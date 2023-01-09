China issues second set of 2023 oil import quotas, up from 2022: Reuters 

You are here

China, the world's biggest oil importer, allocated some 2023 quotas earlier than usual to shore up the sluggish economy. (Shutterstock)
Updated 09 January 2023
Reuters

SINGAPORE: China issued a second batch of 2023 crude oil import quotas, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter and documents reviewed by Reuters on Monday, raising the total for this year by 20 percent compared to the same time last year.

According to the document from the Ministry of Commerce, 44 companies, mostly independent refiners, were given 111.82 million tonnes in import quotas in this round.

Combined with the 20 million tonnes in 2023 quotas granted to 21 refineries in October, that takes the total for this year to 131.82 million tonnes, up from the 109.03 million tonnes issued in the first batch for 2022. The second batch of quotas for 2022 was released in June last year.

China, the world's biggest oil importer, allocated some 2023 quotas earlier than usual to shore up the sluggish economy by encouraging refiners to boost operations. 

Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp., which operates China's biggest privately-owned refinery site, was granted the largest quota of this batch at 20 million tonnes, on par with last year's issuance, according to the documents.

Hengli Petrochemical received a quota of 14 million tonnes and Shenghong Petrochemical's newly started 320,000 barrels-per-day refinery received 8 million tonnes. Hengli won a quota of 4.83 million tonnes in the first batch in October.

China's Commerce Ministry did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment.

"The issuance is largely in line with market anticipation, and it suggests that Beijing is trying to boost economy by allowing refineries to ratchet up operation," a Singapore-based oil trader said.

Global oil futures benchmarks Brent and West Texas Intermediate both gained than $2 a barrel on Monday, on optimism for future fuel demand as China dropped its zero-COVID restrictions and began unfettered travel across its borders. 

  • Global leaders to gather in Riyadh to discuss issues facing the minerals industry
Updated 09 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia will host the second edition of the Future Minerals Forum from Jan. 10-12 to discuss the upcoming trends and challenges in the minerals industry.

Set to take place at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, the FMF will gather global mining leaders, including government officials and business executives.

With over 200 speakers and 13,000 attendees, the event will focus on creating responsible and resilient minerals and metals supply and value chains in Africa, Western and Central Asia.

The FMF is anticipated to tackle several topics, including sustainability, the future of mining, energy transition, the contribution of minerals to the development of societies, digital transformation and integrated value chains.

The forum will start with a ministerial roundtable on Jan. 10 to gather high-level government officials and nongovernmental organizations in the mining industry.

New frontiers

The two-day event will host leaders from over 100 countries to discuss five crucial topics: “The World Today,” “The Region,” “Decarbonizing Supply Chains,” “Digital and New Technology” and “Communities and Future Workforce.”

The “World of Today” is set to point out the region’s mineral development in a global context, the implications of war in Europe for future minerals supply and the economic, environmental and political development that will impact the region’s industry.

“The Region” will open room for a more in-depth discussion about the future of critical mineral supply and demand, exploring mineral hot spots and translating dialogue into actions.

Renewable energy, accountability, traceability and electrification of the supply chain are set to be the core of “Decarbonizing Supply Chains.”

“Digital and New Technology” will reimagine the mining sector through innovation and digitalization, while “Communities and Future Workforce” will explore the diversity, skill development and leadership in the industry.

On Jan. 11, the forum will host several fireside chats, live interviews, and panel discussions beginning with the subtheme “Lands of Opportunity: Enabling mineral development across Africa, Western and Central Asia.”

The event will then move to the second subtheme, “Reimaging minerals for the energy transition,” followed by the third and longest subtheme: “Toward creating regional centers of excellence Part 1.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• The two-day event will host leaders from over 100 countries to discuss five crucial topics: ‘The World Today,’ ‘The Region,’ ‘Decarbonizing Supply Chains,’ ‘Digital and New Technology’ and ‘Communities and Future Workforce.’

• Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef will set the scene on Jan.11 with an opening presentation on the Ministerial Roundtable discussed topic and laying the groundwork for the 2023 forum.

• Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman will be the guest of a live interview on Saudi Arabia’s role as a global leader in renewable energy supply.

• On Jan. 12, the forum will host two workshops and panel discussions on the importance of education in the sector.

• The event will include a mining tech zone, marketplace, think tanks and a global connect program.

• The FMF 2023 has partnered with Development Partner Institute, Clareo, Center for Energy Studies at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, and Payne Institute to deliver dynamic insights about the sector’s development.

Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef will set the scene on Jan.11 with an opening presentation on the Ministerial Roundtable discussed topic and laying the groundwork for the 2023 forum.

Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih and Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan will be joined by Tarek El-Molla, Egypt’s minister of petroleum and mineral resources, Kairbek Uskenbayev, Kazakhstan’s minister of industry and infrastructure, Antoinnette N’Samba, Congo’s minister of mines and Grant Shapps, UK’s secretary of state for business, energy and industry, in a panel discussion on the role of governments in the mineral industry.

Sustainability leadership

In a fireside chat, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman will be the guest of a live interview on Saudi Arabia’s role as a global leader in renewable energy supply.

On Jan. 12, the forum will host two workshops and panel discussions on the importance of education in the sector.

Saudi Minister of Education Yousef Al-Benyan will be interviewed on delivering a skilled workforce for the new age of minerals in the Kingdom and the region.

The second day of the forum will also host Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, who will lay out the Kingdom’s ambition toward sustainability.

Other interesting discussions include “Innovations and initiatives for supporting the new minerals industry in Saudi Arabia” and “Toward COP28: Placing minerals on the front line against climate change.”

The FMF’s key objectives are to shape the future of mineral development and attract investment to the region through panel discussions and three workshops.

Future technologies

A considerable part of the forum will be the exhibition which will host an exclusive lineup of international and regional mining, technology, engineering, equipment and energy companies showcasing from all aspects of exploration to the processing of essential minerals.

This year’s program will also feature a new dedicated digital zone that will display the latest current and future technologies. In addition, the program will also feature an outdoor exhibition and a dedicated spot to display investment opportunities in the emerging mining region of Africa, West and Central Asia.

The event will include a mining tech zone, marketplace, think tanks and a global connect program.

“We have all it takes here at the forum to start the journey to build sustainable practices that go beyond compliance and which we can share with the region and the world,” Khalid Al-Mudaifer, vice minister for mining affairs in Saudi Arabia, said in a statement.

Launched in 2022 by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, FMF is designed to advance and unlock mining opportunities from Africa to West and Central Asia.

The forum has partnered with several global leaders to ensure the event’s success and enable think tanks to further boost idea generation on the future of the mining sector.

The FMF 2023 has partnered with Development Partner Institute, Clareo, Center for Energy Studies at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, and Payne Institute to deliver dynamic insights about the sector’s development.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index marked a pronounced recovery as it rose 110.27 points — or 1.05 percent — on Monday to close at 10,647.18 following the surge in oil prices encouraged by top importer China’s move to reopen its borders.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up $2.29, or 2.9 percent, at $80.86 a barrel by 1:50 p.m. Riyadh time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 rose $2.46, or 3.3 percent, to $76.23.

“It seems that the easing of COVID-19 measures in China was a catalyst for the recovery in oil prices seen today, which gave a boost to the Saudi market. China’s reopening of its economy is important and may reduce concerns about global economic growth,” Raed Mohamed Diab, vice president of investment strategy and research of Kuwait-based Kamco Invest, told Arab News.

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Monday surged 40 percent to SR4.21 billion ($1.03 billion) from Sunday’s SR3 billion. The market breadth was upbeat as 171 of the listed 223 advanced while 39 lagged.

“With the strong fundamentals of the Saudi market, it seems that investors have seized the opportunities available to them after the Tadawul index fell sharply in the last couple of months,” said Diab.

On the sectoral front, 19 of the 21 progressed, while two dipped. The Food and Beverages Index led the rally as it closed 2.37 percent higher at 4,735.32 points, followed by the materials and the commercial services industries that gained 1.87 percent and 1.66 percent to 6,608.97 and 3,497.30, respectively.

Parallel market Nomu and MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also yielded 99.65 points and 18.28 points to wrap up at 19,304.08 and 1,483.65, respectively.

“Saudi (exchange) witnessed a broad-based recovery during the day with small cap sectors like media and REITs (real estate investment trusts) reporting marginal declines while the rest of the market was in the green,” added Diab.

Stock markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council region also joined the bandwagon as all indices except Abu Dhabi gained. Qatar Stock Exchange, in fact, rose 169.12 points to close at 11,466.70.

“Investors are waiting for the US inflation data this week, as it will give a strong indication of the Fed’s move at the next meeting in February,” said Diab.

Meanwhile, the most notable announcement of the day was Mobile Telecommunication Co. Saudi Arabia, also known as Zain KSA, completing the sale of stakes in its tower infrastructure to Golden Lattice Investment Co. for SR3.02 billion.

As part of the deal, the telecom services provider transferred at least 3,000 out of the 8,069 towers. The company will transfer the rest in batches in 18 months, it said in a statement to Tadawul.

The Public Investment Fund owns 60 percent of GLIC, while Zain KSA, Prince Saud bin Fahad and Sultan Holding Co. hold 20 percent, 10 percent and 10 percent, respectively. Zain KSA’s share price on Monday rose 3.26 percent to SR10.76.

Naqi Water Co. also announced that its shareholders approved the board’s proposal to distribute a cash dividend at 10 percent of capital, or SR1 a share, for the second and third quarters of 2022, disbursing a total dividend of SR20 million on Jan.18. Its share price, however, slipped 0.88 percent to SR67.20.

RIYADH: A wedding dress left in a taxi, 505,856 burgers delivered to hungry clients, and 24,000 rides to World Cup stadiums are some of the notable revelations from Dubai-based super app Careem as it released its 2022 business figures.

Drivers for the company – which is owned by Uber, a firm in which Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has 3.75 percent stake – undertook 97 million rides and clocked up 1.2 billion kilometers in 2022, with Saudi Arabia marking the highest number of trips in the region with 26.8 million. 

According to Careem's data, mobile phones, laptops, Air Pods and wallets were the most repeatedly forgotten items during rides, whereas a bridal dress was the most unorthodox forgotten item.  

As well as the trips to the Qatar stadiums in the FIFA World Cup, 55,000 rides were completed to and from Dubai’s Expo 2022.  

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and co-founder of Careem, described 2022 as an “exciting year for Careem” as it registered its 1 billionth ride, as well as celebrated its 10th birthday.

He added: “The Super App continued to deliver extraordinary value for customers as Careem Plus grew in popularity and we introduced a range of innovative new ride-hailing, delivery, fintech, and partner services, while expanding Careem BIKE in the UAE and into KSA."

Al Baik in Saudi Arabia and McDonalds in the UAE and Jordan were the most common restaurants ordered through Careem Food last year.  

Chicken McNuggets was the most frequently ordered item; however, healthy food orders grew 47 percent in 2022 from 2021.  

As for Careem Quik, its monthly grocery orders increased 26 times in 2022, and whereas Coca Cola topped the orders of men, women ordered more fruits, vegetables and herbs.  

That figures showed that orders through Careem Express, the company’s B2B delivery business, multiplied 2.3 times in 2022, with 505,856 burgers being delivered to Careem Express clients that year.  

Careem Pay's fintech services were used by 286,000 people, with clients topping up $50 million into their Careem wallets.  

The firm also raised $778,162 for humanitarian, education and economic empowerment initiatives throughout the year.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund on Monday assumed control of the ambitious $50 billion development at Diriyah, the historic UNESCO World Heritage Site on the outskirts of Riyadh.

Diriyah becomes the Public Investment Fund’s fifth giga-project, alongside the futuristic NEOM city; the Red Sea Global tourism development on the west coast; Qiddiya, the entertainment and lifestyle destination 40km from the Saudi capital; and ROSHN, the Kingdom’s largest residential property developer.

Giga-projects are a key pillar of the Public Investment Fund’s strategy to diversify the Saudi economy by launching new sectors, promoting public-private partnerships, and boosting investment and employment opportunities.

The Diriyah development will feature luxury hotels and restaurants built in traditional Najdi architectural style, alongside conservation areas and cultural venues.

Diriyah’s mud-brick walls once housed a thriving desert city that was a powerhouse of culture and commerce.

Curved along the outskirts of Riyadh, and formed on an oasis that split from the banks of Wadi Hanifa, Diriyah’s mud-brick walls once housed a thriving desert city that was a powerhouse of culture and commerce.

At-Turaif district, with its famous citadel, was the original seat of power of the Kingdom’s Al-Saud family. In 1727, the city was named the country’s capital, laying the foundations for what would later become a unified Saudi Arabia.

SPOTLIGHT

Diriyah’s significance underscored by its designation as a giga-project of Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF

“These cultural and historical aspects position Diriyah as an unrivaled destination of global significance where the authenticity of Saudi heritage can be celebrated, revealing the historic origins of modern Saudi Arabia,” a spokesman said.

“Tourists will have the opportunity to explore and get to know Saudi Arabia’s history and its culture at the city’s museums and purpose-built pavilions.”
The development of Diriyah was previously the responsibility of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, which will continue in a supervisory and regulatory role role in maintaining the heritage and history of Diriyah.

GENEVA: The Islamic Development Bank has pledged $4.2 billion over the next three years to Pakistan as aid for its climate rebuilding effort, the bank's president said on Monday.

"I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Development Bank group, as part of contributing to the achievement of Pakistan’s climate resilience and development objectives, pledges a financing amount of $4.2 billion over the next three years," Muhammad Al Jasser, president of Islamic Development Bank said in Geneva.

Officials from some 40 countries as well as private donors and international financial institutions are gathering for a meeting in Geneva as Islamabad seeks help covering around half of a total recovery bill of $16.3 billion.

Waters are still receding from the floods caused by monsoon rains and melting glaciers which killed at least 1,700 people and displaced around 8 million.

Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb sent a tweet saying that pledges had reached $8.57 billion - more than it had initially sought.

Among the donors were the World Bank with $2billion, the Asian Development Bank with $1.5 b, as well as the EU and China, she said.

France and the US also made contributions.

