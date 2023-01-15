You are here

Fit of road rage captured on camera brings down Hong Kong gangster

Fit of road rage captured on camera brings down Hong Kong gangster
A view of Hong Kong’s famous Prince Edward area. (AFP file)
  Viral video showed motorist on Porsche getting out and shouting profanities at bus driver and claiming to be a Triad member
HONG KONG: A self-professed Hong Kong gangster has learned the benefits of keeping a low profile after a viral video of him exiting a Porsche to berate a minibus driver led to his arrest for cocaine possession.
The 35-year-old appeared in court on Saturday after the clip capturing their traffic dispute helped police track down the wanted fugitive.
It shows the man getting out of the sports car and shouting profanities at the driver while claiming to be a Triad member — an offense in Hong Kong.
He bashes the window of the vehicle while knocking the glasses off the driver’s face and waving a stick.
But his fit of road rage has cost him dearly after police busted him and three others on Thursday for drug possession, with officers seizing 1.7 kilograms (3.7 pounds) of suspected cocaine.
“This man disregarded the safety of other road users and further disregarded law and order by publicly claiming to be a triad member,” Chief Inspector Wong Chi-tang told reporters.
He added that police made the arrest after identifying the man from the video.
Meanwhile, the victim of the man’s outburst has been dubbed the “most educated minibus driver” in Hong Kong after it was discovered he holds a master’s degree in transport planning and had quit a lucrative job to serve commuters from behind the wheel.
 

 

 

Shakira song dissing former partner Pique breaks YouTube record

Shakira song dissing former partner Pique breaks YouTube record
  In the track, the Colombian pop star mocks Pique, saying that he traded 'a Ferrari for a Twingo' and a 'Rolex for a Casio'
LONDON: A song by Shakira dissing her former partner, footballer Gerard Pique, has broken YouTube records for the most-watched Latin track.

The video for “Out of Your League” was viewed more than 63 million times in 24 hours.

In the song, the Colombian performer mocks Pique, saying in Spanish that she is “worth two 22-year-olds,” and compares the relationship to trading “a Ferrari for a (Renault) Twingo” and a “Rolex for a Casio.”

“I was out of your league, which is why you’re with someone just like you,” she sings, before inviting her gym-loving ex to spend a little time training his mind, too.

In the song, produced in collaboration with Argentine producer and DJ Bizarrap, the pop star also mentions her tax issue with Spanish authorities.

The 45-year-old performer is accused of failing to pay €14.5 million ($15.7 million) in income tax for the period she spent in Spain with Pique.

Shakira broke up with the former Barcelona player after an 11-year relationship during which the couple had two children.

The separation was announced in June 2022, but Shakira only opened up about the split in an emotional interview with Elle Magazine last September.

Pique has not officially responded to Shakira’s provocation, but on Friday the former Spanish international announced that the seven-a-side league he leads had struck a sponsorship deal with Casio.

Homophobic chant in English soccer deemed punishable offense

Homophobic chant in English soccer deemed punishable offense
  • The FA announced that chants of “Rent Boy,” which have been directed at Chelsea fans by rival supporters, are now considered a breach of its rules
  • There have been allegations of the chants being made in recent Chelsea games
LONDON: Chelsea welcomed the English Football Association’s decision to make a homophobic chant aimed at their supporters a punishable offense, calling it a “step in the right direction” on Friday.
The FA announced on Wednesday that chants of “Rent Boy,” which have been directed at Chelsea fans by rival supporters, are now considered a breach of its rules.
It has written to all Premier League clubs and clubs throughout English soccer to enforce the point and attempt to stamp out discriminatory behavior.
“The ‘Rent Boy’ chant is intolerable and has no place in football or anywhere else,” Chelsea said in a statement. “That opposition clubs can now face disciplinary action if their supporters engage in this discriminatory and offensive behavior is a step in the right direction. Everyone who chooses to participate in this chant must know their actions have consequences.”
There have been allegations of the chants being made in recent Chelsea games.
“The Football Association strongly condemns all offensive, abusive and discriminatory chanting in football stadiums, and is determined to stamp this behavior out,” the FA said.
“These chants can have a lasting and damaging impact on people and communities within our game, and it must stop.”

Elon Musk's $165bn slump in fortune biggest in history

Elon Musk’s $165bn slump in fortune biggest in history
  • Entrepreneur overtaken as world’s richest man by LVMH boss Bernard Arnault
  • Value of Tesla stocks fell by 65 percent in 2022
LONDON: American billionaire Elon Musk has broken the record for the “largest loss of personal fortune,” after his wealth fell by $165 billion last year, Guinness World Records said.

The figures are based on a report by Forbes magazine, which said Musk’s net worth dropped from a peak of $320 billion in November 2021 to $155 billion in December 2022.

GWR said that although “the exact figure (of Musk’s loss) is almost impossible to ascertain,” some sources suggested the drop could have been even higher, possibly over $200 billion.

The Twitter owner demolished the previous record held by Japanese investor Masayoshi Son, who in 2000 reported a $58.6 billion loss.

Musk’s losses are based on the value of his shares, which could regain their value in the future. The poor performance of Tesla stocks last year played a significant part in the slump.

In December, following a year in which Tesla stocks dropped by 65 percent, the South Africa-born billionaire lost his title as the world’s richest man to Bernard Arnault, the chief executive of French luxury goods company LVMH.

Some investors blame Tesla’s poor performance on Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in October. The $44 billion takeover sparked huge controversy, with some critics accusing the CEO of neglecting his duties at Tesla in favor of Twitter.

According to Forbes, Musk’s wealth has risen to $178 billion since December, but he remains about $10 billion behind Arnault.

UAE's Rashid Rover completes one month in space

The Rashid Rover pictured at the ground station in the UAE. (Supplied)
The Rashid Rover pictured at the ground station in the UAE. (Supplied)
The Rashid Rover pictured at the ground station in the UAE. (Supplied)
  • Vehicle was designed, built by all-Emirati team
  • It lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida in December
DUBAI: The first Arab-built lunar rover has successfully completed a month in space, traveling close to 1.34 million km, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center announced.
Rashid Rover, designed and built in the UAE by an all-Emirati team of engineers, experts and researchers, lifted off on Dec. 11 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, the Emirates News Agency reported on Friday.
Since the launch, the Emirates Lunar Mission team has completed 220 minutes of communication with the world’s most compact rover.
The team has completed all scheduled health assessment and maintenance checks on the vehicle and its onboard subsystems and instruments. For two weeks after the launch, the rover was powered on for 10 minutes a day and the team on Earth is now communicating with it once every week.
During the ongoing four-month cruise phase, the team will communicate with Rashid Rover for another 150 minutes. The ELM team said its subsystems had been activated 17 times since launch. These were powered on for one hour the first time, followed by 10 minutes of daily activation over the subsequent two weeks. Currently, the subsystems are being powered on once a week for 10 minutes each time.
The team is now preparing for the entry, descent and landing phase, and surface operations. As part of the current cruise phase, the team will conduct 12 simulated mission rehearsals organized at the MBRSC ground station for surface operations before the rover’s lunar landing at the end of April.
The rehearsals will allow the engineering team to prepare their programs for execution after the landing while enabling different subsystem teams to synchronize their work.
The navigation stage for the HAKUTO-R Mission 1 lunar lander that holds the Rashid Rover includes planned deep space orbital control maneuvers and successfully targeting the first lunar orbit insertion.
During its mission, the rover will conduct numerous scientific tests on the surface of the moon that will contribute to making qualitative developments in the fields of science, communication technologies and robotics.
The impact of these developments will extend beyond the space sector into the wider national and global economy. The mission is funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE.
 

Beat the traffic: While Beirut politicians cling to motorcades, a European diplomat opts for a bike

Beat the traffic: While Beirut politicians cling to motorcades, a European diplomat opts for a bike
  • Hans Peter van der Woude, the Dutch ambassador to Lebanon, was praised for setting an example in a country facing a growing traffic crisis
  • He posted a photo on Twitter of himself and his bicycle, sparking an online debate and criticism of the government for failing to tackle transport problems
LONDON: While Lebanese politicians typically travel in multi-car motorcades, at least one European diplomat is beating the heavy Beirut traffic by getting on a bike.

In a message posted on Twitter on Thursday, Hans Peter van der Woude, the Dutch ambassador to Lebanon, posted a photo of himself wearing a helmet and standing next to an e-bike as he prepared to set off for a meeting.

The photo sparked an online debate about the country’s traffic problems, with many people praising him as an “example” for everyone to follow.

“Setting a great example. Drive safely,” one user wrote.

Another asked the envoy whether he feels safe cycling around the busy streets of the capital.

“I felt really comfortable on a bicycle in traffic,” van der Woude replied. “Just because drivers are not used to cyclists, they are more careful. One has to be vigilant though, like everyone in Lebanese traffic.”

He added that he completes his journeys really quickly compared with people in cars, who often get stuck in traffic jams.

Nasser Yassin, Lebanon’s environment minister, retweeted the envoy’s photo, thanked him and said the government backs the use of non-motorized transport options, also known as “soft mobility.”

“We are supporting initiatives that will promote soft mobility in Beirut and other cities; but we need to work more with municipalities and others to create the right environment for soft mobility in our cities,” he wrote.

However, the minister faced criticism from people who accused him of hypocrisy, given the lack of a government strategy to tackle Lebanon’s traffic problems.

One person wrote: “Mr. Nasser Yassin, in your government’s ministerial statement, you announced ‘the pursuit of a comprehensive transport plan and the adoption of a partnership mechanism between the public and private sectors.’ And you, with this tweet, are encouraging support for soft mobility initiatives. Can you tell us how and what you have accomplished or what you intend to accomplish … apart from tweeting on Twitter?”

In recent years, traffic congestion in Lebanon has increased as a result of the poor state of roads, the growing number of vehicles using them, and a flawed public-transport system. According to World Bank-affiliated Urban Transport Development Project, people in Lebanon spend an estimated average of 720 hours in vehicles each year.

Officials have promised to find solutions to the over-reliance on private vehicles in the country but have been accused of hypocrisy on the issue. In 2017, for example, the Lebanese government was criticized for purchasing, or receiving as grants and donations, an “excessively large number of vehicles” for use by ministries, departments, public institutions and municipalities.

The government was also accused of breaking laws and regulations by using money from the public purse to pay for maintenance, insurance, fuel and other expenses arising from the use of an estimated 12,000 government-owned vehicles.
 

