Egypt’s December inflation accelerates to annual 21.3%
The inflation figure was the highest since December 2017, when it hit 21.9 percent. (Shutterstock)
CAIRO: Egyptian annual urban consumer inflation in December rose to 21.3 percent from 18.7 percent in November, exceeding analyst expectations, data from the statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Tuesday.

The inflation figure was the highest since December 2017, when it hit 21.9 percent. The price rises followed a currency devaluation in October and restrictions on imports.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 15 economists had projected inflation of 20.50 percent. Five economists also forecast that core inflation, due later on Tuesday, would come in at a median 23.6 percent, up from 21.5 percent in November.

The central bank allowed the Egyptian pound to depreciate by about 14.5 percent on Oct. 27 and let its value continue to weaken slowly and incrementally in November and December.

"Food and beverages were up 4.6 percent month-on-month (adding to the 4.5 percent in November), impacted mainly by bread and cereals, dairy, vegetables and meat," said Allen Sandeep of Naeem Brokerage.

This goes somewhat towards absorbing a 25 percent devaluation in late October but portends more inflation to come, Sandeep said.

"Now combined monthly inflation has risen by around 7 percent over three months. This is close to a 30 percent pass-through to the urban CPI index. With the new round of devaluation ongoing, which we expect to be roughly 15 percent, we can expect annual CPI to touch 25 percent by February."

Egypt's surging prices will add to pressure on the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee to raise interest rates when it next meets on Feb. 2.

Topics: Egypt Inflation CPI

Egypt Suez Canal chief says revenues for 2023 expected at $8.7bn

Egypt Suez Canal chief says revenues for 2023 expected at $8.7bn
Updated 9 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt Suez Canal chief says revenues for 2023 expected at $8.7bn

Egypt Suez Canal chief says revenues for 2023 expected at $8.7bn
Updated 9 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt's Suez Canal is expected to generate $8.7 billion in revenues during 2023, the state news agency (MENA) said on Monday, citing the canal authority's Chairman, Osama Rabie.

Topics: Egypt suez canel

Oil Updates — Crude slips; Oil tanker groups Frontline and Euronav scrap $4.2bn merger

Oil Updates — Crude slips; Oil tanker groups Frontline and Euronav scrap $4.2bn merger
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude slips; Oil tanker groups Frontline and Euronav scrap $4.2bn merger

Oil Updates — Crude slips; Oil tanker groups Frontline and Euronav scrap $4.2bn merger
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil edged lower on Tuesday on expectations that further interest rate hikes in the US, the world’s biggest oil user, will slow economic growth and limit fuel demand.

Brent futures for March delivery fell 43 cents to $79.22 a barrel, a 0.54 percent drop, by 8.55 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 34 cents, or 0.46 percent, to $74.29 per barrel.

Both benchmarks climbed 1 percent on Monday after China, the world’s biggest oil importer and second-largest consumer, opened its borders over the weekend for the first time in three years.

China issues second set of 2023 oil import quotas

China issued a second batch of 2023 crude oil import quotas, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter and documents reviewed by Reuters on Monday, raising the total for this year by 20 percent compared to the same time last year.

According to the document from the Ministry of Commerce, 44 companies, mostly independent refiners, were given 111.82 million tons in import quotas in this round.

Combined with the 20 million tons in 2023 quotas granted to 21 refineries in October, it takes the total for this year to 131.82 million tons. 

China, the world’s biggest oil importer, allocated some 2023 quotas earlier than usual to shore up the sluggish economy by encouraging refiners to boost operations. 

Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp., which operates China’s biggest privately-owned refinery site, was granted the largest quota of this batch at 20 million tons, on par with last year’s issuance, according to the documents.

Hengli Petrochemical received a quota of 14 million tons, and Shenghong Petrochemical’s newly started 320,000 barrels-per-day refinery received 8 million tons. Hengli won a quota of 4.83 million tons in the first batch in October.

Oil tanker groups Frontline and Euronav scrap $4.2 billion merger

Oil tanker company Frontline said on Monday that a $4.2 billion deal to merge with rival Euronav was terminated, a combination that would have created the world’s largest publicly listed tanker company.

Frontline will not make a voluntary conditional exchange offer for Belgian oil tanker and storage operator Euronav’s shares and will no longer seek a listing on Euronext Brussels, it said in a statement.

“We regret that we could not complete the merger as envisaged in July 2022, as that would have created the by far largest publicly listed tanker company,” CEO Lars Barstad said.

The two companies announced the deal last year, aiming to create a market-leading oil tanker group with 146 vessels. Euronav had received “a clear signal” from shareholders in support of its proposed deal.

However, since the announcement of the planned merger, Euronav clashed with its biggest shareholder Compagnie Maritime Belge, which sought to block it.

The merged company was expected to have a market capitalization of more than $4 billion, and the merger was supposed to generate synergies of at least $60 million a year.

In November, Euronav reported its first quarterly net profit since 2020 and core earnings more than 10 times higher than a year ago, thanks to accelerated large tanker freight rate recovery.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Saudi Oil OPEC Russia

Saudi industrial production index rises 8.6% in November 2022: GASTAT

Saudi industrial production index rises 8.6% in November 2022: GASTAT
Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi industrial production index rises 8.6% in November 2022: GASTAT

Saudi industrial production index rises 8.6% in November 2022: GASTAT
Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index rose 8.6 percent year-on-year in November 2022, primarily driven by high production in mining and quarrying, and manufacturing activities, according to the latest report from the General Authority for Statistics. 

The report noted that mining and quarrying grew by 5.7 percent in November 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, as the Kingdom increased the oil production to more than 10 million barrels in the month. 

According to the report, manufacturing activities in the Kingdom increased by 19.7 percent year-on-year in November, while electricity and gas supplies decreased by 10.9 percent. 

“Relative weights of the mining and quarrying, manufacturing, and electricity and gas supply sectors in the IPI are 74.5 percent, 22.6 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively. Thus, the trend of the industrial production index in the mining and quarrying sector dominates the trend in the general IPI,” said GASTAT in the report. 

Saudi Arabia’s IPI turned positive in May 2021 and has been growing continuously since then. This turnaround comes after negative trends witnessed during 2019 and 2020 due to the impacts of the pandemic. 

“Since mid-2021, the IPI growth showed a positive trend, accelerating at the end of 2021, continuing to grow by double-digit numbers in 2022,” said GASTAT in the report. 

According to GASTAT, IPI is an economic indicator that reflects the relative changes in the volume of industrial output. 

The report further pointed out that overall IPI in November 2022 decreased by 3 percent compared to October, as mining and quarrying activities decreased by 4.5 percent. 

Compared to October, IPI in the manufacturing sector increased by 3 percent, while electricity and gas supplies decreased by 18 percent. 

Even though Saudi Arabia’s IPI is still showing positive trends, its growth has slowed down for the seventh month in a row from a 26.7 year-on-year growth recorded in April 2022. 

It should be also noted that the Kingdom’s IPI growth in November is the slowest in 2022 as it went below the 11.1 percent year-on-year growth reported in January last year.

Topics: ipi GASTAT export

Saudi Arabia to address energy transition and supply chain challenges in the minerals industry

Saudi Arabia to address energy transition and supply chain challenges in the minerals industry
Updated 26 min 22 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

Saudi Arabia to address energy transition and supply chain challenges in the minerals industry

Saudi Arabia to address energy transition and supply chain challenges in the minerals industry
  • Global leaders to gather in Riyadh to discuss issues facing the minerals industry
Updated 26 min 22 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia will host the second edition of the Future Minerals Forum from Jan. 10-12 to discuss the upcoming trends and challenges in the minerals industry.

Set to take place at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, the FMF will gather global mining leaders, including government officials and business executives.

With over 200 speakers and 13,000 attendees, the event will focus on creating responsible and resilient minerals and metals supply and value chains in Africa, Western and Central Asia.

The FMF is anticipated to tackle several topics, including sustainability, the future of mining, energy transition, the contribution of minerals to the development of societies, digital transformation and integrated value chains.

The forum will start with a ministerial roundtable on Jan. 10 to gather high-level government officials and nongovernmental organizations in the mining industry.

New frontiers

The two-day event will host leaders from over 100 countries to discuss five crucial topics: “The World Today,” “The Region,” “Decarbonizing Supply Chains,” “Digital and New Technology” and “Communities and Future Workforce.”

The “World of Today” is set to point out the region’s mineral development in a global context, the implications of war in Europe for future minerals supply and the economic, environmental and political development that will impact the region’s industry.

“The Region” will open room for a more in-depth discussion about the future of critical mineral supply and demand, exploring mineral hot spots and translating dialogue into actions.

Renewable energy, accountability, traceability and electrification of the supply chain are set to be the core of “Decarbonizing Supply Chains.”

“Digital and New Technology” will reimagine the mining sector through innovation and digitalization, while “Communities and Future Workforce” will explore the diversity, skill development and leadership in the industry.

On Jan. 11, the forum will host several fireside chats, live interviews, and panel discussions beginning with the subtheme “Lands of Opportunity: Enabling mineral development across Africa, Western and Central Asia.”

The event will then move to the second subtheme, “Reimaging minerals for the energy transition,” followed by the third and longest subtheme: “Toward creating regional centers of excellence Part 1.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• The two-day event will host leaders from over 100 countries to discuss five crucial topics: ‘The World Today,’ ‘The Region,’ ‘Decarbonizing Supply Chains,’ ‘Digital and New Technology’ and ‘Communities and Future Workforce.’

• Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef will set the scene on Jan.11 with an opening presentation on the Ministerial Roundtable discussed topic and laying the groundwork for the 2023 forum.

• Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman will be the guest of a live interview on Saudi Arabia’s role as a global leader in renewable energy supply.

• On Jan. 12, the forum will host two workshops and panel discussions on the importance of education in the sector.

• The event will include a mining tech zone, marketplace, think tanks and a global connect program.

• The FMF 2023 has partnered with Development Partner Institute, Clareo, Center for Energy Studies at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, and Payne Institute to deliver dynamic insights about the sector’s development.

Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef will set the scene on Jan.11 with an opening presentation on the Ministerial Roundtable discussed topic and laying the groundwork for the 2023 forum.

Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih and Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan will be joined by Tarek El-Molla, Egypt’s minister of petroleum and mineral resources, Kairbek Uskenbayev, Kazakhstan’s minister of industry and infrastructure, Antoinnette N’Samba, Congo’s minister of mines and Grant Shapps, UK’s secretary of state for business, energy and industry, in a panel discussion on the role of governments in the mineral industry.

Sustainability leadership

In a fireside chat, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman will be the guest of a live interview on Saudi Arabia’s role as a global leader in renewable energy supply.

On Jan. 12, the forum will host two workshops and panel discussions on the importance of education in the sector.

Saudi Minister of Education Yousef Al-Benyan will be interviewed on delivering a skilled workforce for the new age of minerals in the Kingdom and the region.

The second day of the forum will also host Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, who will lay out the Kingdom’s ambition toward sustainability.

Other interesting discussions include “Innovations and initiatives for supporting the new minerals industry in Saudi Arabia” and “Toward COP28: Placing minerals on the front line against climate change.”

The FMF’s key objectives are to shape the future of mineral development and attract investment to the region through panel discussions and three workshops.

Future technologies

A considerable part of the forum will be the exhibition which will host an exclusive lineup of international and regional mining, technology, engineering, equipment and energy companies showcasing from all aspects of exploration to the processing of essential minerals.

This year’s program will also feature a new dedicated digital zone that will display the latest current and future technologies. In addition, the program will also feature an outdoor exhibition and a dedicated spot to display investment opportunities in the emerging mining region of Africa, West and Central Asia.

The event will include a mining tech zone, marketplace, think tanks and a global connect program.

“We have all it takes here at the forum to start the journey to build sustainable practices that go beyond compliance and which we can share with the region and the world,” Khalid Al-Mudaifer, vice minister for mining affairs in Saudi Arabia, said in a statement.

Launched in 2022 by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, FMF is designed to advance and unlock mining opportunities from Africa to West and Central Asia.

The forum has partnered with several global leaders to ensure the event’s success and enable think tanks to further boost idea generation on the future of the mining sector.

The FMF 2023 has partnered with Development Partner Institute, Clareo, Center for Energy Studies at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, and Payne Institute to deliver dynamic insights about the sector’s development.

Topics: FMS2023 Energy transition

Closing Bell: Saudi stock exchange recovers 110 points as oil prices fuel rally

Closing Bell: Saudi stock exchange recovers 110 points as oil prices fuel rally
Updated 09 January 2023
Nirmal Menon

Closing Bell: Saudi stock exchange recovers 110 points as oil prices fuel rally

Closing Bell: Saudi stock exchange recovers 110 points as oil prices fuel rally
Updated 09 January 2023
Nirmal Menon

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index marked a pronounced recovery as it rose 110.27 points — or 1.05 percent — on Monday to close at 10,647.18 following the surge in oil prices encouraged by top importer China’s move to reopen its borders.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up $2.29, or 2.9 percent, at $80.86 a barrel by 1:50 p.m. Riyadh time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 rose $2.46, or 3.3 percent, to $76.23.

“It seems that the easing of COVID-19 measures in China was a catalyst for the recovery in oil prices seen today, which gave a boost to the Saudi market. China’s reopening of its economy is important and may reduce concerns about global economic growth,” Raed Mohamed Diab, vice president of investment strategy and research of Kuwait-based Kamco Invest, told Arab News.

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Monday surged 40 percent to SR4.21 billion ($1.03 billion) from Sunday’s SR3 billion. The market breadth was upbeat as 171 of the listed 223 advanced while 39 lagged.

“With the strong fundamentals of the Saudi market, it seems that investors have seized the opportunities available to them after the Tadawul index fell sharply in the last couple of months,” said Diab.

On the sectoral front, 19 of the 21 progressed, while two dipped. The Food and Beverages Index led the rally as it closed 2.37 percent higher at 4,735.32 points, followed by the materials and the commercial services industries that gained 1.87 percent and 1.66 percent to 6,608.97 and 3,497.30, respectively.

Parallel market Nomu and MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also yielded 99.65 points and 18.28 points to wrap up at 19,304.08 and 1,483.65, respectively.

“Saudi (exchange) witnessed a broad-based recovery during the day with small cap sectors like media and REITs (real estate investment trusts) reporting marginal declines while the rest of the market was in the green,” added Diab.

Stock markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council region also joined the bandwagon as all indices except Abu Dhabi gained. Qatar Stock Exchange, in fact, rose 169.12 points to close at 11,466.70.

“Investors are waiting for the US inflation data this week, as it will give a strong indication of the Fed’s move at the next meeting in February,” said Diab.

Meanwhile, the most notable announcement of the day was Mobile Telecommunication Co. Saudi Arabia, also known as Zain KSA, completing the sale of stakes in its tower infrastructure to Golden Lattice Investment Co. for SR3.02 billion.

As part of the deal, the telecom services provider transferred at least 3,000 out of the 8,069 towers. The company will transfer the rest in batches in 18 months, it said in a statement to Tadawul.

The Public Investment Fund owns 60 percent of GLIC, while Zain KSA, Prince Saud bin Fahad and Sultan Holding Co. hold 20 percent, 10 percent and 10 percent, respectively. Zain KSA’s share price on Monday rose 3.26 percent to SR10.76.

Naqi Water Co. also announced that its shareholders approved the board’s proposal to distribute a cash dividend at 10 percent of capital, or SR1 a share, for the second and third quarters of 2022, disbursing a total dividend of SR20 million on Jan.18. Its share price, however, slipped 0.88 percent to SR67.20.

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

