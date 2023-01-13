You are here

Homophobic chant in English soccer deemed punishable offense

Chelsea welcomed the English Football Association’s decision to make a homophobic chant aimed at their supporters a punishable offense, calling it a step in the right direction on Jan. 13, 2023. (AP/File)
Updated 14 January 2023
AP

  • The FA announced that chants of “Rent Boy,” which have been directed at Chelsea fans by rival supporters, are now considered a breach of its rules
  • There have been allegations of the chants being made in recent Chelsea games
AP

LONDON: Chelsea welcomed the English Football Association’s decision to make a homophobic chant aimed at their supporters a punishable offense, calling it a “step in the right direction” on Friday.
The FA announced on Wednesday that chants of “Rent Boy,” which have been directed at Chelsea fans by rival supporters, are now considered a breach of its rules.
It has written to all Premier League clubs and clubs throughout English soccer to enforce the point and attempt to stamp out discriminatory behavior.
“The ‘Rent Boy’ chant is intolerable and has no place in football or anywhere else,” Chelsea said in a statement. “That opposition clubs can now face disciplinary action if their supporters engage in this discriminatory and offensive behavior is a step in the right direction. Everyone who chooses to participate in this chant must know their actions have consequences.”
There have been allegations of the chants being made in recent Chelsea games.
“The Football Association strongly condemns all offensive, abusive and discriminatory chanting in football stadiums, and is determined to stamp this behavior out,” the FA said.
“These chants can have a lasting and damaging impact on people and communities within our game, and it must stop.”

Elon Musk’s $165bn slump in fortune biggest in history

Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

  • Entrepreneur overtaken as world’s richest man by LVMH boss Bernard Arnault
  • Value of Tesla stocks fell by 65 percent in 2022
Arab News

LONDON: American billionaire Elon Musk has broken the record for the “largest loss of personal fortune,” after his wealth fell by $165 billion last year, Guinness World Records said.

The figures are based on a report by Forbes magazine, which said Musk’s net worth dropped from a peak of $320 billion in November 2021 to $155 billion in December 2022.

GWR said that although “the exact figure (of Musk’s loss) is almost impossible to ascertain,” some sources suggested the drop could have been even higher, possibly over $200 billion.

The Twitter owner demolished the previous record held by Japanese investor Masayoshi Son, who in 2000 reported a $58.6 billion loss.

Musk’s losses are based on the value of his shares, which could regain their value in the future. The poor performance of Tesla stocks last year played a significant part in the slump.

In December, following a year in which Tesla stocks dropped by 65 percent, the South Africa-born billionaire lost his title as the world’s richest man to Bernard Arnault, the chief executive of French luxury goods company LVMH.

Some investors blame Tesla’s poor performance on Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in October. The $44 billion takeover sparked huge controversy, with some critics accusing the CEO of neglecting his duties at Tesla in favor of Twitter.

According to Forbes, Musk’s wealth has risen to $178 billion since December, but he remains about $10 billion behind Arnault.

UAE’s Rashid Rover completes one month in space

The Rashid Rover pictured at the ground station in the UAE. (Supplied)
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

The Rashid Rover pictured at the ground station in the UAE. (Supplied)
  • Vehicle was designed, built by all-Emirati team
  • It lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida in December
Arab News

DUBAI: The first Arab-built lunar rover has successfully completed a month in space, traveling close to 1.34 million km, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center announced.
Rashid Rover, designed and built in the UAE by an all-Emirati team of engineers, experts and researchers, lifted off on Dec. 11 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, the Emirates News Agency reported on Friday.
Since the launch, the Emirates Lunar Mission team has completed 220 minutes of communication with the world’s most compact rover.
The team has completed all scheduled health assessment and maintenance checks on the vehicle and its onboard subsystems and instruments. For two weeks after the launch, the rover was powered on for 10 minutes a day and the team on Earth is now communicating with it once every week.
During the ongoing four-month cruise phase, the team will communicate with Rashid Rover for another 150 minutes. The ELM team said its subsystems had been activated 17 times since launch. These were powered on for one hour the first time, followed by 10 minutes of daily activation over the subsequent two weeks. Currently, the subsystems are being powered on once a week for 10 minutes each time.
The team is now preparing for the entry, descent and landing phase, and surface operations. As part of the current cruise phase, the team will conduct 12 simulated mission rehearsals organized at the MBRSC ground station for surface operations before the rover’s lunar landing at the end of April.
The rehearsals will allow the engineering team to prepare their programs for execution after the landing while enabling different subsystem teams to synchronize their work.
The navigation stage for the HAKUTO-R Mission 1 lunar lander that holds the Rashid Rover includes planned deep space orbital control maneuvers and successfully targeting the first lunar orbit insertion.
During its mission, the rover will conduct numerous scientific tests on the surface of the moon that will contribute to making qualitative developments in the fields of science, communication technologies and robotics.
The impact of these developments will extend beyond the space sector into the wider national and global economy. The mission is funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE.
 

Beat the traffic: While Beirut politicians cling to motorcades, a European diplomat opts for a bike

Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

  • Hans Peter van der Woude, the Dutch ambassador to Lebanon, was praised for setting an example in a country facing a growing traffic crisis
  • He posted a photo on Twitter of himself and his bicycle, sparking an online debate and criticism of the government for failing to tackle transport problems
Arab News

LONDON: While Lebanese politicians typically travel in multi-car motorcades, at least one European diplomat is beating the heavy Beirut traffic by getting on a bike.

In a message posted on Twitter on Thursday, Hans Peter van der Woude, the Dutch ambassador to Lebanon, posted a photo of himself wearing a helmet and standing next to an e-bike as he prepared to set off for a meeting.

The photo sparked an online debate about the country’s traffic problems, with many people praising him as an “example” for everyone to follow.

“Setting a great example. Drive safely,” one user wrote.

Another asked the envoy whether he feels safe cycling around the busy streets of the capital.

“I felt really comfortable on a bicycle in traffic,” van der Woude replied. “Just because drivers are not used to cyclists, they are more careful. One has to be vigilant though, like everyone in Lebanese traffic.”

He added that he completes his journeys really quickly compared with people in cars, who often get stuck in traffic jams.

Nasser Yassin, Lebanon’s environment minister, retweeted the envoy’s photo, thanked him and said the government backs the use of non-motorized transport options, also known as “soft mobility.”

“We are supporting initiatives that will promote soft mobility in Beirut and other cities; but we need to work more with municipalities and others to create the right environment for soft mobility in our cities,” he wrote.

However, the minister faced criticism from people who accused him of hypocrisy, given the lack of a government strategy to tackle Lebanon’s traffic problems.

One person wrote: “Mr. Nasser Yassin, in your government’s ministerial statement, you announced ‘the pursuit of a comprehensive transport plan and the adoption of a partnership mechanism between the public and private sectors.’ And you, with this tweet, are encouraging support for soft mobility initiatives. Can you tell us how and what you have accomplished or what you intend to accomplish … apart from tweeting on Twitter?”

In recent years, traffic congestion in Lebanon has increased as a result of the poor state of roads, the growing number of vehicles using them, and a flawed public-transport system. According to World Bank-affiliated Urban Transport Development Project, people in Lebanon spend an estimated average of 720 hours in vehicles each year.

Officials have promised to find solutions to the over-reliance on private vehicles in the country but have been accused of hypocrisy on the issue. In 2017, for example, the Lebanese government was criticized for purchasing, or receiving as grants and donations, an “excessively large number of vehicles” for use by ministries, departments, public institutions and municipalities.

The government was also accused of breaking laws and regulations by using money from the public purse to pay for maintenance, insurance, fuel and other expenses arising from the use of an estimated 12,000 government-owned vehicles.
 

US first lady Jill Biden has surgery to remove cancerous skin lesions

Updated 12 January 2023
Reuters

  • The 71-year-old first lady spent more than eight hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the outpatient procedure
Reuters

BETHESDA, Maryland: US first lady Jill Biden had cancerous skin lesions removed from her face and chest during surgery on Wednesday, and a third lesion was removed from her left eyelid and sent for examination, the White House physician said.
The 71-year-old first lady, accompanied by President Joe Biden, spent more than eight hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the outpatient procedure.
All cancerous tissue was removed, the White House physician said.
The president returned to the White House later on Wednesday afternoon. The first lady returned separately, her spokesperson, Vanessa Valdivia, said, and was “doing well and in good spirits.”
Jill Biden went to the hospital for removal of a skin lesion above her right eye. White House physician Kevin O’Connor said in a statement that the procedure “confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma.”
“All cancerous tissue was successfully removed, and the margins were clear of any residual skin cancer cells. We will monitor the area closely as it heals, but do not anticipate any more procedures will be needed,” he said.
In addition, a small lesion was discovered on Jill Biden’s left eyelid and it was fully excised and sent for further examination, O’Connor said.
During her preoperative consultation, an additional “area of concern” was identified on the left side of the first lady’s chest, and it was consistent with potential basal cell carcinoma, O’Connor said.
This lesion also was excised and basal cell carcinoma was confirmed. “Again, all cancerous tissue was successfully removed,” O’Connor said.
Basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to “spread,” or metastasize, as some more serious skin cancers such as melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma are known to do, the doctor added.
They do, however, have the potential to increase in size, resulting in a more significant issue as well as increased challenges for surgical removal, he said.
Jill Biden was experiencing some facial swelling and bruising, but was in good spirits and feeling well, O’Connor said.
The president and first lady arrived at the Walter Reed facility in suburban Bethesda, Maryland, just after 8 a.m. EST on Wednesday.
President Biden “wanted to be there to support her,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “They’ve been married for 45 years now and he wanted to be there with his wife.”
The first lady underwent a common procedure known as Mohs surgery to remove and definitively examine the tissue.
Mohs surgery involves cutting away thin layers of skin after which each is looked at closely for signs of cancer. The process continues until there is no sign of cancer, preserving healthy tissue and reducing the need for further treatment.
The Bidens are passionate advocates in efforts to combat cancer. 
Last year President Biden announced an initiative to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years as part of an effort to revive the “Cancer Moonshot” program that began while he was vice president under Democratic President Barack Obama.
Biden’s son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46. 

Football heroes to compete in Sharjah padel tennis event

Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

  • Brazilian goalkeeper Dida, Dutch midfielder Clarence Seedorf among 16 former stars in lineup
  • Players will also take part in launch of Sharjah International Footgolf Tournament
Arab News

SHARJAH: The UAE will host former football legends, including Brazilian goalie Dida, Dutch midfielder Clarence Seedorf and Italian striker Francesco Totti, at a padel tennis event, as well as the region’s first official footgolf tournament.
The 16 retired stars from around the world will compete in a padel tennis contest at Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa.
They will also take part in the launch of the Sharjah International Footgolf Tournament, which is being held from Jan. 12-14, Emirates News Agency reported on Wednesday.
Some of football’s biggest names, including Dida, Seedorf and Totti, who remains the top goalscorer and most capped player in the history of AS Roma, will travel to Sharjah along other stars such as Diego Fuser, Beppe Signori, Ibrahim Ba, Enrico Annoni, Stefano Eranio, Donadoni, Cristian Zaccardo, Luca Antonini, Massimo Oddo, Cristian Brocchi, Sebastien Frey, Dario Marcolin and Costacurta.
The region’s first tournament of its kind will be held at the Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al-Qasimi, crown prince and deputy ruler of Sharjah.
The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority in collaboration with Air Arabia invited the football stars in an initiative to promote Sharjah’s events and highlight the emirate’s tourist destinations, while also encouraging the exchange of cultures through sporting activities, such as padel tennis and footgolf.
Khalid Jasim Al-Midfa, SCTDA’s chairman, said: “In Sharjah, the government is committed to organizing and hosting events that align with the overall development goals of the region, address the needs of the community, and promote healthy and enjoyable lifestyles through sports.”
The two-day padel tennis event, which kicks off on Jan. 13, will include eight teams, each with two players.
SCTDA is organizing the first official footgolf tournament in the region, with 140 players from more than 20 nationalities competing for total prizemoney of $40,000.
Footgolf is a hybrid sport that combines the rules and principles of golf with the skill and athleticism of soccer. It is played on a golf course, but instead of using clubs and balls, players kick a soccer ball toward a hole in the ground or a barrel.
 

