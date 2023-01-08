UAE residents battle with heavy rain, flooding

“I hope that can manifest itself pretty soon. We would certainly love to be here. So far we’ve got nothing but warmth and love, and we want to give that back and show our appreciation.
‘Cry in a Long Night’ by Jabra Ibrahim Jabra introduces introspective monologue
Updated 07 January 2023
MANAL SHAKIR
CHICAGO: Palestinian author Jabra Ibrahim Jabra was acclaimed by Edward Said as a novelist with “artistic prose and drama” and was one of the first to introduce introspective monologue into Arabic novels. His debut novel, which he first wrote in English in 1946 and then went on to publish in Arabic in 1955, was “Cry in a Long Night,” translated by William Tamplin. The novel is about a man called Amin Samaa and takes place over the course of one night as he walks through a city that mimics Jerusalem. He has to meet an aging Ottoman aristocrat but the road to her house is long and Amin begins to remember parts of his life, his childhood, the girl he met in a forest, and the disappearance of his wife, Sumaya.
Written two years before the Palestinian Nakba, this Jerusalem was “an apocalyptic city fraught with random explosions and terrorist violence as the British Mandate over Palestine slowly expired,” according to Tamplin’s introduction. The novel is told through Amin’s eyes, as the 28-year-old grieves his life’s miseries. He grew up in the poorer part of town but slowly moved his way up in society as he became a novelist and journalist. He married Sumaya, the daughter of a wealthy businessman, and felt as if his life had been made. But then Sumaya disappeared without a trace and his life fell apart.
At a difficult place in life, Amin feels like a failure, and society has never been kind to those who have failed. He is ever-reflective, his thoughts moving quickly as he contemplates himself and the city. He writes fiction about characters who are fragmented parts of himself, parts he must flesh out to understand. Once he has written a book, he finds society has opened its doors to him, but he does not understand himself or society any better. He never suffers in his poverty, but suffers the loss of love in unimaginable ways. With each moment, Amin’s life unfolds as he remembers all the lessons he has learned, the relationships that have been made and broken, and his resilience to survive.
Jabra’s English copy of this work was lost in a bombing in Iraq in 2010 as parts of his house and library were destroyed. In 1948, Jabra had escaped to Baghdad. Having traveled the world — from Jerusalem to England, Massachusetts, back to Jerusalem and then Iraq — he was a writer before his time, introducing modern technique and creating relatable stories. In his introspection, Jabra allows room for his readers to come to their own conclusions, despite what happens in the story.
Recipes for success: Chef Roaya Saleh offers advice, ‘comfort meal’ recipe
Updated 06 January 2023
Shaistha Khan
TORONTO: Former banker Roaya Saleh is now better known as the ‘mama’ of Villa Mamas, where she has been a pioneer of home-style, Khaleeji cooking in Bahrain. Now she’s on a mission to show the world just what Bahraini cuisine is. After the success of her family-run ventures in Manama, Abu Dhabi, London, and now Riyadh, she is setting her sights on New York or Los Angeles.
Even before beginning her career in banking, Saleh gravitated towards cooking. She was raised in a multicultural household with her Bahraini father and Iranian mother, and her travels around the world, and the multicultural cuisine of her homeland all influence the Villa Mamas menu, from the Zereshk Polo garnished with barberries and served with a saffron sauce to the smoked lamb Mansaf.
What excites Saleh the most is the quality of the ingredients she uses. She’s a stickler for seeking out ingredients at origin, be it herbs sourced from organic farms in Manama or olive oil from a local farm in Sicily.
Q. When you started out as a professional, what was the most common mistake you made?
A. At first, everything was created out of a complete passion and love for cooking. I wouldn’t say it was a mistake, but a shortcoming that I wanted to offer everything to everybody. Now I know better.
What’s your top tip for amateur cooks?
Know the source of your ingredients. Even a child can cook a good meal if presented with fresh ingredients, versus a frozen chicken that you don’t know where it was farmed. You’ll see the difference.
What’s one ingredient that can instantly improve any dish?
Olive oil. It’s found all over the Mediterranean, but I chose to partner with a Sicilian family-run business to source extra virgin olive oil with 0.4% acidity. This is gold; the land and water make all the difference to the acidity and bitterness.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food? What’s the most common mistake that you find in other restaurants?
I don’t go to restaurants where I don’t know the chef or the ethos behind the restaurant. I will frequent a restaurant or work with a chef who knows and values their staff, sustainability, and how to protect and preserve the environment. It’s about a lot more than just food.
What’s your favorite cuisine?
Japanese. Without a doubt.
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly?
I have teenage boys, and they love a simple pasta with marinara sauce. I always stock my fridge with pre-prepared sauces, and I always, always have marinara sauce and fresh parmesan cheese. These things make cooking so easy.
What’s the trickiest dish on your current menu?
The chicken tahchin. It’s a crispy, rice cake. But it doesn’t taste like traditional tahchin. I use my own spice mix, and the dish has five different elements which makes it complicated to put together.
As a head chef, are you a disciplinarian or are you quite laid back?
I’m very strict, but it’s for the benefit of the staff. My kitchen is always clean and well-kept. Nothing escapes me.
Chef Roaya’s Chili-roni
(Serves 2-4 people)
Ingredients:
200g macaroni; 4 tbsp vegetable oil; 1 tbsp ginger purée; 5 curry leaves; ¼ tsp turmeric powder; 1 small red onion, finely chopped; 1 tsp garlic purée; ¼ tsp ground cardamom; ¼ tsp ground cinnamon; ¼ tsp ground coriander; ¼ tsp ground cumin; ¼ tsp black pepper powder; ½ chicken or vegetable stock cube; 200g lamb or beef mince; 1 and ½ tbsp chopped dill; 1 and ½ tbsp chopped coriander; 1 tbsp tomato paste; 100g fresh tomato purée; 5-6 green chilies; ½ tsp sea salt; 100g fresh or frozen peas (optional)
Instructions:
Cook the macaroni until al dente, rinse with cold water and set aside.
In a small frying pan, add oil and heat over medium flame.
Add the ginger, curry leaves, and turmeric powder. Fry for 2 minutes until golden. Add the onion and fry until it has softened.
Add the garlic and the rest of the spices, stock cube, and minced meat.
New UAE-based online marketplace to help Middle East artists sell work year-round
Updated 06 January 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: A new UAE-based online marketplace has been launched with the aim of disrupting the artist economy in the Middle East.
With a passion for pop culture and a goal to empower the region’s artists to fairly sell their art across a wide range of merchandise, POPC is the brainchild of Amna Aijaz, Haroon Tahir, and Arafaat Ali Khan.
Between them they have more than 40 years of experience in e-commerce, marketing, design, pop culture, and customer experience.
For Aijaz, the company’s chief art officer, the seeds for the startup were planted in her imagination during the coronavirus pandemic, when she realized that regional artists similar to herself did not have a year-round platform to showcase and sell their work.
While annual pop culture events such as the Middle East Film and Comic Con — first brought to the UAE by POPC co-founder Ali Khan — help, they usually only run over a few days a year, leaving artists to fend for themselves for the rest of the year.
Aijaz told Arab News: “The artwork that we have on the website right now, as it stands, it is very much one of a kind because we are reaching out to artists that don’t have that platform to exhibit or sell their artwork on. They either have those three-day events, or POPC.”
On the POPC website, shoppers and pop culture fans can find merchandise specially designed by creators and artists from the Middle East, who earn a fixed commission on the sale of each product.
Creators are empowered to sell their products through their own individual storefronts within the marketplace at no joining cost, with production and shipping handled entirely by the platform.
Marketing and communications professional, Tahir, said several factors put POPC ahead of the game when it came to online artist marketplaces, including that artist commissions were generally higher than average.
“The problem with international marketplaces that we saw were that you needed a US, or UK, or global bank account and a global shipping address to be able to sell and that was a huge detriment to all the artists that we were speaking to.
“Compared to regional competitors, we’re always focused on art that’s fun, relatable, and quirky. We don’t take ourselves too seriously,” Tahir added.
The company’s top priority for this year is to cater for the entire Middle East region by the end of the first quarter.
Tahir said: “Another thing we’re also working on is an Arabic comic book reader, one of the first Arabic readers in the region, which will be home to some really cool titles, including some manga studios, that I can’t quite disclose yet.”
Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan
The pop-culture behemoth that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows no signs of slowing its momentum in 2023, with five releases planned throughout the year, including a new outing for Ant Man and the Wasp, as well as another ensemble effort with “Captain Marvel” sequel “The Marvels.” Top of our list, though, is the return of the lovable rogues known as the Guardians of the Galaxy, led by Star Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). Last time out, the Guardians managed to purchase Knowhere, with the intention of turning into their headquarters and a safe haven for alien refugees. Details are sketchy, but the plot will reportedly involved the team having to embark on a risky mission to save one of their members. And probably the universe too. James Gunn directs (as he has the two previous “Guardians” movies). There are rumors that Rocket — the racoon bounty hunter — will have a love interest introduced: Lylla the otter.
‘The Flash’
Director: Andy Muschietti
Starring: Ezra Miller, Ron Livingston, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons
Marvel’s superhero rivals DC, meanwhile, are pinning their hopes on a couple of major new releases including Jason Momoa reprising his titular role in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” and this movie about the swiftest superhero alive. Given the controversies currently swirling around lead actor Ezra Miller, DC will be hoping the old cliché about no publicity being bad publicity holds true and that the film isn’t DOA at the box office. Argentinian director Andy Muschietti, who helmed the “It” film series, has been tasked with running the show. Inspired by the comic book storyline “Flashpoint,” the movie sees Barry Allen/The Flash travel through time in an attempt to prevent his mother’s murder. Time travel, as you’d think the allegedly “highly intelligent” Allen would know, turns out to be a tricky affair, with a lot of unforeseen consequences. One of the good ones being that we get to see multiple versions of Batman, with both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton reprising their versions of the Caped Crusader.
‘Barbie’
Director: Greta Gerwig
Starring: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu
Yes, a movie about the iconic Mattel doll — which has, over the years, become a symbol of society’s unrealistic ideals for women’s bodies — sounds like a terrible idea. But. This particular movie that sounds like a terrible idea is co-written by Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”) and Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”), who also directs. And it stars two of Hollywood’s brightest stars, Robbie and Gosling, as Barbie and Ken. Expect plenty of ironic humor, then. Suddenly, it starts to sound as though — despite the horribly cynical marketing scheme that undoubtedly got the film funded — this could be a lot of fun.
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’
Directors: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic
Voice cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black
It’s taken Nintendo a while to get over the disastrous 1993 film “Super Mario Bros.” Thirty years on, the Japanese video game giant has finally handed another license to Hollywood, this time for an animated adventure comedy with a stellar voice cast, based on its iconic games about two Italian brothers who are plumbers. Horvath and Jelenic’s pedigree as creators of the often-brilliant “Teen Titans Go!” bodes well for the movie. Apparently, not even the actors were privy to the full plot, so the story remains unknown, but it’s reasonable to expect it will involve Mario and Luigi having to rescue Princess Peach from some kind of labyrinth. May be worth seeing just to judge Chris Pratt’s accent for yourself.
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’
Director: Chad Stahelski
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Laurence Fishburne
The first three instalments in the “John Wick” film series have all excelled at giving audiences adrenaline-rush fight scenes with minimal (by today’s standards) special effects, so we’re excited to see what new surprises Stahelski has in store in number four. Reeves returns as the less-than-talkative legendary assassin desperately trying to retire and be left in peace. But the shadowy organization that oversees the contract killers our anti-hero was once the best of won’t let him. Now, Wick believes he has found a way to defeat the High Table once and for all. But the path to his escape has many obstacles, including a well-connected new enemy, and old friends now turned foes.
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
Directors: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson
Voice cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae
Anticipation is sky-high for this sequel to 2018’s animated hit “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Its predecessor was a superb, thrilling, funny journey into alternate universes that introduced us to a host of different incarnations of Spider-Man, including, of course, Brooklyn teen Miles Morales. In this follow-up, Morales and his love interest Gwen Stacy (the Spider-Woman of her universe) team up to take on a new foe who threatens the lives of all Spider-People. They are helped by the Spider-Force team, who include a British punk version of Spider-Man, and a pregnant version of Spider-Woman.
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’
Director: James Mangold
Starring: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas
Okay, so Steven Spielberg isn’t directing it, and George Lucas didn’t write it, but it’s still Indiana Jones (and the pair are both executive producers). The film is set in 1969 and finds an ageing Dr. Jones searching for the titular object alongside his goddaughter Helena (Waller-Bridge). Jones is also wary of the former Nazis working with the US government to take on the Soviet Union in the space race, particularly the sinister Jurgen Voller (Mikkelsen).
‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’
Director: Christopher McQuarrie
Starring: Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson
The COVID-19 pandemic played havoc with its schedule, but the seventh instalment of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise is finally with us. Cruise is now 60, but continues to pull off many of his own stunts including the spectacular motorcycle-dismount-into-parachute-jump seen in the trailer. Esai Morales is the as-yet-unnamed main villain of the piece. Details have been kept under wraps, but it’s a fair bet Cruise’s special agent Ethan Hunt and his IMF team will still have members of The Syndicate/The Apostles to deal with, despite defeating their leader, and we know that Vanessa Kirby is returning as arms dealer Alanna Mitsopolis.
Frank Herbert’s “Dune” novels were long considered ‘un-filmable,’ but Villeneuve disproved that theory with 2021’s “Part One,” marrying Herbert’s vision with his own to create a superb sci-fi epic. Part two will see Chalamet’s Paul Atreides seek revenge against those who wiped out his family, with some help from the Chani and his new allies, the Fremen. Along the way, he must somehow prevent the nightmarish future that he has foreseen.
‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’
Director: Francis Lawrence
Starring: Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman
Just over a decade ago, the first “Hunger Games” film propelled Jennifer Lawrence into mainstream stardom and cemented Suzanne Collins’ novels as bona-fide cultural phenomena. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” takes us back into that dystopian universe, but serves as a prequel to the four films released so far. Blyth stars as a young Coriolanus Snow (the future president of Panem and villain of the previous movies), who is serving as a mentor for the upcoming Hunger Games and forms a bond with the tribute from District 12: Lucy Gray Baird. Expect revelations about what happened to turn Snow into the monster he would become.