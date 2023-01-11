You are here

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures decreased by 68 cents, or 0.91 percent, to $74.44 a barrel at 09.15 a.m. Saudi time. (Shutterstock)
Updated 11 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Wednesday as an unexpected build in crude and fuel inventories in the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, and economic uncertainty reignited demand worries.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures decreased by 68 cents, or 0.91 percent, to $74.44 a barrel at 09.15 a.m. Saudi time, while Brent crude futures fell by 66 cents, or 0.82 percent, at $79.44 a barrel.

Both contracts rose during trading on Monday and Tuesday, rebounding from a sharp selloff in the first week of 2023.

Russia’s oil output stable

Russia’s oil production rose 0.1 percent in the period from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9, to stand at about 10.9 million barrels a day, compared to December 2022, the daily Vedomosti said on Wednesday, citing two sources familiar with energy ministry data.

In 2022, Russian oil output rose 2 percent to 535 million tons, which equals 10.7 million bpd. 

Chevron’s first cargo of Venezuelan oil after license departs for the US

Chevron Corp’s first cargo of Venezuelan crude under a US license received in November has departed from a ship-to-ship transfer hub near Aruba to its Pascagoula, Mississippi refinery, according to shipping data seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Chevron received authorization last year from the US Treasury Department to revive oil output and expand operations in Venezuela as part of Washington’s efforts to encourage political dialogue toward a presidential election in the South American nation.

State-run oil company PDVSA allocated Chevron the first crude cargo this month, which was loaded at Venezuela’s Jose terminal last week, according to shipping data and documents.

Chevron’s tanker Caribbean Voyager this week transferred the 500,000-barrel cargo of Hamaca heavy crude it had loaded in Venezuela to Malta-flagged vessel Sealeo at a ship-to-ship hub near the Caribbean island of Aruba, Refinitiv Eikon tanker monitoring data showed.

The Sealeo is scheduled to arrive in Chevron’s Pascagoula refinery on Jan. 15, according to the Eikon data.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC

RIYADH: Investments in Saudi startups grew by 72 percent to a record high of SR3.701 billion ($987 million) in 2022, according to a report.

According to the “2022 Saudi Arabia Venture Capital Report,” the Kingdom achieved the highest growth of venture capital funding among countries in the Middle East and North Africa. The Kingdom maintained its position as the second-most funded market in MENA in 2022, accounting for 31 percent of the total capital deployed in the region, increasing from 21 percent in 2021, added the report published by the venture data platform, MAGNiTT, and sponsored by the Saudi Venture Capital.

Although 2021 was a record year for venture funding in the Kingdom, 2022 witnessed unprecedented VC deployment, setting a new record in VC funding, it said.

A record high of 104 investors participated in deals closed by Saudi startups in 2022, up 30 percent versus 2021. The country also recorded double the number of exits in 2022 compared to 2021, with 10 exits.

Nabeel Koshak, CEO and board member at SVC, said: “The unprecedented growth in VC investments comes as a result of government initiatives launched to stimulate the VC and startups ecosystem within the Saudi Vision 2030 programs."

SVC is a government investment company established in 2018 to stimulate and sustain financing for startups and SMEs from pre-seed to pre-IPO through investment in VC and PE funds. Since its inception, SVC has backed 31 funds that invested in 525 startups and small and medium enterprises.

Topics: SMEs VC startups MENA Saudi Arabia SVC

RIYADH: With the aim of attracting the world’s top educational institutions to open branches in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Education is working on legislation to amend the country’s education regulations.

The government, represented by the Agency for Private University Education, is busy reviewing executive and organizational rules of the Private University Education Regulations.

The initiatives fall under the umbrella of the university system, which will contribute to a strategic transformation in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives.

The ministry wants to increase private sector involvement and attract foreign investments, which will have a role in improving the outputs of university education and entering global competitiveness.

The total number of students enrolled in private colleges and universities has reached 86,000 in 15 universities – including nine non-profits, and 42 licensed private colleges in the Kingdom, according to the most recent figures released by the Statistics Center of the ministry.

There are a total of 409 academic programs, which enhance the chances of successful investment in this sector.

The Agency for Private University Education monitored the most important challenges that some private university institutions were having with regard to investing within the Kingdom.

Numerous meetings were held with the relevant authorities to study the investment opportunities available in university education and the possibility of marketing them abroad, as well as to address the difficulties and challenges faced by investors.​

According to research by global consulting firm L.E.K, released at the Education Investment Saudi held in Riyadh on Dec. 7, 2022, rapidly increasing household disposable income and growth in the youth demographic also shows significant headroom for a return on investments in the Kingdom’s schools.

The analysis revealed that the Kingdom is the largest education market in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, with as many as 8.3 million students enrolled in schools and higher education facilities.

However, Saudi Arabia has a lower share of enrollment in private schools compared to other GCC countries, according to Chinmay Jhaveri, partner at L.E.K. Consulting’s Global Education Practice.

“This leaves significant room for growth in the region,” Jhaveri explained in December, adding: “As a part of Vision 2030, the government aims to transition to a knowledge-based economy, with education as a critical component, the market is expected to become more favorable for private operators.”

The education sector is one of the main pillars of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan, with a special focus on enabling the private sector to play an active role in developing it. 

Topics: Education private education

CAIRO: Egypt’s pound weakened on Wednesday to a new low of 29 against the US dollar after fluctuating in morning trading, Refinitiv data showed, according to Reuters.

Egypt committed to a flexible currency, a greater role for the private sector and a range of monetary and fiscal reforms when it agreed to a $3 billion financial support package with the International Monetary Fund, according to an IMF staff report released on Tuesday.

The country was already under financial pressure before the war in Ukraine hurt tourism revenues, raised commodity import bills and led foreign investors to pull more than $20 billion out of the economy.

Egyptian annual urban consumer inflation in December rose to 21.3 percent, the highest since the end of 2017, exceeding analyst expectations, data from the statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Tuesday.

Topics: Egypt Dollar currency

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s mining industry is becoming an investment destination largely on the back of the Ministry of Finance’s enablement and support, delegates at the Future Minerals Forum heard on Wednesday.  

“For a mining industry to flourish, the ministry of finance will need to be in the backseat,” said Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan during a panel discussion.   

The minister identified the mining sector as an area of vast potential for the Kingdom’s economic advancement, as well as a critical part of Vision 2030.   

Al-Jadaan said: “When you look at the government policy, like the mining law in Saudi Arabia, you could see that the mining industry is not actually a revenue play. The mining industry is an economic play.”   

“We are not looking to extract the last penny from the mining companies. It is something we look to develop the economy through, to create jobs through, diversify the economy through, increase exports through, and that will ultimately help the government,” he added.   

Al-Jadaan said the ministry has been undergoing rigorous reforms to ensure that the regulatory framework is effective and that the budgeting is predictable and consistent.   

“A lot of work has been done between the ministry of finance and the ministry of industry and mining to ensure that we provide them with the platform, the enablement, and the support that the investors need in terms of not only the regulatory side but also the financial and resources side,” stated the minister.   

During the FMF event, the industry leaders also discussed alternative methods through which governments are able to facilitate and attract investment.   

“Mining is a long-term game, so it's about how do you really attract long-term investment and ensure that that capital is comfortable in your environment,” said Mark Bristow, CEO of Barrick Gold Corp..   

He added: “And I must say that the Saudi initiatives in mining are a world-leading initiative because it moved away from the oil and gas legislation and created something very specific for the minerals and mining industry, and that’s fantastic.”    

The ineffective use of taxes was identified during the discussion as a possible detrimental component to retrieving global investors.   

Bristow added: “What we see all around the world is the temptation that when mining starts to work, you increase the taxes and eventually destroy the attraction of reinvesting in your country.”   

“The biggest mistake governments and policy makers make is thinking about windfall tax,” added the Minister of Finance.   

The second edition of the Future Minerals Forum began on Jan. 10 with a ministerial roundtable, followed by two days of meetings and addresses involving more than 200 speakers from around the world.  

The forum comes as Saudi Arabia is deemed to be on track to become a “global leader” in the mining industry thanks to the Kingdom’s “welcoming investment climate” according to a report from The Payne Institute for Public Policy at the Colorado School for Mines in the US, issued in December.  

Currently, the Kingdom is processing 145 exploration license applications sent in by foreign companies, according to the analysis.  

According to geological surveys dating back 80 years, the Kingdom is thought to have an estimated reserve of untapped mining potential valued at $1.3 trillion.  

However, with the prices of valuable minerals rising, especially gold, copper and zinc, the true value of the Kingdom’s current mineral wealth could be double that figure, CEO of the Saudi Geological Survey Abdullah Al-Shamrani said in September 2022. 

Topics: FMS2023 Saudi Finance Mining

RIYADH: Mining activities of critical minerals all around the world should be accelerated to meet the energy transition targets over the next 30 years, as the world dreams of a sustainable future, according to the BHP chief. 

Speaking at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday, CEO Mike Henry said that it is impossible to meet the rising demand for critical minerals if the world continues to move at the current pace. 

“Even at the current pace, we are not going to meet the demands for these critical minerals. But the momentum is building, and I am optimistic that we will get where we need to be in a reasonably short time,” said Henry. 

He added: “Over the next 30 years, in order to meet the needs of the energy transition, the world is going to need two times as much copper, four times as much nickel, two times as much steel, and two times as much iron ore, as was needed over the past 30 years.” 

According to Henry, to extract these huge quantities of minerals, the mining industry should triple or quadruple its activities, as these minerals will be coming from lower-grade deposits. 

“The amount of mining required to unlock those resources is going to be even more significant. You might see three times copper mining needed, and six times nickel mining needed,” he said. 

Henry also added that the time required in the mining sector to produce minerals after the first discovery has significantly increased now. 

“The time to get from the first discovery to first production has gone from 10 years, 20 years ago to now 20 years. So, it is taking a lot more time to get these deposits,” he said. 

Henry further noted that the mining industry as a whole should promote the importance of the industry to the general public, and it should also make sure that the sector is operating at the highest standards by promoting social values.

“Governments should respond to local community concerns. What we are seeing today is a much-enhanced understanding on the part of governments about the importance of the mining sector. I do not think that is yet been matched by the understanding of a person in the street,” he added. 

Topics: Mining exploration Energy transition FMS2023

