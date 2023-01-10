You are here

UAE Ambassador Al Fahim pays courtesy call on Foreign Affairs State Minister Yamada
Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Yamada received a courtesy call from Shihab Al Faheem, UAE’s Ambassador on January 10. (MOFA)
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News Japan

  • Al-Fahim confirmed on the need to deepen bilateral relations in a wide range of fields, including space and education
TOKYO: Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Yamada received a courtesy call from Shihab Al Faheem, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates on January 10.
Yamada stated that, based on the joint declaration on the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Initiative (CSPI), signed in September last year, Japan will launch consultations under this framework as soon as possible and will further cooperate with the UAE in a wide range of fields.
Ambassador Al-Fahim confirmed also on the need to deepen bilateral relations in a wide range of fields, including space and education.

Australian Cardinal George Pell, acquitted of child sexual assault, dead at 81

Australian Cardinal George Pell. (AFP file photo)
Australian Cardinal George Pell. (AFP file photo)
Australian Cardinal George Pell, acquitted of child sexual assault, dead at 81

Australian Cardinal George Pell. (AFP file photo)
  • An Australian appeals court ruling in 2020 quashed convictions that Pell sexually assaulted two choir boys in the 1990s. He spent 13 months in jail
  • Pell, a former archbishop of Melbourne and Sydney, served as Vatican as economy minister from 2014 until he took a leave of absence in 2017 to return to Australia to face the charges
ROME: Australian Cardinal George Pell, a leading Roman Catholic conservative and former top Vatican official who in 2020 was acquitted of sexual abuse allegations, died on Tuesday at the age of 81, his private secretary said.
Fr. Joseph Hamilton told Reuters that Pell died in Rome on Tuesday night.
Archbishop Peter Comensoli, the Archbishop of Melbourne, said Pell had died from heart complications following hip surgery.
“Cardinal Pell was a very significant and influential Church leader, both in Australia and internationally, deeply committed to Christian discipleship,” he said in a statement on Facebook.
An Australian appeals court ruling in 2020 quashed convictions that Pell sexually assaulted two choir boys in the 1990s. He spent 13 months in jail.
The ruling allowed the then-78-year-old Pell to walk free, ending the case of the most senior figure accused in the global scandal of historical sex abuse that has rocked the Roman Catholic Church worldwide.
Pell, a former archbishop of Melbourne and Sydney, served as Vatican as economy minister from 2014 until he took a leave of absence in 2017 to return to Australia to face the charges.
He had been living in Rome since his acquittal in 2020 and had several meetings with Pope Francis. Pell often attended the pontiff’s Masses and Francis praised him publicly after his return.
Even before the sexual assault allegations, Pell was a polarizing figure in the two decades that he dominated the Australian Catholic hierarchy, revered by conservative Catholics but scorned by liberals for his staunch opposition to same-sex marriage, abortion and women’s ordination.
In May 2018, Pell was committed to stand trial on multiple historical sexual offense charges relating to alleged incidents at a pool in his hometown of Ballarat in the 1970s and at Melbourne’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral in the 1990s. The so-called swimmers case was dropped after a judge did not allow certain evidence.
Returning from Rome where he had been tasked with cleaning up the Vatican’s finances, Pell denied the allegations but did not take the stand at two trials, the first of which ended with a hung jury. At the re-trial, a jury unanimously convicted him on five charges of assaulting two teenage choirboys at the cathedral when he was archbishop of Melbourne.
Pell was sentenced to six years in jail, becoming the most senior Catholic official worldwide to go to prison for child sex assault. He lost his first appeal and was in solitary confinement for 404 days until Australia’s seven High Court judges unanimously overturned his conviction, saying it was not proven beyond reasonable doubt.
“Look, it was bad, it wasn’t like a holiday, but I don’t want to exaggerate how difficult that was. But there were many dark moments,” Pell said of his jail time in a Reuters interview after returning to Rome in 2020.
The former choirboy who accused Pell at his trial and was known as Witness J said he understood it was difficult to satisfy a criminal court beyond the shadow of a doubt that child sexual assault offenses occurred. The other former choirboy died before Pell was charged.
GOLD MINER’S SON
The high-profile case was one of the Australia’s most divisive and some media organizations went so far as to as to breach a court suppression order barring coverage of the trial.
The son of an Anglican gold miner and a devout Irish Catholic mother, Pell was talented both academically and at sports. At 18, he landed a contract to play professional Australian Rules football and played in the reserves for a club, but later chose to enter the seminary.
He went on to earn a doctorate in church history from Oxford and then became a parish priest in Ballarat.
A burly and imposing figure at 6.3 feet (1.9 meters), Pell rose to prominence in the mid-1990s first as archbishop of Melbourne, then archbishop of Sydney in 2001.
Through the 1990s, the church increasingly came under attack for protecting priests and other church personnel who had committed sexual offenses and for failing to support their victims.
Pell took pride in having set up one of the world’s first schemes to compensate victims of child sexual abuse in Melbourne. Critics, however, later told a government-appointed inquiry that the scheme was designed to persuade victims not to pursue legal action.
The inquiry, known as a Royal Commission, began in 2013 a five-year investigation into child sex abuse in the Catholic Church and other institutions.
It found the church and other institutions had repeatedly failed to keep children safe with cultures of secrecy and cover-ups. It also found that Pell was aware of child sex abuse by at least two priests in the 1970s and 1980s and had failed to take steps to get the priests removed.
The commission also said Pell should have looked into why Gerard Ridsdale, a priest who was subsequently convicted on more than 130 charges of sexually abusing children, was being moved from one parish to another during the 1970s and 1980s.
Pell told the commission he was unaware of Ridsdale’s offenses until his 1993 conviction.
“It’s a sad story and it wasn’t of much interest to me,” he said.

 

Pentagon drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops

The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. (AP)
The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. (AP)
Pentagon drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops

The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. (AP)
  • The contentious political issue, which has divided America, forced more than 8,400 troops out of the military for refusing to obey a lawful order when they declined to get the vaccine
WASHINGTON: The Pentagon formally dropped its COVID-19 vaccination mandate Tuesday, but a new memo signed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also gives commanders some discretion in how or whether to deploy troops who are not vaccinated.
Austin’s memo has been widely anticipated ever since legislation signed into law on Dec. 23 gave him 30 days to rescind the mandate. The Defense Department had already stopped all related personnel actions, such as discharging troops who refused the shot.
“The Department will continue to promote and encourage COVID-19 vaccination for all service members,” Austin said in the memo. “Vaccination enhances operational readiness and protects the force.”
Austin said that commanders have the authority to maintain unit readiness and a healthy force He added, however, that other department policies — including mandates for other vaccines — remain in place. That includes, he said, “the ability of commanders to consider, as appropriate, the individual immunization status of personnel in making deployment, assignment, and other operational decisions, including when vaccination is required for travel to, or entry into, a foreign nation.”
The contentious political issue, which has divided America, forced more than 8,400 troops out of the military for refusing to obey a lawful order when they declined to get the vaccine. Thousands of others sought religious and medical exemptions. Austin’s memo ends those exemption requests.
Austin, who instituted the mandate in August 2021 after the Pfizer vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration and as the coronavirus pandemic raged, was staunch in his desire to maintain it insisting the vaccine was necessary to protect the health of the force. He and other defense leaders argued that for decades troops, particularly those deployed overseas, had been required to get as many as 17 different vaccines. No other vaccine mandates were affected by the new law.
But Congress agreed to rescind the mandate, with opponents reluctantly saying that perhaps it had already succeeded in getting the bulk of the force vaccinated. Roughly 99 percent of active-duty troops in the Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps had gotten the vaccine, and 98 percent of the Army. The Guard and Reserve rates are lower, but generally are more than 90 percent.

‘What madness looks like’: Russia intensifies Bakhmut attack

‘What madness looks like’: Russia intensifies Bakhmut attack
‘What madness looks like’: Russia intensifies Bakhmut attack

‘What madness looks like’: Russia intensifies Bakhmut attack
  • Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar
KYIV, Ukraine: Russian forces are escalating their onslaught against Ukrainian positions around the wrecked city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian officials said, bringing new levels of death and devastation in the grinding, monthslong battle for control of eastern Ukraine that is part of Moscow’s wider war.
“Everything is completely destroyed. There is almost no life left,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Monday of the scene around Bakhmut and the nearby Donetsk province city of Soledar, known for salt mining and processing.
“The whole land near Soledar is covered with the corpses of the occupiers and scars from the strikes,” Zelensky said. “This is what madness looks like.”
Late Tuesday, the head of the Wagner Group, a Russian private military contractor, Dmitry Prigozhin, claimed in audio reports posted on his Russian social media platform that his forces had seized control of Soledar, with battles continuing in a “cauldron” in the city’s center. Ukrainian officials did not comment on the claim, and The Associated Press was unable to verify it.
The UK Defense Ministry said earlier that Russian troops alongside soldiers from the Wagner Group had advanced in Soledar and “are likely in control of most of the settlement.”
The ministry said that taking Soledar, 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of Bakhmut, was likely Moscow’s immediate military objective and part of a strategy to encircle Bakhmut. But it added that “Ukrainian forces maintain stable defensive lines in depth and control over supply routes” in the area.
A Western official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Wagner Group “has moved from being a niche sideshow of Russia’s war to a major component of the conflict,” adding that its forces now make up as much as a quarter of Russian combatants.
The Kremlin, whose invasion of its neighbor 10 1/2 months ago has suffered numerous reversals, is hungry for victories. Russia illegally annexed Donetsk and three other Ukrainian provinces in September, but its troops have struggled to advance.
After Ukrainian forces recaptured the southern city of Kherson in November, the battle heated up around Bakhmut.
Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, Hanna Malyar, said Russia has thrown “a large number of storm groups” into the fight for the city. “The enemy is advancing literally on the bodies of their own soldiers and is massively using artillery, rocket launchers and mortars, hitting their own troops,” she said.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Donetsk region’s Kyiv-appointed governor, on Tuesday described the Russian attacks on Soledar and Bakhmut as relentless.
“The Russian army is reducing Ukrainian cities to rubble using all kinds of weapons in their scorched-earth tactics,” Kyrylenko said in televised remarks. “Russia is waging a war without rules, resulting in civilian deaths and suffering.”
Wounded soldiers arrive around the clock for emergency treatment at a Ukrainian medical stabilization center near the front line around Bakhmut. Medics fought for 30 minutes Monday to save a soldier, but his injuries were too severe.
Another soldier suffered a head injury after a fragment pierced his helmet. Medics quickly stabilized him enough to transfer him to a military hospital.
“We fight to the end to save a life,” Kostyantyn Vasylkevich, a surgeon and the center’s coordinator, told The Associated Press. “Of course, it hurts when it is not possible to save them.”
The Moscow-backed leader of the occupied areas of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, told Russian state TV control over the city would create “good prospects” for taking over Bakhmut, as well as Siversk, a town further north where Ukrainian fortifications “are also quite serious.”
An exceptional feature of the fighting near Bakhmut is that some of it has taken place around entrances to disused salt mine tunnels which run for some 200 kilometers (120 miles), the British intelligence report noted.
“Both sides are likely concerned that (the tunnels) could be used for infiltration behind their lines,” it said.
In Russia, two signs emerged Tuesday that officials were grappling with the military shortcomings revealed during the conflict in Ukraine.
Russian Defense Minister Shoigu, whose performance has been fiercely criticized in some Russian circles but who has retained Russian President Vladimir Putin’s confidence, said Tuesday that his military would use its experience in Ukraine to improve combat training.
Military communications and control systems will be improved using artificial intelligence, Shoigu said, and troops will be given better tactical gear and equipment.
The second indication of trouble involves Russia’s production of weapons and other supplies its military needs for the fight in Ukraine. The deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, warned that officials who failed to meet deadlines for such items could face criminal charges.
Putin appointed Medvedev last month to head a new commission tasked with trying to solve the military’s supply problems. Numerous reports have suggested Russia is running low on certain weapons and was sending some troops into battle with insufficient equipment and clothing.
Part of the Kremlin’s challenge is keeping up with the weapons and supplies that Western allies are providing to Ukraine.
The Patriot surface-to-air guided missile defense system is one of the weapons Ukraine is about to receive, and the Pentagon announced Tuesday that about 100 Ukrainian troops will head to Oklahoma’s Fort Sill as soon as next week to begin training on it. That will help Ukraine protect itself against Russian missile attacks. The United States pledged one Patriot battery last month, and Germany has pledged an additional system.
Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, announced Tuesday while visiting Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv, that her country would also provide 40 million euros ($43 million) to help with demining, energy infrastructure and Internet connections, German news agency dpa reported.
Several front-line cities in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk provinces have witnessed intense fighting in recent months.
Together, the provinces make up the Donbas, a broad industrial region bordering Russia that Putin identified as a focus from the war’s outset and where Moscow-backed separatists have fought since 2014.
Russia’s grinding eastern offensive captured almost all of Luhansk during the summer. Donetsk escaped the same fate, and the Russian military subsequently poured manpower and resources around Bakhmut.
Taking Bakhmut would disrupt Ukraine’s supply lines and open a route for Russian forces to press toward Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, key Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk.
Like Mariupol and other contested cities, Bakhmut endured a long siege without water and power even before Moscow launched massive strikes to take out public utilities across Ukraine.
Kyrylenko, the Donetsk region’s governor, estimated more than two months ago that 90 percent of Bakhmut’s prewar population of over 70,000 had fled since Moscow focused on seizing the entire Donbas.
Ukraine’s presidential office said at least four civilians were killed and another 30 wounded in Russian shelling between Monday and Tuesday.
Vitaliy Kim, the governor of the southern Mykolaiv region, said Russian forces shelled the port of Ochakiv and the area around it late Monday and again early Tuesday. He said 15 people, including a 2-year-old child, were wounded.
 

Jordanian university student missing in the UK

Jordanian university student missing in the UK
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

Jordanian university student missing in the UK

Jordanian university student missing in the UK
  • 21-year-old Ahmed Dabbour was last seen on Dec. 22 at a coffee shop in Dover, Kent
  • The computer science student had traveled there by train from his home town of Colchester
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Ahmed Dabbour, a 21-year-old Jordanian studying at a university in the UK, has been missing since Dec. 22. Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said that it is working closely with British authorities as part of the ongoing efforts to find him and ensure his safety, the Jordan News Agency reported.

Essex County Police said that on the day he was last seen, Dabbour left the George Hotel in his home town of Colchester and traveled by train to Stratford. He then took another train to Dover in Kent, where he was caught on CCTV in a Costa Coffee shop. Police have released an image of Dabbour taken from the footage that day, showing what he was wearing.

Dabbour’s father, Nidal, told Roya News on Saturday that his son has no medical or psychological problems and is studying for a degree in computer science at a university in Essex.

Arab News contacted Essex Police but did not immediately receive a response.

 

Sinking land triggers forced exodus in India’s Himalayan temple town

Sinking land triggers forced exodus in India’s Himalayan temple town
Updated 10 January 2023

Sinking land triggers forced exodus in India’s Himalayan temple town

Sinking land triggers forced exodus in India’s Himalayan temple town
  • Joshimath in northern state of Uttarakhand lies on key Hindu pilgrim circuit
  • Town of 25,000 people declared disaster-prone zone on Monday
Updated 10 January 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Thousands of people in an Indian Himalayan town are facing relocation as authorities on Tuesday pressed ahead with evacuation efforts across the temple city that is sinking due to land subsidence.

Joshimath, a town of 25,000 people in Chamoli district, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, is on a key Hindu pilgrim circuit. It lies near the China border, on a hillside where two valleys meet at an altitude of more than 1,800 meters.

In the 1970s, a government study warned that the town was sinking, and recommended a ban on large-scale construction work in the area, but the warning was not heeded.

Since then, the location has turned into a busy gateway for hundreds of thousands of tourists and pilgrims bound every year for the Hindu temple town of Badrinath, 20 kilometers away.

But in the past two months, hundreds of houses in the town have developed dangerous cracks and on Monday it was declared a disaster-prone zone.

“Around 400 people have been moved to safer places in view of the cracks in their houses,” Nand Kishore Joshi, a disaster management officer involved in assessing the situation in Joshimath, told Arab News.

Tirath Singh Rawat, a local parliamentarian belonging to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, said that more than 600 houses had already been marked for evacuation.

“We are still assessing it and a team from Delhi is visiting the area to assess the situation,” he added.

Local authorities have announced demolition plans across the city, starting with two big hotels to prevent other buildings from being swallowed into the ground.

“Under the supervision of the Central Building Research Institute, the demolitions of the two buildings are going to start today because both the structures were found unsafe,” Himanshu Khurana, the district magistrate of Chamoli, told Arab News.

With at least 30 percent of the city sinking, residents fear being forced to leave their ancestral land for good.

Mohan Singh, an Ayurveda doctor based in Joshimath, said: “My family has been living in the city for generations. How can we think of moving out of the city? We will not go anywhere; the government will have to find a way out to keep us here.”

He blamed the current situation on large infrastructure projects in the region.

Several hydroelectric power projects have been built around the town, with roads laid and tunnels bored to improve connectivity, despite the area being assessed by geologists as geologically fragile.

“The drilling started for a hydroelectric project a decade ago has caused maximum damage.

“This is the place of Hindu saint Shankaracharya, and main pilgrim centers are here; there should be a limit to the footfall in this region,” Singh added.

Not only residents but also environmentalists are on alert over construction works.

“Lots of explosions and drilling for hydroelectric projects are happening, which are weakening the basic foundation of Joshimath,”

Kavita Upadhyay, an environmental researcher based in Uttarakhand, said.

“There is no proper drainage system within Joshimath. There is no system to dispose of the wastewater. All the wastewater goes within the ground, and it sinks the fine material further down into the ground, this also leads to land sinking.”

Delhi-based environmentalist Vimlendu Jha warned that the situation may soon spread way beyond Joshimath.

“The resilience of the Himalayas can’t be tested further. Many Himalayan towns and villages will sink in coming years,” he said.

Experts have for decades warned over the development model pursued in Uttarakhand.

“There are more than 66 tunnels being constructed in various parts of Uttarakhand, and also the dams, that are shaking up the entire state for decades, despite all the experts warning against them.

“In fact, in the entire Himalayan region, starting from Dharamshala to Arunachal, the large-scale infrastructure projects are posing a threat to the fragile Himalayan ecosystem,” Jha added.

