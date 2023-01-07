You are here

  US announces $3 bn in military assistance for Ukraine

US announces $3 bn in military assistance for Ukraine

US announces $3 bn in military assistance for Ukraine
American soldiers drive a Bradley fighting vehicle during a joint exercise with Syrian Democratic Forces at the countryside of Deir Ezzor in northeastern Syria, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP)
AFP




AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday announced a major military assistance package for Ukraine that is valued at more than $3 billion and includes 50 Bradleys and dozens of other armored vehicles.
The assistance — $2.85 billion drawn from US inventories and $225 million in foreign military financing — does not include advanced Western tanks sought by Kyiv, but will still provide significant additional firepower for its forces.
It is “the largest security assistance package in total value that we have committed so far,” Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper told journalists.
The marquee items in the package are the Bradleys, which come with 500 TOW anti-tank missiles and 250,000 rounds of ammunition for their 25mm autocannons.
“The Bradley vehicles will further enhance Ukraine’s ability to conduct complex maneuvers in almost all weather conditions and terrain, especially in the south and the east of the country,” Cooper said.
Also included in the package are 100 M113 and 55 MRAP armored vehicles, 18 155mm self-propelled howitzers, as well as artillery ammunition, mortar rounds, air defense missiles, and various small arms.
The self-propelled howitzers “will provide greater protection and maneuverability” than previously provided artillery pieces that must be towed by vehicles, Cooper said.
The equipment will complement expanded US training for Ukrainian forces starting this month that will focus on larger-scale maneuvers, she said.
“We are positioning Ukraine to be able to move forward and retake territory,” Cooper added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the new package as “timely and strong.” It brings total US military assistance since Russia invaded in February 2022 to more than $24.2 billion.
“For the first time, we will get Bradley armored vehicles — this is exactly what is needed. New guns and projectiles, including high-precision ones,” he said in his evening address.
Washington and Berlin announced the previous day that they would provide armored vehicles — Bradleys from the United States and Marders from Germany — but did not provide details.
Berlin said Friday that it would send about 40 of the Marder vehicles to Ukraine within weeks, and that training on them would be provided in Germany.
Ukraine has long pushed for heavier weaponry, including tanks, that would aid its operations. Western nations have been reluctant to send them, citing fears of becoming further drawn into the war or provoking Russia.
But the Ukrainians have built momentum and Western nations have been expanding the weapons they send them.
The US-German announcement on the armored vehicles came after France promised to deliver its AMX-10 RC light tanks, which are wheeled rather than tracked but have a much heavier cannon typical of a tank.
The French move put Germany under fresh political pressure to do more to help Ukraine.
Germany also said Thursday that it would follow the United States in sending a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, meaning Kyiv’s forces are slated to receive two of the advanced air defense systems.

Lack of hope driving Rohingya to flee Bangladeshi settlement camps


Updated 06 January 2023

Lack of hope driving Rohingya to flee Bangladeshi settlement camps


  • Number of refugees attempting to cross Andaman Sea up sixfold since 2020, UNHCR says
  • Many pay traffickers up to US$5,000 for chance at new life
Updated 06 January 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Fading hopes for a future and the desire to be reunited with family are pushing increasing numbers of Rohingya to flee overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh and make perilous journeys across the Andaman Sea.

Bangladesh hosts more than 1.2 million Rohingya Muslims, most of whom escaped persecution in neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017. The majority live in Cox’s Bazar district, a coastal region in the east of the country, which is now the world’s largest refugee settlement.

But the recent rescue of dozens of starving Rohingya who had spent more than a month adrift on a stricken boat, has shone a spotlight on the increasing number of people trying to leave the squalid camps of Cox’s Bazar and cross the Andaman Sea in search of a better life.

The boat was one of several such vessels to leave Bangladesh in late November. But just a few days into the journey, its engines failed and its occupants were left adrfit. Appeals to the governments of several countries to rescue them fell on deaf ears, and it was not until late December, as the boat entered Indonesian waters, that local fishermen answered the call.

FASTFACT

Number of refugees attempting to cross Andaman Sea up sixfold since 2020, UNHCR says.

Another boat was intercepted by the Sri Lankan navy and a third by a Vietnamese offshore company, which handed the refugees over to the Myanmar navy. It was not immediately clear what would happen to them.

In early December, the U. N. refugee agency UNHCR issued an alert about the “dramatic increase” in the number of people, mostly Rohingya, attempting to cross the Andaman Sea from both Bangladesh and Myanmar. It estimated there had been a sixfold rise since 2020 and that at least 119 people had died making such crossings.

The figures did not include those who the rescued refugees said had been on the boats that left Cox’s Bazar in November but were now missing at sea, presumed dead.

“Since 2018, every year we have been noticing an increasing trend of Rohingyas taking perilous journey across the sea during November to February as the sea is calm and quiet in this period,” Asif Munir, an immigration and refugee affairs analyst, told Arab News.

For most, the dangerous crossings are the only option available to escape the limbo they face in Bangladesh.

“They are only receiving some food aid while living in the refugee settlements, but there are no other activities,” Munir said.

“Children are deprived of a proper education, they (the adults) are not allowed to engage in any productive work. These issues make the Rohingya desperate to leave.

“It’s been a long time they are living in the camps and on the other hand the repatriation process also seems to be uncertain.”

Despite multiple attempts from Bangladeshi authorities, a U.N.-backed repatriation and resettlement process in operation for several years has failed to tackle the problem, with only a handful of refugees being allowed to relocate.

At the same time, economic pressures on the South Asian nation, which despite not being a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention has taken in the biggest number of Rohingya asylum-seekers, are increasing. Hosting Rohingya costs Bangladesh an estimated $1.2 billion a year, while international aid for refugees has dropped since 2020.

Also, with the decreasing presence of foreign nongovernmental organizations in Cox’s Bazar, the number of opportunities for Rohingya to make a living there has diminished.

Rezuwan Khan, a Rohingya activist in Cox’s Bazar, whose sister was rescued off the Indonesian coast, told Arab News that many Rohingya had been laid off by the aid agencies that used to employ them.

“Many Rohingyas are desperate to flee the camps in search of a better life, better future, anywhere it’s possible,” he said.

Many are attempting to reunite with relatives who left earlier, mostly for Malaysia, where the people rescued by the Indonesia fishermen were initially bound.

“There are woman and children who want to be reunited with their husbands and fathers living in Malaysia. The men managed to reach Malaysia several years ago. This kind of people are desperate to leave the camps,” Khan said.

That desire is being exploited by traffickers who charge up to $5,000 for a place in one the boats leaving Cox’s Bazar.

“Rohingyas are risking their lives to save their lives,” said Mohammad Nur Khan, a Bangladeshi rights activist and expert on migration.

“In the camp, where most people are young, it’s living without any hope for the future. People aspire to a better life, it’s very natural.”

He added that the international community should do more to protect people from the traffickers, “so that the Rohingyas might be able to return to their homeland.”

“If we can’t keep this dream alive, the trafficking of the Rohingyas can’t be stopped.”

Topics: Myanmar Rohingya Muslims

Senior Taliban leaders hit back at Prince Harry's comments on 'chess pieces,' 25 kills


Updated 06 January 2023
Arab News

Senior Taliban leaders hit back at Prince Harry's comments on 'chess pieces,' 25 kills


  • In one chapter of his memoir, Prince Harry, 38, details his two tours of Afghanistan, as well as the number of people he killed
Updated 06 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Senior Taliban leaders have criticized Britain’s Prince Harry after the royal admitted in his memoir to killing 25 people in Afghanistan, describing them as “chess pieces” on a board.

The prince has detailed his time serving as a military helicopter pilot — first as a forward air controller in 2007 and again in 2012 when he was a co-pilot gunner — in his book “Spare.”

The memoir, which went on sale in Spain days before its global launch on Jan. 10, has hit the headlines for its in-depth disclosures about the rift between Prince Harry and his brother William, Prince of Wales.

In one chapter of the book, Prince Harry, 38, details his two tours of Afghanistan, as well as the number of people he killed.

He writes: “It wasn’t a statistic that filled me with pride but nor did it leave me ashamed, when I found myself plunged in the heat and confusion of combat I didn’t think of those 25 as people.

“They were chess pieces removed from the board; bad people eliminated before they could kill good people.”

Anas Haqqani, a leader of the Taliban movement in Afghanistan, hit out at the prince’s “chess pieces” comment.

He tweeted: “Mr Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return.

“Among the killers of Afghans, not many have your decency to reveal their conscience and confess to their war crimes.

“The truth is what you’ve said. Our innocent people were chess pieces to your soldiers, military and political leaders. Still, you were defeated in that ‘game’ of white and black squares.

“I don’t expect that the ICC will summon you, or the human rights activists will condemn you, because they are deaf and blind to you.

“But hopefully these atrocities will be remembered in the history of humanity.”

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the Taliban-led Afghan Foreign Affairs Ministry, also criticized the prince.

He said: “The western occupation of Afghanistan is truly an odious moment in human history, and comments by Prince Harry are a microcosm of the trauma experienced by Afghans at the hands of occupation forces who murdered innocents without any accountability.”

When asked about the royal’s comments, a spokesperson for Britain’s Ministry of Defence said: “We do not comment on operational details for security reasons.”

However, Col. Richard Kemp, who took command of British forces in Afghanistan in 2003 before his retirement, told Sky News that Prince Harry’s comments about targets being “less than human” were dangerous.

He said the remarks “were probably ill-judged for two reasons. One is his suggestion that he killed 25 people will have reincited those people who wish him harm.”

Kemp also said people who support the Taliban may now be “motivated to kill Harry”  because of memories that may have been “resurrected” by what he said.

Representatives of Prince Harry have not commented.

Topics: UK Afghanistan Taliban Prince Harry

Prince Harry's Taliban kill comments have 'damaged reputation,' says ex-commander


Updated 06 January 2023
Arab News

Prince Harry's Taliban kill comments have 'damaged reputation,' says ex-commander


  • Royal says he killed 25 fighters in Afghanistan; ‘I didn’t think of those 25 as people’
  • Retired Col. Richard Kemp: Comments ‘ill-judged’ and ‘misleading’
Updated 06 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Prince Harry’s remarks about killing 25 Taliban fighters while serving in the UK Armed Forces in Afghanistan have damaged his reputation, a former British commander has told the BBC.

Retired Col. Richard Kemp described Harry’s statement — that the fighters were “chess pieces removed from the board” — as “ill-judged” and “misleading.”

The prince’s remarks on his period as a helicopter pilot in Afghanistan came as part of his memoir “Spare” ahead of the book’s release.

He said: “It wasn’t a statistic that filled me with pride but nor did it leave me ashamed. When I found myself plunged in the heat and confusion of combat, I didn’t think of those 25 as people.

“They were chess pieces removed from the board. Bad people eliminated before they could kill good people.”

Kemp criticized Harry’s summary of the UK Armed Forces’ attitude toward enemy combatants, saying: “I think he’s wrong when he says in his book that insurgents were seen just as being virtually unhuman — subhuman perhaps — just as chess pieces to be knocked over. That’s not the case at all. And it’s not the way the British Army trains people as he claims.

“I think that sort of comment that doesn’t reflect reality, is misleading and potentially valuable to those people who wish the British forces and British government harm, so I think it was an error of judgment.

“It inflames old feelings of revenge that might have been forgotten about ... no doubt about it there are people in the world today who already would have seen this and will be thinking about getting him back.”

MP Adam Holloway, who served with the British Army during the Iraq War, said Harry’s comments broke a longtime military rule to avoid revealing personal kill counts. He added: “It’s not about macho codes. It’s about decency and respect for the lives you have taken.”

A serving soldier told the BBC that the prince’s comments were “very unsoldier-like.”

A UK Ministry of Defence spokesperson, when asked for comment by the BBC on Harry’s remarks, said: “We do not comment on operational details for security reasons.”

Topics: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle UK

Pakistan's biggest tech expo kicks off with leading Saudi startups, investors


Updated 06 January 2023

Pakistan's biggest tech expo kicks off with leading Saudi startups, investors


  • Future Fest’s 2nd edition in Lahore brings together 500 startups from more than 30 countries
  • Event hosting leading Saudi companies supported by Digital Cooperation Organization and Saudi Invest
Updated 06 January 2023
Shahjahan Khurram

LAHORE: Pakistan’s largest tech conference and expo, Future Fest, kicked off on Friday, with a range of Saudi startups present at the event to explore opportunities for collaboration and expansion.

Themed #SaveTheFuture, Future Fest 2023 is a three-day expo bringing together 50,000 participants, representatives of 500 startups and 200 exhibitors from more than 30 countries.

After premiering in Islamabad last year, the expo’s second edition is held in Lahore in partnership with the administration of Punjab province and the Punjab Information Technology Board.

The Saudi delegation taking part in the event includes senior representatives from the Riyadh-based Digital Cooperation Organization and Invest Saudi, the investment attraction and promotion brand under the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment.

“I’m hoping we come out of this event with some MoUs and deals signed, (and) potentially new hires being done in Pakistan as part of this event,” DCO director Abdul Karim Samakie told the audience during Friday’s panel session titled “Saudi ecosystem and expansion opportunities.”

Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Pakistan’s additional foreign secretary for the Middle East, who was part of the panel, said that there were vast opportunities for collaboration, especially as Pakistan had human capital and a vast network of IT professionals who could join the Kingdom’s digital job market and ecosystem.

“With proximity to the Middle East, with a history and tradition of fraternal relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, Pakistan certainly offers technical power and prowess,” he said.

Another cooperation enabler is the fact that both Pakistani and Saudi societies are dominated by young people. “Pakistan and Saudi Arabia both have young populations,” said journalist Raza Rumi, also a panel member.

“Young people in both countries want to join the civil services, the government.

“I can tell you Pakistan has a role to play in human capital and supply chains,” added Faisal Sultan, vice president and managing director for the Middle East of electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors.

“We see a lot of that at Lucid.”

Last week, ahead of the tech conference, Future Fest CEO Arzish Azam said that the event aims to provide a “platform for greater collaboration and growth, and indeed a new dimension to what is an already historic relationship between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“The Saudi tech ecosystem is growing very fast. In Pakistan we have the talent and startups that can support this growth,” he said.

Among the business representatives from the Kingdom attending Future Fest 2023 are educational and learning platforms AlGooru, Classera, financial and insurance services Hala, Derayah Financial, Moyasar, and Takadao, transport monitoring service Tracking, e-commerce companies Salla, Diggipacks, Salasa, and Nana, software developers Squadio, Qoyod, digital solutions firm Elm and AI technology developer Mozn.

They are accompanied by organizations supporting startup development in Saudi Arabia, including Merak Capital, Nama Ventures, Khwarizmi Ventures and the Misk Foundation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pakistan

Ukraine reports fresh Russian strikes after announced cease-fire


Updated 06 January 2023
Agencies

Ukraine reports fresh Russian strikes after announced cease-fire


  • Putin’s order for his forces in Ukraine to observe a unilateral, 36-hour cease-fire
  • Ukrainian and Western officials suspected an ulterior motive in Putin’s apparent goodwill gesture
Updated 06 January 2023
Agencies

MOSCOW: Russian forces struck the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential administration said, after the supposed start of a unilateral Russian cease-fire.
“The occupiers hit the city with rockets twice,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on social media, adding that a residential building had been hit but there were no victims.

A unilateral Russian cease-fire ordered by President Vladimir Putin has come into force along the entire front as of noon Moscow time, Russian state television said.
“At noon today, the cease-fire regime came into force on the entire contact line,” Russia’s state First Channel said. “It will continue until the end of January 7.”
The impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order for his forces in Ukraine to observe a unilateral, 36-hour cease-fire was in doubt Friday after Kyiv officials dismissed the move as a ploy but didn’t clarify whether Ukrainian troops would follow suit.
Moscow also didn’t say whether it would hit back if Ukraine kept fighting.
The Russian-declared truce in the nearly 11-month war was due to begin at noon Friday and continue through midnight Saturday Moscow time.
Putin’s announcement Thursday that the Kremlin’s troops would stop fighting along the 1100 Km front line or elsewhere was unexpected. It came after the Russian Orthodox Church head, Patriarch Kirill, proposed a cease-fire for this weekend’s Orthodox Christmas holiday. The Orthodox Church, which uses the Julian calendar, celebrates Christmas on Jan. 7.
But Ukrainian and Western officials suspected an ulterior motive in Putin’s apparent goodwill gesture.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky questioned the Kremlin’s intentions, accusing the Kremlin of planning the fighting pause “to continue the war with renewed vigor.”
“Now they want to use Christmas as a cover to stop the advance of our guys in the (eastern) Donbas (region) for a while and bring equipment, ammunition and mobilized people closer to our positions,” Zelensky said late Thursday.
He did not, however, state outright that Kyiv would ignore Putin’s request.
US President Joe Biden echoed Zelensky’s wariness, saying it was “interesting” that Putin was ready to bomb hospitals, nurseries and churches on Christmas and New Year’s.
“I think (Putin) is trying to find some oxygen,” Biden said, without elaborating.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington had “little faith in the intentions behind this announcement,” adding that Kremlin officials ”have given us no reason to take anything that they offer at face value.”
The truce order seems to be a ploy “to rest, refit, regroup, and ultimately re-attack,” he said.
The Institute for the Study of War agreed that the truce could be a ruse allowing Russia to regroup.
“Such a pause would disproportionately benefit Russian troops and begin to deprive Ukraine of the initiative,” the think tank said late Thursday. “Putin cannot reasonably expect Ukraine to meet the terms of this suddenly declared cease-fire and may have called for the cease-fire to frame Ukraine as unaccommodating and unwilling to take the necessary steps toward negotiations.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

