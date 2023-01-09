Iraqi’s camel wins beauty competition at Saudi festival 

RIYADH: More than 32 participants from around the world competed on Sunday in a new beauty competition at the seventh King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, with an Iraqi winning first place with his animal.
There were 15 participants — nine from Iraq, two from Egypt, and one each from Yemen, Libya, Britain and India — who qualified for the final round of judging.
Iraq’s Watbaan Jabo Abbas Al-Rafi was ecstatic at taking first place. “I was honored to participate in the festival’s competitions, and I thank all those in charge of it, as this festival today has become a global event with the participation of many countries.”
Libya’s Ahmed Mohamed Amma Quneidi came second, Egypt’s Amr Mohamed Shebl Al-Jariya and Lotfi Al-Sayed Fouda were third and fourth respectively, while another Iraqi Abdullah bin Dahi Al-Tobi secured fifth spot.
Ahmed Mohamed, head of the Camel Owners’ Association in Libya, said he took part because he wanted to inspire young people to take pride in this part of Arab heritage and identity.
“I extend my thanks to all those in charge of the festival. This participation differs from others in other countries (because it is) titled with a name dear to the hearts of all Arabs and takes place on an Arab land … Saudi Arabia.”
Denis Bamford from Britain said “it was a dream come true” because he could participate in the competition with his camel Derry. Bamford, who said he feels like a Saudi at heart, visited the festival last year with a friend and was enamored by the ambience and culture. He has been connected to the Kingdom for two decades.
Yemeni national Osama Saeed Al-Zuhairi, another participant, believes that the event has revived this aspect of Arab heritage globally. “Today, we take part in this event by thanking the president of the Camel Club, Sheikh Fahad bin Falah bin Hathleen, for allowing Arabs to participate in this festival, which is dear to everyone.”
The King Abdulaziz Camel Festival is a cultural, economic, sports and entertainment event held annually in Saudi Arabia. Organized by the Saudi Camel Club, it saw the participation of thousands of camels in competitions offering prizes worth SR100 million.
AlUla Citrus Festival displays delectable diversity
15k tons produced annually, 30% of Kingdom's total
29 fruit types also used for juices, cosmetics, oils
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: With the harvest season kicking off, the Royal Commission for AlUla’s second citrus festival is showcasing a variety of local produce and attracting domestic and international visitors.
AlUla produces an estimated 15,000 tons annually, which represents 30 percent of the Kingdom’s total production. The governorate has 4,700 farms with more than 200,000 trees spread over 800 hectares.
The AlUla Citrus Festival, which kicked off on Friday and will be held until Jan. 21, features fresh local agricultural produce that has provided significant economic benefits for the region.
The festival also provides a marketing window for citrus-based goods including jams, juices, baked products, sweets, perfumes, detergents and cosmetics. The fruits are also used for their valuable medicinal properties, essential oils and aromatic scents.
(The festival) will lead to the spread, growth, and (an) increase in returns for the farmers.
Badr Al-Mutairi, Saudi agricultural consultant
Badr Al-Mutairi, a Saudi agricultural consultant, told Arab News that with tourists attracted to the ancient landmarks in AlUla, there is also an opportunity for the region to showcase its citrus products globally.
“Once visitors try and taste these fruits, I am sure they will recommend them (because of their quality), which will lead to the spread, growth, and (an) increase in returns for the farmers. This will accordingly lead to an increase in the agricultural area of this crop.”
Al-Mutairi opposes the selling of low-quality products that could have a negative impact on the experiences of visitors.
Diversity and dishes
Twenty-nine types of citrus fruits, grown from AlUla’s fertile soil, are displayed at the festival, with oranges consisting of between 70 to 80 percent of the produce.
Many local varieties are also grown including Jaffa oranges, sometimes known by their Arabic name, “Shamouti.” They are sweet, with few seeds and tough skin.
The sweet or “Sukkari” orange is yellowish and known for being juicy, while the navel orange offers a richer and more acidic flavor.
“Baladi” oranges have a darker tone of orange and are considered perfect for making juices.
Mandarins, clementines and tangerines are popular among the locals of AlUla.
Different types of lemons are also on display including “Bin Zuhair,” which is a well-known type of sweet lime, and “Adalia” lemons.
As for grapefruit, the dark red star ruby variety is popular with AlUla residents, and the seedless marsh variety also grows in the area. Pomelo and kumquat, known locally as “Royal,” can also be found at the festival.
The festival’s participants add further value to their produce by offering local and international recipes and dishes with citrus fruits.
There are several live cooking shows with well-known chefs, which included France’s Michelin-starred William Ledeuil preparing special meals over the first weekend of the festival.
The upcoming weekend will feature Japanese chef Keiko Nagae, who has worked in some of Europe’s and Japan's best restaurants, and others including Pierre Gagnaire, Yannick Alleno and Michel Troisgros.
Citrus cultivation
AlUla has been an agricultural bastion for thousands of years. Citron, for example, is considered one of the ancient varieties cultivated in the area. It features a thick yellow-green peel, with a fragrant aroma, but is bitter with little to no juice and pulp. It was used in the past for cooking, jam, perfumes, and medicinal products.
Agriculturally speaking, citron is a hybrid mixture of lemon and pomelo, its trees are still famous in the region today, and farmers take pride in showing them to visitors.
Al-Mutairi is an inspector certified with the Saudi Organic and Regulation Standards organization, the US’ National Organic Program, and the European and Japanese agricultural standards bodies.
He said several factors need to be taken into consideration in farming the fruit, which includes the “ideal land (in) well-drained soil rich in organic components, with a hydrogen ratio (PH) of 6.5 to 7,” which is found in AlUla.
Al-Mutairi said that fertilization, protection and pruning are important to “be able to supply the produce with the nutrients it lacks and to obtain a good product in shape, color, taste and quantity.”
There is also a need to control pests and counter diseases that can affect the crop during the growing phase, to ensure quality and quantity, and prevent financial losses for farmers.
Pruning is also essential and has to take place at the right time using the correct methods. “Its importance lies in offering ventilation for trees from the inside and it offers an entry for sunlight as well.” The removal of unnecessary branches allows the fruit-bearing areas to receive the most nutrition, Al-Mutairi said.
The commission has continued to improve cultivation in AlUla, with the recent launch of the High-Quality Citrus Project, which supports research and development. Its ultimate goal is to increase farmers’ profit margins by 50 percent.
More than 20 new citrus varieties are currently being introduced and cultivated on a commercial scale to achieve diversity and increase production.
The commission has recently completed a feasibility study that would see the establishment of a farmers’ services center, which aims to improve the quality of citrus fruits and provide refrigerated storage units and manufacturing units.
The center aims to enhance the skills of farmers and associated industry professionals with training courses and workshops. A training course was held over the weekend with 40 farmers and operators in the field.
The Royal Commission for AlUla has also launched the Farmers’ Field Schools and Model Fields Project, which is currently establishing three pilot projects, with the plan to increase it to 15 in various parts of the governorate.
In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan, AlUla’s citrus and dates festivals are important contributors to the region’s economy.
Saudi research chief expects US approval this year for innovative device to diagnose autism
The tool is said to offer a low-cost method for detecting autism in children by tracking their eye movements
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Mohammed Al-Dosari, a Saudi doctor and director of the Center for Pediatric Neuroscience at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Ohio, said that a device the center has developed for diagnosing autism is expected to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration by the end of this year
He told the Saudi Press Agency that the tool offers a low-cost method for detecting autism in children by tracking their eye movements. He added that during testing of the device for accuracy, the center collaborated with several universities and prestigious autism organizations in the US, as well as a number in the Gulf region, most notably the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Center for Autism and Developmental Disorders in Riyadh.
Al-Dosari said that his organization has been working with the Riyadh facility since 2019 on advanced joint research for the development of early diagnostic methods, in line with Saudi legislation. He added that his center also has plans to work with King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology on the use of artificial intelligence and virtual reality in the diagnostic process.
He said that Saudi Arabia is positioning itself as a global leader in the medical field through the Kingdom’s ambition and unlimited support for research and investment.
Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Senegal president
In a cable sent to Sall, King Salman sent his sincere condolences to the president, families of the deceased, and the people of Senegal
Updated 55 min 51 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered their condolences to Senegal’s President Macky Sall after at least 40 people were killed in a bus crash in the country on Sunday.
In a cable sent to Sall, King Salman sent his sincere condolences to the president, families of the deceased, and the people of Senegal.
He prayed for the dead, asked God to give their families patience, and grant the injured a speedy recovery.
Prince Mohammed also sent a cable expressing his sympathy and condolences, praying that the injured would recover quickly.
Public prosecutor Cheikh Dieng said the crash happened early on Sunday in the central Kaffrine region when a public bus punctured a tire and veered across the road, colliding with another bus coming from the opposite direction. At least 78 people are injured, some of them seriously, he said.
Who’s Who: Ahmed Al-Essa, CEO of SPARK Utilities at King Salman Energy Park
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News
Ahmed Al-Essa has been recently appointed as the CEO of SPARK Utilities, a wholly owned subsidiary of King Salman Energy Park and the third utility company in Saudi Arabia granted a license to sell and distribute power to tenants.
Al-Essa will be responsible for ensuring operational excellence and overseeing SPARK’s plug-and-play concept to guarantee a quick and seamless experience for investors through a strong client-centric mindset.
He brings over 20 years of experience and knowledge of the energy sector from Saudi Aramco, where he held a variety of engineering, operational and project leadership roles.
In addition, Al-Essa led the execution of several strategic initiatives and established new organizations within Saudi Aramco and across the Kingdom.
Most recently, he was chief operating officer at Saudi Aramco Power Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Aramco.
Throughout his tenure, Al-Essa established and led SAPCO’s power services commercialization initiative.
He expanded its portfolio and increased its market share and penetration rate in the Saudi power market as part of Aramco’s transition strategy for power services commercialization.
Prior to joining SAPCO, Al-Essa established the National Power Academy, a joint venture formed between Saudi Aramco and leading power companies.
As the executive director at NPA, he secured several strategic partnership agreements with international companies to equip the Saudi workforce with the necessary resources and skills required to lead the power industry.
Al-Essa holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals in Saudi Arabia and a master’s degree in Sustainable Electrical Energy from the Georgia Institute of Technology in the US.
Experts to discuss regulatory developments in medical devices
Global Harmonization Working Party meeting to help emerging countries benefit from experiences in technological developments
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Kingdom is calling on experts from the medical sector to take part in the 26th meeting of the Global Harmonization Working Party, which studies and recommends ways to harmonize global medical device regulations and will be represented by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.
The meeting will be held from Feb. 13-16 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Digital City, in Riyadh.
The SFDA tweeted on its official Twitter account on Monday: “The SFDA invites people interested in medical devices, manufacturers, and regulatory authorities for the 26th annual meeting of the GHWP, to discuss regulatory developments in medical devices and technological developments.”
The meeting also aims to discuss artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, medical software, and biotechnology in order to create an environment of homogeneity and legislative convergence and develop regulatory systems for medical devices in accordance with international best practices.
It also aims to help emerging countries build their regulatory systems and benefit from the experiences of organization members.
The GHWP is a nonprofit organization comprised of over 30 regulatory bodies, including Saudi Arabia, China, the US, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.
The Saudi regulatory body is headed by Ali Al-Dalaan, the executive vice president of the medical devices sector at the SFDA.
The GHWP is a group of experts from medical device regulatory authorities and the medical device industry. It gathers a number of consultants with regulatory experience from various member states as it provides continuous coordination with global strategic partners and organizations such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, World Health Organization, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and International Medical Devices Regulators Forum.
The Kingdom participates in all scientific and technical working groups with specialized and experienced members in the field, in addition to chairing two working groups of pre-marketing requirements for medical software and quality management systems for medical devices.
To register to attend the event and for more information, visit sfda.gov.sa/en/ghwp-annual-meeting