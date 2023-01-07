Ronaldo tops list of celebrities after whom babies are named

PARIS: Pele, the “king” of football, may be dead, but long live the 738 Peruvian Peles born last year.
Parents in the South American nation have a habit of naming their offspring after the rich and famous, which is why the Brazilian legend — who was buried this week — will live on, in name at least, on the other side of the Andes.
As will Britain’s late queen, with 551 girls baptized either Elizabeth the Second, Queen Elizabeth or Elizabeth II, according to officials.
But Cristiano Ronaldo tops the lot, with 31,583 babies named after him, leaving Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi (371) and French striking sensation Kylian Mbappe (229) trailing in his wake.
The 37-year-old Portuguese star, now playing with Al Nassr club in the Saudi Pro League, had previously played with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.
One child was even christened “Qatar” in honor of the World Cup hosts, and one little boy will live with the name Elon Musk.