Saudi ports record 13% rise in volume of cargo in 2022

Update The authority, also known as Mawani, said the volume of cargo reached 237 million tons compared to 210 million tons a year earlier. File
The authority, also known as Mawani, said the volume of cargo reached 237 million tons compared to 210 million tons a year earlier. File
Updated 50 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi ports record 13% rise in volume of cargo in 2022

Saudi ports record 13% rise in volume of cargo in 2022
  • Dammam’s King Abdulaziz Port container throughput hits 2m TEUs
Updated 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Ports in Saudi Arabia recorded a rise of 13 percent in the volume of cargo handled in 2022, the Saudi Ports Authority said in a report on Sunday.

The authority, also known as Mawani, said the volume of cargo reached 237 million tons compared to 210 million tons a year earlier.

The Kingdom’s ports also recorded a 3.2 percent increase in containers handled to 10.36 million twenty-foot equivalent units in 2022, compared to 10.04 million TEUs in 2021. Outbound and inbound containers amounted to 4.83 million TEUs, a rise of 5 percent compared to 4.63 million TEUs in 2021.

Transshipment containers also rose by 2 percent to 5.52 million TEUs in 2022, compared to 5.41 million TEUs in 2021. Ports across the Kingdom also recorded a 9 percent increase in the import of livestock during 2022.

In a separate statement, the authority said the King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam and its container terminal operator Saudi Global Ports ended 2022 with the highest container throughput.

It said the Dammam port recorded a 15 percent increase in container throughput with 2,038, 787 TEUs as compared to 1,780,348 in 2021.

Lauding the role of the terminal operator, Madani said “SGP has propelled the Kingdom’s northern trade gateway into the big league.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia ports livestock cargo containers shipping

KSA's Water Regulator launches awareness drive, updates services guide

KSA’s Water Regulator launches awareness drive, updates services guide
Updated 08 January 2023
Arab News

KSA’s Water Regulator launches awareness drive, updates services guide

KSA’s Water Regulator launches awareness drive, updates services guide
Updated 08 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Water Regulator has updated the water and wastewater services guide and launched an awareness campaign targeting all stakeholders.

The latest version of the guide seeks to serve as a reference for all stakeholders including service providers and beneficiaries. It includes rules, rights, and duties that define the relationship between service providers and consumers.

The awareness drive titled “Your Guide” aims to educate all stakeholders about their respective roles, rights, and duties. The guide is available on the official portal www.wr.gov.sa or can be accessed via its social media accounts @Water Regulator.

The Water Regulator is an official government body tasked to regulate service providers of the water sector, based on the provisions of the water law, except for cogeneration services.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Water Regulator services water

Saudi Arabia's PIF in the fray to buy WWE, report suggests

Saudi Arabia’s PIF in the fray to buy WWE, report suggests
Updated 08 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s PIF in the fray to buy WWE, report suggests

Saudi Arabia’s PIF in the fray to buy WWE, report suggests
Updated 08 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: With eyes set on diversifying the Kingdom’s economy and ending its reliance on oil revenues, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund could bid for the World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., “if the promotion puts itself up for sale,” reported Front Office Sports quoting sources.

Reports about selling the company are not new. Quoting people familiar with the matter, CNBC earlier reported that the wrestling company hired JPMorgan to help advise on a potential sale.

“If a deal occurs, it would likely occur in the next three to six months,” it said adding, WWE plans to talk to potential buyers before it makes a decision on TV rights renewal agreements.

Unconfirmed reports also suggest Amazon, Comcast, Fox Corporation and Liberty Media as potential investors.

The PIF, with assets worth $607.42 billion and occupying the sixth spot in the global ranking of sovereign funds, already owns more than 54 companies in 10 different sectors leading to the creation of more than 500,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The fund is keen on expanding its interests in the sports industry. It has served as the majority owner of Newcastle United in the English Premier League since 2021. Last year, PIF spent at least $2 billion to bankroll LIV Golf’s global challenge to the PGA Tour.

The move represented one of the single biggest investments in the history of professional golf.

The Kingdom has a strong base of wrestling fans which is evident from several key WWE events that took place in the country. Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in the sports sector as part of its Vision 2030 strategy. Renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo recently signed a contract to play in the Saudi Pro League for the Al-Nassr football club.

This week Vince McMahon returned to the board of the WWE and will assume executive control of the entertainment business.

“WWE is entering a critical juncture in its history with the upcoming media rights negotiations coinciding with increased industry-wide demand for quality content and live events and with more companies seeking to own the intellectual property on their platforms,” McMahon said in a statement issued on his return.

Arab News tried to contact PIF but did not receive any confirmation as of the filing of this report.

Topics: Saudi Arabia PIF WWE stakes Investment SaudiVision2030

Closing Bell: TASI closes flat at 10,536 points as investors exercise caution

Closing Bell: TASI closes flat at 10,536 points as investors exercise caution
Updated 08 January 2023
Nirmal Menon

Closing Bell: TASI closes flat at 10,536 points as investors exercise caution

Closing Bell: TASI closes flat at 10,536 points as investors exercise caution
Updated 08 January 2023
Nirmal Menon

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index extended last week’s cautious stance as it closed flat — or 0.05 points up — to 10,536.91 on Sunday with no marked change in the global economic situation.

Even as Friday’s US job reports registered a slight decline in growth in December, fueling speculations of a likely turnaround in the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance, the market was not motivated enough to up its ante.

“The Saudi benchmark remained flattish during the day after gains in most of the sectoral indices were fully offset by a decline in large-cap sectors like banks and energy,” Junaid Ansari, head of investment strategy and research at Kamco Invest, told Arab News.

All constituents, except Riyad Bank, Bank Albilad, and Amlak International Finance Co., fell in the Banks Index. Saudi British Bank and Saudi Investment Bank dropped 1.66 percent and 1.22 percent to close at SR38.60 and SR17.78, respectively.

Likewise, the Energy Index witnessed heavyweights such as Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. take marginal hits to close at SR31.50 and SR10.94, respectively.

“The decline in the energy sector reflected the first weekly drop in crude oil prices in four weeks last week,” said Ansari.

“Both energy and banks remain the worst performing sector this year with declines of 1.6 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively,” he added.

TASI’s total trading turnover slipped 18.7 percent to about SR3 billion ($800 million) from Thursday’s SR3.69 billion despite 134 stocks of the listed 223 advanced and 69 declined.

Parallel market Nomu and MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also fell 100 points and 0.31 points to close at 19,204.43 and 1,465.37, respectively.

“Trading activity during the day saw improvements from the previous session but remained subdued when compared to average observed trading levels on the exchange,” said Ansari.

The stock exchange on Sunday also had a slew of big-ticket corporate announcements that led to their share prices gathering pace.

Obeikan Glass Co. recommended a 33.3 percent capital increase to SR20 million through a one-for-three bonus share distribution, to be partly financed from retained earnings, the company said in a statement to Tadawul. Its share price gained 3.12 percent to SR86.

On Sunday, Arabian International Healthcare Holding Co., also known as Tibbiyah, informed the exchange that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Al Faisaliah Medical Systems Co., inked an SR52.74 million contract with National Unified Procurement Co. to supply medical orthopedics and spine consumables to governmental institutions. Tibbiyah’s share price rose 3.67 percent to SR40.95.

Food production company Halwani Bros. Co. also announced that it had signed an amendment to the existing Sharia-compliant banking facilities agreement worth SR230.83 million with Al Rajhi Bank.

The value includes SR20.83 million medium-term financing, extending to the end of March 2024, and an SR210 million facility to finance working capital until July 2023. Halwani Bros. Co.’s share price blipped up 0.86 percent to SR47.

Meanwhile, Ladun Investment Co. signed an agreement to develop 260 residential units in Jazan for SR162 million, excluding value-added tax.

The company said that the project, covering an area of 44,020 square meters, will be implemented in partnership with the private sector.

The infrastructure and buildings will be constructed by Al-Manjoof Contracting Co., as per the off-plan sales model. Ladun’s share price inched up 0.38 percent to SR15.78.

On the retail front, Al-Saif Stores for Development and Investment Co., also known as Alsaif Gallery, announced its expansion in Kuwait, where two branches were rented.

The first branch is expected to open in the first quarter of 2023 and the next one in the second quarter of 2023, according to a statement on Tadawul. Its share price closed higher at SR98.20.

Topics: TASI NOMU stocks Saudi Arabia

Real estate activity in Saudi Arabia drops 53.7% during the first week of 2023 

Real estate activity in Saudi Arabia drops 53.7% during the first week of 2023 
Updated 08 January 2023
Arab News

Real estate activity in Saudi Arabia drops 53.7% during the first week of 2023 

Real estate activity in Saudi Arabia drops 53.7% during the first week of 2023 
Updated 08 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s real estate activity has witnessed a 53.7 percent drop during the first week of 2023, as a result of weak liquidity flows due to the high interest rates. 

The trend continued from the last week of 2022 when the Kingdom’s real estate activity plunged 1.8 percent bringing the total value of market transactions to a level below SR2.1 billion ($558 million), Al Eqtesadiah reported. 

The value of deals in the residential sector also decreased during the first week of 2023 by as much as 47.5 percent, despite registering a growth of 19 percent during the previous week.  

This fall in real estate activity is mainly attributed to weak liquidity flows to its main sectors, as a result of the high interest rates and the subjection of evaluations of various real estate assets by both investors and consumers.  

The number of real estate transactions registered a record weekly decline of 38.3 percent in the first week of January, compared to a rise of 2.8 percent during the previous week, standing at 2,100 transactions by the end of the week.  

Similarly, the number of properties sold fell by a record 40.1 percent in the first week of the year, compared to an increase of 4.6 percent during the previous week.  The weekly sales volume of the market stabilized at below 2,200 sold properties.  

Meanwhile, the total area of real estate transactions executed during the first week of 2023 week recorded a drop for the second week in a row by 34.1 percent, compared to a decrease of 16.8 percent during the last week of 2022.  

Despite drops in most parameters, Saudi Arabia’s ongoing initiatives implemented by the government, including access to finance and regulations standardizations, are transforming the housing market and improving access for Saudi families, according to a report from PwC Middle East.  

Saudi Arabia’s housing demand stood at 99,600 units in 2021, and is expected to increase by more than 50 percent to reach 153,000 houses by 2030.  

The Kingdom’s retail sector witnessed an increase in retail space and a strong recovery in domestic demand following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in the first half of 2022, according to the CEO of global real estate services firm Jones Lang LaSalle, Thierry Delvaux.   

The underlying demand for residential properties in Riyadh remains strong, and it is expected to continue to strengthen in the longer term as the government fuels its ambitious target to make the city one of the 10th largest in the world by 2030, Delvaux said back in October in an exclusive interview with Arab News. 

Topics: Saudi Housing homes Investment

Bahrain Sustainability Forum to host 300 decision-makers discussing climate change  

Bahrain Sustainability Forum to host 300 decision-makers discussing climate change  
Updated 08 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri 

Bahrain Sustainability Forum to host 300 decision-makers discussing climate change  

Bahrain Sustainability Forum to host 300 decision-makers discussing climate change  
Updated 08 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri 

CAIRO: As issues concerning climate change gain greater attention, Bahrain is set to host over 300 decision-makers discussing net-zero goals during the Sustainability Forum Middle East taking place on Jan. 12. 

Being held under the patronage of Bahrain’s Minister of Oil and Environment, Mohamed bin Daina, the forum will debate climate change issues under the theme “Business Transition to Net-Zero — the Path Towards a Successful Low-Carbon Future.” 

Bahrain’s Minister of Oil and Environment, Mohamed bin Daina (Supplied)

In a series of panel discussions, the forum will kick off with a keynote address from Mark Thomas, group chief executive at Oil and Gas Holding Company, and workshops by senior representatives from KPMG, Bahrain Institute for Banking and Finance, Deloitte Middle East, and EY-Parthenon. 

“The Kingdom of Bahrain is keen to enrich the understanding of all sectors related to energy, environment, and climate change, building on sustainable development achievements and doubling efforts in the coming years,” bin Daina said in a statement. 

The forum will discuss topics from Egypt’s COP27 event and the road ahead for COP28 which is set to be held in the UAE in November 2023. 

“Organizing such a forum reflects the private sector’s belief in the pivotal role of the environment in achieving sustainable development,” bin Daina added. 

Moreover, the event will set net-zero ambitions for the Middle East and North Africa region with regard to financing and the evolution of climate regulations. 

Topics: Bahrain sustainability

