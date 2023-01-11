You are here

  • Home
  • Scandal-hit French FA boss Le Graet forced to step down

Scandal-hit French FA boss Le Graet forced to step down

Scandal-hit French FA boss Le Graet forced to step down
In this file photo taken on June 28, 2021 French Football Federation President Noel Le Graet walks along the pitch prior to the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between France and Switzerland at the National Arena in Bucharest. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zmujt

Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Scandal-hit French FA boss Le Graet forced to step down

Scandal-hit French FA boss Le Graet forced to step down
  • The decision was taken following an emergency meeting of the FFF in Paris
  • Le Great had faced calls to resign after what he admitted were "clumsy remarks" about Zinedine Zidane's potential interest in coaching the French national team
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet has been forced to stand down just weeks after France’s defeat in the World Cup final following a series of controversies, the body said on Wednesday.
The decision was taken following an emergency meeting of the FFF in Paris.
“Noel Le Graet, in agreement with the FFF executive committee gathered today in Paris, has chosen to step down from his role as president until the completion of the audit performed by the sports ministry,” the federation said.
Le Graet, whose mandate was due to run until 2024, had faced calls to resign after what he admitted were “clumsy remarks” about Zinedine Zidane’s potential interest in coaching the French national team.
The 81-year-old, who has been president of the FFF since 2011, had said in an interview with radio station RMC on Sunday that he “wouldn’t even have taken his call” when asked whether Zidane, a World Cup winner as a player and an all-time France great, had rung him to express an interest in taking over as coach from Didier Deschamps.
Deschamps, who led France to World Cup glory in 2018 and oversaw their run to last month’s final which they lost on penalties to Argentina, last weekend signed a new contract to stay as France coach until 2026.
The storm around Zidane followed a series of accusations of mistreatment by employees at the FFF, which led to the French government launching an audit of the federation and Le Graet being summoned to attend a hearing.
Le Graet denied those accusations, but on Tuesday his behavior again came under the spotlight with a female football agent making further accusations of unwanted sexual advances by the veteran administrator in an interview with sports daily L’Equipe.
France’s Sports Minister, Amelie Oudea-Castera, had made clear that she wanted action taken against Le Graet when she called on the FFF’s executive committee to “take responsibility” when speaking to reporters on Monday.
With committee members taking the view that Le Graet’s position had become untenable, he has been replaced on an interim basis by Philippe Diallo, a vice president of the organization.
In addition the FFF’s director general, Florence Hardouin, has been suspended from her role.
Le Graet is a former socialist mayor of the small Brittany town of Guingamp who later oversaw the rise of the local football team that became a top-flight force during his time as club president.
He is the second high-profile French sporting administrator to be forced to step down in recent weeks.
French Rugby Federation president Bernard Laporte said he would offer to resign last month after being handed a two-year suspended prison sentence on corruption charges.

Topics: France French football Noel Le Graet Zinedine Zidane

Related

Mbappe defends Zidane after Le Graet’s comments cause a stir
Sport
Mbappe defends Zidane after Le Graet’s comments cause a stir
Analysis Christophe Galtier latest coach to try his hand at PSG job that Zidane shunned
Sport
Christophe Galtier latest coach to try his hand at PSG job that Zidane shunned

Legendary MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi to compete at Hankook 24-hour Dubai race

Legendary MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi to compete at Hankook 24-hour Dubai race
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

Legendary MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi to compete at Hankook 24-hour Dubai race

Legendary MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi to compete at Hankook 24-hour Dubai race
  • Over 50 cars, 200 different drivers, including UAE’s three-time winner Khaled Al-Qubaisi, will participate in challenging endurance race, beginning on Saturday at 3 p.m.
  • Support races include Formula Regional Middle East Championship and F4 UAE Championship, both with record-breaking grids, as well as Clio Cup Middle East Championship
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi is to make his 24H Series debut at this weekend’s Hankook 24H Dubai race as Dubai Autodrome prepares to host the 18th edition of the prestigious endurance event.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Sports Council, the event will feature more than 42 teams with 54 cars and 226 different drivers across the GT3, GTX and TCR categories.

The legendary 43-year-old Rossi, who holds the record of 89 premier class victories, will be one of the most recognizable faces on the grid with the Italian set to be behind the wheel for Team WRT — a two-time Hankook 24H Dubai winner.

The Dubai race will be the latest of Rossi’s GT3 career following his MotoGP retirement in 2021 and will be driving alongside Spa 24 Hours winner and 24 Hours of Le Mans class winner Maxime Martin, World Endurance Championship driver Sean Gelael, and Britain’s Tim White, who currently competes in the GT4 European Series.

Speaking of Rossi’s participation, Faisal Al-Sahlawi, general manager of Dubai Autodrome, said: “Valentino Rossi is an icon when it comes to Grand Prix motorcycling, having had a truly remarkable racing career that has spanned more than 25 years, and we are thrilled to be welcoming him to Dubai Autodrome for the Hankook 24H Dubai race.

“For racing fans — regardless of which discipline you enjoy — this is an unmissable opportunity to see one of the sport’s greatest names in action right here in Dubai as he tests himself in one of the most challenging endurance races in the world. The fact that he is taking part reaffirms how highly-rated the Hankook 24H Dubai is, which continues to go from strength to strength.”

Besides some of the top international drivers who will be taking part, there will also be a mix of Emirati and regional drivers on the track. UAE’s Khaled Al-Qubaisi will be part of Haupt Racing Team, which will be aiming to emulate its class win and overall podium from the 2021 edition. Al-Qubaisi, a three-time winner in Dubai, will join the team boss Sebastian Baud and two-time Spa 24 Hours winner Jules Gounon on the circuit.

There will also be three UAE-based teams — Rabdan Motorsport (922), Dragon Racing (GT4) and Saalocin Racing (GT3/Pro-Am) — competing over the weekend. Rabdan Motorsport, led by Saif Al-Ameri, will be represented by an all-Emirati drivers line-up following their participation last year.

Aiming to rise the flag high for Oman is Al-Faisal Al-Zubair for Al-Manar by HRT whose team includes Axcil Jefferies, who won in 2022 with Team MS7 by WRT and also instructs drivers at Dubai Autodrome when he is not participating.

The 18th Hankook 24H Dubai will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, with the race scheduled to run uninterrupted until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Al-Sahlawi added: “It is fantastic to see such a strong field of drivers and teams taking part in this year’s Hankook 24H Dubai, which has now established itself as one of the most anticipated events on the International Motorsports calendar. Every year, there has been plenty of drama on the circuit with drivers giving their best in what is a marathon of racing, and this truly adds to the excitement of the event. There will be many drivers aiming to do their country proud, including the UAE, and we wish everyone the best of luck.”

Topics: MotoGP Hankook

Related

Saif Al-Ameri to fly UAE flag at Hankook 24 Hours Dubai endurance race
Sport
Saif Al-Ameri to fly UAE flag at Hankook 24 Hours Dubai endurance race
Hankook to be future tire partner for Formula E
Corporate News
Hankook to be future tire partner for Formula E

Arabian Gulf Cup logo puts designer Wissam Shawkat under the spotlight

Arabian Gulf Cup logo puts designer Wissam Shawkat under the spotlight
Updated 59 min 41 sec ago
Ahmed Twaij

Arabian Gulf Cup logo puts designer Wissam Shawkat under the spotlight

Arabian Gulf Cup logo puts designer Wissam Shawkat under the spotlight
  • The Basra resident has been identified as the man behind the colorful branding of the tournament across the city
Updated 59 min 41 sec ago
Ahmed Twaij

BASRA: Stepping out of Basra International Airport, the first thing that welcomes all air travelers into the city is a sculpture of a colorful logo of the city designed for the Arabian Gulf Cup.

Its elegance is in its simplicity: the word Basra, written in majestic English and Arabic calligraphy, separated by a palm tree — Basra’s most famous export. In a city more used to having tacky political posters plastered around town, the logo really stands out as a touch of grace.

Until this week, the designer of the logo had been unknown, but after posting it on his Instagram, it was discovered to be the prestigious Wissam Shawkat. Now based in Dubai, Shawkat has been pushing the boundaries of modern Arabic calligraphy for decades. But growing up in Basra, his deep affinity to the city left him excited to work on leaving a legacy for his childhood home.

“I accepted right away, even without agreeing to any amount,” said Shawkat after being approached by the government of Basra in July last year. “I was very happy and humbled, because being from Basra, I haven’t done anything in my city since I left Iraq 20 years ago.

“I wanted to create a logo that reflects happiness, that reflects celebration,” Shawkat added. “That is why it is so colorful.”

The sculpture is dotted around the city and found outside stadiums, on roundabouts, on the popular corniche and more. Even deep into the night, people can be found excitedly lining up to take selfies and photos with it.

Describing his process in designing the logo, Shawkat clarified that it needed “to be modern yet have some symbols from the city.” Not only does the logo represent happiness, each color used represents an aspect of Basra.

“If you look on the right side, you see different shades of green where the palm trees are,” explained Shawkat. “That’s because Basra is known for the palm; it’s the symbol of Basra.”

Describing the other colors, Shawkat said: “Then below that, there are different shades of blue because the Shatt Al-Arab and Basra are the gates to Iraq, where the Euphrates and Tigris meet.

“Basra suffered a lot during the past 35 years, from the Iran-Iraq War to the first Gulf War and the embargo. I really wanted the logo to reflect happiness and celebration,” said Shawkat of his use of color in the design.

In much the same way, the mere hosting of the cup in Iraq has also helped bring that sense of joy to a nation fractured by so many years of devastation.

Shawkat described other aspects of the logo that incorporated more of Basra’s culture.

“To the left of the palm there is an arch, which represents the shanasheel,” he said.

Known as rowshin in Saudi Arabia and mashrabiya in other Arab countries, shanasheel are the old-style protruding oriel windows with intricate lattice woodwork used in the design of traditional Basra homes.

“Basra has many ethnicities and minorities and that’s what makes Basra the city it is,” said Shawkat. “So also the colors represent that.”

Basra is made up of a diverse community of Arabs, Muslims, Christians, Sabaeans, Mandeans, Arabs of African origin and more, and this celebration of inclusivity and representation is important for Shawkat.

“I’m very proud to have my design in the city I was born in,” he said. “A city that shaped my artistic career.”

Basra is indeed famed for its literary history, producing many poets and intellectuals, such as Khalil ibn Ahmad Al-Farahidi, the writer of the first Arabic dictionary and oldest extant dictionary.

Speaking of how being Iraqi has influenced his artistic career, Shawkat said: “Calligraphy is very Iraqi. Iraq was the birthplace of calligraphy.”

The first Arabic script, known as Kufic, was indeed developed in Iraq.

But it was his roots in Basra that influenced Shawkat the most. “I grew up in Basra. There was a lot of struggle, and that struggle shaped my work and made me work harder,” he said.

Basra is a city that has “a history with very influential stories,” said Shawkat.

However, Basra’s modern history has not reflected that to date given the years of violence it has witnessed. But with the legacy of the Arabian Gulf Cup, Shawkat hopes things will change and people will form more positive opinions of the city.

When people found out Shawkat was behind the designs, “the reaction was crazy,” he said.

That reaction has been reflected by the excitement of people interacting with the sculpture throughout the city. Along with the Arabian Gulf Cup in Iraq, the logo is expected to also leave a lasting legacy for a tournament that has brought so much joy to an entire nation and hopefully inspire a generation of Iraqis to explore creativity in the future.

Topics: 25th Arabian Gulf Cup

Related

Arabian Gulf Cup a chance for Qatar to banish World Cup embarrassment
Sport
Arabian Gulf Cup a chance for Qatar to banish World Cup embarrassment
UAE head into Arabian Gulf Cup with plenty of questions to answer
Sport
UAE head into Arabian Gulf Cup with plenty of questions to answer

Dakar Rally in Saudi is shining example of FIA’s policy on equality, diversity and inclusion, says world body’s chief

Dakar Rally in Saudi is shining example of FIA’s policy on equality, diversity and inclusion, says world body’s chief
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

Dakar Rally in Saudi is shining example of FIA’s policy on equality, diversity and inclusion, says world body’s chief

Dakar Rally in Saudi is shining example of FIA’s policy on equality, diversity and inclusion, says world body’s chief
  • President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and his team are striving to ensure opportunities in motorsport regardless of origin, faith, gender and financial resources
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: One of the ongoing goals of the FIA is to open the world of motorsport through policies that promote equality, diversity and inclusion.

This is the core mission of FIA President Ben Sulayem and his team, who want to ensure that opportunities are provided for as many people as possible, regardless of gender, faith, origin and financial background. A key target is to increase regional competitiveness and double motorsport participation by 2025.

One of the platforms to promote this mission has been the Dakar Rally, currently taking place in Saudi Arabia and considered one of the most popular motorsport events in the world.

The event has attracted a record 603 competitors, including 73 T1 crews, two T2s, 47 lightweight prototype T3s, 46 T4 SSVs, 56 trucks, 76 Dakar Classic cars and 13 Dakar classic trucks.

There are competitors from 68 nations, which includes entries in the motorcycle class. France has the most with 143 representatives, followed by 83 from Spain and 75 from the Netherlands. But there are entrants from South America, Africa, Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East and several Asian countries including China, India, Japan and Kyrgyzstan.

There were 150 rookie competitors in the grueling opening round of the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship for the first time, and 54 women taking part, including 20 in the Dakar Classic and five female-only race crews.

Ben Sulayem and Robert Reid, FIA deputy president for sport, were greeted by Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, when they arrived for a rest-day visit in Riyadh. The duo took a tour of the bivouac and met many of the leading crews, some of the younger competitors and female entrants.

Many Saudi participants

“Everywhere you look in the Riyadh bivouac you see diversity both in terms of technology and sustainability but more importantly diversity of culture, age and gender,” said Ben Sulayem.

“It is really pleasing to see young drivers both male and female being given a chance. It is also encouraging to see the number of Saudi nationals, particularly young women, playing key roles in the Dakar Rally organization and other motorsport disciplines not just as drivers and co-drivers but as project managers and engineers and many other roles.

“Motorsport has given them an opportunity and is an accurate reflection of the positive change which is taking place in the Kingdom and aligns very much with the FIA policy on equality, diversity and inclusion.”

Reid commented: “We’ve been walking around the bivouac, meeting some of the competitors, seeing two Saudi women competing alongside many other women, some very young competitors as well. There are teams like South Racing that are introducing academy programs to bring on competitors, but not just competitors, engineers, mechanics as well, from different areas of the world, from diverse backgrounds. And this is really what we need to see if we want to meet our target to doubling motorsport participation.”

The diverse nature of the Dakar has been highlighted over recent years and 2023 is no exception.

For example, 18-year-old Eryk Goczal is taking part in the Dakar for the first time as a member of the Cobant-Energylandia Rally Team, alongside his father Marek and uncle Michal in a three-car team. The rookie created history during the first week when he became the youngest-ever winner of a stage on the Dakar. The Pole currently holds third place in the T4 category, has won two stages and is well-placed to challenge for overall honors this week.

Likewise, talented young American Seth Quintero is taking part in the T3 category, driving a Can-Am Maverick X3 as part of the Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA presented by BF Goodrich. Last year, he created history by winning a record 11 stages on the Dakar and currently lies third in his class, about an hour behind the leader with six stages still to run. He already has one stage win under his belt this time.

Rise of female drivers

Female drivers have an impressive record on the Dakar and a long history of success. Germany’s Jutta Kleinschmidt rewrote the history books way back in 2001 when she became the first woman ever to win the event outright in a Mitsubishi Pajero, and women now compete across all the classes.

This year, the current Extreme E champion Cristinia Gutierrez is taking part as a member of the Red Bull Can-Am Factory Team and lies fourth in T3 at the rest day. She is also the highest-placed of all the female drivers in the general classification.

Germany’s Annett Fischer and Swedish co-driver Annie Seel are a fine fifth of the W2RC entrants in the same class in their X-raid Yamaha, while former FIA Bajas T3 world champion Dania Akeel is ninth after fighting back from an accident last week. UAE-based all-rounder Aliyyah Koloc is three places further behind in her Buggyra Racing entry.

Mashael Al-Obaidan was the first Saudi female to be issued with a competition license and is also competing in the T3 category, where she is currently the fifth classified female behind Gutierrez, Anya Van Loon, Fischer and Camelia Liparoti. The Can-Am pilot has been a regular on the FIA World and Middle East Baja Cup scene and is aiming for a top 20 finish in her class.

Meanwhile, in the T4 category, WRC star and Extreme E driver Molly Taylor is making waves in cross-country rallying as well. The Australian has also overcome a first week accident to hold seventh among the W2RC contenders in her class. Van Loon from the Netherlands has followed her husband Erik into the sport and is running well in the T3 category heading into the second week.

Topics: Dakar Rally Dakar Rally 2023

Related

Loeb wins KSA Dakar Rally stage after Sainz penalty for speeding
Sport
Loeb wins KSA Dakar Rally stage after Sainz penalty for speeding
Saudi Yazeed Al-Rajhi rebounds from crash to win Dakar Rally 7th stage
Sport
Saudi Yazeed Al-Rajhi rebounds from crash to win Dakar Rally 7th stage

Superstar DJ Carl Cox launches new Extreme E team ahead of Season 3 opener in Saudi

Superstar DJ Carl Cox launches new Extreme E team ahead of Season 3 opener in Saudi
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

Superstar DJ Carl Cox launches new Extreme E team ahead of Season 3 opener in Saudi

Superstar DJ Carl Cox launches new Extreme E team ahead of Season 3 opener in Saudi
  • Standfirst: Debut will take place at the electric rally championship’s first race on March 11
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The globally acclaimed DJ and electronic artist Carl Cox has announced the launch of his eponymous team for the third season of the electric race championships, which kicks off in Saudi Arabia on March 11.

Carl Cox Motorsport Extreme E will line up alongside teams run by legendary motorsport names including McLaren, Lewis Hamilton (X44 Vida Carbon Racing), Nico Rosberg (Rosberg X Racing), Jenson Button (JBXE), and Carlos Sainz Snr. (ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team).

While the team marks Cox’s first venture into electric racing, he is no stranger to the world of motorsport having launched Carl Cox Motorsport officially in 2013 as a multi-discipline outlet for vehicles with two, three and four wheels.

The founder and team principal of Carl Cox Racing said: “I’m here to make a difference. To have the opportunity to be part of something so dynamic on four wheels is a dream come true. Racing, like music, is in my blood and I’m going to bring my passion and energy into this series and build something special.

“Participating in electric racing is new to me but I’m a fast learner and will bring my hard-earned know-how and experience into the mix at Extreme E,” Cox added. “Carl Cox Motorsport is here to take on all comers and we are going to jump straight in. We are in it to win it.”

While the series marks a new venture for his career in motorsport, Carl is not unfamiliar with the Extreme E paddock. The long-time motorsport enthusiast joined the championship for its first-ever double-header event in Sardinia last season, and had a lap around the course. That evening he played an impromptu DJ set and became part of the Extreme E family. Within weeks he was planning his own team.

The venture will enable Carl Cox Motorsport to embark on a whole new chapter as it navigates the sport-for-purpose side of racing and gets to live and breathe the possibilities of sustainable mobility and diversity.

Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E, said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome Carl and his Carl Cox Motorsport Extreme E team to the championship. We all know Carl for the superstar he is, but beyond his talents in music it is clear his passion for motorsport runs deep. We can’t wait to work with him and his team as we help them on their journey into sustainable racing.

“A true icon in music and entertainment Cox will be an important beacon for our series, bringing a whole new energy to the championship and our mission to raise awareness around the world about important climate and societal issues, and their solutions. The grid continues to offer up excitement for our fans, and the countdown to Season 3 is officially on.”

Cox’s illustrious career as a DJ, remixer, live artist and music producer has spanned over 30 years and secured countless accolades. He is known by his peers as “the DJ’s DJ” or simply “The King.”

Cox has been involved in everything from motorbikes and sidecars to supercars. He is a competitive drag racer and achieved a personal best of 5.9 seconds for a quarter mile (402.3 meters) reaching 252 miles per hour (405.5 kilometers per hour) in 2021 in Eleanor, his custom-built drag car.

He is a fixture at the Isle of Man TT where he supports his Carl Cox Motorsport riders as they battle it out on the infamous course. Amongst the talent in Cox’s program is Super Stock champion Davey Todd, Michael Clemente who drives in the TCR Championship, and 21-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop, who has been supported by Cox since 2017.

The DJ established the Carl Cox Motorsport Cup for grassroots riders in New Zealand which is now in its 12th year, where his sidecar team is based.

Alon Shulman, CEO of World Famous Group, an experienced brand strategist and Carl Cox’s manager, will take on the role of Team Director at Carl Cox Motorsport Extreme E.

“On the racing side Carl Cox Motorsport Extreme E will be competitive from day one and we have various strategic plans that will elevate the team and what we can bring to the series,” said Alon.

“We will also be actively supporting the host territories’ Extreme E environmental projects. My role is to make sure that our team is a 365 operation, not just focused on the race weekends, and to maximize the opportunity that we’ve been presented with.

“Underpinning everything of course is team boss Carl Cox. He is an exceptional human being who will be fully hands on with sleeves rolled up ensuring that we deliver over and above at all times, on and off the track.”

Cox’s team will make its debut when Season 3 of Extreme E gets underway in Saudi Arabia in just two months’ time on March 11 and 12, before moving on to the UK in May for race two.

Topics: Carl Cox electric race championships Saudi Arabia

Related

Formula E returns to Diriyah with race doubleheader
Sport
Formula E returns to Diriyah with race doubleheader
Saudi women take photos of camels at the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival which kicked off in early December. (Supplied/Camel Club) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women compete in Princess Noura camel race

Butler stars as Heat break free-throw record to down Thunder

Butler stars as Heat break free-throw record to down Thunder
Updated 11 January 2023
AFP

Butler stars as Heat break free-throw record to down Thunder

Butler stars as Heat break free-throw record to down Thunder
  • Kawhi Leonard’s 33 points helped the Clippers complete a 113-101 win over the Dallas Mavericks
Updated 11 January 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Jimmy Butler led a record-breaking shooting display from the free-throw line as the Miami Heat edged past the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-111 on Tuesday.

Miami talisman Butler finished with a perfect 23-of-23 free throws — including a clutch game-winner with just under 13 seconds remaining — in a nail-biting victory at the FTX Arena.

Butler’s haul was part of a remarkable 40-for-40 free throws made by Miami, breaking the old record of 39-for-39 made by Utah against Portland in 1982.

Butler said afterwards he had been oblivious to Miami’s record-breaking night from the foul line.

“I had no idea,” Butler told reporters. “I’m more excited that we won this game by one point.”

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra was also unaware of his team’s free-throw record.

“I didn’t realiZe we hadn’t missed a free throw,” Spoelstra said. “We’ve been a very good free-throw shooting team all year, but that’s crazy.”

Miami trailed 111-106 with less than a minute remaining but fought back with a Victor Oladipo three-pointer and a Butler layup to tie the game.

Butler’s 23rd free throw of the night edged Miami into a one-point lead with just under 13 seconds remaining before Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s attempted three-pointer to win it for Oklahoma City bounced off the rim.

“We had to make some plays and we did,” Spoelstra said of his team’s last-minute rally.

Miami improved to 22-20 while the Thunder fell to 18-23.

Elsewhere, there were contrasting fortunes for Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Golden State’s Stephen Curry as they returned from injury.

Sixers ace Embiid had missed three straight games with a minor foot injury heading into Tuesday’s Eastern Conference clash against lowly Detroit.

But the two-time MVP runner-up looked back to his dominant self with 36 points in just 23 minutes on court as Philadelphia romped to a 147-116 victory at the Wells Fargo Center.

Embiid’s points tally came from 12-of-20 shooting, while the Sixers big man also chipped in with 11 rebounds and two blocks.

James Harden and Tyrese Maxey added 16 points each while Tobias Harris had 14 points as Philadelphia led from start to finish to improve to 25-15.

Harden’s points tally was part of a second straight triple double. The 10-time All-Star added 12 rebounds and 15 assists.

After jumping out to a 65-43 half-time lead, the Sixers cut loose in a blizzard of scoring in the third quarter with 42 points before adding 40 more in the fourth.

Philadelphia remain in fifth place in the East, 3.5 games adrift of leaders Boston. Detroit are rooted to the foot of the table with a dismal 11-33 record.

But there was disappointment for Warriors star Curry in San Francisco as he returned from an 11-game absence to face a Phoenix Suns team decimated by injuries.

Curry scored 24 points — including five three-pointers — but was unable to stop the Warriors falling 125-113 to Phoenix.

Mikal Bridges top-scored for Phoenix with 26 points.

In Los Angeles, Kawhi Leonard’s 33 points helped the Clippers complete a 113-101 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Luka Doncic led the game scoring with 43 points for Dallas, but the Mavs were chasing the game from the outset as the Clippers completed a wire-to-wire win.

In Salt Lake City, Jordan Clarkson’s 32-point performance, including a crucial 9-0 run in the fourth quarter, helped the Utah Jazz upset the high-flying Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114.

Lauri Markkanen added support with 25 points while Malik Beasley, Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker all chipped in with 13 points each.

Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell produced another high-scoring performance with 46 points but it was not enough to deny Utah victory.

Topics: basketball USA

Related

Tatum stars as Celtics hold off Bulls, Nuggets and Grizzlies triumph
Sport
Tatum stars as Celtics hold off Bulls, Nuggets and Grizzlies triumph
Magic beat NBA-leading Celtics 117-109 for 5th win in a row
Sport
Magic beat NBA-leading Celtics 117-109 for 5th win in a row

follow us

Latest updates

Scandal-hit French FA boss Le Graet forced to step down
Scandal-hit French FA boss Le Graet forced to step down
Saudi Comedat plans to double its capacity amid strong growth in mining sector 
Saudi Comedat plans to double its capacity amid strong growth in mining sector 
Striking similarity: Georgina Rodríguez’s Saudi lookalike sparks frenzy among Ronaldo fans online 
Striking similarity: Georgina Rodríguez’s Saudi lookalike sparks frenzy among Ronaldo fans online 
Casualties after blast hits Afghan foreign ministry
Casualties after blast hits Afghan foreign ministry
American exploration firm Ivanhoe Electric to help Kingdom explore harsher terrains  
American exploration firm Ivanhoe Electric to help Kingdom explore harsher terrains  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.