Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine says its forces repel constant Russian attacks in east

Ukraine says its forces repel constant Russian attacks in east
Soldiers load the weapon in a helicopter at a Ukrainian military air base close to the frontline in the Kherson region. (AP)
Updated 09 January 2023
Reuters

Ukraine says its forces repel constant Russian attacks in east

Ukraine says its forces repel constant Russian attacks in east
  • Ukrainian forces repelled attacks on 14 settlements, including Bakhmut
  • Ukrainian authorities denyed Kremlin claims of 600 soldiers killed in a missile strike
Updated 09 January 2023
Reuters

Ukrainian forces are repelling constant Russian attacks on Bakhmut and other towns in the eastern region of Donbas, Ukrainian authorities said on Monday, after denying Kremlin claims of 600 soldiers killed in a missile strike.
Russia launched seven missile strikes, 31 air strikes and 73 attacks from salvo rocket launchers in the past day, the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said in a daily report.
Ukrainian forces repelled attacks on 14 settlements, including Bakhmut, it added.
“Bakhmut is holding on despite everything,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in nightly video remarks on Sunday.
“And even though most of the town has been destroyed by Russian strikes, our soldiers are repelling constant Russian attempts to advance.”
The nearby town of Soledar was holding on, “even though there is even greater destruction and things are very difficult,” he added.
Zelensky made a fresh denunciation of what he called Russia’s failure to observe a truce it had proclaimed for Orthodox Christmas by staging attacks on Ukrainian cities.
“Russians were shelling Kherson with incendiary ammunition immediately after Christmas,” he said, referring to the southern city abandoned by Russian forces in November.
“Strikes on Kramatorsk and other cities in Donbas — on civilian targets and at the very time when Moscow was reporting a supposed ‘silence’ for its army.”
On Sunday, Russia said a missile attack on Kramatorsk, northwest of Bakhmut, had killed 600 Ukrainian soldiers, but a Reuters reporter at the scene found no obvious signs of casualties.
A Reuters team visited two college dormitories that Moscow said had been temporarily housing Ukrainian personnel and which it had targeted as revenge for a New Year’s attack that killed scores of Russian soldiers and caused outcry in Russia.
But neither dormitory in the eastern city of Kramatorsk appeared to have been directly hit or seriously damaged. There were no obvious signs that soldiers had been living there and no sign of bodies or traces of blood.
Serhiy Cherevatyi, a Ukrainian military spokesperson for the eastern region, described the claim of mass casualties as an attempt by the Russian defense ministry to show it had responded forcefully to Ukraine’s recent strikes on Russian soldiers.
“This is an information operation of the Russian defense ministry,” Cherevatyi told Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne News.
As Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine grinds toward the one-year mark, Russia’s military is under domestic pressure to deliver battlefield successes.
Hawkish voices have sought an escalation of the war effort after setbacks such as loss of captured territory and high rates of death and injury.
Some prominent Russian military bloggers have criticized the Russian defense ministry claims.
“Let’s talk about ‘fraud’,” wrote one prominent pro-war military blogger on the Telegram messaging app, who posts under the name of Military Informant and who has more than half a million subscribers.
“It is not clear to us who, and for what reason, decided that 600 Ukrainian soldiers died inside, all at once, if the building was not actually hit (even the light remained on).
“Instead of the real destruction of the enemy personnel, which would have been a worthy response, an exclusively media operation of retaliation was invented.”
The militaries of both Russia and Ukraine militaries have often overstated enemy losses, while minimizing their own.
Ukraine’s top military officials said last week some 760 Russian troops had been killed or wounded in two attacks on Moscow-controlled parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. These reports could not be independently verified.

Hate preacher urges attacks on British soldiers after Prince Harry's Taliban comments

Hate preacher urges attacks on British soldiers after Prince Harry’s Taliban comments
Updated 35 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Hate preacher urges attacks on British soldiers after Prince Harry’s Taliban comments

Hate preacher urges attacks on British soldiers after Prince Harry’s Taliban comments
  • Anjem Choudary was featured in the Arab News series ‘Preachers of Hate’
  • Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan-Smith urges UK authorities to ‘move on this man’
Updated 35 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: UK hate preacher Anjem Choudary has urged extremists to stage attacks on British soldiers in the wake of Prince Harry’s comments about killing Taliban fighters, The Metro reported.

Choudary, who was convicted on terrorism charges in 2016 and has been accused of inciting a series of attacks, was featured in the Arab News series “Preachers of Hate.”

Prince Harry, in his newly released memoir “Spare,” revealed that he had killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving as a helicopter pilot in Afghanistan, describing them as “chess pieces.”

In response, Choudary, 55, urged extremists to target British forces in Syria, Iraq and North Africa.

“The world now knows of the wickedness that the US, UK and others engaged in, including repeatedly murdering innocent unarmed Muslims,” he said.

“Nevertheless, Harry still saw fit to plunge his knife further into the hearts of Muslims with his callous boastful comments.”

Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan-Smith described Choudhary’s comments as a “direct and indirect threat to our constitutional head of state, our monarchy, and for that matter our government and all public servants.” Duncan-Smith urged authorities to “move on this man.”

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood said: “I would encourage Prince Harry to follow up with a statement of humility to clarify it was unwise to make such comments and out of step to what the rest of the Armed Forces do.

“I believe he needs to recognize it was ill-construed and will be interpreted the wrong way to ratchet up hate. Otherwise there will be others in addition to Choudary who will try to stir up hatred.”

UN urges 'massive investments' for Pakistan flood recovery

UN urges 'massive investments' for Pakistan flood recovery
Updated 09 January 2023
AFP

UN urges 'massive investments' for Pakistan flood recovery

UN urges 'massive investments' for Pakistan flood recovery
  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, called the floods "a climate disaster of monumental scale"
  • Pakistan seeks $8 bln in three years for flood recovery
Updated 09 January 2023
AFP

Geneva: The UN chief called Monday for "massive investments" to help Pakistan recover from last year's devastating floods, saying it was "doubly victimised" by climate change and a "morally bankrupt global financial system".
"No country deserves to endure what happened to Pakistan," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told an international conference in Geneva, which is seeking billions of dollars to support recovery from the disaster.
Guterres opened the one-day event appealing to the world to help Pakistan bounce back from floods which submerged a third of the country, killing more than 1,700 people and affecting more than 33 million others.
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who attended with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, called the floods "a climate disaster of monumental scale".
Eight million people were displaced, millions of acres of agricultural land were ruined and around two million homes destroyed, while nine million more people were pushed to the brink of poverty.

Pakistan needs $8 billion from its international partners over the next three years to rebuild the country that is reeling from last year's devastating floods, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.
The UN chief hailed how Pakistan and its people had responded to "this epic tragedy with heroic humanity".
"We must match the heroic response of the people of Pakistan with our own efforts and massive investments to strengthen their communities for the future," he told the conference.
According to Pakistan's so-called Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework, which it will officially present during Monday's conference, it will need $16.3 billion.
Pakistan's government has said the country should be able to cover half the cost, but is asking the international community to fund the rest.
"This is the greatest climate disaster in our country's history," Zardari told the conference, decrying a "colossal calamity."
"Pakistan will need considerable support over the next several years from our international partners to implement this comprehensive plan," he said.
The UN chief said the international community had a particular responsibility to help Pakistan, which has been "doubly victimised by climate chaos and a morally bankrupt global financial system."
He slammed a system that "routinely denies middle-income countries the debt relief and concessional financing needed to invest in resilience against natural disasters."
Around 450 participants from some 40 countries had registered for Monday's event.
French President Emmanuel Macron, his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen were also due to address the conference via video-link.
Ahead of the conference, Achim Steiner, head of the UN development agency, described the floods as a "cataclysmic event", and said Pakistan would face "an extraordinary amount of misery" if the world did not step up and help.
"The waters may have receded, but the impacts are still there," he told AFP. "There is a massive reconstruction and rehabilitation effort that needs to be undertaken."
Millions of people remain displaced, and those who have been able to go back home are often returning to damaged or destroyed homes and mud-covered fields that cannot be planted.
Food prices have soared, and the number of people facing food insecurity has doubled to 14.6 million, according to UN figures.
The World Bank has estimated that up to nine million more people could be dragged into poverty as a result of the flooding.
Pakistan and the UN stress that Monday's event is broader than a traditional pledging conference, as it seeks to set up a long-term international partnership focused not only on recovery, but also on boosting Pakistan's climate resilience.
Pakistan, with the world's fifth-largest population, is responsible for less than one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions but is one of the most vulnerable nations to extreme weather caused by global warming.
The country "is essentially a victim of a world that is not acting fast enough on the challenge of climate change", Steiner said.

Brazil authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters

Brazil authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters
Updated 09 January 2023
AP

Brazil authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters

Brazil authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters
  • Protesters were seeking military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power or oust the newly inaugurated leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
  • 300 people have been arrested, the federal district’s civil police says
Updated 09 January 2023
AP

RIO DE JANEIRO:  Brazilian authorities were picking up pieces and investigating Monday after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation’s highest seats of power.
The protesters were seeking military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power or oust the newly inaugurated leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in scenes of chaos and destruction reminiscent of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday condemned the storming of key government buildings in Brazil by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro, saying the coordinated invasion represented an attack on democracy and cannot be tolerated.
“The violent attacks on democratic institutions are an attack on democracy that cannot be tolerated,” said Scholz in a tweet, adding that Germany stood behind Brazil’s current president, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva.
Rioters donning the green and yellow of the national flag on Sunday broke windows, toppled furniture, hurled computers and printers to the ground. They punctured a massive Emiliano Di Cavalcanti painting in five places, overturned the U-shaped table at which Supreme Court justices convene, ripped a door off one justice's office and vandalized an iconic statue outside the court. The monumental buildings' interiors were left in states of ruin.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday he condemned any attempt to undermine the peaceful transfer of power and the democratic will of the people of Brazil, after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro ransacked government buildings.
Sunak said on Twitter that Brazil’s new leader President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his government “has the United Kingdom’s full support.”
In a news conference late Sunday, Brazil's minister of institutional relations said the buildings would be inspected for evidence including fingerprints and images to hold people to account, and that the rioters apparently intended to spark similar such actions nationwide. Justice Minister Flávio Dino said the acts amounted to terrorism and coup-mongering and that authorities have begun tracking those who paid for the buses that transported protesters to the capital.
“They will not succeed in destroying Brazilian democracy. We need to say that fully, with all firmness and conviction,” Dino said. “We will not accept the path of criminality to carry out political fights in Brazil. A criminal is treated like a criminal.”
So far, 300 people have been arrested, the federal district’s civil police said on Twitter.

China Monday said it “firmly opposes the violent attack” on government buildings in the Brazilian capital, after hundreds of supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court.

“China closely follows and firmly opposes the violent attack on the federal authority in Brazil on January 8,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, adding Beijing “supports the measures taken by the Brazilian government to calm the situation, restore social order and safeguard national stability.”

In the months that followed Bolsonaro’s Oct. 30 electoral defeat, Brazil was on edge – leery of any avenue he might pursue to cling to power. Bolsonaro had been stoking belief among his hardcore supporters that the electronic voting system was prone to fraud — though he never presented any evidence. And his lawmaker son Eduardo Bolsonaro held several meetings with Trump, Trump's longtime ally Steve Bannon and his senior campaign adviser, Jason Miller.
Results from Brazil's election — the closest in over three decades — were quickly recognized by politicians across the spectrum, including some Bolsonaro allies, as well as dozens of governments. And Bolsonaro surprised nearly everyone by promptly fading from view. He neither conceded defeat nor emphatically cried fraud, though he and his party submitted a request to nullify millions of votes that was swiftly dismissed.
Brazilians have used electronic voting since 1996. Election security experts consider such systems less secure than hand-marked paper ballots because they leave no auditable paper trail. Brazil’s system is, however, closely scrutinized and domestic authorities and international observers have never found evidence of it being exploited to commit fraud.
Still, Bolsonaro's supporters refused to accept results. They blocked roads and camped outside military buildings, urging the armed forces to intervene. Protests were overwhelmingly peaceful, but isolated threats of terrorism — including a bomb found on a fuel truck headed to Brasilia’s airport — had prompted security concerns.
Two days before Lula's Jan. 1 inauguration, Bolsonaro flew to the U.S. and took up temporary residence in Orlando. Many Brazilians expressed relief that, while he declined to participate in the transition of power, his absence allowed it to occur without incident.
Or so it had been, until Sunday's havoc.
“Bolsonarism mimics the same strategies as Trumpism. Our Jan. 8 — an unprecedented manifestation in Brazilian politics — is clearly copied from Jan. 6 in the Capitol,” said Paulo Calmon, a political science professor at the University of Brasilia. “Today’s sad episodes represent yet another attempt to destabilize democracy and demonstrate that the authoritarian, populist radicalism of Brazil's extreme right remains active under the command of former President Bolsonaro, the ‘Trump of Latin America.'”
U.S. President Joe Biden tweeted that the riots were an “assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil,” and that he looked forward to continue working with Lula.
In a news conference from Sao Paulo state, Lula read a freshly signed decree for the federal government to assume control of security in the federal district. He said that the so-called “fascist fanatics,” as well as those who financed their activities, must be punished, and also accused Bolsonaro of encouraging their uprising.
Bolsonaro repudiated the president's accusation late Sunday. Writing on Twitter, he said peaceful protest is part of democracy, but vandalism and invasion of public buildings are “exceptions to the rule.” He made no specific mention of the protesters' actions in Brasilia.
“He is evidently the intellectual mentor of what is happening, so he cannot dissociate from it,” said Mario Sérgio Lima, political analyst at Medley Advisors. “These groups were created by him, by the radicalism he imposed on politics. There is no way to undo that. ... It seems his group has already crossed the Rubicon.”

California braces for 'relentless parade of atmospheric rivers'

California braces for ‘relentless parade of atmospheric rivers’
Updated 09 January 2023
AP

California braces for ‘relentless parade of atmospheric rivers’

California braces for ‘relentless parade of atmospheric rivers’
  • Weather bureau warns of “relentless parade of atmospheric rivers” capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow
  • Storms earlier knocked trees into power lines in some areas, causing widespread power outages in the state capital
Updated 09 January 2023
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
The National Weather Service warned of a “relentless parade of atmospheric rivers” — storms that are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.
In the state capital, more than 60,000 customers were still without electricity Sunday evening — down from more than 350,000 — after gusts of 60 mph (97 kph) knocked trees into power lines, according to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District.
Joey Kleemann was listening to the winds howling shortly after midnight, wondering whether she should move her car, when she heard a “gigantic, thumping, crashing sound” as a massive tree fell onto the Sacramento home where she’s lived for 25 years.

The gusts were strong enough to rip the tree from its roots, pulling the concrete sidewalk up with it.
Cracks in Kleemann’s roof meant rain streamed into her dining area throughout the night. She planned to place a tarp over the damaged area in anticipation of another deluge.
“I just had a feeling with the winds. They were scary winds,” she said. “Mostly I focused on: It could be so much worse.”
Gov. Gavin Newsom said 12 people lost their lives as a result of violent weather during the past 10 days, and he warned that this week’s storms could be even more dangerous. He urged people to stay home.
“Just be cautious over the course of the next week, particularly the next day or two or so,” Newsom said during a briefing with California officials outlining the state’s storm preparations.
The weather service’s Sacramento office said the region should brace for the latest atmospheric river to roar ashore late Sunday and early Monday.
“Widespread power outages, downed trees and difficult driving conditions will be possible,” the office said on Twitter.
Evacuation warnings were in place for about 13,000 residents of a flood-prone area of Sonoma County north of San Francisco, where the swollen Russian River was expected to overspill its banks in the coming days.
And Sacramento County ordered evacuations for people living around Wilton, a town of about 6,000 roughly 20 miles southeast of downtown Sacramento, with warnings of imminent flooding. The rural area along the Cosumnes River saw flooding in an earlier storm.

 

“Residents must leave now before roads become impassable,” the county said.
The state Department of Transportation warned motorists to stay off mountain roads after closing a stretch of US 395 in Mono County, along the Eastern Sierra, due to heavy snow, ice and whiteout conditions.
“With the severe nature of this storm, Caltrans is asking all drivers to limit nonessential travel until the peak of the storm has passed,” the department said in a statement.
The wet weather comes after days of rain in California from Pacific storms that last week knocked out power to thousands, flooded streets, battered the coastline and caused at least six deaths.
The first of the newest, heavier storms prompted the weather service to issue a flood watch for a large swath of Northern and Central California with 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of rain expected through Wednesday in the already saturated Sacramento-area foothills.
In the Los Angeles region, scattered rain fell during the weekend while stormy conditions were expected to return Monday, with the potential for up to 8 inches (20 cm) in foothill areas. High surf was expected through Tuesday, with large waves on west-facing beaches.
Since Dec. 26, San Francisco has received more than 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain, while Mammoth Mountain, a popular ski area in the Eastern Sierra, got nearly 10 feet (3 meters) of snow, the National Weather Service reported.
The storms won’t be enough to officially end California’s ongoing drought — but they have helped.
State climatologist Michael Anderson told a news briefing late Saturday that officials were closely monitoring Monday’s incoming storm and another behind it and were keeping an eye on three other systems farther out in the Pacific.

England rushes to discharge hospital patients to ease bed-blocking crisis

England rushes to discharge hospital patients to ease bed-blocking crisis
Updated 09 January 2023
Reuters

England rushes to discharge hospital patients to ease bed-blocking crisis

England rushes to discharge hospital patients to ease bed-blocking crisis
  • The state-run health service is under strain following years of underinvestment, the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, and strike action by frontline staff over pay
Updated 09 January 2023
Reuters

LONDON: England’s National Health Service (NHS) aims to begin discharging thousands of patients into care homes and other settings in the next few weeks in an effort to free up desperately needed beds during one of its toughest ever winters.
The state-run health service, which delivers free care for to the whole population and until recently had been a source of pride for many Britons, is under strain following years of relative underinvestment, the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, and strike action by frontline staff over pay.
Some patients are being treated in corridors and ambulances have been queuing outside hospitals to hand over patients to emergency wards, as doctors and nurses struggle to discharge patients amid a shortage of staff and beds.
The government said in a statement it would make up to 200 million pounds ($242 million) of additional funding available in England to buy short-term care places to allow patients who doctors judge have low medical needs to be looked after outside hospital and 50 million pounds to improve existing faciliites.
The statement did not say if the NHS in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland would also be putting more funds into care beds.
The objective of discharging some patients into other settings is a revival of a practice used by the NHS in England during the pandemic, when hospitals sought to clear as many beds as possible for use by patients with COVID-19.
“The NHS is under enormous pressure from COVID and flu, and on top of tackling the backlog caused by the pandemic, Strep A and upcoming strikes, this winter poses an extreme challenge,” Steve Barclay, health minister, said in the statement.
Barclays will address parliament on Monday to outline other measures to reduce the pressures facing the NHS.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said last week that reducing hospital waiting lists was one of his five priorities for Britain this year. He said this aim might take longer to achieve than some others.
The government has previously announced extra funding for the NHS and social care, including 500 million pounds ($600 million) for patient discharges, though the opposition Labour Party said the money is yet to reach the front line and comes too late to make a difference this winter.
Health services statistics showed that more than nine in 10 beds in hospitals were occupied in the week running up to New Year, with 13,000 beds a day taken up by patients who were medically fit to be discharged.

 

