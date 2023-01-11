You are here

Saudi Comedat plans to double its capacity amid strong growth in mining sector 

Exclusive Saudi Comedat plans to double its capacity amid strong growth in mining sector 
Ali Saeed Alqahtani, CEO of Saudi Comedat Co. (AN Photo)
Updated 35 sec ago
  Reina Takla & Nirmal Narayanan 

Saudi Comedat plans to double its capacity amid strong growth in mining sector 

Saudi Comedat plans to double its capacity amid strong growth in mining sector 
Updated 35 sec ago
  Reina Takla & Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Comedat Co., one of the leading contractors for open-pit mining in Saudi Arabia, plans to double its capacity, as the Kingdom is showing strong signs of growth in the mining sector, revealed the company’s top official.  

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh on Jan.11, Ali Saeed Alqahtani, CEO of Saudi Comedat Co. said that Saudi Arabia is one of the best places for the mining sector due to the Kingdom’s “stability and potential for growth.”  

“We are aiming to double our capacity in five to six years of time. Now, we work around 2.5 million cubic meters per month of operations for Ma’aden. Hopefully, we will double that as Ma’aden and the entire mining business are growing,” Alqahtani told Arab News.  

The CEO revealed that the company tried to go outside Saudi Arabia “but the risk was very high due to unstable laws and unstable politics in the mining sector.”  

“I think Saudi Arabia is the best market so far, in terms of stability and growth. We are concentrating on the Saudi market, and we have Jordanian partners as well.”  

Alqahtani further added that Saudi Comedat has plans to create new partnerships with companies other than Ma’aden, as more firms are entering Saudi Arabia due to positive changes which are happening in the mining sector. 

“We have been working with Ma’aden for 15 years. We are aiming to develop the business for other companies, as you can see, the pipe is full of companies coming to do exploration. Once they get their license, they will need a mining service company like ours to do their work,” he added.  

Saudi Comedat currently has over 300 employees, with 42 percent of them being Saudi nationals, along with seven females working in the administration department.  

Alqahtani also added that the company, along with Ma’aden, has been training Saudi nationals in a dedicated educational facility named Saudi Mining Polytechnic Institute, and the first batch from the institute has already been deployed to work.  

Talking about the company’s responsibility to ensure sustainability, Alqahtani said Saudi Comedat is following the guidelines of Ma’aden, as they come under their umbrella as a contractor. “We have strict environmental policies.  What we call it is fugitive dust, because, by nature of the operation, you will have dust. So, we are suppressing that by chemicals and water.”  

Alqahtani said the mining industry is going to have a bright future here, but suggested that companies that enter the mining industry require a lot of patience to become successful in the sector.  

“Anybody who comes to the industry needs to spend money and should be patient for the return. This is not something you build today for one year and take the profits in two years’ time,” said Alqahtani.  

He added: “Mining sector will give you good returns. But you need to work a minimum of six to 10 years until you really know what you are doing.” 

Topics: FMS2023 Saudi Mining

American exploration firm Ivanhoe Electric to help Kingdom explore harsher terrains  

American exploration firm Ivanhoe Electric to help Kingdom explore harsher terrains  
Updated 9 sec ago
REEM WALID 

American exploration firm Ivanhoe Electric to help Kingdom explore harsher terrains  

American exploration firm Ivanhoe Electric to help Kingdom explore harsher terrains  
Updated 9 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: American technology and mineral exploration firm Ivanhoe Electric aims to help Saudi Arabia "separate the haystack from the needle" as the Kingdom looks deeper into the Earth’s surface to extract mineral deposits, according to the company's founder.

Speaking at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh on Jan. 11, Robert Friedland, who is also the co-chairman of the firm, said Ivanhoe’s electric Typhoon system will enable the Kingdom to explore harsher terrains as the mineral deposits closest to the surface have already been discovered. 

He insists that technology has a major role to play as the world goes much deeper to extract minerals to meet the growing demand – while keeping environmental issues such as climate change in mind. 

Earlier in the day, the American firm formed a joint venture with Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Ma’aden, to explore and develop mining projects in the Kingdom. 

The typhoon system is Ivanhoe’s proprietary exploration surveying technology that injects extremely high-powered currents deep underground. 

Explaining more about the technology, Friedland said the system takes a 20-kilometer-long wire putting its two ends into the earth and injecting bolts of electromagnetic energy at the output of a nuclear power plant. “If there's copper or gold or minerals, it lights up like a Christmas tree and we can see it non-invasively without drilling.”  

In addition to this, the founder stressed that the Typhoon system also allows to see water “which will become one of the most valuable commodities of all to human beings because it basically constitutes life as we know it.”  

“While we are surveying for metals, we will also be surveying the Kingdom for water. Together, with Ma’aden, we will work on a minimum of 48,500 sq. km,” the co-chairman disclosed. 

Moreover, Ivanhoe will also offer artificial intelligence software that takes terabits of data and turns it into clear three-dimensional imagery “which is set to further facilitate the process of pinpointing the electric metals.” 

“We are highly confident that this piece of land that was given by the creator to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is as highly endowed in minerals as any location in the world,” Friedland highlighted. 

Taking place at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, the FMF discusses a number of topics including developments in the mining sector in the region extending from Africa and West and Central Asia, ways to attract investments, the use of cutting-edge technology in the sector, applying the best standards of sustainability, and more.  

The conference also tackles global bottlenecks that could potentially affect the supply of minerals and energy, the future of mining on a domestic level and worldwide, as well as the contribution of mining projects, and any growth opportunities for the sector.    

With the prices of valuable minerals, especially gold, copper and zinc rising, Saudi Arabia expects the value of its current mineral wealth to double from the previously $1.3 trillion, CEO of the Saudi Geological Survey Abdullah Al-Shamrani said in September 2022. 

Topics: FMS2023 Mining American

Saudi energy minister reveals minerals discovery boom in key Future Minerals Forum address

Saudi energy minister reveals minerals discovery boom in key Future Minerals Forum address
Updated 11 January 2023
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi energy minister reveals minerals discovery boom in key Future Minerals Forum address

Saudi energy minister reveals minerals discovery boom in key Future Minerals Forum address
Updated 11 January 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Uranium and titanium have been discovered in “significant quantities” in Saudi Arabia, according to the Kingdom’s energy minister as he set out the government’s plans to be a global leader in the mining sector.

Speaking at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman talked up the expansions of Saudi Arabia’s mission in developing renewable energy, as well as the Kingdom’s ambition to become a global hub for green metal industries which will lead to more investment in the sector.

He also stated that the Kingdom has an abundance of metals and minerals now greatly in demand in the world and is developing the structure and partnerships that can exploit them to the best advantage.

“Recent explorations of activities showed a diverse portfolio of uranium in different geological locations within the Kingdom such as Jabal Saeed, Madinah, Jabal Qariah in the north,” said the minister, adding: “Along with uranium, rare minerals such as titanium have been identified in significant quantities in the Kingdom, unlocking even greater investment opportunities.”

During a fireside chat, Prince Abdulaziz discussed his aim of utilizing the second edition of the FMF as a “stage for us as Saudi Arabia to reconfigure the perception of Saudi Arabia.”

He went on: “Saudi Arabia is of course a leading global oil industry and we are well on the way to becoming a global leader in all forms of clean energy encompassing hydrocarbons, renewable and clean hydrogen to complement our artificial skills in oil and gas.”

The minister said the government has set “ambitious targets for its energy mix”, and this will require “a large scale of deployment of solar, wind and battery storage projects across the Kingdom”.

“Manufacturing these components will also create a demand surge for minerals like copper, aluminum, zinc, nickel, lithium, and silicon,” he added.

However, extracting these minerals must fit in with the Kingdom’s sustainability and economic diversification plans.

“Saudi Arabia is committed to the development and securing of the key metals and minerals needed for localization of the supply chain and to pursue the goal of cleaner energy,” said the minister..

Prince Abdulaziz concluded his speech by highlighting the efforts of the Saudi people in the Kingdom to the many local and international guests of the forum.

“I ask you not to believe me or any speaker that may come before me or after me. I would ask you to float around, go to the alleys and go to the streets, walk into the office buildings and see the real energy of Saudi Arabia – it is the youth of Saudi Arabia, it is the women and men that are making these things a reality,” he said.

The minister also discussed that all new gas power plants in Saudi Arabia on Jan. 20 in Taiba and Qassim will be carbon capture enabled.

“Clean hydrogen is a focus of our investment with the largest clean hydrogen hub in the world planned in the Kingdom, this ambitious program will make the Kingdom a clean energy industry destination with reduced footprint,” he said.

Topics: FMS2023 Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Mining

Venture capital investments in Saudi Arabia up 72% during 2022

Venture capital investments in Saudi Arabia up 72% during 2022
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

Venture capital investments in Saudi Arabia up 72% during 2022

Venture capital investments in Saudi Arabia up 72% during 2022
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Investments in Saudi startups grew by 72 percent to a record high of SR3.701 billion ($987 million) in 2022, according to a report.

According to the “2022 Saudi Arabia Venture Capital Report,” the Kingdom achieved the highest growth of venture capital funding among countries in the Middle East and North Africa. The Kingdom maintained its position as the second-most funded market in MENA in 2022, accounting for 31 percent of the total capital deployed in the region, increasing from 21 percent in 2021, added the report published by the venture data platform, MAGNiTT, and sponsored by the Saudi Venture Capital.

Although 2021 was a record year for venture funding in the Kingdom, 2022 witnessed unprecedented VC deployment, setting a new record in VC funding, it said.

A record high of 104 investors participated in deals closed by Saudi startups in 2022, up 30 percent versus 2021. The country also recorded double the number of exits in 2022 compared to 2021, with 10 exits.

Nabeel Koshak, CEO and board member at SVC, said: “The unprecedented growth in VC investments comes as a result of government initiatives launched to stimulate the VC and startups ecosystem within the Saudi Vision 2030 programs."

SVC is a government investment company established in 2018 to stimulate and sustain financing for startups and SMEs from pre-seed to pre-IPO through investment in VC and PE funds. Since its inception, SVC has backed 31 funds that invested in 525 startups and small and medium enterprises.

Topics: SMEs VC startups MENA Saudi Arabia SVC

Saudi Arabia seeking to amend private education regulations in bid to woo foreign investors

Saudi Arabia seeking to amend private education regulations in bid to woo foreign investors
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia seeking to amend private education regulations in bid to woo foreign investors

Saudi Arabia seeking to amend private education regulations in bid to woo foreign investors
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: With the aim of attracting the world’s top educational institutions to open branches in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Education is working on legislation to amend the country’s education regulations.

The government, represented by the Agency for Private University Education, is busy reviewing executive and organizational rules of the Private University Education Regulations.

The initiatives fall under the umbrella of the university system, which will contribute to a strategic transformation in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives.

The ministry wants to increase private sector involvement and attract foreign investments, which will have a role in improving the outputs of university education and entering global competitiveness.

The total number of students enrolled in private colleges and universities has reached 86,000 in 15 universities – including nine non-profits, and 42 licensed private colleges in the Kingdom, according to the most recent figures released by the Statistics Center of the ministry.

There are a total of 409 academic programs, which enhance the chances of successful investment in this sector.

The Agency for Private University Education monitored the most important challenges that some private university institutions were having with regard to investing within the Kingdom.

Numerous meetings were held with the relevant authorities to study the investment opportunities available in university education and the possibility of marketing them abroad, as well as to address the difficulties and challenges faced by investors.​

According to research by global consulting firm L.E.K, released at the Education Investment Saudi held in Riyadh on Dec. 7, 2022, rapidly increasing household disposable income and growth in the youth demographic also shows significant headroom for a return on investments in the Kingdom’s schools.

The analysis revealed that the Kingdom is the largest education market in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, with as many as 8.3 million students enrolled in schools and higher education facilities.

However, Saudi Arabia has a lower share of enrollment in private schools compared to other GCC countries, according to Chinmay Jhaveri, partner at L.E.K. Consulting’s Global Education Practice.

“This leaves significant room for growth in the region,” Jhaveri explained in December, adding: “As a part of Vision 2030, the government aims to transition to a knowledge-based economy, with education as a critical component, the market is expected to become more favorable for private operators.”

The education sector is one of the main pillars of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan, with a special focus on enabling the private sector to play an active role in developing it. 

Topics: Education private education

Egypt's pound weakens to new low of 29 against the dollar — Refinitiv data

Egypt’s pound weakens to new low of 29 against the dollar — Refinitiv data
Updated 11 January 2023
Reuters

Egypt’s pound weakens to new low of 29 against the dollar — Refinitiv data

Egypt’s pound weakens to new low of 29 against the dollar — Refinitiv data
Updated 11 January 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s pound weakened on Wednesday to a new low of 29 against the US dollar after fluctuating in morning trading, Refinitiv data showed, according to Reuters.

Egypt committed to a flexible currency, a greater role for the private sector and a range of monetary and fiscal reforms when it agreed to a $3 billion financial support package with the International Monetary Fund, according to an IMF staff report released on Tuesday.

The country was already under financial pressure before the war in Ukraine hurt tourism revenues, raised commodity import bills and led foreign investors to pull more than $20 billion out of the economy.

Egyptian annual urban consumer inflation in December rose to 21.3 percent, the highest since the end of 2017, exceeding analyst expectations, data from the statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Tuesday.

Topics: Egypt Dollar currency

