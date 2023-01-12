You are here

  • Home
  • Spain drops sedition charge against ex-Catalan leader

Spain drops sedition charge against ex-Catalan leader

Spain drops sedition charge against ex-Catalan leader
Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont speaks at a press conference in Alghero, Sardinia, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bke7y

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Spain drops sedition charge against ex-Catalan leader

Spain drops sedition charge against ex-Catalan leader
  • The court maintained lesser charges of misuse of public funds and disobedience against Puigdemont
  • The move follows a reform of Spain's criminal code in December that abolished the offence of sedition
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

BARCELONA: The Spanish Supreme Court on Thursday dropped sedition charges against former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont over a failed 2017 independence bid that sparked Spain’s worst political crisis in decades.
But the court maintained lesser charges of misuse of public funds and disobedience against Puigdemont, who lives in self-imposed exile in Belgium to avoid prosecution in Spain and holds a seat in the European Parliament.
The move follows a reform of Spain’s criminal code in December that abolished the offense of sedition and replaced it with the charge of public disorder that carries softer penalties.
The reform — which was fiercely opposed by the right-wing opposition Popular Party (PP) — also lowered the penalty for misuse of public funds.
Both offenses were used against Catalan leaders who staged a 2017 independence referendum deemed illegal by the courts, followed by a unilateral declaration of independence for the wealthy northeast region.
Puigdemont, who headed the Catalan government at the time of the independence push, now potentially faces a shorter prison term if he is convicted than was the case before the sedition charge was dropped.
The Supreme Court in 2019 sentenced former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras to 13 years behind bars for sedition and misuse of public funds for his role in the separatist push.
Since taking power in June 2018, Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has sought to defuse the conflict in Catalonia.
In 2021, he pardoned Junqueras and eight other Catalan separatist leaders who were convicted over their roles in the separatist push.
Analysts say the criminal code reform, which came into effect on Thursday, is part of an attempt to win support in vote-rich Catalonia ahead of Spain’s general election expected later this year.
It is also seen as a bid to assure Catalan pro-independence party ERC continues to support Sanchez’s minority government in tight parliamentary votes.
The main opposition PP has denounced the reform as “tailor-made for convicts.” Some of Sanchez’s own Socialists have also been critical.
Top PP official Elias Bendodo on Thursday accused Sanchez of having paved the way for Puigdemont to return to Spain “on a red carpet.”
But the government’s main spokesperson, Isabel Rodriguez, defended the criminal code reform, saying it brought Spanish law in line with its European peers.
She said there are “tools to pursue” the events of the failed independence bid which “continue to have a criminal sanction,” she told reporters.
Puigdemont and a number of his separatist colleagues fled to Belgium in October 2017, fearing arrest after the failed independence bid. He became a member of the European Parliament in June 2019.
Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena said Thursday he would submit a new extradition request to Belgian authorities for Puigdemont to face trial on the lesser charges, pending EU courts’ rulings on whether Puigdemont has immunity as a European lawmaker.
Belgium has so far denied Spain’s extradition request for Puigdemont, and it was not clear how having the charge of sedition dropped would affect the chances of him being sent back by Belgian officials.
Puigdemont’s lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, told Catalan radio he was “convinced” his client would soon be able to return to Spain, adding he expected European courts would confirm he has immunity at the end of February or in March.

Topics: Spain Barcelona Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont sedition

Related

Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont freed temporarily
World
Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont freed temporarily
Catalan separatist leader Puigdemont arrested in Italy
World
Catalan separatist leader Puigdemont arrested in Italy

Iranian terrorists in possible ‘dry run’ in Heathrow uranium scare: Expert

Iranian terrorists in possible ‘dry run’ in Heathrow uranium scare: Expert
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Iranian terrorists in possible ‘dry run’ in Heathrow uranium scare: Expert

Iranian terrorists in possible ‘dry run’ in Heathrow uranium scare: Expert
  • ‘This could have been some form of reconnaissance to test how security was operating during industrial action’
  • Customs at London airport discovered radioactive shipment on Dec. 29 amid Border Force strike
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Iranian terrorists may have staged a “dry run” to test the capabilities of UK customs authorities after a uranium shipment was discovered at Heathrow Airport, the Daily Telegraph reported on Thursday.

The consignment was discovered on Dec. 29 — amid an eight-day strike by Border Force staff — at the London airport, where authorities traced its origins to an Oman Air flight from Pakistan.

The deadly shipment was intended to be sent to an Iran-registered business in the UK, but may have been used as part of a “dry run” to test the efficiency of the British customs system, said Philip Ingram, a former military intelligence officer.

The recipient of the shipment has been contacted by police but no arrests have been made in the case. The UK’s domestic intelligence agency MI5 is also involved in the investigation.

Ingram told the Telegraph: “If you were to use depleted uranium in a ‘dirty bomb,’ like any isotope it would cause a contamination issue — but there are a lot more radioactive isotopes out there that would be easier to get hold of and would have a much greater effect.

“It’s definitely a possibility that this could have been some form of reconnaissance or dry run to test how the security was operating during the industrial action.”

Ingram praised Heathrow authorities for detecting the radioactive package, which contained small amounts of uranium hidden in metal bars.

A security source said: “We get quite a lot of hits, but a lot are false positives and you have to respond to every single one. It is unusual for it to be real.”

Richard Smith, chief of the Metropolitan Police counterterror command, said: “I want to reassure the public that the amount of contaminated material was extremely small and has been assessed by experts as posing no threat to the public.

“Although our investigation remains ongoing, from our inquiries so far, it does not appear to be linked to any direct threat.

“As the public would expect, however, we will continue to follow up on all available lines of enquiry to ensure this is definitely the case.”

Topics: UK heathrow airport uranium iranian

Related

Uranium found in package at UK’s Heathrow Airport in December
World
Uranium found in package at UK’s Heathrow Airport in December

No new Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap deal in Turkiye talks: Moscow

No new Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap deal in Turkiye talks: Moscow
Updated 12 January 2023
AFP

No new Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap deal in Turkiye talks: Moscow

No new Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap deal in Turkiye talks: Moscow
  • Turkish state media quoted her telling reporters that they had agreed to exchange “more than 40 prisoners” from each side
Updated 12 January 2023
AFP

Ankara: Russia and Ukraine have not reached a new prisoner exchange agreement during talks in Turkiye, Moscow’s envoy told AFP on Thursday, saying her earlier remarks about a swap were misinterpreted.
Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova held rare talks in Ankara on Wednesday with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets.
Turkish state media later quoted her as telling reporters that they had agreed to exchange “more than 40 prisoners” from each side.
But Moskalkova told AFP that those comments referred to the number of people the sides had already exchanged in the past.
“Someone misunderstood something,” Moskalkova said on the sidelines of an international conference in the Turkish capital.
“We were talking about the results of our past work. These exchanges already happened.”
Moskalkova added that she and Lubinets had exchanged lists of wounded soldiers in preparation for a possible future swap.
“Such exchanges happen all the time. These agreements are reached by the military, and we work jointly with them.”
The warring sides have held few direct contacts since Russia invaded its neighbor 11 months ago.
But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has tried to use his good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv to arrange peace talks.
Erdogan said on Wednesday that he backed the idea of setting up a permanent “humanitarian corridor” in war zone.
Moskalkova called it a “very important proposal” that still needed to be agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“The return of the wounded is a constant subject of our discussions, and Mr.Erdogan proposed a new way of solving this issue,” she said.
“This will probably still need to be discussed with Russian President Putin, and with the state agencies involved in this line of work.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Last Ukraine doctors offer lifeline in shell-ridden Bakhmut
World
Last Ukraine doctors offer lifeline in shell-ridden Bakhmut
Fate of Ukraine’s Soledar uncertain as Russian mercenary group Wagner claims control
World
Fate of Ukraine’s Soledar uncertain as Russian mercenary group Wagner claims control

Last Ukraine doctors offer lifeline in shell-ridden Bakhmut

Last Ukraine doctors offer lifeline in shell-ridden Bakhmut
Updated 12 January 2023
AFP

Last Ukraine doctors offer lifeline in shell-ridden Bakhmut

Last Ukraine doctors offer lifeline in shell-ridden Bakhmut
  • Five doctors left in Bakhmut who are now a lifeline to the 8,000 people still in the city.
Updated 12 January 2023
AFP

Bakhmut: At a health center in the frontline Ukraine city of Bakhmut, doctor Elena Molchanova ushers patients into a narrow office warmed by a wood-burning stove, where she hands out medication and fills in death certificates.
Sometimes her visitors — the last remaining residents in the town shelled daily and cut from essential services — are just seeking shelter from the biting cold.
The 40-year-old doctor is one of just five left in Bakhmut who are now a lifeline to the some 8,000 people local officials say are still in the city.
Bakhmut has been at the heart of a grinding fight between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the past few months in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region that Moscow wants to control fully.
When the city was bustling with its pre-war population of some 70,000, the hallways of Molchanova’s clinic were lit, the toilet running and the welcome desk staffed.
Now, she keeps to the one office, with haphazard stacks of medical equipment, sacks of potatoes and papers piled around her.
She worries the large window behind her desk could shatter if one of the shells crashing around the city hits too close.
But she has no plan to leave.
“When I enrolled in medical school, I took the Hippocratic oath, and I cannot betray these people,” she told AFP.
“They come here for medical care, and we provide it the best we can.”
Many of those still living in the midst of fighting in Bakhmut and the nearby town of Soledar — described by a top Ukrainian official the “bloodiest” since Russia invaded last February — are elderly or have disabilities.
Molchanova said the availability of medication and equipment, especially for psychiatric issues or chronic conditions like diabetes, is sporadic at best.
Supplies depend on what comes in from the health ministry, non-profits, or are even recovered from bombed-out buildings — like the two wheelchairs carried in by soldiers on Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s first come first served,” Molchanova said.
“There are not enough insulin syringes and insulin needles. Heart medication ran out very quickly. There is enough paracetamol but that won’t cure the patient.”
Even if Molchanova can’t always offer medical care, she, her husband and two other doctors also provide relief to Bakhmut residents by welcoming them into the basement warren next to the health center where they live.
The low-ceilinged, lamp-lit rooms are lined with high stacks of thick logs to stoke the stoves.
With a generator on hand, residents can charge phones and access a now rare Internet connection as they escape the biting cold.
Icy weather may mean Molchanova no longer worries about refrigerating insulin, but the temperatures have brought in residents suffering with colds or burns from stoves.
For others, it has been deadly and often it is Molchanova who fills out multiple death certificates a day.
Oleksiy Stepanov came to see the doctor for a death certificate for his 83-year-old neighbor, who died at home where the windows had been blown out.
“People are afraid,” Stepanov said.
Tetiana, who asked not to give her last name, came to pick up medicines for her neighbor, an 81-year-old man who is deaf, blind and bed-ridden.
“He has no clue there is a war on, that we’re being shelled,” she said.
Once paid by his family to care for him, she stays now of her own accord.
“I’m afraid of taking this old man with me. He’s in no condition to travel,” she said. “I won’t leave.”
It’s a sentiment Molchanova shares.
Even if she doesn’t understand why some people have not fled, especially families with children, she feels bound to stay and care for them.
“As long as they are here, I’ll be here.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Saudi Arabia creating perfect environment for AI entrepreneurs to thrive: Russian data science expert
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia creating perfect environment for AI entrepreneurs to thrive: Russian data science expert
Fate of Ukraine’s Soledar uncertain as Russian mercenary group Wagner claims control
World
Fate of Ukraine’s Soledar uncertain as Russian mercenary group Wagner claims control

Daesh claims responsibility for Kabul attack that killed 5

Daesh claims responsibility for Kabul attack that killed 5
Updated 12 January 2023
AP

Daesh claims responsibility for Kabul attack that killed 5

Daesh claims responsibility for Kabul attack that killed 5
  • Daesh in a statement says that a “martyrdom-seeker” detonated an explosive vest amid a gathering of ministry employees and guards as they left through the ministry’s main gate
Updated 12 January 2023
AP

KABUL: The Daesh group claimed responsibility Thursday for a deadly bombing that killed at least five people near the Foreign Ministry in the Afghan capital the previous day.
The bombing was the second major attack in Kabul in 2023 and drew condemnation from the international community.
The extremist group said in a statement that a “martyrdom-seeker” it identified as Kheiber Al-Qandahari detonated his explosive vest amidst a gathering of ministry employees and guards as they left through the ministry’s main gate.
There was no immediate response from Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers about the Daesh claim. Kabul police chief spokesman Khalid Zadran said Wednesday that the explosion killed five civilians and that “a number of others were wounded” near the ministry.
The Daesh news outlet Aamaq said the attack coincided with a ministry training course for diplomats.
The extremists have increased their assaults since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of the country’s Shiite minority.
After Wednesday’s attack, more than 40 wounded people were brought to a surgical center in Kabul run by Emergency NGO, a humanitarian organization. Stefano Sozza, Emergency’s director in Afghanistan, said at the time that he expected the number of casualties to rise.
The attack drew condemnation from the United Nations and various countries. In a statement Wednesday, Pakistan said it stood in solidarity with Afghans in the fight against militants.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Prince Harry slams media reports of ‘boasting’ about 25 Taliban kills as ‘dangerous lie’
World
Prince Harry slams media reports of ‘boasting’ about 25 Taliban kills as ‘dangerous lie’

Fate of Ukraine’s Soledar uncertain as Russian mercenary group Wagner claims control

Fate of Ukraine’s Soledar uncertain as Russian mercenary group Wagner claims control
Updated 12 January 2023
AFP

Fate of Ukraine’s Soledar uncertain as Russian mercenary group Wagner claims control

Fate of Ukraine’s Soledar uncertain as Russian mercenary group Wagner claims control
  • The war-battered salt mining town in the eastern Donetsk region lies some 15 kmfrom Bakhmut, a larger urban hub that Russia has been trying to seize
  • Russia replace its top commander in Ukraine, putting army chief of staff Valery Gerasimov in charge
Updated 12 January 2023
AFP

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine: Moscow named a new commander for its invasion of Ukraine while Russian private military firm Wagner Group said its capture of the salt mining town Soledar in eastern Ukraine was complete, though the Ukrainian military said the battle was not over.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday appointed Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov as overall commander for what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, now in its 11th month.
The change effectively demoted General Sergei Surovikin, who was appointed only in October to lead the invasion and oversaw heavy attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
Meanwhile, Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Wagner and a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said his forces had captured all of Soledar and killed about 500 Ukrainian soldiers after heavy fighting.
“I want to confirm the complete liberation and cleansing of the territory of Soledar,” Prigozhin said in a statement.
“The whole city is littered with the corpses of Ukrainian soldiers,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that fighting was still raging in a key eastern frontline city, and in his daily address, Zelensky insisted the front was “holding.”
“The terrorist state and its propagandists are trying to pretend” to have achieved some successes in Soledar, Zelensky said, “but the fighting continues.”
Both Moscow and Kyiv have said the battle for Soledar has been long and brutal. If it did fall to Moscow’s forces, that would mark Russia’s first significant territorial gain in Ukraine in months.
The war-battered salt mining town in the eastern Donetsk region lies some 15 kilometers (nine miles) from Bakhmut, a larger urban hub that Russia has been trying to seize.
The head of Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed Wednesday that his forces had “taken control of the whole territory of Soledar” while “urban battles” were fought in the city center.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti published a photo it said had been taken in the salt mines of Soledar showing Prigozhin with armed fighters.
The Ukrainian military said the pictures were taken elsewhere.
And the Russian defense ministry urged caution, saying it was best to wait for “official announcements.”
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters on Wednesday that the United States could not confirm accounts that Soledar had fallen and the city had “gone back and forth a number of times, and it really is some pretty brutal fighting.”
On the road between Bakhmut and the city of Sloviansk further west, a wounded Ukrainian soldier waiting to be evacuated said fighting in Soledar was the toughest his brigade had seen.
But “nobody is planning to give up the city,” the 27-year-old, who goes by the nom de guerre Bober (Beaver), told AFP.

Moscow, meanwhile, announced it had put army chief of staff Valery Gerasimov in charge of the Ukraine conflict.
Sergei Surovikin — the commander of Russia’s forces in Ukraine for the past three months — will become Gerasimov’s deputy, the defense ministry announced Wednesday.
Analysts say that the competing statements around Soledar point to in-fighting among the Russian forces, who have been trying to capture the whole of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region since failing to take Kyiv last year.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak told AFP he believed Russia was suffering “enormous” losses in the battle for the town but conceded that the Ukrainian side was also seeing casualties.
The fighting there and in neighboring Bakhmut is the “bloodiest” of the war so far, he said.
Earlier this week, Zelensky said Soledar had been flattened by fighting and that everything was “completely destroyed.”
On Wednesday, the president also said he had visited the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, near the border with EU member Poland, for talks on coordination and “border protection” — including the situation on Ukraine’s northern frontier with Belarus.
A close ally of Moscow, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko allowed Russian troops to use his country as a launchpad for their invasion in February.

After Belarus announced the establishment of a joint force with Moscow in the autumn, there had been fears of a frontline opening in the north. The fighting is currently concentrated in the east and south.
In the southern region of Kherson on Wednesday, an exploding Russian shell started a fire at a maternity ward.
“A powerful blast wave knocked out windows in the children’s ward and damaged one of the doctors’ offices,” regional governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said, adding that one employee was injured.
In the east, Russian strikes targeted Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv on Tuesday, in the wake of a surprise visit by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.
Baerbock vowed further German support for Kyiv, but her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, who accompanied her, said Berlin’s refusal to send Kyiv battle tanks was costing lives.
Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron promised Zelensky that Paris would send French-made light tanks to Kyiv — making France the first Western country to deliver tanks to Ukraine, and putting pressure on Germany.
Separately, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said Wednesday that Warsaw was ready to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but “within an international coalition.”
 

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Donetsk Soledar

Related

Update Russia’s Wagner Group battle Ukrainian resistance in Soledar’s town center
World
Russia’s Wagner Group battle Ukrainian resistance in Soledar’s town center
Fierce fighting in Ukraine’s Soledar leaves battlefield strewn with corpses — Zelensky
World
Fierce fighting in Ukraine’s Soledar leaves battlefield strewn with corpses — Zelensky

Latest updates

Spain drops sedition charge against ex-Catalan leader
Spain drops sedition charge against ex-Catalan leader
Free Canon photography workshops to continue in AlUla
Free Canon photography workshops to continue in AlUla
Britain is actively considering proscribing Iran’s Revolutionary Guard — minister
Britain is actively considering proscribing Iran’s Revolutionary Guard — minister
Saudi infrastructure to play critical role in facilitating mining transformation, Future Minerals Forum hears
Saudi infrastructure to play critical role in facilitating mining transformation, Future Minerals Forum hears
Iranian terrorists in possible ‘dry run’ in Heathrow uranium scare: Expert
Iranian terrorists in possible ‘dry run’ in Heathrow uranium scare: Expert

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.