You are here

  • Home
  • Man City’s Mendy found not guilty on six counts of rape

Man City’s Mendy found not guilty on six counts of rape

Man City’s Mendy found not guilty on six counts of rape
In this file photo taken on August 15, 2022 Manchester City and France footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives to Chester Crown Court for his trial for the alleged rape and assault of seven women. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pyamp

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Man City’s Mendy found not guilty on six counts of rape

Man City’s Mendy found not guilty on six counts of rape
  • City issued a statement saying the club had noted the verdict
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault on Friday.
Meanwhile jurors could not reach verdicts on one count of rape and one of attempted rape, British media reported on Friday.
The trial had been taking place at Chester Crown Court since August after 13 women made allegations against Mendy and co-accused Louis Saha Matturie.
City issued a statement saying the club had noted the verdict.
“Given there are open matters related to this case, the club is not in a position to comment further at this time,” City said in a statement.

Topics: Manchester city Benjamin Mendy rape

Related

Man City player Benjamin Mendy cleared of one count of rape
Sport
Man City player Benjamin Mendy cleared of one count of rape
Man City’s Mendy goes on trial for rape and sexual assault
Sport
Man City’s Mendy goes on trial for rape and sexual assault

Morocco’s decision to reverse boycott a major boost for African Nations Championships

Morocco’s decision to reverse boycott a major boost for African Nations Championships
Updated 13 January 2023
John Duerden

Morocco’s decision to reverse boycott a major boost for African Nations Championships

Morocco’s decision to reverse boycott a major boost for African Nations Championships
  • It looked like Atlas Lions would miss chance to defend title, but change of heart means World Cup stars kick off campaign on Sunday
Updated 13 January 2023
John Duerden

It was just last month that Morocco were the deserved toast of the World Cup after reaching the semifinals and pushing then reigning champions France all the way before bowing out.

It was the best ever performance by an Arab or African team. For that month in Qatar, the Atlas Lions were in dreamland, as was much of the region.

There was even some pride at the home of their fierce football rivals Algeria.

Now, however, it is back to the everyday reality of football logistics and politics in Africa.

A major controversy looked likely after Morocco on Thursday withdrew from the African Nations Championships (CHAN), the seventh edition of the tournament that will kick off in Algiers on Friday.

But a change of heart in Rabat means the team will now take part in the competition, starting with a clash against Sudan on Sunday.

Morocco have been drawn in Group C where they will also face Madagascar and Ghana. After winning the last two tournaments in 2018 and 2020, the team is one of the favorites. The competition is reserved for under-23 players who are in action for clubs that belong to the league of their country, meaning the likes of Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech are ineligible to attend.

For a while, it did look as if no Moroccans would be going there at all.

Relations between Morocco and Algeria had been strained for some time due to a dispute over the Western Sahara region, with the land border between the two countries closed since 1994.

In September 2021, a month after breaking off diplomatic relations, Algeria then closed its airspace to flights from its North African neighbor and that was the reason behind the initial decision by Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) to pull out. The body had made a request that their team, who have been in a training camp at home for much of the past week, be able to fly directly from the capital, Rabat, into Algeria.

“While the trip of the Moroccan selection from Rabat to Constantine (the northeastern Algerian city that is the main host of Group C games) is organized by the FRMF and the kickoff of CHAN is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2023, meaning in 24 hours, the FRMF notes with regret that obtaining a final authorization of the RAM (Royal Air Maroc) flight from Rabat to Constantine has unfortunately still not been confirmed by CAF (Confederation of African Football),” FRMF said in a statement released on Thursday.

There was no official response from Algeria. Last week Abderrazak Sebgag, the country’s minister of sports, advised that Morocco’s request would be considered and that the CAF would be informed of any decision. “The FAF (Algerian FA) will respond to CAF via official channels. Algeria has its laws, its sovereignty which is above all consideration,” he said.

It did not look good. As often happens when politics enters the field of sports and has a major effect, it is the fans and players who miss out.

Morocco are the leading African nation at this moment. At the club level, they are home to the best team in Africa, after Wydad AC defeated Al-Ahly of Egypt in the final of the CAF Champions League last May. Under the same victorious coach Walid Regragui, the national team then won their World Cup group, defeating Belgium and Canada, and then eliminating Spain and Portugal in the knockout stages.

CHAN does not have the same hold on the popular imagination as the Africa Cup of Nations with its superior star power and color. It is still, however, an important event. Morocco are defending champions and the number one African nation at the moment and would have been missed had they stayed home. Their players would not have got the international experience that will help them develop. The same could be said for those from Ghana, and especially Madagascar and Sudan, who should welcome the chance to face such strong opposition. It is also true for the tournament as a whole. Morocco’s presence improves standards on the pitch and enhances the appeal of the event off it.

Without the Atlas Lions in the competition, Algeria would have been favorites to win in the final on Feb. 4 had Morocco been absent. Les Fennecs kick off the opening game on Friday against Libya at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers. Libya are one of the few teams to have lifted the trophy along with Tunisia, DR Congo and Morocco.

Their chances will be reduced a little with the presence of Morocco but CHAN 2022 is all the richer for it.

Topics: Morocco Africans Nations Championships

Related

Morocco reverses plan to boycott African Nations Championship in Algeria
Sport
Morocco reverses plan to boycott African Nations Championship in Algeria
A tourist buys a bottle of argan oil at a shop near Morocco's western Atlantic coastal city of Essaouira, on October 15, 2022.
Middle-East
Shunned by youth, Morocco cosmetic oil craft faces uncertain future

Extended Youth MMA Championship to run over two days this weekend in Abu Dhabi

Extended Youth MMA Championship to run over two days this weekend in Abu Dhabi
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

Extended Youth MMA Championship to run over two days this weekend in Abu Dhabi

Extended Youth MMA Championship to run over two days this weekend in Abu Dhabi
  • The 3rd edition of the championship is set to feature 78 of the country’s best young men and women
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Due to high demand among young fighters to compete, the Youth MMA Championship has been expanded over two days in Abu Dhabi, the UAE Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Committee revealed.

The extended tournament, to be held this weekend at the recently rebranded Mubadala Arena at Zayed Sports City, will feature 78 of the UAE’s best young male and female players. The first to span an entire weekend, the 3rd edition of the tournament will be open for the public to attend, the committee said.

Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, chairman of the UAE MMA Committee, which was established in 2021 under the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), said there has been a growing desire among the young generation to learn the sport, which is manifested in increased demand seen for this weekend’s championship.

“Organizing this tournament aligns with the Federation’s efforts to spread the popularity of MMA in the country, boost participation across all ages, highlight certain talents, and develop programmes that will contribute to raising the overall level of talent,” said Al Dhaheri. “The youth represent not only the future but are also critical in establishing a national team capable of competing at the largest international tournaments.”

The organising committee confirmed that as part of its efforts to strengthen the country’s position as a global destination for MMA, it has witnessed a growing desire among the younger generations to get acquainted with the sport and its professionalism.

Topics: Mixed martial arts United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Related

Ons Jabeur and Novak Djokovic confirmed for 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships
Sport
Ons Jabeur and Novak Djokovic confirmed for 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships
Saudi Arabia lose to Slovenia in 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship opener
Sport
Saudi Arabia lose to Slovenia in 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship opener

Ons Jabeur and Novak Djokovic confirmed for 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships

Ons Jabeur and Novak Djokovic confirmed for 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

Ons Jabeur and Novak Djokovic confirmed for 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships

Ons Jabeur and Novak Djokovic confirmed for 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships
  • Arab star and World No. 2 will lead female field at 31st tournament, while five-time Serbian champion joins Rafael Nadal in men’s draw
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: WTA World No. 2 Ons Jabeur and 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will compete at next month’s 31st Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, tournament organizers have confirmed.

Tunisian star Jabeur became the first Arab to reach a Grand Slam final last year when she progressed to the finals at Wimbledon, before following this up two months later by reaching the US Open final at Flushing Meadows. Returning to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium for an eighth consecutive year, Jabeur was last year stopped in the last eight by two-time champion Simona Halep.

“I’m very much looking forward to playing at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships once again,” said Jabeur. “As an Arab, it’s always a special experience playing in the emirate and the fans make me feel very well supported. I have had some great weeks there in previous years without leaving with the title, so this year I hope to finally get my hands on some silverware.”  

Five-time Dubai champion Djokovic has also confirmed his participation, joining a men’s field that already includes the only male player with more Grand Slam wins — Spaniard Rafael Nadal. Serbian Djokovic returns to Dubai seeking a first title in the emirate since 2020 as he looks to get within two of Roger Federer’s record of eight Dubai wins. 

Djokovic returns to Dubai following a stellar 2022 in which he won his 21st Grand Slam title with victory at Wimbledon, broke his own record for number of weeks as No. 1 on the ATP Tour — 373 weeks atop the rankings — and won a 38th ATP 1000 Masters title. He also became the first player to amass 30 or more singles victories at every ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

“It’s always exciting to be back in Dubai. The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is a special event for me. I have a long history with the championship and have been fortunate to play some great matches in front of the crowd at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. I can’t wait to play there again,” said Djokovic, who won the first of his five DDFTC crowns with victory in 2009.

“Both Ons and Novak have really made themselves at home in Dubai over the years,” said Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free. “Both players enjoy playing in Dubai and we are thrilled to have them confirmed again this year. To have Novak and Rafa in the same field is very special and we look forward to another exciting two weeks of the tennis.”

Tournament director, Salah Tahlak, said: “Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships fans expect the best. To have Ons Jabeur, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, all three household names and crowd favorites here, is a clear demonstration that this year’s championship is shaping up to be one of the most memorable in recent memory. We look forward to announcing the full fields for both the WTA and ATP championships very soon and we look forward to hosting another exceptional championship fortnight.”

Topics: Dubai Tennis Championships tennis Novak Djokovic Ons Jabeur

Related

Australian Open no-show fuels fears for Osaka’s tennis future
Sport
Australian Open no-show fuels fears for Osaka’s tennis future
Djokovic hot favorite for Australian Open ‘revenge’ mission
Sport
Djokovic hot favorite for Australian Open ‘revenge’ mission

Formula E Season 9 launches GEN3 era at Mexico City E-Prix

Formula E Season 9 launches GEN3 era at Mexico City E-Prix
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

Formula E Season 9 launches GEN3 era at Mexico City E-Prix

Formula E Season 9 launches GEN3 era at Mexico City E-Prix
  • All you need to know about the new season as fastest and most efficient electric car yet makes its debut at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Season 9 and a new era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship begins this Saturday with the competitive debut of the GEN3 car at the 2023 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit.

It is the fastest and most efficient race car to take part in the all-electric series yet.

A capacity crowd of 40,000 spectators is expected to fill the grandstands, with a carnival atmosphere in the famed Foro Sol stadium section welcoming the 22 drivers from 11 teams.

The second and third rounds of Season 9 will take place at the Diriyah E-Prix in Riyadh on Jan 27-28.

Here’s all you need to know about the launch of the new season.
The teams

The off-season saw plenty of changes as only one team has retained the same driver line-up that finished last season.

DS Automobiles has partnered with PENSKE AUTOSPORT, signing two of the sport’s biggest names — reigning champion Stoffel Vandoorne and Formula E’s only double champion Jean-Eric Vergne — to launch their Season 9 campaign.

The pair were highly competitive in testing, recording the second and third fastest times respectively. Vandoorne will be looking to mount a strong title defense to match Vergne’s unique double-title honor.

Two iconic names in world motorsport — McLaren and Maserati — line up on the Formula E grid for the first time this season.

The former is among the greatest names in motorsport, with 20 Formula 1 World Championship titles, 180 Grand Prix wins and three Indianapolis 500 victories to its name, as well as a Le Mans 24 Hours win at the first attempt.

Rene Rast, multiple DTM champion and former Formula E racer, will compete in the distinctive papaya of the new NEOM McLaren Formula E Team alongside Jake Hughes, who impressed in testing on the way to recording the fourth-quickest time of the week.

In partnership with MSG Racing, Maserati marks its return to single-seater competition for the first time in more than 60 years and is set to become the first Italian marque to compete in Formula E. Both Maserati and McLaren have cited Formula E as key to their EV development programs, with the championship’s intense sporting laboratory driving learnings from the racetrack to road models.

Maserati’s rich motorsport heritage is evident throughout their return to racing. Launched on the streets of their Italian hometown of Modena in the iconic blue color, the Maserati Tipo Folgore pays homage to the Trident’s first racing car, the Tipo 26.

Maserati MSG Racing will see the return of Edoardo Mortara, who will look to build on his most successful Formula E campaign yet of four wins among six podium finishes last season, alongside new teammate Maximilian Guenther. It was a strong start for the team in Valencia, where Guenther topped five of the seven timed sessions and set the benchmark pace in Spain at a third official Formula E test.

Jaguar TCS Racing is the only team on the grid to field an unchanged driver line-up. Mitch Evans was in the hunt for his first Formula E world champion title until the final weekend of last season, ultimately finishing second. Across the garage, teammate Sam Bird was frustrated by an injury that meant he was unable to take part in the final two races of the season — numbers 99 and 100 in Formula E history — leaving Lucas di Grassi to become the only driver to achieve the ever-present feat.

Andre Lotterer joins Jake Dennis at the now Porsche-powered Avalanche Andretti Formula E team, while Season 6 champion Antonio Felix Da Costa will partner Pascal Wehrlein at TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team.

Nick Cassidy stays at Envision Racing, where he is joined by long-standing Nissan driver and Season 2 champion Sebastien Buemi.

Buemi’s departure means the Nissan Formula E Team also has a fully refreshed line-up with Norman Nato and Sacha Fenestraz, who stood in for Antonio Giovinazzi in Seoul in the last race of Season 8.

Mahindra Racing welcomes ‘Mr 100’ and Season 3 champion Lucas di Grassi to partner Oliver Rowland.

NIO 333 Racing retains Dan Ticktum. He partners with Sergio Sette Camara, who put in some impressive performances last year for DRAGON/PENSKE AUTOSPORT, while Robins Frijns and Nico Mueller will race for the new ABT CUPRA Formula E Team.
Sporting changes for Season 9

Alongside the revolutionary technology on-track, Formula E’s sporting regulations have undergone updates aligned to the GEN3 era. A lap total will replace time in setting a race distance, with additional laps added for Safety Car and Full Course Yellow interruptions to racing.

Hankook Tire becomes the exclusive Technical Partner and Tyre Supplier of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from Season 9. Two years of research and development has gone into producing the Hankook iON Race tire, which in Formula E is used in all conditions, wet and dry. Nearly 30 percent of the new tire is made of sustainable materials while Hankook completely recycles every set of tires after use.
Return to Mexico City

On Saturday, Formula E makes a seventh visit to a circuit that has been a feature on the calendar since Season 2, except for a trip to Puebla in Season 7 — Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

The 19-turn, 2.630 km circuit is a perfect mix of long, fast straights and a technical infield section that passes right through the legendary Foro Sol stadium section where tens of thousands of fans sit. 

A new chicane has been added on the back straight this season, while the Attack Mode activation zone is now on the outside of Turn 15 at the exit of the stadium section, presenting more of a challenge this time around.

Last season, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team dominated in Mexico City to claim their first ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race win.

Pascal Wehrlein led home teammate Andre Lotterer for a Porsche one-two. The team inflicted an extra lap on the field with just a couple of seconds remaining on the clock.

Topics: ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Mexico

Related

Formula E returns to Diriyah with race doubleheader
Sport
Formula E returns to Diriyah with race doubleheader
New look for Formula E season 9 as Gen3 era set to begin
Sport
New look for Formula E season 9 as Gen3 era set to begin

Saudi Arabia lose to Slovenia in 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship opener

Saudi Arabia lose to Slovenia in 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship opener
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia lose to Slovenia in 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship opener

Saudi Arabia lose to Slovenia in 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship opener
  • The 32-team tournament is co-hosted by Sweden and Poland and runs until Jan. 29
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

The Saudi handball team on Thursday night lost 33-19 to Slovenia in its opening match of the 2023 World Men’s Championship at the Spodek Arena in the Polish city of Katowice.

The defeat came in Saudi Arabia’s 10th appearance at the tournament, having failed to reach the previous two events in 2019 and 2021, and despite the loss, they will still have hopes of improving on their best-ever finish of 19th place, achieved in 2003 and 2013.

The 32-team competition is organized by the International Handball Federation and is co-hosted by Sweden and Poland from Jan 11-29.

The Green Falcons will face six-time champions France on Saturday, Jan. 14, before completing their Group B fixtures against Poland on Monday, Jan. 16.

Slovenia lead the group with two points, on goal difference from France, who beat Poland 26-24 on Wednesday.

The top three teams from each of the eight groups will progress to the next round of the competition, which will be played across four groups of six.

The semifinals will take place on Jan. 27, and the final on Jan. 29.

Topics: handball

Related

New-look Saudi Arabia exit the Gulf Cup but in time will see the positives
Sport
New-look Saudi Arabia exit the Gulf Cup but in time will see the positives
Saudi Arabia kick off Women’s International Friendly Tournament with 1-0 win over Mauritius
Sport
Saudi Arabia kick off Women’s International Friendly Tournament with 1-0 win over Mauritius

follow us

Latest updates

Man City’s Mendy found not guilty on six counts of rape
Man City’s Mendy found not guilty on six counts of rape
Lebanon army shoots at Israeli drone — statement
Lebanon army shoots at Israeli drone — statement
Iranian chess referee spars with governing body over women’s solidarity
Iranian chess referee spars with governing body over women’s solidarity
Finnish firms can flourish in Saudi Arabia’s mining boom: Deputy Minister
Finnish firms can flourish in Saudi Arabia’s mining boom: Deputy Minister
EXPLAINER: As leaders fly to Davos, how do private jets affect the climate?
EXPLAINER: As leaders fly to Davos, how do private jets affect the climate?

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.