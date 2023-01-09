Stage version of fantasy tale ‘The Little Prince’ opens in Riyadh

You are here

A scene from stage version of The Little Prince novel by French aristocrat and military pilot Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. (Supplied)
A scene from stage version of The Little Prince novel by French aristocrat and military pilot Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. (Supplied)
Updated 09 January 2023
Ghadi Joudah

Updated 09 January 2023
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: A spectacular stage production of French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s fantasy tale “The Little Prince” has opened in Riyadh. Part of the Riyadh Season of activities, the music and dance show will run daily from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 14 at the World Theater in Boulevard Riyadh City. Based on the novel of the same name, “The Little Prince” was written by the French aristocrat and military airman in 1943 and tells the story of a pilot landing in the desert, where he meets the titular prince and joins him on an extraordinary journey. Show narrator, Chris Mouron, told Arab News: “Antoine wrote this book during the peak of World War II, a very difficult time for humanity. “We created this adaptation to give the book justice and translate those feelings of love, loss, and courage to the people watching ‘The Little Prince’ show.” Director Anne Tournie said: “It took us three years to perfect the show with our 12 performers. First, we did visuals and light, then music, and choreography. “While I am better with visuals, Mouron is best with storytelling. We want people watching it to really feel the impact of body language as we use it to interpret the feelings of the characters,” she added. The production sees the young prince embark on several adventures during which he explores different emotions through interactions with various characters. Dylan Barone, 26, who plays the little prince, told Arab News: “You really need to get into the character and live the moments you’re going through with all the characters that the little prince meets. And so that’s what makes it all really beautiful. “I knew I needed to find my inner child to really be harnessed on stage. It was a great opportunity because I got to train for acrobatics, aerial performance, choreography, and acting all at once.”

Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received in AlUla today Pakistan’s chief of army staff, General Asim Munir, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Monday.

(@Bandaralgaloud)

The meeting discussed ways to develop bilateral relations in addition to issues of mutual interest.

Saudi and Pakistani senior officials attended the meeting.

Artwork by Saudi artists fahd Khulaif, left, and nawal al-Suraihi being displayed at the 6-icons exhibition by 55-icon Gallery.
Artwork by Saudi artists fahd Khulaif, left, and nawal al-Suraihi being displayed at the 6-icons exhibition by 55-icon Gallery.
Updated 08 January 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Artwork by Saudi artists fahd Khulaif, left, and nawal al-Suraihi being displayed at the 6-icons exhibition by 55-icon Gallery.
  • Big projects like NEOM, AlUla, Qiddiya attracts creatives
  • Major exhibitions and growing demand in the capital city
Updated 08 January 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Jeddah has long been known for its active art movement that has garnered attention worldwide. The city, however, is witnessing somewhat of a downgrade in its status as the center of creative production in the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the Saudi capital is witnessing the opposite, helped along by the fact that some Jeddah artists have opted to open up galleries in Riyadh.

Art journalist Khairallah Zarban said the capital’s culture scene is thriving, in contrast to Jeddah and other Saudi cities, with a plethora of exhibitions and growing demand for new work.

Notably, several leading creatives from Jeddah have headed to Riyadh, to meet the demand from hotels, resorts, airports and government projects including NEOM and AlUla. This includes Taha Sabban, Safeya Binzagr, Abdullah Nawawi, Abdullah Hammas, Ahmed Felemban, Ibrahim Bouqis, Na’il Mulla, Mohammed Al-Aajam and Abdullah Idris.

“One of the reasons behind the thriving art movement in Riyadh is the mega projects, such as Qiddiya and Diriyah. Moreover, artists can make their way to AlUla, NEOM, as well as a number of heritage and tourist sites,” Zarban said.

• Six prominent artists from Jeddah are displaying their artwork at the 6-Icons exhibition organized by 55-Icon Gallery.

• Big projects like NEOM, AlUla and Qiddiya are helping create a thriving art scene in Riyadh.

• Jeddah is witnessing a decline in the fine art movement due to low demand for paintings.

Abdulrahman Maghrabi, a prominent Saudi artist, told Arab News that Riyadh’s big companies, government agencies, and individuals are now keen to acquire high-quality artworks by accomplished artists.

About two years ago, Maghrabi — who has curated many art and cultural events and participated in several local and international exhibitions, including in Jeddah, Riyadh, Cairo, Algeria, Tunisia, and the UK — held his seventh exhibition at the Ahlam Studio Gallery in the capital. He said that the exhibition was a success, and he was lucky to find people who were interested in his work.

“Jeddah has recently witnessed a decline in its fine art movement, and that is due to the low demand for paintings. It seems that there is no more interest in artworks in Jeddah, compared to Riyadh.” Maghrabi noted that most of Jeddah’s art pioneers, such as Abdullah Hammas, have started gallery businesses in the capital city.

Despite having the right to display their artwork wherever it would be most rewarding, Jeddah’s artists have not forgotten the city that first embraced and nurtured their talents.

Six prominent artists are displaying their work at the 15-day “6-Icons” exhibition, which kicked off in Jeddah last Sunday. The event is being organized by the 55-Icon Gallery.  

“We called the event ‘6 Icons’ since six top artists from Jeddah are participating with some 24 abstract paintings in the 55-Icon Gallery. The artists are Fahd Khulaif, Mohammed Al-Rabat, Abdulrahman Maghrabi, and Nawal Al-Suraihi,” said Matluba Qurban, an organizer, who added that among the works displayed are paintings by the well-known Jeddah-based Somali artist Abdulaziz Ashour and the famous Egyptian artist Moataz Kamal.

Qurban added that the exhibition is open every day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and could be extended for a third week.

Maghrabi told Arab News that, through this exhibition, they want to breathe new life into the city’s slowing art movement. He added that the Ministry of Culture has spared no effort to support the art movement in the Kingdom.

“The Ministry of Culture is supportive. However, we hope it would provide more, especially when it comes to classifying the artists. We are hopeful the Culture Ministry would announce the classification of local artists, based on their qualifications, experience, and artistic contributions. Art is at sixes and sevens,” Maghrabi said.

He added that new artists have shown up, causing big names to stay away. “We would appreciate it if the Culture Ministry could organize galleries for these big names. It is a problem when the young generation is supported at the expense of the old generation.

“There are leading, middle and modern generations of artists. The ministry should take this into consideration, especially if we know that many leading names have left the scene for such reasons,” he said.

Maghrabi explained that some artists have been discouraged for various reasons, most notably financial because few people are acquiring their work. “These factors can frustrate any artist,” he added.

It should be noted that the Saudi Ministry of Culture, in coordination with its tourism counterpart, has directed hotels and resorts to acquire the paintings of Saudi artists.

Zarban commented: “This move by the ministry is another great show of support (for) Saudi artists, and would surely help the local artwork sale and acquisition movement to further flourish.”

 

 

Saudi Arabia aligns with UN plans to combat human trafficking

Youssef Al- Zuwaylai, Legal researcher. (Supplied) 
Youssef Al- Zuwaylai, Legal researcher. (Supplied) 
Updated 09 January 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

Youssef Al- Zuwaylai, Legal researcher. (Supplied) 
  • US hails Saudi efforts in official classification
  • Help for victims, protection of domestic workers
Updated 09 January 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has made significant efforts in combatting rights crimes as per the US Department of State’s Classification Report on Human Trafficking. It has maintained its position in tier two in 2021-2022, compared to tier three in 2019.

The Kingdom’s ongoing initiatives include the Human Rights Commission in Saudi Arabia recently inking the second phase of its agreement with the International Organization for Migration and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. The participants signed two MoUs which included implementing the National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking of 2021-2023, and establishing a standard mechanism to support victims.

The Saudi National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking stated that “such successes resulted from developing the legal and institutional architecture to promote human rights (is) in an embodiment of the Kingdom’s established approach that humans come first and their rights must be protected and secured.”

One of the decisions adopted recently empowers domestic workers — in certain cases — to transfer their services to other employers without notice to current employers.

“These cases include when the domestic worker’s services are transferred to another employer without their knowledge, abusing the domestic worker by the employer renting out the domestic worker’s services to others without their knowledge, and assigning the worker to do jobs that pose a threat to their health and safety or delaying their payment,” the committee explained.

The committee also stated that recruitment advertisements should not include any words or expressions that hurt the dignity of expatriates and domestic workers. All platforms would be monitored for violations and human trafficking crimes, the committee stated.

Youssef Al-Zuwaylai, a legal researcher, told Arab News: “The Kingdom’s interest is not limited to the legislative aspects only, but rather it’s institutional planning to achieve economic and social development according to a fair scientific plan for all people (living) in its land. This reinforces its pivotal and effective role in the field of human rights.”

 

 

Riyadh’s Winter Wonderland dress code: Wear as much as you can

Updated 08 January 2023
Rahaf Jambi

  • “I’m excited because I came from Jeddah,” Deema Al-Shohail told Arab News
Updated 08 January 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: With the arrival of a cold snap in Riyadh, Winter Wonderland gave visitors free admission on Jan. 7 — but only if they were dressed for the occasion.

“Khalageen Al-Sheta,” or “Winter Clothes Day,” was an opportunity for people to dress comically and enjoy the cold weather.

The word “Khalageen” refers to wearing many unmatched layers of old clothes due to the cold, and is often employed in Riyadh in winter. Visitors obliged on “Winter Clothes Day,” and threw on layers of whatever they found in their wardrobes.

Visitors to Winter Wonderland dressed up in layers of their best and brightest winter garments for a free entry. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)

“I’m excited because I came from Jeddah,” Deema Al-Shohail told Arab News.

Fadi Al-Sallakh came with his whole family to enjoy the offer, dressed in many layers of mismatched winter clothes.

• Winter Clothes Day was a chance for people to dress comically and enjoy the cold weather with friends and family. • The hot chocolate at Winter Wonderland Cafe is the ideal drink of the season.

“I come to Winter Wonderland every year because my kids love the place, and I’m also here with my wife and mother-in-law in many clothes with gloves and a beanie. I love the amazing weather,” Al-Sallakh said.

Visitors to Winter Wonderland dressed up in layers of their best and brightest winter garments for a free entry. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)

Yasser Abdulaziz and Turki Mohammed chose to wear everything they could find, with colorful layers of clothes and scarves shielding them.

“I read about the event on Twitter, and I talked to my friend, and he said ‘Let’s go.’ The event is about wearing anything you can find, and this is what I did. I’m (dressed like) La’eeb, the mascot of the World Cup,” Abdulaziz said.

“Khalageen is about picking up everything you can and wearing it. I’m wearing a jacket from a Colombia brand, an inside jacket from Adidas, and pants from a local brand, Yeezy’s, and a scarf from the World Cup,” Mohammed said.

Visitors to Winter Wonderland dressed up in layers of their best and brightest winter garments for a free entry. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)

Amani Sulaiman and her sisters dressed to impress with their funky winter outfits.

“I saw the poster, and it took us one day to plan the outfits and match them all together. My outfit is inspired by Slytherin House in Harry Potter,” Sulaiman said.  

Sisters Lamees and Zain Mohammed came to celebrate the event with black and white winter clothes.  

Visitors to Winter Wonderland dressed up in layers of their best and brightest winter garments for a free entry. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)

“We heard about the event through Instagram, and we were very happy and excited to come because it’s our first time visiting Winter Wonderland. We were so excited that it took us two hours to decide what to wear to look good while also layering in clothes. The vibes are just amazing,” Lamees said.

People had a great time at Winter Wonderland, which has more than 80 games and activities.

The area includes many restaurants and cafes, but the most prominent of them is the Winter Wonderland Cafe, which is famous for its hot chocolate, an ideal drink for cold nights.

As part of Riyadh Season’s 15 entertainment zones, Winter Wonderland features a snow forest, frozen sculptures, a house of horrors, and a skating rink.

 

Saudi Arabia congratulates Sudan on launching final phase of political process

Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

  • Kingdom continues efforts to achieve stability, development, and prosperity in Sudan: Ministry
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomes and congratulates Sudan on the launch of the final phase of the political process in the country, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

The Kingdom also congratulates Sudan on the measures taken to prioritize this process, and to implement measures to create a climate of trust between all parties, the ministry added.

The Kingdom also commended the international efforts of the UN Mission in Sudan, the African Union, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, affirming its permanent support for the return of political stability to Sudan.

The ministry said the Kingdom continues efforts to achieve stability, development, and prosperity in Sudan in conjunction with the Friends of Sudan group and other international partners.

