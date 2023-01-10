You are here

Last 8 years warmest on record globally: EU climate monitor


Large swathes of the Middle East, China, central Asia and northern Africa also saw unprecedented warmth averaged across the whole of 2022 (AFP)
Updated 10 January 2023
AFP




  • 2022 saw a cascade of unprecedented natural disasters made more likely and deadly by climate change
  • Earth’s polar regions also experienced record temperatures last year as well

AFP

PARIS: The last eight years were the warmest on record even with the cooling influence of a La Nina weather pattern since 2020, the European Union’s climate monitoring service said Tuesday.
Average temperatures across 2022 — which saw a cascade of unprecedented natural disasters made more likely and deadly by climate change — make it the fifth warmest year since records began in the 19th century, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service.
Pakistan and northern India were scorched by a two-month spring heatwave with sustained temperatures well above 40 degrees Celsius, followed in Pakistan by flooding that covered a third of the country.
France, Britain, Spain and Italy set new average temperature records for 2022, with Europe as a whole enduring its second hottest year ever, Copernicus said in an annual report.
Heatwaves across the continent were compounded by severe drought conditions.
European temperatures have increased by more than twice the global average over the past 30 years, with the region showing the highest rate of increase of any continent on the globe.
“2022 was yet another year of climate extremes across Europe and globally,” said deputy head of the Copernicus climate change service Samantha Burgess in a statement.
“These events highlight that we are already experiencing the devastating consequences of our warming world.”
Large swathes of the Middle East, China, central Asia and northern Africa also saw unprecedented warmth averaged across the whole of 2022.
China and western Europe reported negative impacts on agriculture, river transport and energy management related to weather conditions.
Earth’s polar regions also experienced record temperatures last year as well.
The remote Vostok station deep in the interior of East Antarctica reached a relatively balmy minus 17.7C, the warmest ever measured in its 65-year history.
At the other end of the globe, Greenland experienced September temperatures 8C higher than average, accelerating ice sheet loss that has become a major contributor to sea level rise.
The hottest years on record globally so far are — in descending order — 2016, 2020, 2019 and 2017, according to Copernicus.
The atmospheric concentrations of the two main greenhouse gases that drive global warming — carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane (CH4) — also continued a decades-long climb to record levels.
CO2 levels rose to 417 parts per million — the highest level in over two million years. Methane rose to 1,894 parts per billion to levels not seen in 800,000 years.
“Atmospheric concentrations are continuing to rise with no sign of slowing,” said Vincent-Henri Peuch, director of the Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service.

Topics: climate change

UAE Ambassador Al Fahim pays courtesy call on Foreign Affairs State Minister Yamada

UAE Ambassador Al Fahim pays courtesy call on Foreign Affairs State Minister Yamada
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News Japan




  • Al-Fahim confirmed on the need to deepen bilateral relations in a wide range of fields, including space and education

Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Yamada received a courtesy call from Shihab Al Faheem, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates on January 10.
Yamada stated that, based on the joint declaration on the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Initiative (CSPI), signed in September last year, Japan will launch consultations under this framework as soon as possible and will further cooperate with the UAE in a wide range of fields.
Ambassador Al-Fahim confirmed also on the need to deepen bilateral relations in a wide range of fields, including space and education.

Topics: Japan UAE

YouTuber politician wanted by police in Japan remains in UAE: Tachibana

YouTuber politician wanted by police in Japan remains in UAE: Tachibana
Updated 46 min 36 sec ago
Arab News Japan




  • Tachibana said in an interview with Arab News Japan on January 10 that Higashitani has told him he plans to return
  • Recent reports said GaaSyy owns no real estate or financial assets

Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Tachibana Takashi, leader of the “Party to Protect Citizens from NHK”, said he doesn’t know when absentee member of the House of Councilors Higashitani Yoshikazu will return to Japan.
Higashitani, a 50-year-old YouTuber known as GaaSyy, has not attended a single Diet session since he was first elected in July last year. He is famous for exposing celebrity scandals on his YouTube channel. Despite being elected to parliament, he has been staying overseas in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Tachibana said in an interview with Arab News Japan on January 10 that Higashitani has told him he plans to return, but added, “I don’t know if he’ll come back or not.”
Tachibana added that his party is not in a position to tell its members what to do.
“We are a political party with a sense of freedom, so he can come back if he wants to, and if he does not want to, no need to do so,” Tachibana said.
“If GaaSyy wants to come back, we will support him, and if he does not want to, we will deal with that.”
Tachibana said he believed that Higashitani chose the UAE as his refuge because he had friends there.
“I don’t think he had a plan,” Tachibana said. “He went there with just 110 yen (less than one dollar) in his hand. I heard he had been contacted by the police, so he grabbed only 110 yen, bought a plane ticket with a credit card and flew to Dubai.”
Recent reports said GaaSyy owns no real estate, financial assets, and is in a debt of loans for 70 million Japanese yen (about $530,000.)
The Metropolitan Police Department has requested Higashitani present himself for voluntary questioning on suspicion of threatening celebrities with YouTube videos. He previously indicated he would return to Japan and comply with this request.
Tachibana formed his party after working for the public broadcaster NHK for 20 years, saying he wanted to fight for citizens who are forced to pay for NHK and expose “bad things.”
His party believes in diplomacy based on strong defense. He also wants to maintain good relations with Arab countries.
“Arab countries have plenty of resources, so we want to communicate with them,” he said. “We want to build friendly relations with Saudi Arabia.”
 

Topics: Japan UAE YOUTUBER

Greek trial of volunteer migrant rescuers to resume Friday

Greek trial of volunteer migrant rescuers to resume Friday
Updated 7 min 12 sec ago
AP




  • Group who participated in migrant rescue operations on an Greek island are on trial in a smuggling-related case
  • Defendants include Syrian Sarah Mardini, sister of Olympic swimmer Yusra Mardini

AP

MYTILENE: Two dozen Greek and foreign aid workers and volunteers who participated in migrant rescue operations on an eastern Greek island have gone on trial in a smuggling-related case that’s been widely criticized by human rights groups.
The 24 defendants deny all the charges, saying they did nothing more than help rescue people whose lives were in danger. The trial in the town of Mytilene on Lesbos began Tuesday and was adjourned until Friday.
The aid workers include prominent Syrian human rights worker Sarah Mardini, a refugee herself and competitive swimmer whose sister Yusra Mardini was part of the refugee swimming team at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021. The sisters’ story was made into a Netflix movie.
Mardini, who was not present for Tuesday’s hearing, and fellow volunteer Sean Binder spent more than three months in jail in Lesbos after their 2018 arrest on misdemeanor charges including espionage, forgery and unlawful use of radio frequencies.
The case was initially set to go ahead in 2021 but was postponed over procedural issues. The two are also under investigation for felonies, but no such charges have yet been brought.
“What is on trial today is human rights. That is the fundamental problem,” Binder said outside court before Tuesday’s hearing.
“We are desperate to go to trial because what we did was legal,” Binder said. “And we need the judge to acknowledge that we need to get through this, because until then, there is a shadow of doubt, not over me alone, but over anybody who does search and rescue.”
Defense lawyers filed objections Tuesday on procedural issues regarding the way the prosecution has been handled, said Cleo Papapantoleon, one of the lawyers, adding that the court could rule on the objections when it reconvenes on Friday.
“We’ve spent the entire morning giving reason after reason, irrefutable reasons why this trial could not continue. Because the prosecution has made mistake after mistake, they’ve violated our human rights, they’ve made procedural errors,” Binder said after the adjournment.
“All we’re asking for, all our lawyers have demanded, is that the rule of law is respected, that Greek laws are respected. We want the rule of law. And now we’ll find out on Friday whether we get the rule of law or the rule of flaws,” he added.
Human rights group Amnesty International has described the case against the aid workers as “farcical” and called on Greek authorities to drop the charges.
“Sarah and Sean did what any of us should do if we were in their position. Helping people at risk of drowning in one of the deadliest sea routes in Europe and assisting them on the shoreline is not a crime,” Nils Muiznieks, director of Amnesty’s European Regional Office, said in a statement ahead of Tuesday’s hearing.
“This trial reveals how the Greek authorities will go to extreme lengths to deter humanitarian assistance and discourage migrants and refugees from seeking safety on the country’s shores, something which we see in a number of European countries,” he said. “It is farcical that this trial is even taking place.”
Greece, which saw around a million migrants and refugees cross to its shores from nearby Turkiye at the height of the refugee crisis in 2015, has clamped down on migration, erecting a fence along much of its land border with Turkiye and increasing sea patrols near its islands.
Greek officials say they have a strict but fair migration policy. They also deny, despite increasing evidence to the contrary, conducting illegal summary deportations of people arriving on Greek territory without allowing them to apply for asylum, a procedure known as “pushbacks.”

Topics: Yusra Mardini Migrant crisis

Spain repatriates 2 women, 13 children from Syrian camps

Spain repatriates 2 women, 13 children from Syrian camps
Updated 10 January 2023
AP




  • Women upon their arrival in Madrid were taken to stand before a National Court judge
  • Children were put under the care of Madrid region social services

AP

MADRID: Spain has repatriated two women and 13 children from refugee camps in Syria, the European country's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave no personal information about the 15 individuals. Spanish newspaper El País said that women, both Spanish citizens, were widows of fighters for the Islamic State group. The newspaper said nine of the children were the women's and four were orphans under the care of one of them.
The ministry would not confirm those details but said police met the women upon their arrival at Torrejón airbase outside Madrid. It said the pair were to stand before a National Court judge who would “proceed to legalize their judicial situation.”
The children were taken in by Madrid region social services, the ministry said.
The ministry said the repatriation “had taken several months due to the complexity and conditions of risk in the Syrian camps.”
Other European nations have brought children and women back from Syria since the territorial defeat of IS in March 2019.

Topics: Spain Syria

Former diplomats urge European authorities to take stronger stance against Iran

Former diplomats urge European authorities to take stronger stance against Iran
Updated 57 min 47 sec ago
RAY HANANIA




  • They said EU member nations should support the protests in the country by shutting down Iranian embassies, expelling diplomats, and closing their own missions in Iran
  • In addition top its brutal crackdown on protesters, the regime in Tehran is pushing back with false accusations against opposition figures, they warned

RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Prominent European politicians on Tuesday urged their governments to more forcefully condemn the violent response by the regime in Iran to the ongoing protests in the country and the suppression of protesters’ rights.

During a conference at the Press Club Brussels, organized by the International Committee in Search of Justice, several former members of the European parliament called for the closure of Iranian embassies and the expulsion of diplomats, and for all European countries to “end their hypocrisy” by also closing their own embassies in Iran.

The speakers at the event included: Alejo Vidal Quadras, president of the ISJ and a former first vice-president of the European Parliament; Struan Stevenson, chair of the ISJ Committee on the Protection of Political Freedoms in Iran and a former member of the European Parliament (1999-2014); and Ingrid Betancourt, a Colombian presidential candidate who was held hostage by guerrillas in her home country for more than six years.

Betancourt, who also holds French citizenship, said European governments should immediately recall their ambassadors from Iran, adding that embassies “have to be shut” and the world needs to show “courage.”

She praised the protesters in Iran for the continuing demonstrations, which began on Sept. 16 last year and have primarily been led by women. They began shortly after the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for not correctly covering her hair in accordance with the regime’s strict dress codes.

The response from authorities in Tehran has been a brutal attempt to suppress the unrest. The speakers said that estimates suggest more than 500 civilians have been executed so far, many of them hanged in public from cranes.

“This is the first revolution conducted by women … and while women are fighting for their rights, men are being attacked and persecuted by the regime, too — everyone,” said Betancourt.

“These women, at this moment, are putting their lives at stake and they are doing this for all of us, all of the women in the world … if we don’t get this right, we won’t be able to get any other issues right in the world. … This is about mankind, humankind.”

Betancourt accused the Iranian regime of targeting its critics with terrorist attacks in an attempt to silence their support for the protesters.

“If they have … to kill their youth, imagine what they are doing to their country,” she said, before criticizing other nations for failing to act.

“We are not doing anything. I am offended by the lack of action our governments are having with what is going on in Iran,” Betancourt added.

Late last year, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo was criticized by ISJ members for signing a prisoner-swap treaty with the Iranian regime. Their protest, signed by 21 former European ministers and dignitaries, urged Belgian authorities not to include convicted terrorists in the treaty, in particular terrorist mastermind Assadollah Assadi, who was sentenced in 2021 to 20 years in prison in Belgium for his role in a plot to bomb a gathering of Iranian opposition group the National Council of Resistance of Iran.

Quadras said many European countries have not been forceful enough in their condemnation of the Iranian regime’s violence against civilian protesters and called for the establishment of an alternative government in the country that would respect human and civil rights.

“It’s not a question of replacing one dictatorship for another dictatorship,” he said. “The alternative must ensure the change from dictatorship to democracy.”

Democracy was undermined in 1953, Quadras said, when the UK and the US orchestrated a coup that toppled the democratically elected Iranian government. That, he said, led to the rise of tyranny in Iran, first from the former Shah of Iran and later by the ayatollahs.

Stevenson said more than 500 people have been executed as a result of the current protests, including five professors. Despite this, he said, the regime has “failed” to end the protests. He added that it has also stepped up its campaign of misinformation, falsely labeling opposition group the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran, also known as MEK, as “Islamist” and “Marxist.”

The MEK is an Iranian political-militant organization that advocates the overthrow of the Islamic Republic and installing Rajavi as the country’s new, democratic leader.

“The West has fallen for it,” Stevenson said. “But in the past 40 years, the MEK has been the first and only resistance to the tyrannical regime” in Iran and has exposed its brutality.

As if to prove his point, during a question-and-answer session after the conference, the first question was from an audience member who accused MEK leader Rajavi of being an Islamist. All of the speakers denounced the claim as “false propaganda” typical of the misinformation promoted by the Iranian regime to counter the negative media coverage of its own brutality. Stevenson once again said governments should close Iranian embassies on their soil and expel the diplomats and staff.

“There must be no impunity for the people responsible for these atrocities,” he said. “They must be held to account for these crimes.

“If we remain silent it will lead to more executions. But words alone won’t stop these executions — withdraw our ambassadors from Iran, close their embassies and expel all their regime aides out of our territories and out of Europe. And then we can look at restoring democracy.”

The conference was streamed live on Twitter. The speakers’ presentations are included in a newly published 78-page ISJ report titled “Iran’s Democratic Revolution,” which examines the current uprising from a number of political, human rights, strategic and international angles.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran European Union

