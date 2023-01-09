You are here

  • Home
  • Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout

Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout

Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout
Jon Rahm of Spain with the trophy after winning during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on Sunday in Lahaina, Hawaii.(AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6zhv2

Updated 09 January 2023
AP

Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout

Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout
  • The Spaniard now has won in each of his seven full years on the PGA Tour
  • It was the second such collapse by Morikawa in a little more than a year
Updated 09 January 2023
AP

KAPALUA: Jon Rahm began the bold new year on the PGA Tour by coming from seven shots behind to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday with plenty of help from Collin Morikawa, who had a spectacular wipeout even by Maui standards.

Rahm was six shots behind on the 13th hole at Kapalua when he ran off three straight birdies and a 12-foot eagle putt, and his final birdie gave him a 10-under 63.

Morikawa had gone 67 holes without a bogey on the Plantation Course when it all fell apart with his wedges and his putter, the two areas that had carried him to a six-shot lead at the start of the day.

From 25 yards short of the 14th green, he blasted out of a bunker and over the green. He muffed a wedge from a tight lie with the grain of grass into him on the par-5 15th. His wedge to the 16th didn’t go far enough and rolled some 60 feet back into the fairway.

Morikawa looked to be in a state of shock as he walked down the 17th fairway, leading by as many as seven shots during the final round and suddenly finding himself two shots behind and running out of hope.

He wound up tying a PGA Tour record for losing the largest 54-hole lead at six shots. Seven other players have done that, most recently Dustin Johnson in the fall of 2017 at the HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

Rahm finished at 27-under 265 to win by two shots over Morikawa, who birdied the 18th hole — his first birdie since No. 6 — to close with a 72.

It was the second such collapse by Morikawa in a little more than a year. He closed out 2021 at the Hero World Challenge and had a five-shot lead with a chance to reach No. 1 in the world with a victory. He shot 76 and finished fifth.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler had a chance to return to No. 1 this week if he finished in a two-way tie for third or better. He had to settle for a 70 and tied for seventh.

It was a small measure of redemption for Rahm, who last year finished at 33-under par at Kapalua which was a PGA Tour record for that lasted only a few seconds. Cameron Smith finished at 34 under to win by one.

Rahm now is 60 under in his last two appearances at Kapalua. The victory was his ninth on the PGA Tour and 17th worldwide, and assure he will be back on Maui to start 2024.

Rahm now has won three times in his last six starts worldwide — he won in Spain and Dubai late last year — and he goes home with $4.2 million.

Rahm won $2.7 million from the $15 million purse at Kapalua, the first of the “elevated” events on the PGA Tour schedule. He also gets 25 percent of his Player Impact Program bonus money — he finished No. 5 in the PIP for $6 million.

The Spaniard now has won in each of his seven full years on the PGA.

Tom Hoge had a 64 and tied for third with Max Homa (66). Hoge headed for the airport to go to Los Angeles to watch his school, TCU, playing for the national championship against Georgia. Hoge then will go back to Hawaii for the Sony Open.

Topics: PGA cup golf

Related

McIlroy, Fitzpatrick in mix for title as Rahm leads in Dubai
Sport
McIlroy, Fitzpatrick in mix for title as Rahm leads in Dubai
Camel race named after Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman
Saudi Arabia
Camel race named after Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman

Rafael Nadal returns to Dubai tournament for first time in 15 years

Rafael Nadal returns to Dubai tournament for first time in 15 years
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

Rafael Nadal returns to Dubai tournament for first time in 15 years

Rafael Nadal returns to Dubai tournament for first time in 15 years
  • Record Grand Slam winner will play at the Duty Free Tennis Championships from Feb. 19 to March 4
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Rafael Nadal will make a long-awaited return to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships next month, 15 years after his last competitive appearance in the UAE.

Nadal, the DDFTC men’s champion in 2006, last appeared at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in 2008. Since then, he has established himself as one of the greatest male players in tennis history, winning a record 22 Grand Slam titles. Currently ranked No. 2 in the world, Nadal will return for the annual ATP 500 event, which runs from Feb. 27 to March 4.

“As one of the most instantly recognizable personalities in global sport, and one of the most decorated players to ever grace the game, we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Rafa back to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships after 15 years. The last time Rafa played in Dubai, he had won three Grand Slams. He returns having amassed more Grand Slam titles than any other male player in history,” said Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free.

Last year proved historic for Nadal, now 36. At the first Grand Slam of the season in Melbourne, he won a second Australian Open and 21st major title, moving him ahead of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the all-time Grand Slam winners’ list. Nadal also became only the second player in history to complete the double career grand slam. Five months later, he claimed a 14th French Open title, becoming the tournament’s oldest winner, extending his unrivalled Roland Garros record to 106 wins from 109 matches.

Commenting on Rafa’s return, Ramesh Cidambi, COO of Dubai Duty Free and chair of the tournament organizing committee, said: “The whole world has watched Rafa’s extraordinary career and has applauded him as a true champion in the sport of tennis. The committee is extremely happy that the fans in Dubai and the UAE will now have a rare opportunity to watch him live at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium and marvel at his passion, energy and talent.

“The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is an established event on the WTA and ATP Tours, and yet each year we seek to provide fans with an even richer experience,” he added. “This year will be no exception with this opportunity to watch Rafa in his quest to add to the 92 titles he has won since 2001.

Having first reached the quarterfinals in Dubai in 2005, Nadal returned in 2006 to beat, among others, Briton Tim Henman and Germany’s Rainer Schuttler on route to the final. Against world No. 1 and top seed Federer, Nadal triumphed 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 to mark his first victory over the Swiss in an ATP final. When Federer retired last year, ending one of the greatest tennis rivalries of all time, Nadal’s record against Federer stood at 13-10 in ATP finals.

“We are looking forward to another fortnight of incredible tennis, with an elite lineup of some of the world’s best talent,” said Tournament Director Salah Tahlak. “To welcome Rafael Nadal back to Dubai after such a long time brings me great joy and I am sure fans will be as excited as I am to see Rafa competing at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium once again. With the full player fields for both tournaments set to be confirmed in the coming weeks, we are sure to have another pair of unforgettable men’s and women’s tournaments with many of the best players in the world.”

Next month’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships men’s tournament is preceded by the 23rd edition of the annual WTA event, which will continue to take place one week before the ATP event. The women’s tournament will run from Feb. 19-25.

Topics: Rafael Nadal

Related

Nadal leaves ATP Finals with consolation win over Ruud
Sport
Nadal leaves ATP Finals with consolation win over Ruud
Offbeat
Tennis legend Navratilova facing ‘double whammy’ cancer battle

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr transfer like Pele’s move to New York Cosmos, says club’s coach

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr transfer like Pele’s move to New York Cosmos, says club’s coach
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr transfer like Pele’s move to New York Cosmos, says club’s coach

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr transfer like Pele’s move to New York Cosmos, says club’s coach
  • The French manager also revealed that the Portuguese star will likely debut against Ettifaq on Jan. 22
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia has compared Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Pele’s New York Cosmos move in 1975, saying that its impact goes beyond football.

Speaking during a visit to the Dakar Rally camp, the Frenchman expressed his desire to see Ronaldo regain the joy of playing, and said the 37-year-old Portuguese legend is in fine physical condition and already integrated with the squad.

Garcia also explained that Ronaldo is not just any footballer, highlighting his five Ballon d’Or awards.

“I think this matter is very important for the development of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East,” said Garcia. “If I can make a comparison, I think it is similar to Pele’s arrival (to the New York Cosmos) in his era, especially with regard to the development of football in Saudi Arabia.”

“Since Cristiano’s arrival, our club has been in the limelight, and the whole world knows our club now,” the French coach added. “I think we went from 800,000 to 10 million (followers on social media) in a matter of hours, a few days, thanks to his arrival.”

“As I always think, it’s very easy to manage big champions,” he said. “He integrated with the group, we watched him joking and laughing with his new colleagues. He was with us in the last game, even if he wasn’t able to play. He was present in the dressing room.”

“He trained on a bicycle and was happy after our registration. He is with the group with all his energy and has the desire to win. He is a winner by nature, and there is no doubt that he will drag everyone behind him from this point of view.”

Asked when Ronaldo would make his Al-Nassr debut, Garcia said he would likely take part in the match against Ettifaq in Riyadh on Jan. 22.

Before that, he is expected to play in the Riyadh Season Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and a select 11 of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr players on Jan. 19.

“We have a league match three days later,” Garcia said of the exhibition game against Lionel Messi and company. “But this is not very dangerous, the most important thing is that this matter shows how keen Saudi Arabia is on sports and football.”

Related

Al Nassr thrown SPL lifeline as Al Ahli stop Al Hilal’s title march
Sport
Al Nassr thrown SPL lifeline as Al Ahli stop Al Hilal’s title march
Al-Hilal win Clasico: 5 things we learned from latest round of Roshn Saudi League
Sport
Al-Hilal win Clasico: 5 things we learned from latest round of Roshn Saudi League

Nets win against Heat but lose Durant to injury; 76ers cruise past Pistons

Nets win against Heat but lose Durant to injury; 76ers cruise past Pistons
Updated 09 January 2023
AFP

Nets win against Heat but lose Durant to injury; 76ers cruise past Pistons

Nets win against Heat but lose Durant to injury; 76ers cruise past Pistons
  • Desmond Bane scored 24 points and handed out nine assists as the Grizzlies, missing their top scorer Ja Morant, beat Utah Jazz 123-118
Updated 09 January 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: The Brooklyn Nets eked out a 102-101 NBA victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday on Royce O’Neale’s game-winner but saw superstar Kevin Durant limp out with a knee injury in the third quarter.

Durant, averaging 30 points per game for the surging Nets, was hurt with little more than a minute remaining in the third when Australian teammate Ben Simmons rose to block a shot by Jimmy Butler, who fell back into Durant.

Durant sat on the floor for several moments, tried to rejoin the contest and then departed for the locker room.

“He’ll get evaluated tomorrow and then hopefully I’ll have more info,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said. “Most likely it will include imaging, just to make sure we’re good.”

Immediately after the game Vaughn said he hadn’t yet discussed the injury with Durant, who was congratulating teammates as they came off the court.

Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 20 points. Durant finished with 17 in 30 minutes on the court and O’Neale came through after the Heat led by nine with 9:24 to play.

Miami were up 101-100 after a pair of baskets from Butler but when Irving missed a three-pointer with 5.5 seconds left O’Neale got the rebound and delivered what proved to be the game-winner.

Butler led Miami with 26 points but missed a layup at the buzzer.

Despite the concerns over Durant, Vaughn was happy with what he saw from the Nets, who improved to 27-13, one game behind the Boston Celtics atop the East.

“You’ve got to give our guys credit for staying with it,” he said. “I think we were down eight or nine — to finish the game and stay together, pretty impressive.”

Durant’s former Nets teammate James Harden delivered a 20-point triple-double to help carry the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers to a convincing 123-111 victory over the Pistons in Detroit.

Harden added 11 rebounds and 11 assists in his second triple-double of the season and had plenty off support despite the continued absence of star center Joel Embiid and P.J. Tucker.

Embiid missed his third straight game with a sore left foot while Tucker was out with a sinus infection.

“He was terrific,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said of Harden but noted it was a “good team performance.”

Montrezl Harrell scored a season-high 20 points and combined seamlessly with Harden to keep the Sixers offense clicking.

Tyrese Maxey scored 23 points, and the 76ers reserves scored 48 points as Philadelphia pushed their lead to 23 points midway through the fourth quarter.

Harden reached a career milestone during the game, becoming the 27th NBA player to score 24,000 career points.

There were varying fortunes for the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks as they played without their stars.

In Memphis, Desmond Bane scored 24 points and handed out nine assists as the Grizzlies, missing their top scorer Ja Morant, beat the Utah Jazz 123-118.

Morant was a late scratch with a sore right thigh. In his absence, the offense flowed through Tyus Jones who scored 21 points with six assists as the Grizzlies grabbed a sixth straight win.

Memphis, who were also without ailing center Steven Adams, improved to 26-13, tied with Western Conference leader Denver.

Meanwhile the Mavericks, with Luka Doncic sidelined by a sore ankle a day after his triple-double in a win over New Orleans, fell 120-109 to the Thunder in Oklahoma City.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points for the Thunder, who weathered a hot start by the Mavs and never trailed in the second half.

In Houston, the Minnesota Timberwolves trailed by as many as 20 in the first half and were down by four going into the fourth quarter, but they rallied to beat the lowly Rockets 104-96.

D’Angelo Russell scored 22 points and Anthony Edwards added 21. Center Rudy Gobert scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, upping the intensity in the second half as the Timberwolves battled back.

Topics: NBA basketball

Related

Tatum leads NBA-best Celtics to big win over Bucks while 76ers, Mavs triumph
Sport
Tatum leads NBA-best Celtics to big win over Bucks while 76ers, Mavs triumph
NBA’s top young guards Morant, Herro dazzle in wins by Grizzlies and Heat
Sport
NBA’s top young guards Morant, Herro dazzle in wins by Grizzlies and Heat

Australian Open no-show fuels fears for Osaka’s tennis future

Australian Open no-show fuels fears for Osaka’s tennis future
Updated 09 January 2023
AFP

Australian Open no-show fuels fears for Osaka’s tennis future

Australian Open no-show fuels fears for Osaka’s tennis future
  • Tennis writer Ben Rothenberg, who has authored a biography of Osaka due out later this year, believes she has already taken a “meaningful step back” from the sport
Updated 09 January 2023
AFP

TOKYO: Naomi Osaka has not played a tennis match since September and her withdrawal from next week’s Australian Open has raised concerns that the former world No. 1 may never appear on court again.

Osaka’s social media accounts have stayed silent since Tennis Australia tweeted on Sunday that the two-time Melbourne champion would miss the first Grand Slam of the year, giving no reason for her absence.

Osaka’s posts over the past few months have shown her traveling in Europe with her boyfriend, the rapper Cordae, and announcing that her sports management agency had signed up world No. 2 Ons Jabeur.

But there has been little evidence of the Japanese player spending time practicing on court, fueling speculation that the four-time Grand Slam champion’s tennis career could be over at the age of 25.

Tennis writer Ben Rothenberg, who has authored a biography of Osaka due out later this year, believes she has already taken a “meaningful step back” from the sport and is deliberately keeping quiet.

“I think she might want to be opaque about it because she doesn’t want to put a label on it necessarily,” he told AFP.

“I don’t think she would use the word ‘retiring’, but if she was stepping away from the sport for a while — and it could be for any length of time — I don’t know that she would want to speak that out loud.

“I think she would sense that that would raise a lot of bells and whistles.”

Osaka has previously talked about struggling with her mental health and revealed that she suffered depression.

She spent all of 2022 outside the top 10, enduring first-round defeats at both the French and US Opens and withdrawing from Wimbledon with an Achilles’ injury.

She also split from long-time coach Wim Fissette last summer, replacing him with her father Leonard Francois.

Her last appearance was at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in September, where the home favorite withdrew before her second-round match, complaining of abdominal pain.

She told reporters at that tournament that she had gone through “more down than up” in 2022 and that she had “learned a lot” about herself.

She is now ranked 47 in the world, having hit the summit for the first time in 2019.

Rothenberg believes Osaka is “recalculating things” and may decide that she is not prepared to make the sacrifices needed to continue as a professional tennis player.

“For her, the math is not adding up right now, for her to want to make the commitment,” he said.

“She knows how much work it is and how all-encompassing and preoccupying it is to be an active full-time player with the standards that she has.

“She’s won so much already, she’s not going to be content just to be a top-20 player again.”

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty, then the world’s undisputed No. 1, stunned the tennis world in March last year when she announced her retirement aged 25.

She explained that she was “spent physically” and no longer had the drive needed to continue.

Osaka has several interests outside of playing tennis, including her sports management agency Evolve, which counts Jabeur and Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios among its clients.

She has also invested in Pickleball, a tennis-like sport that is growing fast in the US, and boasts numerous endorsements.

Her website describes herself as not only a tennis player but also “fashion nerd,” “entrepreneur” and “social change advocate.”

Osaka was named the world’s top-earning woman athlete for 2022 by Forbes, with reported earnings of $51.1 million, even as her tennis career continued to dive.

Rothenberg says there will be significant pressure from sponsors urging Osaka to “stay on the hamster wheel” of professional tennis.

But he says the fact that she has chosen not to proves that she is “making this decision for herself.”

“Whatever her reasons may be, players almost always err on the side of choosing to play,” he said.

“So for her to hit pause, I think shows a good deal of control of the situation.”

And Rothenberg believes there is still plenty of time for Osaka to come back, should she wish to.

“She has more runway in front of her if she wants to take back off again and get back on tour,” he said.

“But it won’t get any easier with more time off. The more time she spends away, it will not get easier.”

Topics: 2023 Australian Open tennis

Related

Offbeat
Tennis legend Navratilova facing ‘double whammy’ cancer battle
French teen basketball prodigy Victor Wembanyama thrills Paris crowd
Sport
French teen basketball prodigy Victor Wembanyama thrills Paris crowd

Mbappe defends Zidane after Le Graet’s comments cause a stir

Mbappe defends Zidane after Le Graet’s comments cause a stir
Updated 09 January 2023
AP

Mbappe defends Zidane after Le Graet’s comments cause a stir

Mbappe defends Zidane after Le Graet’s comments cause a stir
  • Le Graet has faced claims of sexual harassment and the FFF has been the target of an investigation ordered by Oudea-Castera
Updated 09 January 2023
AP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe stepped in to defend Zinedine Zidane following dismissive comments toward the France great from French Soccer Federation President Noel Le Graet on Sunday.

The World Cup star Mbappe posted a message on his Twitter account late Sunday saying ” Zidane is France, you don’t disrespect a legend like that.”

The former playmaker Zidane is considered among the greats of world soccer and led Les Bleus to their first World Cup title in 1998 and starred again when they won the European Championship in 2000. He scored in two World Cup finals and was on the losing side once, just like Mbappe has been.

Le Graet, who recently extended current France coach Didier Deschamps’ contract until July 2026, was a guest on RMC radio’s talk show on Sunday. He was asked about rumors linking Zidane to take over the vacant Brazil coaching role from the departing Tite.

“I’d be surprised if he went there. But he can do what he likes, it doesn’t concern me. I’ve never met with him (Zidane), and we (the FFF) never considered parting ways with Didier,” Le Graet told RMC. “Would it upset me that (Zidane) went there? I couldn’t care less. He can go where he likes, to a big team, a national team ... Did Zidane try to contact me? Certainly not, I wouldn’t even have picked up the phone.”

France’s sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera, who reportedly has tense relations with Le Graet, went a step further than Mbappe, whose tweet didn’t refer to Le Graet by name. She asked Le Graet to apologize to Zidane. She even used inverted commas to address him as president.

“A shameful lack of respect, which hurts us all, toward a legend of our sport,” Oudea-Castera wrote on Twitter. “A ‘president’ of the top sporting federation in France should not say that. Apologies, please, for going too far on Zidane.”

Le Graet has faced claims of sexual harassment and the FFF has been the target of an investigation ordered by Oudea-Castera.

Topics: Kylian Mbappé Zinedine Zidane

Related

Mbappe delivers for PSG as Neymar sent off
Sport
Mbappe delivers for PSG as Neymar sent off
Mbappe, Neymar back for PSG as Ligue 1 reboots
Sport
Mbappe, Neymar back for PSG as Ligue 1 reboots

follow us

Latest updates

SRMG and Bloomberg Media expand agreement to launch Asharq Quicktake and Bloomberg Invest in Riyadh
SRMG and Bloomberg Media expand agreement to launch Asharq Quicktake and Bloomberg Invest in Riyadh
China issues second set of 2023 oil import quotas, up from 2022: Reuters 
China issues second set of 2023 oil import quotas, up from 2022: Reuters 
Al Nakheel signs second phase deal for tourism project in Oman
Al Nakheel signs second phase deal for tourism project in Oman
UN urges 'massive investments' for Pakistan flood recovery
UN urges 'massive investments' for Pakistan flood recovery
Rafael Nadal returns to Dubai tournament for first time in 15 years
Rafael Nadal returns to Dubai tournament for first time in 15 years

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.