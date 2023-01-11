Superstar DJ Carl Cox launches new Extreme E team ahead of Season 3 opener in Saudi

LONDON: The globally acclaimed DJ and electronic artist Carl Cox has announced the launch of his eponymous team for the third season of the electric race championships, which kicks off in Saudi Arabia on March 11.

Carl Cox Motorsport Extreme E will line up alongside teams run by legendary motorsport names including McLaren, Lewis Hamilton (X44 Vida Carbon Racing), Nico Rosberg (Rosberg X Racing), Jenson Button (JBXE), and Carlos Sainz Snr. (ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team).

While the team marks Cox’s first venture into electric racing, he is no stranger to the world of motorsport having launched Carl Cox Motorsport officially in 2013 as a multi-discipline outlet for vehicles with two, three and four wheels.

The founder and team principal of Carl Cox Racing said: “I’m here to make a difference. To have the opportunity to be part of something so dynamic on four wheels is a dream come true. Racing, like music, is in my blood and I’m going to bring my passion and energy into this series and build something special.

“Participating in electric racing is new to me but I’m a fast learner and will bring my hard-earned know-how and experience into the mix at Extreme E,” Cox added. “Carl Cox Motorsport is here to take on all comers and we are going to jump straight in. We are in it to win it.”

While the series marks a new venture for his career in motorsport, Carl is not unfamiliar with the Extreme E paddock. The long-time motorsport enthusiast joined the championship for its first-ever double-header event in Sardinia last season, and had a lap around the course. That evening he played an impromptu DJ set and became part of the Extreme E family. Within weeks he was planning his own team.

The venture will enable Carl Cox Motorsport to embark on a whole new chapter as it navigates the sport-for-purpose side of racing and gets to live and breathe the possibilities of sustainable mobility and diversity.

Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E, said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome Carl and his Carl Cox Motorsport Extreme E team to the championship. We all know Carl for the superstar he is, but beyond his talents in music it is clear his passion for motorsport runs deep. We can’t wait to work with him and his team as we help them on their journey into sustainable racing.

“A true icon in music and entertainment Cox will be an important beacon for our series, bringing a whole new energy to the championship and our mission to raise awareness around the world about important climate and societal issues, and their solutions. The grid continues to offer up excitement for our fans, and the countdown to Season 3 is officially on.”

Cox’s illustrious career as a DJ, remixer, live artist and music producer has spanned over 30 years and secured countless accolades. He is known by his peers as “the DJ’s DJ” or simply “The King.”

Cox has been involved in everything from motorbikes and sidecars to supercars. He is a competitive drag racer and achieved a personal best of 5.9 seconds for a quarter mile (402.3 meters) reaching 252 miles per hour (405.5 kilometers per hour) in 2021 in Eleanor, his custom-built drag car.

He is a fixture at the Isle of Man TT where he supports his Carl Cox Motorsport riders as they battle it out on the infamous course. Amongst the talent in Cox’s program is Super Stock champion Davey Todd, Michael Clemente who drives in the TCR Championship, and 21-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop, who has been supported by Cox since 2017.

The DJ established the Carl Cox Motorsport Cup for grassroots riders in New Zealand which is now in its 12th year, where his sidecar team is based.

Alon Shulman, CEO of World Famous Group, an experienced brand strategist and Carl Cox’s manager, will take on the role of Team Director at Carl Cox Motorsport Extreme E.

“On the racing side Carl Cox Motorsport Extreme E will be competitive from day one and we have various strategic plans that will elevate the team and what we can bring to the series,” said Alon.

“We will also be actively supporting the host territories’ Extreme E environmental projects. My role is to make sure that our team is a 365 operation, not just focused on the race weekends, and to maximize the opportunity that we’ve been presented with.

“Underpinning everything of course is team boss Carl Cox. He is an exceptional human being who will be fully hands on with sleeves rolled up ensuring that we deliver over and above at all times, on and off the track.”

Cox’s team will make its debut when Season 3 of Extreme E gets underway in Saudi Arabia in just two months’ time on March 11 and 12, before moving on to the UK in May for race two.