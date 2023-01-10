You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai’s non-oil sector continues growth on sharp output rise: S&P Global

Dubai’s non-oil sector continues growth on sharp output rise: S&P Global

Dubai’s non-oil sector continues growth on sharp output rise: S&P Global
Even though Dubai’s output growth remained strong in non-oil, it slipped to its weakest since February, the report pointed out (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/49aja

Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Dubai’s non-oil sector continues growth on sharp output rise: S&P Global

Dubai’s non-oil sector continues growth on sharp output rise: S&P Global
Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The non-oil private sector in Dubai continued to grow in December, driven by a sharp output rise amid rising customer demand, according to S&P Global. 

The firm’s seasonally adjusted Dubai’s Purchasing Managers’ Index climbed to 55.2 in December, from 54.9 in November, but nonetheless was at its second-lowest since April. 

According to S&P Global, readings above the 50-mark show growth, while those below 50 signal contraction.

Even though Dubai’s output growth remained strong in non-oil, it slipped to its weakest since February, the report pointed out.

“Growth in Dubai non-oil activity slipped to its softest rate for ten months in December, but nonetheless remained robust and stronger than the average seen since the survey began in 2010,” said David Owen, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. 

He added: “Firms linked the expansion to a sharp upturn in new order inflows and a continued improvement in demand conditions.”  

Owen added that Dubai is performing much better than global economic trends for activity and demand. 

“This outperformance is also true for inflation, as businesses saw a reduction in input costs for the third time in five months helped by improved supply conditions, compared with marked inflation rates across regions such as US and Europe,” he added. 

According to the report, job creation in Dubai slipped to the weakest since September as new business growth remained down in December. 

The report further noted that companies in the non-oil sector were less upbeat about future activity levels in December, with positivity slipping to a four-month low.

S&P Global added that an overall fall in input costs encouraged Dubai businesses to offer additional price discounts at the end of the year. 

Meanwhile, a PMI report released by S&P Global on Jan. 4 suggested that the growth in the non-oil private sector in the UAE slowed for a second consecutive month in December, while output growth slid to a 15-month low. 

According to the report, UAE’s PMI fell to 54.2 in December from 54.4 in November.

Topics: Dubai S&P Global Ratings

Related

UAE In-Focus – Clean energy contributes 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity  
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus – Clean energy contributes 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity  

Olam Agri could list on Saudi and Singapore exchanges in dual IPO

Olam Agri could list on Saudi and Singapore exchanges in dual IPO
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Olam Agri could list on Saudi and Singapore exchanges in dual IPO

Olam Agri could list on Saudi and Singapore exchanges in dual IPO
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Food and agribusiness Olam Agri Holdings could become the first global firm to list on the Saudi stock market the company has announced as it ponders a dual posting with the Singapore exchange.

The plan comes after the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Co.  — known as SALIC — bought a minority stake in the firm in December 2022 for S$1.24 billion.

That deal has led the agri company’s parent firm — Olam Group — to consider moving ahead with what would be the first ever listing in Saudi Arabia of a non-Gulf Cooperation Council incorporated business.

Sunny Verghese, co-founder and group CEO of Olam Group and CEO of Olam Agri, said: “With the completion of the minority stake sale and strategic partnership with SALIC, Olam Agri is positioned to grow as a result of the demand for food, feed and fiber across end-consumption growth markets. 

“We are exploring a dual-listing in Singapore and Saudi Arabia – which would be the first of its kind – to tap into our strong Singapore and global shareholder base whilst welcoming investors in the Middle East, a region we intend to grow further.”

In a statement, the company said it has chosen Singapore as its primary listing venue given the strong investor base for food and agri-business companies in the country, as well as the continued long-term support of its shareholders. 

The additional listing in Saudi Arabia is being considered given the importance of food security in the Gulf region, the large incremental investor base that would be able to participate in the initial public offering, and the new strategic partnership with SALIC, which will further enhance Olam Agri’s activities in the Gulf region.

The company is looking to move ahead with the IPO in the first half of 2023.

Topics: Olam Agri Olam Group Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

PIF’s SALIC acquires 35% of Olam Agri for $1.24bn
Business & Economy
PIF’s SALIC acquires 35% of Olam Agri for $1.24bn

Olam Agri could list on Saudi and Singapore exchanges in dual IPO

Olam Agri could list on Saudi and Singapore exchanges in dual IPO
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Olam Agri could list on Saudi and Singapore exchanges in dual IPO

Olam Agri could list on Saudi and Singapore exchanges in dual IPO
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Food and agribusiness Olam Agri Holdings could become the first global firm to list on the Saudi stock market the company has announced as it ponders a dual posting with the Singapore exchange.

The plan comes after the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Co.  — known as SALIC — bought a minority stake in the firm in December 2022 for S$1.24 billion.

That deal has led the agri company’s parent firm — Olam Group — to consider moving ahead with what would be the first ever listing in Saudi Arabia of a non-Gulf Cooperation Council incorporated business.

Sunny Verghese, co-founder and group CEO of Olam Group and CEO of Olam Agri, said: “With the completion of the minority stake sale and strategic partnership with SALIC, Olam Agri is positioned to grow as a result of the demand for food, feed and fiber across end-consumption growth markets. 

“We are exploring a dual-listing in Singapore and Saudi Arabia – which would be the first of its kind – to tap into our strong Singapore and global shareholder base whilst welcoming investors in the Middle East, a region we intend to grow further.”

In a statement, the company said it has chosen Singapore as its primary listing venue given the strong investor base for food and agri-business companies in the country, as well as the continued long-term support of its shareholders. 

The additional listing in Saudi Arabia is being considered given the importance of food security in the Gulf region, the large incremental investor base that would be able to participate in the initial public offering, and the new strategic partnership with SALIC, which will further enhance Olam Agri’s activities in the Gulf region.

The company is looking to move ahead with the IPO in the first half of 2023.

Topics: Olam Agri Olam Group Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

PIF’s SALIC acquires 35% of Olam Agri for $1.24bn
Business & Economy
PIF’s SALIC acquires 35% of Olam Agri for $1.24bn

Egypt Suez Canal chief says revenues for 2023 expected at $8.7bn

Egypt Suez Canal chief says revenues for 2023 expected at $8.7bn
Updated 10 January 2023
Reuters

Egypt Suez Canal chief says revenues for 2023 expected at $8.7bn

Egypt Suez Canal chief says revenues for 2023 expected at $8.7bn
Updated 10 January 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt's Suez Canal is expected to generate $8.7 billion in revenues during 2023, the state news agency (MENA) said on Monday, citing the canal authority's Chairman, Osama Rabie.

Topics: Egypt suez canel

Related

Egypt’s December inflation accelerates to annual 21.3%
Business & Economy
Egypt’s December inflation accelerates to annual 21.3%

Egypt’s December inflation accelerates to annual 21.3%

Egypt’s December inflation accelerates to annual 21.3%
Updated 55 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt’s December inflation accelerates to annual 21.3%

Egypt’s December inflation accelerates to annual 21.3%
Updated 55 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egyptian annual urban consumer inflation in December rose to 21.3 percent from 18.7 percent in November, exceeding analyst expectations, data from the statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Tuesday.

The inflation figure was the highest since December 2017, when it hit 21.9 percent. The price rises followed a currency devaluation in October and restrictions on imports.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 15 economists had projected inflation of 20.50 percent. Five economists also forecast that core inflation, due later on Tuesday, would come in at a median 23.6 percent, up from 21.5 percent in November.

The central bank allowed the Egyptian pound to depreciate by about 14.5 percent on Oct. 27 and let its value continue to weaken slowly and incrementally in November and December.

"Food and beverages were up 4.6 percent month-on-month (adding to the 4.5 percent in November), impacted mainly by bread and cereals, dairy, vegetables and meat," said Allen Sandeep of Naeem Brokerage.

This goes somewhat towards absorbing a 25 percent devaluation in late October but portends more inflation to come, Sandeep said.

"Now combined monthly inflation has risen by around 7 percent over three months. This is close to a 30 percent pass-through to the urban CPI index. With the new round of devaluation ongoing, which we expect to be roughly 15 percent, we can expect annual CPI to touch 25 percent by February."

Egypt's surging prices will add to pressure on the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee to raise interest rates when it next meets on Feb. 2.

Topics: Egypt Inflation CPI

Related

Egyptian pound sees largest single-day fall since IMF deal
Middle-East
Egyptian pound sees largest single-day fall since IMF deal

Oil Updates — Crude slips; Oil tanker groups Frontline and Euronav scrap $4.2bn merger

Oil Updates — Crude slips; Oil tanker groups Frontline and Euronav scrap $4.2bn merger
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude slips; Oil tanker groups Frontline and Euronav scrap $4.2bn merger

Oil Updates — Crude slips; Oil tanker groups Frontline and Euronav scrap $4.2bn merger
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil edged lower on Tuesday on expectations that further interest rate hikes in the US, the world’s biggest oil user, will slow economic growth and limit fuel demand.

Brent futures for March delivery fell 43 cents to $79.22 a barrel, a 0.54 percent drop, by 8.55 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 34 cents, or 0.46 percent, to $74.29 per barrel.

Both benchmarks climbed 1 percent on Monday after China, the world’s biggest oil importer and second-largest consumer, opened its borders over the weekend for the first time in three years.

China issues second set of 2023 oil import quotas

China issued a second batch of 2023 crude oil import quotas, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter and documents reviewed by Reuters on Monday, raising the total for this year by 20 percent compared to the same time last year.

According to the document from the Ministry of Commerce, 44 companies, mostly independent refiners, were given 111.82 million tons in import quotas in this round.

Combined with the 20 million tons in 2023 quotas granted to 21 refineries in October, it takes the total for this year to 131.82 million tons. 

China, the world’s biggest oil importer, allocated some 2023 quotas earlier than usual to shore up the sluggish economy by encouraging refiners to boost operations. 

Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp., which operates China’s biggest privately-owned refinery site, was granted the largest quota of this batch at 20 million tons, on par with last year’s issuance, according to the documents.

Hengli Petrochemical received a quota of 14 million tons, and Shenghong Petrochemical’s newly started 320,000 barrels-per-day refinery received 8 million tons. Hengli won a quota of 4.83 million tons in the first batch in October.

Oil tanker groups Frontline and Euronav scrap $4.2 billion merger

Oil tanker company Frontline said on Monday that a $4.2 billion deal to merge with rival Euronav was terminated, a combination that would have created the world’s largest publicly listed tanker company.

Frontline will not make a voluntary conditional exchange offer for Belgian oil tanker and storage operator Euronav’s shares and will no longer seek a listing on Euronext Brussels, it said in a statement.

“We regret that we could not complete the merger as envisaged in July 2022, as that would have created the by far largest publicly listed tanker company,” CEO Lars Barstad said.

The two companies announced the deal last year, aiming to create a market-leading oil tanker group with 146 vessels. Euronav had received “a clear signal” from shareholders in support of its proposed deal.

However, since the announcement of the planned merger, Euronav clashed with its biggest shareholder Compagnie Maritime Belge, which sought to block it.

The merged company was expected to have a market capitalization of more than $4 billion, and the merger was supposed to generate synergies of at least $60 million a year.

In November, Euronav reported its first quarterly net profit since 2020 and core earnings more than 10 times higher than a year ago, thanks to accelerated large tanker freight rate recovery.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Saudi Oil OPEC Russia

Related

Update Oil Updates — Crude edges up as China opens borders 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude edges up as China opens borders 
Oil Updates — Crude flat; US drillers cut most rigs in a week since 2021 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude flat; US drillers cut most rigs in a week since 2021 

Latest updates

Dubai’s non-oil sector continues growth on sharp output rise: S&P Global
Dubai’s non-oil sector continues growth on sharp output rise: S&P Global
Olam Agri could list on Saudi and Singapore exchanges in dual IPO
Olam Agri could list on Saudi and Singapore exchanges in dual IPO
Olam Agri could list on Saudi and Singapore exchanges in dual IPO
Olam Agri could list on Saudi and Singapore exchanges in dual IPO
South Korea’s President to visit UAE
South Korea’s President to visit UAE
Russian warship holds drills in Norwegian Sea
Russian warship holds drills in Norwegian Sea

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.