Nourish deployed an application that connects airlines to airport vendors and a branded cloud kitchen in the terminals. It also created a new business model for commercial aviation to change unacceptable food quality and choices on planes. 

It has also recently inked its first agreement with the Ras Al Khaimah airport in the UAE. 

Nourish also aims to widen its supply chain network across several airports in emerging markets and reinforce its platform by hiring new talents. 

“Now passengers will be able to get what they want on the plane…whether that’s sushi, McDonald’s, or even a protein shake…and it will be served to you by the flight attendants at your seat,” Tom Eliopoulos, founder of Nourish, said during the Future Airport Development and Investment Summit that was held in Riyadh during Nov. 7-8, 2022. 

(With input from Reuters)

BEIJING: China’s southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou plans 1,722 projects in 2023 worth more than 6.5 trillion yuan ($945 billion), state media CCTV reported on Thursday, after the city was hit by stringent COVID-19 curbs in late 2022, according to Reuters.

In 2023 alone, 526.1 billion yuan is expected to be invested in the projects which span areas including transport, new energy vehicles and biomedicine, the report said.

Guangzhou’s infrastructure push echoes policymakers’ calls to spur economic growth, which was hurt not only by COVID-19 outbreaks and strict restrictions, but by a protracted property downturn and now a fading exports outlook.

To revive growth, authorities have dusted off an old playbook, issuing debt to fund big public works projects.

The finance minister said the country would step up fiscal expansion in an appropriate manner in 2023 by boosting spending and investment via local government special bonds to spur the economy.

More than 480 transport infrastructure projects have been scheduled by Guangzhou as the city aims to build itself as an international transportation hub, CCTV said.

Chen Xu, an official at Guangzhou’s development and reform commission, said that the city would strive to complete about 30 percent of planned annual investment by the end of the first quarter, in a bid to shore up growth, according to the CCTV report.

Guangzhou, a manufacturing powerhouse that is home to nearly 19 million people, suffered the city’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks in November last year.

After Beijing’s abrupt COVID policy U-turn, analysts expect the surging virus infections may continue hitting businesses and consumers in winter months. 

