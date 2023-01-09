EY launches Saudi law practice team in Riyadh

CAIRO: Ernst & Young, one of the world's largest professional services networks, is expanding its Middle East and North Africa offerings by launching a Saudi legal practice in Riyadh.

The company has appointed Reema Aref as Saudi Arabia EY law leader, and she will lead a team of ten professionals based in Riyadh.

The expansion is part of EY’s commitment to building a comprehensive network of multidisciplinary professional services in the Kingdom and MENA region.

“By working alongside other EY practices, the new practice will support and complement business lines through the provision of fully integrated, multidisciplinary offering to regional and international EY clients in both English and Arabic,” Fahad Al-Toaimi, EY Saudi Arabia managing partner, said in a statement.

Aref’s role comes after four years of service in corporate and tax law for EY in Riyadh and more than a decade as a legal investigator in Saudi Aramco, as well as tax and customs specialist in the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.

“I am thrilled to be at EY during such a pivotal moment in the development of its consulting services across Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region. With Vision 2030, the expansion of the Saudi market requires end-to-end solutions, building upon a wide range of financial, accounting, and strategic competencies,” Aref said.

Chris Sioufi, MENA EY law leader, added that Saudi Arabia is an essential market for the company’s regional plans and praised Aref’s position as leader of the new practice.

“EY is already serving organizations with a broad range of corporate and commercial legal advisory services, and I look forward to working closely with Reema and our Saudi-based team as she sets out to build a truly world-class legal practice in one of the world’s most dynamic and fast-growing markets,” Sioufi added.

Globally, the company has over 3,400 legal professionals across more than 90 jurisdictions serving clients.

“As I lead the development of this incredibly exciting newly formed legal practice, I look forward to consulting with Saudi Arabia, regional, and international EY clients across a broad range of legal matters that deliver long-term value through innovative strategies and a uniquely collaborative approach,” Aref said.