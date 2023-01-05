MNKY HSE: A transformative dining experience in Riyadh

If you are looking for a transformative dining experience in Riyadh, check out MNKY HSE in the Hitteen district. This award-winning restaurant, which originated in London, offers a refined, contemporary, Latin American culinary experience in a bold space with cozy lighting, pleasant music and luscious flavors that will surprise you and transport you to another place.
MNKY HSE, pronounced “Monkey House,” serves up a decadent sharing menu that puts a new spin on Latin American food. The venue’s cheerful staff also includes award-winning mixologists who will liven up your evening with concoctions such as This is Primavera, a surprising combination of tropical pomegranate, cherry, citrus yuzu juice, agave and earl gray.
There is truly something on the menu to suit every taste. The signature MNKY HSE tacos, for example, come with diced tuna, truffle ponzu, wasabi tobiko and avocado nestling in a fresh, crispy taco. Each bite is guaranteed to deliver a delicious burst of flavors.
Seafood lovers should also try the hamachi tiradito, with fresh black truffle. Alternatively, a MNKY HSE exclusive that should not be missed is the confit duck with compressed watermelon, pomegranate and cashew cream.
For a fun, pinata-style dessert experience with friends, order a hollow chocolate monkey and smash it to reveal a hidden treasure trove of candies and petit fours for sharing.
Meanwhile, the lounge at MNKY HSE is like a cozy living room. It is the ideal place to spend an evening socializing with friends. With its comfortable seating and sensory lighting, it also offers the perfect backdrop for a business meeting or a small get-together with family and friends to celebrate a special occasion.
For more information, check out #mnkyhseksa on Instagram.
Where We Are Going Today: Goa - an authentic Indian food restaurant
Updated 03 January 2023
Afshan Aziz
Goa is a sleek and classy restaurant serving a terrific range of authentic Indian food.
Located on Prince Naif Road in the Al-Shera’a district, Goa has a cheerful ambiance and soothing environment with both indoor and outdoor seating. From entering to the end of the meal, the eatery’s hospitality will undeniably win hearts.
Goa’s extensive menu offers delectable dishes with sundry herb and spice combinations. Starters include a variety of salads, soups and appetizers but the Caesar salad with mali chicken, crispy pachos and Goa lentil soup is a must-try.
The main course includes famous Indian dishes including butter chicken, chicken 65, dal makhni and meat/chicken curry masala which is best eaten with crunchy garlic, cheese or plain naan.
The restaurant also offers a sharing option called mixed Indian party. Suitable for up to three people, it includes five main-course curries served alongside biryani rice and naan. It also has a tandoori sharing platter that consists of Indian-style barbeque chicken, mutton and seafood.
All the dishes on the menu stand out due to their unique presentation and flavors. From refreshing drinks to savory snacks, the place has it all. The menu also offers kofta roll, chicken tikka roll, shrimp tandoori taco and veggie noodles, which can be eaten as a snack if one is not in the mood for a wholesome meal.
The dessert menu includes India’s beloved gulab jamun, pistachio cake and masala cheesecake, a fusion option. Goa is also popular for their ice creams, including kulfi and coconut chocolate ice cream.
This fine-dining restaurant promises an intriguing culinary experience for its diners who are from several countries abroad.
“I wanted to become a chef — my parents told me that I couldn’t,” Okkers told Arab News. “This was 17 years ago, more or less. And at that time, it was still a very male-dominated industry. It still is on some levels.
“It was just hard and tough as an industry and I think my dad was very protective and said: ‘Listen, I think maybe you should get an office job.’
“And so I studied journalism... I love food and I love cooking. But I was also not sure going into this industry if it was going to actually be my career.”
This fall, Avli by Tashas, the contemporary Athenian restaurant in DIFC Dubai, announced the launch of a new a la carte menu. With the addition of 15 new dishes, it is reflective of founder Natasha Sideris’ love of Greek cuisine, along with an eye for perfection and attention to detail.
“It’s very much Natasha’s vision that we tried to put on a plate,” said Okkers. “A lot of the time, she gives me keywords. For example, with Avli’s latest menu, she said, ‘I just want fresh things.’ And we literally took that and made everything that’s on the menu as fresh as possible.
“So we went completely different to what we’re currently doing at Avli which was very warm and cooked and baked. In comparison to that, we’re now obviously making it very fresh, airy and light. So, a lot of the time, it’s her direction.”
With a Diploma in Culinary Arts, Lee Okkers has been in the hospitality field for over 15 years, holding positions such as Head Chef and Development Chef. She has had the honor of serving the likes of Sir Elton John and Annie Lennox.
When asked about when her fascination with food began, Lee Okkers points to family dinners from her childhood.
“I think we were a family that gathered around the table quite regularly. So, for us, food was always a gathering and almost like a safe space.
“Even still, to this day, we as adults still gather at 6pm to have dinner around the table. So, for me, it was always about seeing how people came together to eat, and the enjoyment that came from that as a whole and the satisfaction that came from having a full tummy.
“And I think also just the community of what was shared at a table; food definitely brings people together.”
Lee Okkers shares with Arab News her favorite dish, pet peeves … and the importance of salt.
What was the most common mistake you made when starting out?
Starting the heat too high, I think. So I tell my team, ‘always start low and slow,’ especially in a pan. If you start too high, it burns or over-cooks, and you need to start over again.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
Always a good knife and a good chopping board. A lot of people tend to neglect that.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish, and why?
Oh gosh, salt! Also, a very good salt. I swear by Maldon — I season, cook and finish everything with it. And it’s actually not a ‘salty’ salt, unlike (others) that are quite acidic and powerful in the mouth. The best way to sweat onions is adding salt to extract the water, and Maldon is perfect for that.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself judging the food? And what’s the most common mistake or issue that you find?
I critique the service more than I do the food. I’m quite adaptable if anyone else is cooking for me, I’m super happy. I always tell people that I’m the easiest person to cook for. If someone offers to make me a toasted cheese sandwich, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, thank you.’ But I think the biggest thing that I critique more than anything else is the service.
What is your favorite cuisine or dish when you go out?
Usually, I’m a big fan of a really good noodle or ramen bowl. And depending on where I am, I love a really good piece of fish. And just something that’s simple. It’s just garlic, olive oil, some lemon, nothing complicated. But again, it also takes a lot to get a piece of fish right.
What request or behavior by customers most annoys you?
I’m generally open to a lot of requests (but) we do get weird and wonderful ones. At one Tashas cafe, someone asks us to weigh all their food.
When someone wants to completely change a dish to suit a dietary requirement I’m just like, order something else or don’t leave your home. You’re going to eat something that I know you’re not going to enjoy, because it’s not what it should be. So there’s a fine line because I don’t mind requests. But I also don’t want people changing the full vision of what we want to present just because they don’t eat cheese or something.
What’s your favorite dish to cook and why?
I think my go-to dish at home is always a good robust steak, because it’s something that just comes together really easy. And you know, I put the potatoes in the oven, garlic in the pan with butter, do the steak. And then in another pan, just a quick sauce happening on the side. It’s the easiest thing to put together, and it happens in just 15-20 minutes, if not less.
RECIPE: Dakos Salad
Serves 4
Herby Vinaigrette:
90 mL of olive oil
45 mL of red wine vinegar
60 g of caster sugar
1 tablespoon of fresh oregano, chopped
1 tablespoon of fresh parsley, chopped
Salt and pepper to season
Seasoned Tomato Dressing:
250 g of beef tomatoes, grated
50 mL olive oil
1 teaspoon of fresh oregano, chopped fine
Salt and pepper to season
Whipped Feta:
250 g of feta
70 mL of cream
Using a handheld electric whisk, whip the cream and feta until combined and smooth.
To plate:
300 g of carob rusks
20 mL of balsamic reduction
Seasoned tomato dressing
400 g of heirloom cherry tomatoes, halved
100 g of kalamata olives, green and black, halved
Herby vinaigrette
Whipped feta
Salt and pepper to season
Garnish:
Olive oil
10 g of chopped dill
10 g of torn basil
Procedure:
Add the carob rusks, balsamic reduction and seasoned tomato dressing to a bowl. Mix well, allowing the carob rusks to soak up some of the dressing.
In another bowl, add the Heirloom cherry tomatoes, olives and the herb vinaigrette. Season well.
On a big plate, add the carob rusk mix and top with dollops of the creamed feta. Top the feta with the tomatoes and olives. Drizzle the top with any of the left-over dressing in the bowls.
Garnish with olive oil, chopped dill and torn basil leaves.
Notes:
Dehydrated tomatoes or olives add extra texture to the salad.
Maldon salt is preferred.
Where We Are Going Today: Ladan sandwiches feature flavors from throughout the world
The chef has traveled the world to learn about the flavors which have influenced the menu
Updated 30 December 2022
Afshan Aziz
Ladan, which is located in Al-Khalidiyah, Prince Sultan Road, Jeddah, offers the hungry visitor a different type of sandwich experience.
The food outlet offers a modern interpretation of the traditional favorite, and the customer experiences a refined taste amidst a mix of cultures.
Ladan, which means “to have a soft texture” in Arabic, immerses all your senses in an exquisite meal experience.
The chef has traveled the world to learn about the flavors which have influenced the menu. Committed to freshly prepared ingredients and handmade bread, Ladan sandwiches are made with love, passion and patience.
Every small detail has received attention, and that goes for the innovative interior of the location too. The restaurant is designed with plenty of seating, and rooms to suit your mood.
A must-have from the menu is the provolone patty melt sandwich, which is juicy brisket mixed in gravy and layered with provolone cheese and mayo mustard sauce, served in warm pretzel bread.
Another favorite is the Cuban chicken sandwich that has a Mexican edge to it.
Customers are spoilt for choice when it comes to alternatives and, in addition to sandwiches, there are hot appetizers, empanadas, taco beef, Asian cigar rolls, and my personal favorite, “Bang, Bang, Olive,” which is a vegetarian crispy ball served with the most mouthwatering homemade sauce.
It also offers dessert options like “Pain Perdu a la Chef,” which comes in a dish with creme anglaise and cotton candy on the side, and a brownie fudge pudding that is served with creme anglaise and caramel sauce, with a sprinkling of roasted almonds.
The customer will not be disappointed when the food is so impressive, from start to finish.
The Kingdom designated 2022 as the “Year of Saudi Coffee,” but I guess Nestle did not get the memo. The KitKat Arabic coffee has been a staple in my travel bag over the past two years
Updated 25 December 2022
Jasmine Bager
During the great lockdown of 2020, I discovered a tiny little indulgence that helped me have my coffee, or gahwa — and eat it, too.
The KitKat Arabic coffee was on my grocery list each time I rushed to the market. During those frenzied and dazed days, I would break off a piece and eat it. All would be good in the world, if only for a moment.
The familiar crispy wafer, smothered in smooth, silky milk chocolate, now tastes even better. Infused with cardamom-flavoring, it is the perfect blend of sweet and Saudi.
Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s largest consumers of coffee and achieving self-sufficiency in its production is a goal of Vision 2030.
The Kingdom designated 2022 as the “Year of Saudi Coffee,” but I guess Nestle did not get the memo. The KitKat Arabic coffee has been a staple in my travel bag over the past two years.
On a recent trip outside of the Kingdom, I took a box of them with me and handed them out to my Arab friends after hanging out with them. They said it tasted like their childhood wrapped in a blanket of home.
Everyone was ecstatic to bite into the product and all immediately logged onto their online shopping sites to see if they could order them.
As far as I can tell, the bars are only sold in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and Jordan.
KitKat has more than 300 limited-edition seasonal and regional flavors. Produced globally by Nestle, it is one of the most recognizable and loved chocolate bars in the world. With several “fingers,” you can share it — or eat it alone.
This confectionery was first introduced to the market in 1935, making it 87 years old. Its popular tagline, “Have a break, have a KitKat,” is recognized everywhere you go.
While the standard four or two-piece bars are still the biggest sellers, some funky flavors have been introduced down the decades, including cookies and cream, wasabi, and cheesecake. There’s even a cough syrup KitKat — and a roasted tea one.
The Arabic coffee version, like the roasted tea KitKat, does not take time to brew — you just unwrap it to give yourself the perfect break.
The product is available in the chocolate aisle at most supermarkets in Saudi Arabia.
Top 50 cuisines list leaves a sour taste on social media
Six cuisines from the Middle East made the list, with Turkiye placing in the top 10
Social media users flooded the internet with their suggestions of delicious cuisines
Updated 25 December 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: It is safe to say online travel guide Taste Atlas’s 2022 list of the world’s top 50 cuisines did not go down a treat on social media, with angry — or perhaps “hangry” (an amalgamation of hungry and angry) — users flooding the internet with their take on the countdown.
Italian cuisine nabbed the number one spot on the annual list that was based on audience votes for ingredients, dishes and drinks.
Rounding out the top three were Greece and Spain, who were joined by the likes of Japan, India, Mexico and Turkiye in the best ten. A surprise addition to the top 10 was the US, which left many on social media scratching their heads.
“This is a list you'd come up with if you'd never eaten food,” one bemused user tweeted, while others took to TikTok, Twitter and Instagram to offer up their suggestions — including Saudi, Jamaican and Afghan cuisines, which did not make the list.
Six cuisines from the region did make the list, however. Turkish food came in at number seven, while Iran took the 24th spot. Syria, 37, Lebanon, 40, Palestine, 42 and Tunisia, 48, also made the list.
Taste Atlas responded to the online scepticism with a tweet stating “Every year when we publish the list, there are a lot of angry people, even calls from embassies. We learned to live with it.”
Every year when we publish the list, there are a lot of angry people, even calls from embassies. We learned to live with it.
Let's clarify our methodology. We are a site dedicated to local dishes and have a database of 15,000+ dishes and ingredients.