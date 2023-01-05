Green hydrogen development could lower emissions from Oman’s largest power generation plant 

RIYADH: Green hydrogen produced in a proposed complex located in the north-eastern region of Oman could reduce carbon emissions from the Sur independent power project, the country’s largest power generation plant.

According to a MEED report, a pre-feasibility study for the proposed Sur Hydrogen and Energy Transition Cluster suggests that the plant could also reduce emissions from Omifco’s ammonia production plant, Oman LNG and Sur Madayn Industries.

Phoenix Power Oman is operating the 2,000 megawatt Sur IPP, along with other shareholders including Japan’s Marubeni and Jera, Qatar’s Nebras, and local Middle East investment.

It should be noted that the Sur IPP requires 1,250 megawatt-hours of energy, which demands approximately 3.91 million cubic feet a day of natural gas for its operation.

The report further noted that the proposed green hydrogen cluster is envisaged to include renewable energy power plants with a capacity of 3,800MW and an electrolyzer plant capacity of 1,300MW, which will produce 487 tons of hydrogen in a day.

Upon completion of the project, the plant can produce hydrogen at a cost which ranges between $3 and $4.8 a kilogram, which will also reduce emissions by 2,800 tons a day and save 821,000 cf/d of natural gas.

The hydrogen cluster project is supported by Oman LNG, National Hydrogen Alliance, Sustainable Energy Research Center at Sultan Qaboos University, Madayn, Omifco, Phoenix, Asyad and Petroleum Development Oman, along with other partners including Germany’s Siemens Energy, US-based Baker Hughes and India’s Acme Group.