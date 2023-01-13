Emirates airline resumes flights to Tokyo’s Haneda airport

You are here

Emirate’s return to Haneda will further boost the airline’s operations in the market, alongside its daily A380 service to Tokyo-Narita and a daily Boeing 777 service to Osaka. (Twitter/@DXBMediaOffice)
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Emirates airline is resuming its services to Tokyo-Haneda airport starting April 2, as it rebuilds its Japanese network, state news agency WAM reported.

Operated by one of Emirates’ latest Boeing 777, dubbed the ‘Game Changer’ aircraft, flight EK312 will depart Dubai at 07:50 and arrive in Haneda at 22:35.

The return flight EK313 will depart Haneda at 00:05 and arrive in Dubai at 06:20.

WAM reported that the resumption of the Emirates flight underscored the airline’s continued support for Japan’s post-pandemic travel and tourism revival.

Emirates’ return to Haneda will further boost the airline’s operations in the market, alongside its daily A380 service to Tokyo-Narita and a daily Boeing 777 service to Osaka.

RIYADH: Angola is ready to work with Saudi Arabia in the field of mining as the African country looks to excavate minerals including copper, nickel and lithium, according to its ambassador.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Frederico Manuel dos Santos e Silva Cardoso talked up the relationship between his country and the Kingdom, saying investment could flow between the two nations.

As well as the mining sector, he also flagged up infrastructure developments as a possible area of cooperation.

His comments came just days after the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Angola signed a Memorandum of Understanding to boost economic ties between the countries. 

The MoU includes plans for delegation visits, and exchanging information on markets and investment opportunities.

“Angola is also engaged in diversifying the economy,” said Cardoso, referencing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 drive to move the Kingdom’s economy away from oil.

“We can work in several fields on mining. For example, Angola has copper, cobalt, nickel, lithium, diamonds, and also has ornamental rocks that could be areas that we could work (on) together,” he added.

On infrastructure work, the ambassador said: “We have opportunities for projects of PPP – Public-private partnership.

“This is one of the areas that we are working on in order to put both countries working together.”

Relations between Angola and Saudi Arabia have strengthened in recent years, with the Southern African country opening an embassy in Riyadh in 2021.

Bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Angola began in 2007 and were reinforced in 2019 with the visit of a high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia to the Southern African nation.

Referring to the recent MoU,  Cardoso said it was “the first step” to helping strengthen relations between private businesses in the two countries.

“This MoU will establish the main lines for the cooperation between both sides and is going to be a way to make Angola better known in Saudi Arabia, and to make Saudi Arabia known by the Angolan businessmen. I think that this is an opportunity to put Angolan and Saudi businessmen working together directly in order to find opportunities in both countries," he added.

Looking ahead, the ambassador said Angola and the Kingdom could look to find ways of “promoting and protecting the investment that could be done by each country”.

“We are ready to negotiate, case by case, the opportunities of investments in Angola,” Cardoso explained.

“We have to work on the framework of legal MoUs or legal contracts because we have to establish a basic platform in which both countries will work. For example, we are working in order to establish a legal agreement to avoid double taxation,” he said.

NEW DELHI: India has set green hydrogen consumption targets for some industries, so as to generate demand for cleaner fuel in its quest to reach net zero by 2070, the government said on Friday, as it unveiled its policy for green energy, Reuters reported.

One of the world’s biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, India approved a plan of incentives worth more than $2 billion last week to develop a green hydrogen production capacity of 5 million tons a year by 2030.

Asia’s third-largest economy wants to use green hydrogen to replace grey hydrogen, produced using gas, as it moves to decarbonize sectors such as oil and fertilizers.

Green hydrogen is a zero-carbon fuel made by electrolysis, using renewable power from wind and solar to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

India’s top refiner Indian Oil Corp, top power utility NTPC Ltd. and conglomerates including Reliance and Adani group have announced plans to build green hydrogen projects.

To gradually build a hydrogen-powered shipping lines, India has set a goal for its largest fleet operator, the state-run Shipping Corp. of India, to retrofit at least two ships to run on green hydrogen-based fuels by 2027.

All the state-run oil and gas companies that charter 40 vessels for fuel transport will also have to hire at least one ship powered by green hydrogen each year from 2027 to 2030.

“Green ammonia bunkers and refueling facilities will be set up at least at one port by 2025,” the government said in its policy document.

“Such facilities will be established at all major ports by 2035.”

India aims to end imports of ammonia-based fertilizer by 2034 to 2035, replacing them with locally produced green ammonia-based soil nutrients.

The government will also invite bids to set up two domestic green hydrogen-based urea and diammonium phosphate plants.

The policy also requires new steel plants to be capable of operating on green hydrogen.

NEW YORK: Sam Bankman-Fried said he did not steal money and blamed the collapse of his now-bankrupt FTX exchange on a broad crash in cryptocurrency markets, in a highly unusual blog post on Thursday, a month after his arrest on US fraud charges.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan in December said Bankman-Fried stole billions of dollars from FTX customers to pay debts for his crypto-focused hedge fund, Alameda Research, purchase lavish real estate, and donate to US political campaigns.
He has pleaded not guilty. The Substack blog post — a rare public statement by a US criminal defendant — amounts to a preview of the defense case Bankman-Fried may present when his trial begins on Oct. 2.
“I didn’t steal funds, and I certainly didn’t stash billions away,” Bankman-Fried wrote.
Defense lawyers typically advise clients to stay silent before trial because prosecutors may use their comments against them in court.
A spokesman for Bankman-Fried declined to comment. A spokesman for the US Attorney’s office in Manhattan declined to comment.
In the post, Bankman-Fried did not directly address many of the other charges brought against him by federal prosecutors in Manhattan last month, namely that he misled investors and lenders about the financial conditions of FTX and Alameda. He wrote that he had “a lot more to say.”
The 30-year-old onetime billionaire wrote that Alameda failed to hedge against an “extreme” crash in the crypto markets, which ultimately came to pass last year.
“As Alameda became illiquid, FTX International did as well, because Alameda had a margin position open on FTX,” Bankman-Fried wrote.
Last month, two of his closest associates pleaded guilty to defrauding the trading platform’s customers and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors’ investigation.
Caroline Ellison, Alameda’s former chief executive, said in her plea hearing that Bankman-Fried and other FTX executives received billions of dollars in secret loans from Alameda.
Bankman-Fried was released on a $250 million bond in December and put under house arrest at his parents’ Palo Alto, California home, which was pledged as collateral for his return to court.
$5 billion recovered
In the post, Bankman-Fried also said FTX’s US wing is “fully solvent” and that its international unit has many billions of dollars in assets.
“If it were to reboot I believe there is a real chance that customers could be made substantially whole,” he wrote.
The comments came after a lawyer for FTX on Wednesday told a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware that the exchange had located more than $5 billion in liquid assets, and that the company plans to sell nonstrategic investments that had a book value of $4.6 billion.
That does not include assets seized by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas, where FTX was based and where Bankman-Fried lived before he was extradited to the United States. Bahamian authorities say they have seized $3.5 billion, but FTX says those funds are worth as little as $170 million.
On Wednesday night, Bankman-Fried replied on Twitter to a user named @wassielawyer who said a sale of the FTX exchange was viable. “yup my sense is that is and always has been the best recovery scenario for customers,” wrote Bankman-Fried.
FTX declared bankruptcy on Nov. 11, the same day Bankman-Fried stepped down as its chief executive.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment will host the Saudi-Omani Investment Forum in Riyadh on Feb. 1, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

It will highlight the most promising sectors for bilateral investment, including renewable energy, supply chains, tourism, real estate, transport and logistics services, with the aim of increasing investment flows and enhancing trade exchange, organizers said.

The event will also include a review of key developments in the business and investment environments related to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development and diversification agenda and Oman’s Vision 2040 initiative, and in cities and industrial zones in both countries.

Delegates and speakers at the forum will include representatives of the public and private sectors in both countries, including officials and bosses from major Saudi and Omani companies. The agenda will include meetings during which representatives of the private sector can discuss cooperation and partnerships, and review investment opportunities.

Alongside the forum, the ministry is also organizing workshops and a Saudi-Omani Industries Exhibition at which leading businesses from both countries will showcase and promote their products and services. The exhibition will be open from Feb. 1 to 4.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman held a meeting with British Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Grant Shapps in Riyadh on Thursday.

The two parties discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in various energy fields, and future opportunities in the sector through a memorandum of cooperation that was signed by the governments of both kingdoms, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two ministers “discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of clean hydrogen, the development and localization of technologies related to carbon capture, transportation and storage, the exchange of expertise, and the development of relevant regulations and policies,” it added.

They also discussed strengthening cooperation in renewable energy, petrochemicals, power stations, and localizing components of the energy sector.

Prince Abdulaziz and Shapps expressed hope that companies from both sides would participate in implementing many of the projects.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum, which is being held in the Saudi capital from Jan. 10 to 12.

