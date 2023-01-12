You are here

  • Home
  • Focus on human capital is a must to help mining industry grow, say experts
FMS2023
FMS2023

Focus on human capital is a must to help mining industry grow, say experts

‘Mining is about accumulating resources,’ said Brian Hosking, CEO of Gold and Mineral LLC.
‘Mining is about accumulating resources,’ said Brian Hosking, CEO of Gold and Mineral LLC.
Short Url

https://arab.news/w72ee

Updated 12 January 2023
Lama Al-Hamawi

Focus on human capital is a must to help mining industry grow, say experts

Focus on human capital is a must to help mining industry grow, say experts
Updated 12 January 2023
Lama Al-Hamawi

RIYADH: Speakers in a panel discussion held during the Future Minerals Forum stressed the importance of investing in human capital to better exploit the opportunities available in the fast-developing mining sector in the Kingdom.

“Mining is about accumulating resources,” said Brian Hosking, CEO of Gold and Mineral LLC. He deplored that while building material resources, people tend to ignore the key aspect of developing and nurturing human capital.

“We can’t operate a mine without people,” he said. He laid emphasis on ensuring the proper development of human resources for better results and productivity.

“We are about to start building a mine at the end of this year. That mine will employ around 600 people a large portion of those people will be Saudi nationals who have no experience and no skills and we will have to make sure that they are ready to take their place in the workforce,” he added.

Rana Abdullah Mohamed Zumai, a senior director of corporate communications and knowledge at the Saudi Geological Survey, highlighted the changing career perceptions among the Saudi youth.

“The new generation has a different mentality,” Zumai said. In the past people preferred job security over challenges unlike today’s youth, the official added.

Zumai said the Saudi youth, male and female, will find the mining sector exciting.

Rawan Al-Shehri, a master’s student at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology’s chemistry department, gave media credit for the growing popularity of the mining sector among the Saudi youth.

“Media is very important in terms of glorifying mining (as a sector), even in the remote areas (of the Kingdom),” she said, citing the example of the fast-growing tourism sector, which is the cornerstone of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy to diversify the economy away from oil revenues.

Topics: FMS2023

Related

Future Minerals Forum: ‘Saudi Arabia ready to bridge gap between mineral-rich countries and relevant stakeholders’
Business & Economy
Future Minerals Forum: ‘Saudi Arabia ready to bridge gap between mineral-rich countries and relevant stakeholders’

Kingdom to host Saudi-Omani Investment Forum

Kingdom to host Saudi-Omani Investment Forum
Updated 52 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Kingdom to host Saudi-Omani Investment Forum

Kingdom to host Saudi-Omani Investment Forum
  • The aim of the event in Riyadh on Feb. 1 is to increase investment flows and enhance trade exchange
Updated 52 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment will host the Saudi-Omani Investment Forum in Riyadh on Feb. 1, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

It will highlight the most promising sectors for bilateral investment, including renewable energy, supply chains, tourism, real estate, transport and logistics services, with the aim of increasing investment flows and enhancing trade exchange, organizers said.

The event will also include a review of key developments in the business and investment environments related to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development and diversification agenda and Oman’s Vision 2040 initiative, and in cities and industrial zones in both countries.

Delegates and speakers at the forum will include representatives of the public and private sectors in both countries, including officials and bosses from major Saudi and Omani companies. The agenda will include meetings during which representatives of the private sector can discuss cooperation and partnerships, and review investment opportunities.

Alongside the forum, the ministry is also organizing workshops and a Saudi-Omani Industries Exhibition at which leading businesses from both countries will showcase and promote their products and services. The exhibition will be open from Feb. 1 to 4.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oman saudi-Omani ties

Related

Saudi, UK ministers discuss clean hydrogen, renewable energy cooperation
Business & Economy
Saudi, UK ministers discuss clean hydrogen, renewable energy cooperation
$10bn Saudi investment hope brings ‘fresh air’ to Pakistan’s troubled economy
World
$10bn Saudi investment hope brings ‘fresh air’ to Pakistan’s troubled economy

Saudi, UK ministers discuss clean hydrogen, renewable energy cooperation

Saudi, UK ministers discuss clean hydrogen, renewable energy cooperation
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi, UK ministers discuss clean hydrogen, renewable energy cooperation

Saudi, UK ministers discuss clean hydrogen, renewable energy cooperation
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman held a meeting with British Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Grant Shapps in Riyadh on Thursday.

The two parties discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in various energy fields, and future opportunities in the sector through a memorandum of cooperation that was signed by the governments of both kingdoms, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two ministers “discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of clean hydrogen, the development and localization of technologies related to carbon capture, transportation and storage, the exchange of expertise, and the development of relevant regulations and policies,” it added.

They also discussed strengthening cooperation in renewable energy, petrochemicals, power stations, and localizing components of the energy sector.

Prince Abdulaziz and Shapps expressed hope that companies from both sides would participate in implementing many of the projects.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum, which is being held in the Saudi capital from Jan. 10 to 12.

Topics: United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman energy Hydrogen Grant Shapps Future Minerals Forum Britain

Related

Saudi and UK ministers stress the urgency of transition to clean energy
Business & Economy
Saudi and UK ministers stress the urgency of transition to clean energy
Saudi Fund for Development to finance oil derivatives of $1 billion for Pakistan
Business & Economy
Saudi Fund for Development to finance oil derivatives of $1 billion for Pakistan

Saudi Fund for Development to finance oil derivatives of $1 billion for Pakistan

Saudi Fund for Development to finance oil derivatives of $1 billion for Pakistan
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Fund for Development to finance oil derivatives of $1 billion for Pakistan

Saudi Fund for Development to finance oil derivatives of $1 billion for Pakistan
  • SFD says it signed the deal with Pakistani authorities on directives from Saudi king and crown prince
  • It says agreement will support Pakistan’s economy and enhance growth in different sectors
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

ISLAMABAD: The Saudi Fund for Development on Thursday announced it had signed a deal with Pakistan’s economic affairs ministry to finance oil derivatives amounting to $1 billion for the South Asian country.

Pakistan has been facing a tough economic situation amid dwindling forex reserves and rapidly depreciating national currency.

The country’s credit ratings were downgraded by international agencies as concerns mounted it could default on its financial obligations.

“Following directives from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud & [His Royal Highness] Mohammed bin Salman, #SFD CEO Mr. Sultan Al-Marshad, signed an agreement with Pakistan’s

Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs, Dr. Kazim Niaz, to finance oil derivatives worth USD 1 Billion to #Pakistan,” the Saudi agency announced in a Twitter post.

Oil derivatives are financial instruments that use energy products, such as crude oil, as underlying assets. They can be traded by to access their value used as the basis of the contract.

“The agreement aims to support the economy of #Pakistan, enhance sector growth, navigate economic challenges, and build a sustainable economy,” the SFD added. “It comes as a continuation of the support provided previously in 2019 by Saudi to finance oil derivatives with a total of USD 4.4 billion.”

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received the SFD delegation, headed by CEO Al-Marshad, in Islamabad on Thursday, where they reviewed the fund’s development projects and programs in Pakistan, and discussed ways to enhance development cooperation between the two sides.

The prime minister said he valued the development efforts provided by the Kingdom, through the SFD, to support his country.

Al-Marshad stressed that these development projects emanate from the keenness of the Saudi leadership to support the development cooperation between the two sides.

The Islamic Development Bank, headquartered in Jeddah, also committed over $4 billion at a recent international conference in Geneva to support the reconstruction work in Pakistan in the wake of last year’s floods.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Fund for Development Pakistan Saudi oil derivatives Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad

Related

Saudi Arabia, San Marino pledge to enhance ties
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, San Marino pledge to enhance ties
Special Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar gain the cultural upper hand with heavy investments in the creative economy
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar gain the cultural upper hand with heavy investments in the creative economy

Saudi infrastructure to play critical role in facilitating mining transformation, Future Minerals Forum hears

Saudi infrastructure to play critical role in facilitating mining transformation, Future Minerals Forum hears
Updated 12 January 2023
Farida Elgazzar

Saudi infrastructure to play critical role in facilitating mining transformation, Future Minerals Forum hears

Saudi infrastructure to play critical role in facilitating mining transformation, Future Minerals Forum hears
Updated 12 January 2023
Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: The critical role of Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure — be it transport, logistics, or workforce — in transforming the Kingdom’s mining as well as other sectors was widely discussed and stressed during the Future Minerals Forum that concluded on Jan. 12 in Riyadh.  

In a panel discussion titled “Incrementalism versus transformation,”, Saudi leaders eased concerns relating to the rapid transformations that the Kingdom is undergoing.   

“The whole country is in transformation and for that, the logistics and transport sector have to enable all this transformation,” said the Minister of Transportation and Logistics Services, Saleh Al-Jasser.   

The minister who sounded very confident said that today and more so in the future, transport and logistics are something that is going to have “a competitive edge” for the mining industry in Saudi Arabia.  

“We currently enjoy a very strong infrastructure in Saudi Arabia when it comes to ports, railways, and roads.”   

The Kingdom is currently ranked first when it comes to road connectivity and has an abundant capacity when it comes to ports.   

 “Our ports have been ranked on top of the list by the World Bank when it comes to handing TAUs,” said Al-Jasser, adding that King Abdullah economic city port was ranked No. 1.  

Jeddah Islamic port was ranked eighth globally, moving up from the 53rd position in one year while King Abdulaziz port moved to 14 from 98.   

He stressed that this big leap was feasible as a result of a process of vigorous and large-scale reforms that have taken place in the Kingdom — whether regulatory reforms, infrastructure reforms, or collaborations.  

According to Al-Jasser, one of the game-changer projects in the national transportation and logistics strategy is the railway that connects east to west, “which will be a major enabler to the mining sector.”    

“Road network is already very well built. It can support all the expansion that the mining sector is aspiring to achieve,” he added.  

Another complementary factor to Saudi Arabia’s transformation is the growing workforce, largely backed by the recent increase in female labor participation.   

 “We actually achieved our aspirations of 2030 when it comes to the percentage of women employed in the sector,” the minister said.   

 “The vision 2030 number is 35 percent of the workforce to be composed of women by 2030. Today, that figure stands at 37 percent,” stated Osama Al-Zamil, the vice-minister for Industry Affairs.   

He noted that Saudi Arabia registered a 14 percent increase in new Jobs last year, adding that the aim is to increase the number of factories in the Kingdom from 10,500 at present to 36,000 by 2035.  

The minister insisted that there exists a “bright future in the mining sector” which is capable of transforming social benefit through the exploitation of $1.3 trillion worth of mineral resources.   

Saudi leaders agreed that mineral resources are indispensable for the future of the Kingdom as these are expected to double the employment rate while providing tens of thousands of high-quality jobs, in addition to tracking mega investments worth $350 billion.  

 “One of the biggest strategies being launched by HRH Crown Prince last year was the national industrial strategy which will work hand in hand with the national mining strategy on exploiting those $1.3 trillion of mineral resources available in our country,” said Al-Zamil.   

He pointed out that the ministry of industry and mineral resources is following the Crown Prince who said: "We have all the capabilities we need to enable a competitive and sustainable industry economy, from ambitious young talents and distinguished geographical location, rich natural resources, and the presence of leading national industrial companies.”  

Topics: FMS2023 Mining

Related

Saudi stock market could play key role in securing mining investment, private equity guru tells Future Minerals Forum
Business & Economy
Saudi stock market could play key role in securing mining investment, private equity guru tells Future Minerals Forum

Saudi stock market could play key role in securing mining investment, private equity guru tells Future Minerals Forum

Saudi stock market could play key role in securing mining investment, private equity guru tells Future Minerals Forum
Updated 12 January 2023
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi stock market could play key role in securing mining investment, private equity guru tells Future Minerals Forum

Saudi stock market could play key role in securing mining investment, private equity guru tells Future Minerals Forum
Updated 12 January 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Global mining companies should raise funds through the Saudi stock exchange in order to fuel investment in the Kingdom, according to a leading private equity figure.

Speaking at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Ross Bhappu, partner and head of private equity at Resource Capital Funds, praised Saudi Arabia for creating a dependable environment for investors looking to become involved in the Kingdom’s mining sector.

He added that in order for the industry to really develop, more reform was needed to attract even greater investments.

“I would like to see the expansion of the Saudi stock exchange to where it is supportive of a general mining sector, I would like to see general mining companies come here and be able to raise money on the Saudi Stock Exchange and pump that money into an exploration within the country, within the Kingdom,” Bhappu said.

Bhappu praised the Kingdom’s commitment to the mining industry, and said: “The greatest risk and reason we wouldn’t invest in a place has to do with fiscal uncertainty, fiscal uncertainty is a killer of investment.

 “When I look at what Saudi Arabia is doing it provides certainty for an investor.”

Bhappu’s comments came during a discussion on the current obstacles to securing exploration rights and mining licenses in order to properly operate within the Kingdom.

Ali Seed AlQahtani, the chief operating officer of Central Mining Holding, suggested ways to reduce the time between initial submission for a mining license and it being awarded.

He talked up the efficiency and speed of the government’s Absher platform, which allows Saudi citizens to access more than 350 services through a digital, and said an equivalent of this should be rolled out across the mining sector.

“We have more than nine government agencies that are involved during the licensing process, so have them in a portal and see where it's forbidden to not do any exploration and do it as fast as Absher is doing it because it is a fight (against) competition and bureaucracy,” he added.

Abdullah Al Shamrani, CEO of Saudi Geological Survey, used his remarks in the discussion to argue the sector should learn from the oil and gas industries and invest in two things: “Technology and human capital”.

“Technology will help us in order to reduce the money spent and time,” he added.

His focus on human capital was echoed by Saleh Al Maghlouth, executive vice president of exploration and resource development Ma’aden, who highlighted the importance of training and guiding the next generation of professionals in the Saudi mining sector. 

“If anything, what I really want to do and expedite as much as possible is building the local talent here and expertise,” he said.

Topics: FMS2023 Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Mining

Related

Saudi energy minister reveals minerals discovery boom in key Future Minerals Forum address
Business & Economy
Saudi energy minister reveals minerals discovery boom in key Future Minerals Forum address

Latest updates

Ninja Warrior challenge a top draw at Boulevard Riyadh City
Ninja Warrior challenge a top draw at Boulevard Riyadh City
Beat the traffic: While Beirut politicians cling to motorcades, a European diplomat opts for a bike
Beat the traffic: While Beirut politicians cling to motorcades, a European diplomat opts for a bike
Barca beat Betis on penalties, reach Clasico Super Cup final
Barca beat Betis on penalties, reach Clasico Super Cup final
TikTok’s ‘What’s Next’ report highlights three key trends to watch in 2023
TikTok’s ‘What’s Next’ report highlights three key trends to watch in 2023
Egypt cited for efforts to improve navigation in Suez Canal
Egypt cited for efforts to improve navigation in Suez Canal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.