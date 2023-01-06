Makkah green light for 280 park facilities

MAKKAH: Makkah municipality has recently created more than 280 public parks in different neighborhoods, many with children’s playgrounds, at it seeks to attract visitors and improve the city’s green spaces.
Osama Zeitouni, a spokesman for the municipality, told Arab News that the parks have been equipped with cleaning, entertainment and plant irrigation services.
Trees have been trimmed and shaped to provide shade, greenery and a welcoming atmosphere for visitors, and to improve the urban landscape, he added.
The spacious parks include playgrounds, squares and corridors, and are located in a variety of neighborhoods and residential areas.
Heavy rain in recent days has added to greenery, and the municipality has launched a weeding and tree maintenance program in several locations.
RIYADH: The city’s second Perfume Expo is showcasing a heady mix of popular and startup brands at Riyadh Front, much to the olfactory delight of its many visitors.
The event launched on Dec. 24 is part of Riyadh Season’s activities, and will continue until Jan. 9.
Featuring several social media influencers and celebrities, it has become a magnet for those seeking unique, concentrated and long-lasting perfumes. It is also providing businesses opportunities for those in the industry, including those working independently and online.
Twenty-five-year-old Nujood (who wishes to be known by her first name) told Arab News she prefers buying her perfumes at such events. “I order almost everything I need from online stores, but the one product I make sure I buy in person is perfumes.
“This is my second time visiting the expo and I always find great sales and deals there. That is one of the downsides to the digital age in e-commerce. Sellers can describe fragrance notes but if I don’t understand these scents, I won’t be able to imagine the smell,” she said.
Owner of online store September, Sara Al-Dughaiman, told Arab News that her client base increased significantly because of her participation exhibition. “The exposure September is gaining from this event is great as a lot more people are visiting my booth.
“Most of them said they would rather smell the product before spending money on it. I explain the scent by the feeling and emotion each fragrance stirs because I noticed customers don’t know what a menage of scents should smell like,” she said.
Al-Dughaiman, who is also a chemist, makes sure her products suit all skin types from sensitive to normal. Her brand offers 14 products with two perfumes and three body care sets, each having a body souffle, scrub, shower gel, and body and hair mist. September’s natural oils are sourced from the UK, fragrances from France, and Shea butter from South Africa.
“The body products are formulated with only 2 percent fragrance to make sure it’s not irritating or stripping the skin,” Al-Dughaiman said. Her two perfume scents L’Epi and Porrima are made up of fragrance and 30 percent oil. L’Epi has fresh peaches and orange flower notes, while Porrima smells like spicy cinnamon, tonka and vanilla.
There is a prominent display at the exhibition of Arabian perfumes because they are known for their unique and special notes, but producers have attempted to serve all needs by combining and experimenting with different scents.
Greenwich perfumery, another participant at the exhibition, has seen more clients purchasing from the events rather than online. The company’s sales representative, Mohammed Al-Saif, told Arab News: “The idea of Greenwich is that each specific fragrance is inspired by the scent of the city it is named after. Our most in-demand perfumes are Havana, London and Lisbon.”
Havana perfume is derived from the popular Cuban cigar industry, with undertones of tobacco, sandalwood and bergamot. All raw oils used to formulate these fragrances are from Spain and France.
There are more than 100 types of perfume on display at the exhibition offered by 300 manufacturers.
There is also a miniature factory that shows how perfumes are produced.
KHARTOUM: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 1,765 food baskets in Sudan, benefiting 8,160 people.
This comes as part of the emergency food aid provided by the Kingdom, through the KSrelief, to those affected by the floods and the most needy families in the country.
Separately, Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar, chairman of the board of directors of the Charitable Society for Orphan Care in the region, Insan, recently received a certificate granting the association the practice of humanitarian activity outside the Kingdom by the KSrelief.
This came during his meeting with Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor-general of the center, and Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Suwailem, vice chairman of the executive committee of Insan, and other key officials.
Prince Faisal was briefed about the contribution of Insan in its activities. The governor also received a report on the work and achievements of KSrelief.
He praised its global role in humanitarian relief and volunteer efforts, stressing the importance of work and cooperation in achieving the aspirations of the Saudi leadership.
RIYADH: Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Elkhereiji received Tanzanian ambassador to the Kingdom Ali J. Mwadini. They reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them, in addition to discussing issues of common interest.
TURAIF: Turaif governorate in the Northern Borders Region on Thursday registered the lowest temperature in the Kingdom’s cities and governorates, at zero Celsius, according to a report by the National Meteorology Center.
The center warned that severe weather would continue until Friday with torrential rains that could be accompanied by hail, fog with low visibility, and high waves along the coast.
“Thunderstorms will continue in most areas in the Kingdom starting from Sunday, Jan. 1 to Friday, Jan. 6, 2023,” the center tweeted on Monday.
In late December, heavy downpours disrupted flights in and out of Jeddah, with rain in various cities in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, forcing people to remain indoors. King Abdulaziz International Airport announced that several flights were delayed due to the weather, requesting passengers to get in touch with the relevant authorities and airlines about rescheduling.
Due to the inclement weather, several areas of Jeddah also became waterlogged, with the city readying equipment and manpower to deal with any emergencies. The concerned authorities across the Kingdom continued their assistance and advised people to take caution during the rain and not to leave their homes except in emergencies.
Saudi conjoined twins’ separation surgery completed successfully in Riyadh
It is the 53rd surgery conducted under the Saudi program to separate conjoined twins
Updated 06 January 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: A specialized surgical team has successfully separated Saudi conjoined twins who were attached at the hip and shared a spinal cord in an operation that lasted seven hours over seven stages, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The surgery, which was carried out under directives from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, required 28 consultants, specialists and nursing and technical personnel.
It is the 53rd operation conducted under the Saudi program to separate conjoined twins, according to Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, who is also head of the medical and surgical team for surgeries of separating conjoined twins.
At the end of the procedure the patients were transferred to a children’s intensive care unit where they will remain under supervision for two days.