Ronaldo tops list of celebrities after whom babies are named
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo acknowledges fans before a Saudi Pro League game in Riyadh on January 6, 2023. ( REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri)
AFP

PARIS: Pele, the “king” of football, may be dead, but long live the 738 Peruvian Peles born last year.
Parents in the South American nation have a habit of naming their offspring after the rich and famous, which is why the Brazilian legend — who was buried this week — will live on, in name at least, on the other side of the Andes.
As will Britain’s late queen, with 551 girls baptized either Elizabeth the Second, Queen Elizabeth or Elizabeth II, according to officials.
But Cristiano Ronaldo tops the lot, with 31,583 babies named after him, leaving Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi (371) and French striking sensation Kylian Mbappe (229) trailing in his wake.

The 37-year-old Portuguese star, now playing with Al Nassr club in the Saudi Pro League, had previously played with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

One child was even christened “Qatar” in honor of the World Cup hosts, and one little boy will live with the name Elon Musk.

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo Pele football

NORFOLK, Virginia: A 6-year-old student shot and wounded a teacher at his school in Virginia during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom Friday, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said.
No students were injured in the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, police said. The teacher — a woman in her 30s — suffered life-threatening injuries. Her condition had improved somewhat by late afternoon, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said.
“We did not have a situation where someone was going around the school shooting,” Drew told reporters, later adding that the gunshot was not an accident.
Drew said the student and teacher had known in each other in a classroom setting.
He said the boy had a handgun in the classroom, and investigators were trying to figure out where he obtained it. The police chief did not provide further details about the shooting or what happened inside the school.
Joselin Glover, whose son is in fourth grade, told The Virginian-Pilot newspaper she got a text from the school stating that one person was shot and another was in custody.
“My heart stopped,” she said. “I was freaking out, very nervous. Just wondering if that one person was my son.”
Carlos, her 9-year-old, was at recess. But he said he and his classmates were soon holed up in the back of a classroom.
“Most of the whole class was crying,” Carlos told the newspaper.
Parents and students were reunited at a gymnasium door, Newport News Public Schools said via Facebook.
The police chief did not specifically address questions about whether authorities were in touch with the boy’s parents, but said members of the police department were handling that investigation.
“We have been in contact with our commonwealth’s attorney (local prosecutor) and some other entities to help us best get services to this young man,” Drew said.
Newport News is a city of about 185,000 people in southeastern Virginia known for its shipyard, which builds the nation’s aircraft carriers and other US Navy vessels.
Richneck has about 550 students who are in kindergarten through fifth grade, according to the Virginia Department of Education’s website. School officials have already said that there will be no classes at the school on Monday.
“Today our students got a lesson in gun violence,” said George Parker III, Newport News schools superintendent, “and what guns can do to disrupt, not only an educational environment, but also a family, a community.”

 

Topics: Shooting in US

Brazil’s new first lady says presidential palace a mess

Brazil’s new first lady says presidential palace a mess
BRASILIA: As Brazil’s new government held its first meeting Friday, the new first lady got down to business too, dealing with what she called major damage, leaks, and missing artwork and furniture at the presidential palace.
First Lady Rosangela “Janja” da Silva gave Brazil’s biggest broadcaster, TV Globo, a tour of the Alvorada Palace, the presidential residence in Brasilia, to highlight what she described as its shoddy condition at the end of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro’s four-year tenancy.
Da Silva, who married newly inaugurated leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in May, said important parts of the iconic modernist building were left in “deteriorated” condition.
She showed the camera crew torn rugs, damaged floors, a broken window, a ceiling stained by water leaks, a massive banquet hall left bare of furniture and other issues that would leave normal outgoing tenants nervous over getting their deposits back.
An unknown amount of furniture and artwork from the official residence was missing, damaged or — in the case of one 19th-century work — left on the floor, she said.
Electronic equipment was meanwhile left strewn around the library where Bolsonaro used to give his weekly social media live addresses to his far-right base.
Da Silva, 56, said the first couple would carry out renovations to repair the damages and a full inventory of the residence’s furniture and art before moving in.
“This building is on the national register of historic places,” she told TV Globo.
“We’re thinking of adding the things that are inside it (to the register), too, so this doesn’t happen again, where a president comes and takes historic items that belong to the Brazilian state.”
Lula, 77, knows the palace well, having lived there during his first presidency (2003-2010) with his late wife Marisa Leticia.
His Workers’ Party (PT) occupied the sleek white Oscar Niemeyer-designed building from 2003 to 2016, when his hand-picked successor, Dilma Rousseff, was impeached.
Lula, who survived being jailed on controversial corruption charges to regain the presidency Sunday, now returns to the palace after the tenancies of center-right ex-president Michel Temer and Bolsonaro.
Bolsonaro, who left Brazil for the US state of Florida on the second-to-last day of his term, could not be reached for comment.
 

 

Topics: Brazil First Lady Rosangela Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro Rosângela Lula da Silva

LONDON: Domestic fights from Papua New Guinea airports were canceled on Thursday because of fuel shortages.

Puma Energy, the country’s sole gasoline supplier, said that a lack of foreign currency led to fuel supply restrictions that left thousands of passengers stranded.

Foreign currencies such as US dollars are used on the international market to buy the A1 jet fuel used in the aviation industry.

“Air Niugini wishes to advise the traveling public that due to issues with Puma Energy accessing US dollars, Puma has decided to suspend the supply of jet A1 fuel within PNG, including to Air Niugini and all other airlines effective from today,” Air Niugini, Papua New Guinea national carrier, announced on its website on Thursday.

Air Niugini said that the airline is “completely up to date with our payments to Puma Energy” and that “this regrettable situation is 100 percent outside our control.”

It added that its supplier was in dispute with the Papua New Guinea central bank, and was restricting fuel as a result, warning that international flights may also be disrupted in coming days.

Passengers called on Prime Minister James Marape to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Marape said that the country is being held hostage by a dispute between the central bank and Puma Energy, and claimed the situation has become a national security issue.

According to the Papua New Guinea Today newspaper, Puma Energy told Air Niugini later on Thursday that it had resumed normal fuel supplies and the airline should be able to operate a normal schedule from Friday.

Difficult terrain and lack of connected roads in Papua New Guinea make air travel the most efficient and reliable mode of transportation.

Topics: Papua New Guinea Air Niugini puma energy Fuel shortage

LONDON: Everybody wants to be Lionel, or at least to be named after the Argentine hero that led his team to win the FIFA World Cup for the third time in history.

In the wake of the Qatar victory by Lionel Messi and his team over France in December, the civil registry office for the province of Santa Fe in Argentina reported a 700 percent increase in babies named Lionel or Lionela.

The figures reveal a true fixation for the Santa Fe champion, who was born in Rosario on June 24, 1987.

According to the office’s data, there were about six monthly registrations in the province for the names Lionel or Lionela until September.

But ahead of the World Cup that began in November, the figure began to surge.

In October and November, there were 32 registrations in honor of the captain of the Argentine national team.

As of Dec. 31, there were 49 Lionel or Lionela registrations throughout the province — a 700 percent increase compared to September.

Of that total, 22 are from Rosario, 20 from Santa Fe and seven from the rest of the province.

In 2014, the city of Rosario allegedly banned parents from naming children “Messi,” with officials claiming that using the star’s surname as a given name would cause headaches for census workers.

In the meantime, out-of-the-ordinary celebrations by Argentina fans following the country’s World Cup victory continue to make headlines.

Earlier this week, a fan who had “Messi” tattooed on his forehead reportedly regretted his decision after receiving negative comments about the new look on social media.

In December, El Financiero newspaper reported that the Argentina Central Bank was considering putting Lionel Messi’s face on 1000 peso banknotes.

Topics: Lionel Messi Argentina baby names FIFA World Cup

Suspect chewed off man’s ear, face in Oregon attack: Police

Suspect chewed off man’s ear, face in Oregon attack: Police

GRESHAM, Oregon: A suspect attacked a 78-year-old man on a light-rail train platform in a Portland suburb and chewed off the victim’s ear and part of his face before police could intervene, authorities said Tuesday.
The injuries to the unidentified victim from Hillsboro, Oregon, were so severe that his skull was visible after the attack early Tuesday, Gresham police said in a statement.
Police arrested 25-year-old Koryn Kraemer and booked him on an accusation of assault in the second degree after identifying him through fingerprints, they said. Kraemer recently moved to Oregon from Georgia, police said.
Authorities are investigating whether drug use may have prompted Kraemer’s behavior.
No case information was listed for Kraemer in Oregon’s online court system and he had yet to make a court appearance.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Kraemer had an attorney who could comment.
Gresham is a city of about 113,000 people about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Portland.

 

Topics: Oregon The United States

