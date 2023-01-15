Fit of road rage captured on camera brings down Hong Kong gangster

Shakira song dissing former partner Pique breaks YouTube record

LONDON: A song by Shakira dissing her former partner, footballer Gerard Pique, has broken YouTube records for the most-watched Latin track.

The video for “Out of Your League” was viewed more than 63 million times in 24 hours.

In the song, the Colombian performer mocks Pique, saying in Spanish that she is “worth two 22-year-olds,” and compares the relationship to trading “a Ferrari for a (Renault) Twingo” and a “Rolex for a Casio.”

“I was out of your league, which is why you’re with someone just like you,” she sings, before inviting her gym-loving ex to spend a little time training his mind, too.

In the song, produced in collaboration with Argentine producer and DJ Bizarrap, the pop star also mentions her tax issue with Spanish authorities.

The 45-year-old performer is accused of failing to pay €14.5 million ($15.7 million) in income tax for the period she spent in Spain with Pique.

Shakira broke up with the former Barcelona player after an 11-year relationship during which the couple had two children.

The separation was announced in June 2022, but Shakira only opened up about the split in an emotional interview with Elle Magazine last September.

Pique has not officially responded to Shakira’s provocation, but on Friday the former Spanish international announced that the seven-a-side league he leads had struck a sponsorship deal with Casio.