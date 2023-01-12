How caterers are adapting to Saudi Arabia’s changing landscape

JEDDAH: The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent mega-developments in Saudi Arabia have transformed the Kingdom’s catering industry.

Innovations in business models and services have helped catering businesses to not only stay afloat but also prosper amid an industry-wide revamp.

The industry has grown rapidly in the Kingdom in recent years, and is working hard to overcome competition with restaurants that also offer catering services.







Industry experts say the Kingdom’s catering businesses are working to provide customers with freshly prepared, innovative food. (Instagram: sistersandco)



Silverspoon and Sisters & Co. are two businesses that have been quick to adapt, setting themselves apart by offering not only good food but also enjoyable experiences, with attention to detail in cutlery choices, table decorations, centerpieces and linens, for example.

Sisters & Co., established in 2018, has adapted to new trends in the industry, ranging from food to themes and style. The company began as an in-house bakery, but growing opportunities meant it was quick to expand and launch its own central kitchen.

Company founder Dima Nabulsi told Arab News: “The catering industry in the Kingdom is now stronger than in the past. Every day there is an opportunity to nourish and flourish, and explore all parts of creativity. It’s amazing to see how people have welcomed this industry and consider it a great addition to today’s world.”







Industry experts say the Kingdom’s catering businesses are working to provide customers with freshly prepared, innovative food. (Instagram: sistersandco)



She added: “Our company is always convinced that the eyes feast first on food and the perfect setting. Sisters & Co. made its vision to reach everyone by perfecting not only food but also the way it is styled and presented.”

Nabulsi said that the pandemic showed the business was able to withstand any crisis. Sisters & Co. did not witness any significant changes since it was able to cater and market its services online.

“It was a peak point for us that helped in growth, even after the pandemic, rather than going down,” she said.







Industry experts say the Kingdom’s catering businesses are working to provide customers with freshly prepared, innovative food. (Instagram: sistersandco)



Sisters & Co. caters to individual client’s requirements, with every menu customized according to the preferences and the occasion, including styling and setup ideas. The company began catering in Jeddah before expanding to Riyadh and Dammam.

Nabulsi believes the industry has an exciting future.

FAST FACTS Silverspoon, a Hospitality Ventures brand established in Saudi Arabia in 2014, has grown to become one of the Kingdom’s leading catering companies. Sisters & Co., established in 2018, has adapted to new trends in the industry, ranging from food to themes and style.

Industry experts say the Kingdom’s catering businesses are working to provide customers with freshly prepared and innovative food that resembles a home-cooked meal, allowing clients to enjoy more diverse and comfortable options with the best presentation.

Silverspoon, a Hospitality Ventures brand established in Saudi Arabia in 2014, has grown to become one of the Kingdom’s leading catering companies. Public sector and corporate clients, as well as private customers, rely on its menus and catering services for events of all sizes.







Caption



Khalil Fakih, general manager at Hospitality Ventures, said that in the past eight years, the catering industry has evolved from a standard model to a sophisticated one.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of that drive, pioneering in our menu and experience offering. This evolution of the industry’s offering is based on the shift in demand, the creation of the exciting mega-events and entertainment industry, and the establishment of the Kingdom as a leading global business, entertainment, sports and tourism destination,” he said.

Fakih said before the pandemic, the company witnessed significant growth and was working on a large number of corporate, private and entertainment projects. During the 18 months of the pandemic, the business adapted to appeal to the needs of households and business professionals working from home.







Industry experts say the Kingdom’s catering businesses are working to provide customers with freshly prepared, innovative food. (Instagram: sistersandco)



“Once the lockdowns were lifted and our Kingdom successfully came out of that phase, we were ready for the forecasted boom. We understood that mega-events, forums, and private and corporate functions would soon be in full swing as the Kingdom started to celebrate a new era,” Fakih said.

“Today, demand is at an all-time high. The demand is for highly experienced and qualified catering companies with Kingdom-wide capacity to provide unique menus and second-to-none services to meet the needs of the mega-events.”