You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia, Malaysia agree to fight ‘discrimination’ against palm oil after leaders’ meeting

Indonesia, Malaysia agree to fight ‘discrimination’ against palm oil after leaders’ meeting

Indonesia, Malaysia agree to fight ‘discrimination’ against palm oil after leaders’ meeting
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (R) stands beside Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java on January 9, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8q9dk

Updated 28 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia, Malaysia agree to fight ‘discrimination’ against palm oil after leaders’ meeting

Indonesia, Malaysia agree to fight ‘discrimination’ against palm oil after leaders’ meeting
  • Both countries account for 85 percent of global palm oil production
  • PM Anwar also said Malaysia ready to invest in Indonesia’s new capital 
Updated 28 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia and Malaysia, the world’s biggest producers of palm oil, have agreed to strengthen cooperation to fight “discrimination” against the commodity, President Joko Widodo said on Monday after a meeting with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The Southeast Asian countries together account for 85 percent of global palm oil production, a sector that plays an important role in their economies and has long been associated with deforestation. 

Widodo hosted Anwar at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java. Anwar was visiting Indonesia on his first overseas trip since taking office in November. 

“We have also agreed to strengthen cooperation through the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries, CPOPC, to boost the palm oil market and fight discrimination against palm oil,” Widodo said during a joint press conference. 

In recent years, concerns over the mass clearing of tropical rainforests, destruction of endangered wildlife habitats, land conflicts with indigenous communities and labor rights abuses have fueled consumer campaigns against products containing palm oil. 

CPOPC said palm oil has “experienced discrimination” in the EU market, such as with the bloc’s strict sustainable standard requirement for the commodity. 

The EU, under its renewable energy directive, plans to phase out use of palm oil-based fuels by 2030 due to the commodity’s links to deforestation, which has triggered outcries from Indonesia and Malaysia. Last month, EU lawmakers and governments reached a provisional deal that would ban the import of products that contribute to global deforestation.

The bloc’s latest move would be hardest on “small farmers,” CPOPC said. 

“The EU has just agreed to implement a deforestation-free certificate requirement for palm oil and six other products…Fulfilling that requirement will only add burden to the small farmers,” CPOPC Secretary-General, Rizal Affandi Lukman, told Arab News. 

During the leaders’ meeting on Monday, Indonesia and Malaysia also discussed issues of border demarcation, the situation in military-ruled Myanmar, as well as the employment and protection of Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia, which has been plagued with cases of abuse and human trafficking. 

Private sectors from the two countries had earlier signed several agreements worth over $360 million, according to a statement issued by Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Anwar said Malaysia was ready to invest in the development of Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara, on the island of Borneo, which both nations share. Anwar said Nusantara’s proximity to Malaysia’s Sabah and Sarawak states will benefit regional development. 

“The development of the capital will bring greater benefits to the wider region, including Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

Topics: Indonesia Malaysia

Related

Nearly 200 Rohingya refugees land in Indonesia in latest boat arrival
World
Nearly 200 Rohingya refugees land in Indonesia in latest boat arrival
Malaysia’s PM Anwar cements leadership with early confidence vote win
World
Malaysia’s PM Anwar cements leadership with early confidence vote win

Bangladesh gets 2023 Hajj quota increase from Saudi Arabia

Bangladesh gets 2023 Hajj quota increase from Saudi Arabia
Updated 9 sec ago

Bangladesh gets 2023 Hajj quota increase from Saudi Arabia

Bangladesh gets 2023 Hajj quota increase from Saudi Arabia
  • 2023 quota of over 127,000 pilgrims will be more than double that of 2022
  • Prospective pilgrims laud Kingdom’s move to remove age limit this year
Updated 9 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia signed on Monday an agreement on Hajj quota, with the Kingdom allowing more than 127,000 pilgrims from the South Asian country to perform the holy pilgrimage in 2023, more than double the number last year.

Bangladesh’s Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan took part in a signing ceremony in Jeddah with the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, as part of an official visit to discuss matters related to the pilgrimage this year.

Bangladesh had received a quota of 60,000 pilgrims in 2022, when the Kingdom limited the pilgrimage to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Before the pandemic, Bangladesh was allowed to send around 120,000 pilgrims.

“An agreement has been signed between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia which will allow 127,198 Bangladeshi pilgrims to perform the Hajj this year,” Shahadat Hossain Taslim, president of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh who was a member of the official delegation, told Arab News.

“Good news is that there will be no age limit for the pilgrims in this year which means anyone aged 65 or above will be allowed to travel to the Kingdom to perform the Hajj.”

Saudi authorities had set an age limit during the 2022 Hajj season, requiring pilgrims to be younger than 65 and fully vaccinated to perform the pilgrimage.

As the Kingdom appears set to revoke the age limit this year, prospective pilgrims from Bangladesh have welcomed the move.

“I have been waiting to perform the Hajj since 2020 but failed to do so due to COVID-19 restrictions,” Ashraful Alam, a 67-year-old farmer from the northern city of Rajshahi, told Arab News.

“Since there will be no age limit in this year, I hope Allah will grant me the opportunity to perform Hajj pilgrimage traveling to the sacred land of Makkah.”

Mohammed Kibria, a 63-year-old businessman from the southern city of Barishal, said: “I am very happy to know that the quota for Bangladeshi pilgrims this year will not be limited,” he told Arab News.

“I intend to perform the Hajj this year along with my wife and two sons. I hope to start the pilgrimage preparations soon.”

Kibria added that he was looking forward to taking part in the Makkah Route initiative, a streamlined service launched in 2019 dedicated to Hajj pilgrims and aimed at easing their immigration process to enter Saudi Arabia.

Bangladesh was among five Muslim-majority countries — including Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Morocco — where Saudi Arabia operated its Makkah Route initiative last year.

“Makkah Route initiative will be a big blessing for the Bangladeshi pilgrims as all the immigration formalities will be completed in Dhaka before flying to the Kingdom. There will be no more hours-long queue,” Kibria said.

Topics: Bangladesh Saudi Arabia pilgrims hajj

Related

Hajj 2023 will return to pre-pandemic numbers: Minister
Saudi Arabia
Hajj 2023 will return to pre-pandemic numbers: Minister
Hajj 2023 applications now open to pilgrims inside Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Hajj 2023 applications now open to pilgrims inside Saudi Arabia

Saudi-Pakistani tech collaboration plans to create 1,000 jobs, projects worth $100m

Saudi-Pakistani tech collaboration plans to create 1,000 jobs, projects worth $100m
Updated 5 min 44 sec ago

Saudi-Pakistani tech collaboration plans to create 1,000 jobs, projects worth $100m

Saudi-Pakistani tech collaboration plans to create 1,000 jobs, projects worth $100m
  • Saudi Arabia’s Prince Fahad bin Mansour announced plans at Pakistan’s Future Fest 2023
  • Prince Fahad is co-founder of software company ILSA Interactive, which has offices in Riyadh and Lahore
Updated 5 min 44 sec ago
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: A Saudi-Pakistani collaboration led by ILSA Interactive has announced plans to work with various partners in the South Asian country for the next five years, with projects worth $100 million expected to create more than 1,000 jobs.

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Fahad bin Mansour, co-founder of the software development company ILSA Interactive, announced the upcoming plans at the closing ceremony of Pakistan’s largest tech conference, Future Fest 2023, on Sunday.

Prince Fahad also announced a plan to set up a Saudi-Pakistan Tech House during the three-day expo in Lahore, aimed at promoting “greater ease of doing business” between the two countries.

“For the next five years, we are looking forward to creating more than 1,000 jobs in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and globally,” Prince Fahad said. “We are expecting to have more than 300 projects, with a minimum total project value of $100 million.”

“We (have) ambitious, strategic plans for our company in which we plan to forge partnerships with IT companies, universities, (and) big enterprises in Pakistan and elsewhere,” he added.

ILSA Interactive, which has offices in Riyadh and Lahore, was established in 2009 by Pakistani entrepreneur Salman Nasir. Prince Fahad’s Tech House initiative also plans on establishing headquarters in the Saudi capital, followed by a branch in Pakistan’s second-most populous city.

The company seeks “to provide a platform for greater collaboration” between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, Prince Fahad said, as sectors across the Kingdom boost efforts to meet goals outlined under Vision 2030 established by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“The vision of (the crown prince) opened Saudi Arabia to the world, built and launched platforms for future growth,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pakistan ILSA Interactive Future Fest 2023

Related

Hate preacher urges attacks on British soldiers after Prince Harry’s Taliban comments

Hate preacher urges attacks on British soldiers after Prince Harry’s Taliban comments
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

Hate preacher urges attacks on British soldiers after Prince Harry’s Taliban comments

Hate preacher urges attacks on British soldiers after Prince Harry’s Taliban comments
  • Anjem Choudary was featured in the Arab News series ‘Preachers of Hate’
  • Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan-Smith urges UK authorities to ‘move on this man’
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: UK hate preacher Anjem Choudary has urged extremists to stage attacks on British soldiers in the wake of Prince Harry’s comments about killing Taliban fighters, The Metro reported.

Choudary, who was convicted on terrorism charges in 2016 and has been accused of inciting a series of attacks, was featured in the Arab News series “Preachers of Hate.”

Prince Harry, in his newly released memoir “Spare,” revealed that he had killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving as a helicopter pilot in Afghanistan, describing them as “chess pieces.”

In response, Choudary, 55, urged extremists to target British forces in Syria, Iraq and North Africa.

“The world now knows of the wickedness that the US, UK and others engaged in, including repeatedly murdering innocent unarmed Muslims,” he said.

“Nevertheless, Harry still saw fit to plunge his knife further into the hearts of Muslims with his callous boastful comments.”

Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan-Smith described Choudhary’s comments as a “direct and indirect threat to our constitutional head of state, our monarchy, and for that matter our government and all public servants.” Duncan-Smith urged authorities to “move on this man.”

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood said: “I would encourage Prince Harry to follow up with a statement of humility to clarify it was unwise to make such comments and out of step to what the rest of the Armed Forces do.

“I believe he needs to recognize it was ill-construed and will be interpreted the wrong way to ratchet up hate. Otherwise there will be others in addition to Choudary who will try to stir up hatred.”

Topics: Prince Harry UK Taliban

Related

Prince Harry says UK royals got into bed with tabloid press ‘devil’
World
Prince Harry says UK royals got into bed with tabloid press ‘devil’
Special ‘Salt in wounds’: Prince Harry’s admission draws anger from Afghans
World
‘Salt in wounds’: Prince Harry’s admission draws anger from Afghans

UN urges 'massive investments' for Pakistan flood recovery

UN urges 'massive investments' for Pakistan flood recovery
Updated 09 January 2023
AFP

UN urges 'massive investments' for Pakistan flood recovery

UN urges 'massive investments' for Pakistan flood recovery
  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, called the floods "a climate disaster of monumental scale"
  • Pakistan seeks $8 bln in three years for flood recovery
Updated 09 January 2023
AFP

Geneva: The UN chief called Monday for "massive investments" to help Pakistan recover from last year's devastating floods, saying it was "doubly victimised" by climate change and a "morally bankrupt global financial system".
"No country deserves to endure what happened to Pakistan," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told an international conference in Geneva, which is seeking billions of dollars to support recovery from the disaster.
Guterres opened the one-day event appealing to the world to help Pakistan bounce back from floods which submerged a third of the country, killing more than 1,700 people and affecting more than 33 million others.
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who attended with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, called the floods "a climate disaster of monumental scale".
Eight million people were displaced, millions of acres of agricultural land were ruined and around two million homes destroyed, while nine million more people were pushed to the brink of poverty.

Pakistan needs $8 billion from its international partners over the next three years to rebuild the country that is reeling from last year's devastating floods, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.
The UN chief hailed how Pakistan and its people had responded to "this epic tragedy with heroic humanity".
"We must match the heroic response of the people of Pakistan with our own efforts and massive investments to strengthen their communities for the future," he told the conference.
According to Pakistan's so-called Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework, which it will officially present during Monday's conference, it will need $16.3 billion.
Pakistan's government has said the country should be able to cover half the cost, but is asking the international community to fund the rest.
"This is the greatest climate disaster in our country's history," Zardari told the conference, decrying a "colossal calamity."
"Pakistan will need considerable support over the next several years from our international partners to implement this comprehensive plan," he said.
The UN chief said the international community had a particular responsibility to help Pakistan, which has been "doubly victimised by climate chaos and a morally bankrupt global financial system."
He slammed a system that "routinely denies middle-income countries the debt relief and concessional financing needed to invest in resilience against natural disasters."
Around 450 participants from some 40 countries had registered for Monday's event.
French President Emmanuel Macron, his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen were also due to address the conference via video-link.
Ahead of the conference, Achim Steiner, head of the UN development agency, described the floods as a "cataclysmic event", and said Pakistan would face "an extraordinary amount of misery" if the world did not step up and help.
"The waters may have receded, but the impacts are still there," he told AFP. "There is a massive reconstruction and rehabilitation effort that needs to be undertaken."
Millions of people remain displaced, and those who have been able to go back home are often returning to damaged or destroyed homes and mud-covered fields that cannot be planted.
Food prices have soared, and the number of people facing food insecurity has doubled to 14.6 million, according to UN figures.
The World Bank has estimated that up to nine million more people could be dragged into poverty as a result of the flooding.
Pakistan and the UN stress that Monday's event is broader than a traditional pledging conference, as it seeks to set up a long-term international partnership focused not only on recovery, but also on boosting Pakistan's climate resilience.
Pakistan, with the world's fifth-largest population, is responsible for less than one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions but is one of the most vulnerable nations to extreme weather caused by global warming.
The country "is essentially a victim of a world that is not acting fast enough on the challenge of climate change", Steiner said.

Topics: Pakistan Flood 2022

Related

UK charity to help Pakistan flood victims with cryptocurrency fundraising
World
UK charity to help Pakistan flood victims with cryptocurrency fundraising

Brazil authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters

Brazil authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters
Updated 09 January 2023
AP

Brazil authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters

Brazil authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters
  • Protesters were seeking military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power or oust the newly inaugurated leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
  • 300 people have been arrested, the federal district’s civil police says
Updated 09 January 2023
AP

RIO DE JANEIRO:  Brazilian authorities were picking up pieces and investigating Monday after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation’s highest seats of power.
The protesters were seeking military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power or oust the newly inaugurated leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in scenes of chaos and destruction reminiscent of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday condemned the storming of key government buildings in Brazil by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro, saying the coordinated invasion represented an attack on democracy and cannot be tolerated.
“The violent attacks on democratic institutions are an attack on democracy that cannot be tolerated,” said Scholz in a tweet, adding that Germany stood behind Brazil’s current president, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva.
Rioters donning the green and yellow of the national flag on Sunday broke windows, toppled furniture, hurled computers and printers to the ground. They punctured a massive Emiliano Di Cavalcanti painting in five places, overturned the U-shaped table at which Supreme Court justices convene, ripped a door off one justice's office and vandalized an iconic statue outside the court. The monumental buildings' interiors were left in states of ruin.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday he condemned any attempt to undermine the peaceful transfer of power and the democratic will of the people of Brazil, after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro ransacked government buildings.
Sunak said on Twitter that Brazil’s new leader President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his government “has the United Kingdom’s full support.”
In a news conference late Sunday, Brazil's minister of institutional relations said the buildings would be inspected for evidence including fingerprints and images to hold people to account, and that the rioters apparently intended to spark similar such actions nationwide. Justice Minister Flávio Dino said the acts amounted to terrorism and coup-mongering and that authorities have begun tracking those who paid for the buses that transported protesters to the capital.
“They will not succeed in destroying Brazilian democracy. We need to say that fully, with all firmness and conviction,” Dino said. “We will not accept the path of criminality to carry out political fights in Brazil. A criminal is treated like a criminal.”
So far, 300 people have been arrested, the federal district’s civil police said on Twitter.

China Monday said it “firmly opposes the violent attack” on government buildings in the Brazilian capital, after hundreds of supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court.

“China closely follows and firmly opposes the violent attack on the federal authority in Brazil on January 8,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, adding Beijing “supports the measures taken by the Brazilian government to calm the situation, restore social order and safeguard national stability.”

In the months that followed Bolsonaro’s Oct. 30 electoral defeat, Brazil was on edge – leery of any avenue he might pursue to cling to power. Bolsonaro had been stoking belief among his hardcore supporters that the electronic voting system was prone to fraud — though he never presented any evidence. And his lawmaker son Eduardo Bolsonaro held several meetings with Trump, Trump's longtime ally Steve Bannon and his senior campaign adviser, Jason Miller.
Results from Brazil's election — the closest in over three decades — were quickly recognized by politicians across the spectrum, including some Bolsonaro allies, as well as dozens of governments. And Bolsonaro surprised nearly everyone by promptly fading from view. He neither conceded defeat nor emphatically cried fraud, though he and his party submitted a request to nullify millions of votes that was swiftly dismissed.
Brazilians have used electronic voting since 1996. Election security experts consider such systems less secure than hand-marked paper ballots because they leave no auditable paper trail. Brazil’s system is, however, closely scrutinized and domestic authorities and international observers have never found evidence of it being exploited to commit fraud.
Still, Bolsonaro's supporters refused to accept results. They blocked roads and camped outside military buildings, urging the armed forces to intervene. Protests were overwhelmingly peaceful, but isolated threats of terrorism — including a bomb found on a fuel truck headed to Brasilia’s airport — had prompted security concerns.
Two days before Lula's Jan. 1 inauguration, Bolsonaro flew to the U.S. and took up temporary residence in Orlando. Many Brazilians expressed relief that, while he declined to participate in the transition of power, his absence allowed it to occur without incident.
Or so it had been, until Sunday's havoc.
“Bolsonarism mimics the same strategies as Trumpism. Our Jan. 8 — an unprecedented manifestation in Brazilian politics — is clearly copied from Jan. 6 in the Capitol,” said Paulo Calmon, a political science professor at the University of Brasilia. “Today’s sad episodes represent yet another attempt to destabilize democracy and demonstrate that the authoritarian, populist radicalism of Brazil's extreme right remains active under the command of former President Bolsonaro, the ‘Trump of Latin America.'”
U.S. President Joe Biden tweeted that the riots were an “assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil,” and that he looked forward to continue working with Lula.
In a news conference from Sao Paulo state, Lula read a freshly signed decree for the federal government to assume control of security in the federal district. He said that the so-called “fascist fanatics,” as well as those who financed their activities, must be punished, and also accused Bolsonaro of encouraging their uprising.
Bolsonaro repudiated the president's accusation late Sunday. Writing on Twitter, he said peaceful protest is part of democracy, but vandalism and invasion of public buildings are “exceptions to the rule.” He made no specific mention of the protesters' actions in Brasilia.
“He is evidently the intellectual mentor of what is happening, so he cannot dissociate from it,” said Mario Sérgio Lima, political analyst at Medley Advisors. “These groups were created by him, by the radicalism he imposed on politics. There is no way to undo that. ... It seems his group has already crossed the Rubicon.”

Topics: Brazil Jair Bolsonaro

Related

Update Bolsonaro supporters invade Brazil presidential palace, Congress, Supreme Court video
World
Bolsonaro supporters invade Brazil presidential palace, Congress, Supreme Court
Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous
Sport
Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous

Latest updates

AlUla Citrus Festival displays delectable diversity
AlUla Citrus Festival displays delectable diversity
Indonesia, Malaysia agree to fight ‘discrimination’ against palm oil after leaders’ meeting
Indonesia, Malaysia agree to fight ‘discrimination’ against palm oil after leaders’ meeting
Bangladesh gets 2023 Hajj quota increase from Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh gets 2023 Hajj quota increase from Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Ahmed Al-Essa, CEO of SPARK Utilities at King Salman Energy Park
Ahmed Al-Essa. (Supplied)
Experts to discuss regulatory developments in medical devices
The 26th meeting of the Global Harmonization Working Party GHWP to be held in Riyadh, Feb. 13 to 16. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.