European satellite launch fails to reach orbit

Cosmic Girl, a Virgin Boeing 747-400 aircraft sits on the tarmac with Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket attached to the wing, ahead of the first UK launch tonight, at Spaceport Cornwall at Newquay Airport in Newquay, Britain, January 9, 2023. (REUTERS)
Cosmic Girl, a Virgin Boeing 747-400 aircraft sits on the tarmac with Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket attached to the wing, ahead of the first UK launch tonight, at Spaceport Cornwall at Newquay Airport in Newquay, Britain, January 9, 2023. (REUTERS)
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

  • Virgin Orbit, part-owned by British billionaire Richard Branson, said the satellites would be deployed into lower Earth orbit (LEO) in its first mission outside its United States base
NEWQUAY, England: The first attempt to launch a satellite from western Europe appeared to have failed early on Tuesday when Virgin Orbit reported an “anomaly” that had prevented its rocket from reaching orbit.
The mission had left from the coastal town of Newquay in southwest England, with Virgin’s LauncherOne rocket carried under the wing of a modified Boeing 747 and later released over the Atlantic Ocean.
“We appear to have an anomaly that has prevented us from reaching orbit,” the company said. “We are evaluating the information.”
The apparent failure deals a further blow to European space ambitions after an Italian-built Vega-C rocket mission failed after lift-off from French Guiana in late December.
The rockets have since been grounded.
Virgin Orbit, part-owned by British billionaire Richard Branson, had planned to deploy nine small satellites into lower Earth orbit (LEO) in its first mission outside its United States base.
Launch officials were not immediately available for further comment. The company had earlier said on Twitter that LauncherOne had reached earth orbit, a tweet it later deleted.
A graphic display on an official video feed showed the mission at second-engine cut-off, three steps short of payload deployment about two hours after take-off.
The carrier aircraft, called “Cosmic Girl” returned to Newquay spaceport shortly after the rocket suffered the anomaly.

 

British Airways unveils new uniform featuring hijab options

British Airways unveils new uniform featuring hijab options
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

  • British fashion designer Ozwald Boateng has worked on collection since 2018
  • New uniforms will be worn by more than 30,000 employees from spring this year
LONDON: British Airways has unveiled its first new uniform collection in nearly two decades, featuring a tunic and hijab options for women.

The collection, created by British fashion designer and tailor Ozwald Boateng, also includes a tailored three-piece suit for men as well as dress, skirt, trouser, and jumpsuit options for women.

From spring this year, it will be worn by more than 30,000 of the airline’s engineers, cabin crew, pilots, and check-in agents.

Chief executive officer of British Airways, Sean Doyle, said: “Our uniform is an iconic representation of our brand, something that will carry us into our future, representing the very best of modern Britain and helping us deliver a great British original service for our customers.”

Boateng, who has been working on the collection since 2018, shadowed a variety of airport roles to understand how the uniform needed to function for each job while maintaining a modern British, stylish appearance.

He said: “Designing this uniform was a vast and painstaking undertaking and it went far beyond clothes. It was about creating an energetic shift internally.

“One of my main objectives was to create something that spoke to, and for, the airline’s colleagues. Something that inspired and empowered them, encouraged them to conduct their roles with pride and most importantly to ensure that they felt seen and heard.

“Although the airline has a strong heritage, it was imperative to support in creating a fresh narrative of change and transcendence, while remaining timeliness,” Boateng added.

As the airline’s employees receive their new uniforms, their old ones will be donated to charity or recycled to make toys, tablet holders, and other items, with some going for display in the airline’s museum.

 

Prince Harry set to deliver more broadsides at UK royals in TV interviews

Prince Harry set to deliver more broadsides at UK royals in TV interviews
Updated 08 January 2023
Reuters

  • Harry’s book “Spare” chronicles not only hugely personal details, such as how he lost his virginity and took drugs, but also discloses more intimate private instances of family disharmony
LONDON: Days after Prince Harry’s memoir accidentally went on sale early with new allegations of discord and conflict within the British royal family, a series of TV interviews with him will start airing on Sunday with the prospect of yet more damaging attacks on the monarchy.
Harry’s book “Spare,” which went on sale in Spain on Thursday five days before its official release, chronicles not only hugely personal details, such as how he lost his virginity and took drugs, but also discloses more intimate private instances of family disharmony.
His elder brother, heir to the throne Prince William, knocked him over in a brawl, and both siblings begged their father King Charles not to marry his second wife, Camilla, now the Queen Consort, the book says.
Commentators say it has plunged the monarchy into its biggest crisis since the days of the royal soap opera in the 1990s around the break-up of Charles’ marriage to his late first wife Princess Diana, William and Harry’s mother.
All this comes just four months after Queen Elizabeth died and Charles acceded to the throne.
“So here’s Charles trying to establish himself as the new king and now Harry’s thrown this hand grenade and it’s all coming kind of crashing around him,” royal biographer Tina Brown said.
Since Harry and Meghan left royal duties and moved to California in 2020, they have railed at their treatment by the royals and the palace institution.
From their interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 to their six-part Netflix documentary series last month and now Harry’s book, the couple’s message has been the same: that the royals and their aides not only failed to protect them from a hostile and sometimes racist press, but actively leaked negative stories about them.
So far, there has been no comment from Buckingham Palace or anyone who speaks for the royal family, a stance that has been lauded by much of the British media as a dignified silence.
No point in 'staying silent'
On Sunday, Harry’s public thoughts will keep coming, with three more TV interviews due to air. They had been timed for broadcast ahead of the official launch of Harry’s book on Tuesday, and excerpts released ahead of time have shown Harry saying he wanted to give his side of the story.
“I don’t know how staying silent is ever going to make things better,” Harry says in his interview with Britain’s ITV, which will be the first to be shown.
Polls suggest many Britons are becoming bored of the whole royal melodrama, and further revelations are unlikely to shake their views, whether sympathy for Harry and Meghan, or for those they criticize. However Harry’s book was No. 1 on Amazon UK’s bestselling books list on Saturday, available for pre-order ahead of its release. 
Royal commentator Emily Andrews said that given Britain’s current cost of living crisis, there could be limited support for the complaints of a privileged prince residing in a mansion in California.
“They are polarizing, Harry and Megan, and I think that this new book by Harry probably won’t change many people’s opinions,” Andrews told Reuters.
“I think this is overkill, it becomes saturation point and people think ‘I don’t want to hear anymore: shut up, go away’.” 

AlUla joins Conde Nast Traveler ‘Seven Wonders of the World’ for 2023

AlUla joins Conde Nast Traveler ‘Seven Wonders of the World’ for 2023
Updated 07 January 2023
Arab News

  • The list was compiled by award-winning travel writer Aaron Millar
  • The UNESCO World Heritage site of Hegra is famous for its elaborate monumental tombs carved into stark red sandstone cliffs
LONDON: The ancient city of AlUla in northern Saudi Arabia has been included in a Conde Nast Traveler list of Seven Wonders of the World for 2023.

The list was compiled by award-winning travel writer Aaron Millar, who described AlUla as a place of “extraordinary history and cultural heritage.”

Millar wrote that when the site officially opened to visitors at the end of 2022, it “unveiled a 200,000-year-old piece of Arabian history.”

The UNESCO World Heritage site of Hegra is famous for its elaborate monumental tombs carved into stark red sandstone cliffs. It is estimated that less than 5 percent of the entire site has been excavated.

AlUla was joined on Millar’s list by Mont Saint-Michel in France, Perito Moreno Glacier in Argentina, Tiger’s Nest Monastery in Bhutan, Cappadocia in Turkiye, the Lake District in the UK, and the sardine run in South Africa.

Of the original Seven Wonders of the World, only one, the Great Pyramids of Giza, still stands, with the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, the Lighthouse of Alexandria, the Temple of Artemis, the Colossus of Rhodes, the Statue of Zeus at Olympia and the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus having long disappeared.

  It was for this reason that Millar decided to list seven new wonders of the world each year, picking “the most awe-inspiring places on the planet for star-gazing, wildlife spotting and astonishing panoramas,” he wrote.

Police arrest Indian executive for urinating on plane passenger

Police arrest Indian executive for urinating on plane passenger
Updated 07 January 2023
AFP

NEW DELHI: A sacked executive of US banking giant Wells Fargo accused of urinating on a fellow passenger aboard an Air India flight has been arrested, a police spokesperson said Saturday.
Shankar Mishra, the former vice president of the bank’s Indian operations, was on the run from authorities after an elderly woman complained about the November incident to the airline’s management.
Media reports said Mishra had switched his phone off but remained in touch with his friends over social media and made a credit card transaction in India’s IT capital Bangalore, which gave away his location.
He was being brought to capital New Delhi where police are investigating the allegations, the reports said.
A police spokesperson in Delhi confirmed Mishra’s arrest to AFP without giving any other details.
Wells Fargo said Friday its employee had been sacked after the “deeply disturbing” allegations came to light.
Mishra was reportedly drunk during the journey from New York to New Delhi on November 26 when he allegedly unzipped his pants and urinated on a 72-year-old woman seated in business class.
The airline said it had failed to properly address the incident and was reviewing its policy on serving alcohol during flights.
“Air India acknowledges that it could have handled these matters better, both in the air and on the ground and is committed to taking action,” chief executive Campbell Wilson said in a Saturday statement.
The airline, recently bought by the Tata Group conglomerate after decades under state control, has faced severe criticism for its handling of the woman’s complaint.
India’s aviation regulator this week admonished its management for not reporting the incident at the time.

Ronaldo tops list of celebrities after whom babies are named

Ronaldo tops list of celebrities after whom babies are named
Updated 07 January 2023
AFP

PARIS: Pele, the “king” of football, may be dead, but long live the 738 Peruvian Peles born last year.
Parents in the South American nation have a habit of naming their offspring after the rich and famous, which is why the Brazilian legend — who was buried this week — will live on, in name at least, on the other side of the Andes.
As will Britain’s late queen, with 551 girls baptized either Elizabeth the Second, Queen Elizabeth or Elizabeth II, according to officials.
But Cristiano Ronaldo tops the lot, with 31,583 babies named after him, leaving Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi (371) and French striking sensation Kylian Mbappe (229) trailing in his wake.

The 37-year-old Portuguese star, now playing with Al Nassr club in the Saudi Pro League, had previously played with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

One child was even christened “Qatar” in honor of the World Cup hosts, and one little boy will live with the name Elon Musk.

