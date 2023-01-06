You are here

Oil prices edge up on optimism over China's reopening

Update Oil prices edge up on optimism over China’s reopening
Brent crude futures were $0.75, or 1 percent, higher at $79.44 a barrel at 0645 GMT (Shutterstock)
SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose as much as $1 on Friday, extending gains from the previous session, supported by hopes of a China demand boost and after data showed lower US fuel inventories following a winter storm that hit at the end of the year, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures were $0.75, or 1 percent, higher at $79.44 a barrel at 0645 GMT, after settling $0.85 stronger at $78.69 on Thursday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $0.74, or 1 percent, at $74.41 a barrel. They had settled $0.83 higher at $73.67 in the previous session.

“China’s reopening optimism, especially further stimulus measures to boost the property sector, is the main bullish factor for the oil prices, which has improved the demand outlook in the near year,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

“A softened US dollar has also added upside momentum to the oil markets,” she added.

China announced more state support measures on Thursday, including establishing a dynamic adjustment mechanism on mortgage rates for first-time home buyers, in a bid to boost its highly indebted property sector, which accounts for a quarter of the country’s economy.

The total number of passenger trips via road, rail, water and air during the upcoming Lunar New Year is expected to reach 2.1 billion this year, transport officials said on Friday, double the 1.05 billion during the same period last year.

Daily passenger flights scheduled during the holiday season beginning on Saturday are averaging 73 percent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, has ended its stringent zero-COVID policy, leading to a surge in COVID infections across the country.

In the US, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Thursday that distillate inventories , which include diesel and heating oil, dropped more than expected in the week to Dec. 30. They fell by 1.4 million barrels, compared with expectations of a 396,000-barrel drop.

Meanwhile, US gasoline stocks fell 346,000 barrels last week, according to the EIA data, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 486,000-barrel drop.

On a weekly basis, however, oil prices were on track to end lower, with both the Brent and WTI contracts down around 7 percent on a week earlier. Concern about the possibility of a global recession have weighed on trading sentiment.

“Oil is trying to rally but demand concerns are keeping the gains small,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, in a note.

“The Saudis are slashing prices as the short-term crude demand outlook seems like it won’t quite get a major boost from a robust China reopening.”

The world’s top crude exporter Saudi Arabia lowered prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia to its lowest since November 2021 amid global pressures hitting oil.

Topics: Oil China

Saudi energy minister meets with Bahraini sustainable development minister

Saudi energy minister meets with Bahraini sustainable development minister
Updated 06 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi energy minister meets with Bahraini sustainable development minister

Saudi energy minister meets with Bahraini sustainable development minister
Updated 06 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz held a meeting with the Bahraini Minister of Sustainable Development Noor bint Ali Al-Khalif in Riyadh on Thursday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two sides discussed opportunities and areas of cooperation between the two countries in implementing the circular carbon economy approach, as well as ways to best achieve sustainable development.

They also spoke about the Saudi Green and Green Middle East initiatives, and ways both countries can support them. the achievement of , the common interests of the two countries, and the aspirations of their two brotherly leaderships and peoples.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bahrain sustainable development

Saudi Arabia cuts February Arab Light crude prices to Asia

Saudi Arabia cuts February Arab Light crude prices to Asia
Updated 05 January 2023
Reuters

Saudi Arabia cuts February Arab Light crude prices to Asia

Saudi Arabia cuts February Arab Light crude prices to Asia
Updated 05 January 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Saudi Arabia lowered the February official selling prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia to plus $1.80 a barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, the country’s state oil producer Aramco said on Thursday.

The price is $1.45 a barrel less than the January OSP. The top oil exporter set its Arab Light OSP to northwest Europe at minus $1.50 a barrel against ICE Brent for February, $1.40 a barrel lower than its price for January.

The price cut comes as Russia diverts its oil from Europe to Asia, after the EU banned seaborne crude oil imports from Dec. 5, alongside a price cap introduced by the G7 nations that restricts Russian oil trade using Western financial, shipping and insurance services.

Oil steadies

Oil steadied on Thursday in volatile trade after posting the biggest two-day loss for the start of a year in three decades with the shutdown of a US fuel pipeline providing support and economic concerns capping gains.

Big declines in the previous two days were driven by worries about a global recession, especially since short-term economic signs in the world’s two biggest oil consumers, the US and China, looked weak.

Helping drive gains early on Thursday was a statement from top US pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline, which said its Line 3 had been shut for unscheduled maintenance with a restart expected on Jan. 7.

Brent crude was up 60 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $78.44 a barrel at 1435 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 26 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $72.58. Both contracts were up over $2 earlier.

Both benchmarks’ cumulative declines of more than 9 percent on Tuesday and Wednesday were the biggest two-day losses at the start of a year since 1991, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

China’s 2023 LNG demand likely to rise between 9-14%

China’s 2023 LNG demand likely to rise between 9-14%
Updated 05 January 2023
Arab News

China’s 2023 LNG demand likely to rise between 9-14%

China’s 2023 LNG demand likely to rise between 9-14%
Updated 05 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: China’s liquefied natural gas demand is forecast to recover in 2023 as the country emerges from COVID-19 controls to become the bright spot in Asia’s consumption for the super-chilled fuel.

China’s demand is set to rebound to between 70 million and 72 million tons in 2023, 9 percent to 14 percent higher than in 2022, say analysts at Rystad Energy, Wood Mackenzie and ICIS.

But imports to China, which has the world’s second-largest economy, would likely fall short of record 2021 levels, because prices would stay high and lingering effects of the pandemic would limit appetite, they added.

Those high prices would continue to suppress demand from the Chinese industrial and power sectors, both highly sensitive to energy costs, said Wei Xiong, a senior analyst at Rystad Energy.

“Growth momentum across sectors may only be restored after the high infections subside and when employees are back to work,” she said. “It will be a gradual process and may take a few months to restore.”

State energy officials have estimated that in 2022 China’s annual demand for natural gas may have fallen for the first time in two decades, because of weak demand from industries disrupted by pandemic controls.

China was the world’s top LNG importer in 2021 but Japan held the position last year.

Gas prices spiked last year after Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine, cut supplies to Europe. This led Europe to import record amounts of LNG, pushing Asian spot LNG prices to historical highs.

$945bn projects

China’s southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou plans 1,722 projects in 2023 worth more than 6.5 trillion yuan ($945 billion), state media CCTV reported on Thursday, after the city was hit by stringent COVID-19 curbs in late 2022.

In 2023 alone, 526.1 billion yuan is expected to be invested in the projects which span areas including transport, new energy vehicles and biomedicine, the report said.

Guangzhou’s infrastructure push echoes policymakers’ calls to spur economic growth, which was hurt not only by COVID-19 outbreaks and strict restrictions, but by a protracted property downturn and now a fading exports outlook.

To revive growth, authorities have dusted off an old playbook, issuing debt to fund big public works projects.

The finance minister said the country would step up fiscal expansion in an appropriate manner in 2023 by boosting spending and investment via local government special bonds to spur the economy.

More than 480 transport infrastructure projects have been scheduled by Guangzhou as the city aims to build itself as an international transportation hub, CCTV said.

Stocks

China stocks saw their best day in one month on Thursday, as investor hopes for a strong economic recovery in 2023 dwarfed worries over a COVID-19 spike, with authorities vowing to support growth.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index closed up 1.9 percent, and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1 percent. Both indexes logged their best daily performance since Dec. 5.

EV market

Chinese automakers can build an electric vehicle for €10,000 ($10,618) less than European automakers, an overwhelming cost advantage that will put pressure on European manufacturers in their home market, the head of auto supplier Forvia said.

As European consumers seek cheap EVs, Forvia Chief Executive Patrick Koller told the CES convention in Las Vegas on Wednesday that China was producing “good vehicles” and Europe would not be able to stop imports.

The issue is “more dangerous” for Europe than the US, Koller told Reuters in an interview, as high duties have limited China’s US market share.

While the average price of electric cars has risen in Europe since 2015 from €48,942  to €55,82 and €53,038-to-€63,864 in the US, it has dropped in China to €31,829 from €66,819, taking it below the price of gasoline cars, according to a study by JATO Dynamics, which provides analysis on industry trends.

US crude stockpiles build more than expected: EIA

US crude stockpiles build more than expected: EIA
Updated 05 January 2023
Reuters

US crude stockpiles build more than expected: EIA

US crude stockpiles build more than expected: EIA
Updated 05 January 2023
Reuters

NEW YORK: US crude oil inventories rose more than expected last week, while fuel stockpiles fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories rose 1.7 million barrels in the week to Dec. 30, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.2 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose 244,000 barrels.

Refinery crude runs fell 2.33 million barrels per day.

US gasoline stocks fell 346,000 in the week, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 486,000-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell 1.4 million in the week, versus expectations for a 396,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net US crude imports fell 1.28 million bpd.

Topics: Oil US stockpiles Data

Related

Update Oil Updates — Oil rebounds after biggest drop in decades at start of year; Exxon sees oil earnings ease in Q4
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Oil rebounds after biggest drop in decades at start of year; Exxon sees oil earnings ease in Q4

Airbnb-style tourism on its way to Saudi Arabia after key law change  

Airbnb-style tourism on its way to Saudi Arabia after key law change  
Updated 05 January 2023
Arab News

Airbnb-style tourism on its way to Saudi Arabia after key law change  

Airbnb-style tourism on its way to Saudi Arabia after key law change  
Updated 05 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi residents will be able to rent out rooms to tourists after a drastic change to the law which paves the way for Airbnb-style businesses.

The new bylaw — which was approved by the Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb — will allow a maximum of three permits issued per property.

These permits can last from one to three years.

The latest regulations ensure that the tourism sector keeps up with the renaissance that Saudi Arabia is undergoing and mirror the ministry’s efforts to achieve the goals of the development strategy for tourism in the Kingdom.

Al-Khateeb described the new laws as “a promising step toward a prosperous tourism future” in a tweet.  

“These regulations would allow the ministry to strengthen cooperation with the private sector, and to offer job opportunities for the national competencies in the tourism sector,” Al-Khateeb said

In order to apply for a permit, the ministry has outlined several conditions which have to be met by the applicant.

The residence should be part of a property designated to either residential or agricultural use, and applicants must be Saudi citizens.

They should also provide an electronic title deed or an electronic lease contract proving the usufruct right of the property subject of the permit.

If the property is jointly owned, all those with a say must agree to the application.

The regulations also allow for flexibility in financial payments as per the facility’s capabilities.

Prior to the tourist’s entry, facilities should comply with its cleanliness and maintenance preparations.

In December, the Kingdom initiated 10 new policies aimed at expanding the tourism sector and protecting tourists, according to the Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb.   

The issued policies included laws for the sector, as well as regulations for quality control and monitoring of services.    

Topics: Saudi Arabia tourism SaudiVision2030

