You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi inflation rises 3.3% year-on-year in December 2022: GASTAT

Saudi inflation rises 3.3% year-on-year in December 2022: GASTAT

Update Saudi inflation rises 3.3% year-on-year in December 2022: GASTAT
The Kingdom’s consumer price index was primarily driven by the higher prices of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels which went up by 5.9 percent, (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zx5cf

Updated 20 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi inflation rises 3.3% year-on-year in December 2022: GASTAT

Saudi inflation rises 3.3% year-on-year in December 2022: GASTAT
Updated 20 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate rose by 3.3 percent in December 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, according to the latest report released by the Kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics.

The report noted that the rise in the Kingdom’s consumer price index was primarily driven by the higher prices of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels which went up by 5.9 percent, while food and beverage prices rose by 4.2 percent.

Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate in December is the highest since June 2021, when it hit 6.2 percent.

According to the report, housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuel prices were increased due to the rise in actual rentals for housing by 6.8 percent, which in turn was affected by the increase in apartment rental prices by 18.1 percent.

In November, the inflation rate in Saudi Arabia was 2.9 percent, while it stood at 3.1 percent and 3 percent in September and October respectively.

“Prices for housing were the main driver of the inflation rate in December 2022 due to their high relative importance in the Saudi consumer basket with a weight of 25.5 percent,” said GASTAT in the report.

The report further pointed out that transport prices in the Kingdom increased 4.1 percent year-on-year, mainly due to the increase in purchase of motor car prices by 5 percent.

Restaurant and hotel prices witnessed a 6.8 percent rise in December, driven by an increase in catering prices by 7 percent.

The report added that education prices in the Kingdom rose by 3.6 percent year-on-year as pre-primary and primary education fees soared by 5.9 percent.

Compared to November, housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuel prices rose by 0.9 percent, while transport prices and restaurant and hotel prices increased by 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, another report by GASTAT revealed that wholesale prices in the Kingdom increased by 3 percent in December compared to the same month in 2021, driven by a 7.5 percent rise in prices of food products, beverages, tobacco, and textiles.

According to the report, the wholesale prices decreased by 0.2 percent in December 2022 compared to November 2022, as a result of the decrease in the prices of agriculture and fishery products prices by 0.6 percent.

Topics: Inflation GASTAT Saudi Price

Related

Update Saudi industrial production index rises 8.6% in November 2022: GASTAT
Business & Economy
Saudi industrial production index rises 8.6% in November 2022: GASTAT
Saudi unemployment rises to 9.9% in Q3: GASTAT
Business & Economy
Saudi unemployment rises to 9.9% in Q3: GASTAT

US climate envoy Kerry outlines carbon offset initiative for developing nations

US climate envoy Kerry outlines carbon offset initiative for developing nations
Updated 21 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

US climate envoy Kerry outlines carbon offset initiative for developing nations

US climate envoy Kerry outlines carbon offset initiative for developing nations
Updated 21 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

ABU DHABI: US climate envoy John Kerry on Sunday outlined core principles for a "high-integrity" carbon offset plan meant to help developing nations speed their energy transition, and next steps including establishing a consultative group.

The Energy Transition Accelerator, first announced at last year's COP27 climate conference, is being developed by the US with the Bezos Earth Fund and the Rockefeller Foundation to mobilize private capital.

Kerry told the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi the aim was to create bankable deals to accelerate the reduction of emissions, stressing that the ETA was not a substitute for other funding sources and would be time-limited.

"We believe you can have high-integrity, accountable, transparent credit which will help us to be able to put some money on the table," he said, acknowledging widespread criticism of voluntary carbon offset schemes.

Such schemes, in which companies get emissions credits in return for channeling cash to poor countries that cut their carbon output, have often been riddled with fraud and double-counting.

"There are only two purposes for which we will allow someone to be able to buy a credit - one, to be closing down or transitioning existing fossil fuel facility that is providing power, and two, for the actual deployment of renewables that will replace current dirty sourcing," Kerry said.

He said ETA principles also called for a near-term, inclusive and comprehensive approach to deliver on broader sustainable development goals and support power sector-wide energy transition.

The Rockefeller Foundation on Sunday published a joint statement with a preliminary list of members of the ETA High-Level Consultative Group which Kerry said would provide a broad cross-section of input and would add more participants.

Topics: US enviromanment climate change

Oil Updates — Crude posts gain; Qatar, UAE ministers say gas needed for long time 

Oil Updates — Crude posts gain; Qatar, UAE ministers say gas needed for long time 
Updated 15 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

Oil Updates — Crude posts gain; Qatar, UAE ministers say gas needed for long time 

Oil Updates — Crude posts gain; Qatar, UAE ministers say gas needed for long time 
Updated 15 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Oil prices settled more than a dollar a barrel higher on Friday, notching their biggest weekly gains since October, as the US dollar dropped to a seven-month low and more indicators pointed toward growing demand from top oil importer China. 

Brent crude futures settled at $85.28 a barrel, up by $1.25, or 1.5 percent. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose for the seventh-straight session to settle at $79.86a barrel, up by $1.47, or 1.9 percent. 

Brent gained 8.6 percent this week, while WTI rose by 8.4 percent, recouping most of the previous week’s losses. 

Qatar, UAE energy ministers say gas will be needed for long time 

The world will need natural gas for a long time and more investment is required to ensure supply security and affordable prices during the global energy transition, energy ministers of Qatar and the UAE said on Saturday.

Saad Al-Kaabi, Qatari state minister for energy, told the Global Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi that gas “is not a transition fuel” but a destination fuel, adding it was unfair for some in the West to say African countries should not be drilling for oil and gas. 

UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei, speaking on the same panel, agreed that “for a very long time, gas will be there” and that while more renewable energy would be installed, more investment was needed in gas as a base load. 

Guyana’s oil exports double, with Europe taking half of cargo 

Guyana’s oil exports jumped 164 percent last year, boosted by growing output and demand for the newest Latin American oil producer’s light sweet crudes, particularly in Europe, where thirsty refiners ramped up imports to replace Russian supplies. 

Since a consortium led by Exxon Mobil began pumping in late 2019, Guyana’s shipments have soared, bringing the South American nation’s oil export income to $1.1 billion last year, according to official figures provided to Reuters. 

The government’s $1.1 billion share of oil revenue was up sharply from a combined $409 million in profit and royalties in 2021. High global prices pushed its take above the country’s initial revenue forecast of $958 million. 

Guyana, among the smallest and most underdeveloped nations in South America, plans to use its oil wealth to industrialize, adding a gas-fired power plant, new roads and solar energy projects. 

Following the startup of Exxon’s second floating production vessel last February, output ramped up and exports flowed as European refiners were searching for alternatives to Russian oil in the aftermath of the Ukraine invasion. 

Guyana is producing about 360,000 barrels per day of oil and aims to raise output to 1.64 million bpd by end of the decade. 

Guyana’s exports averaged 265,693 bpd last year, more than double the 100,645 bpd in 2021, according to shipping data from Refinitiv Eikon. Europe was the largest receiver, taking 49 percent of the cargo. Its volumes outpaced Asia, which had been the first destination previously, taking 34 percent last year. 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: Oil OPEC

Related

Oil Updates — Crude edges up; US says Russian oil revenues falling due to price cap
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude edges up; US says Russian oil revenues falling due to price cap
Oil Updates — Crude falls; Chevron’s first cargo of Venezuelan oil after license departs for US
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude falls; Chevron’s first cargo of Venezuelan oil after license departs for US

Sustainability and speed are key to fueling Saudi Arabia’s mining industry

Sustainability and speed are key to fueling Saudi Arabia’s mining industry
Updated 15 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

Sustainability and speed are key to fueling Saudi Arabia’s mining industry

Sustainability and speed are key to fueling Saudi Arabia’s mining industry
  • Saudi Arabia has successfully ventured into a new realm of opportunities, with the mining sector in particular
Updated 15 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: When Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan in 2016, skeptics were doubtful about how a nation which has been dependent on oil for several decades could diversify its economy successfully.

And now, seven years on, the Kingdom has successfully ventured into a new realm of opportunities, with the mining sector in particular proving to be one of the Kingdom’s growing hubs.

In this spirit, The Future Minerals Forum — which concluded in Riyadh on Jan. 12 — showcased the Kingdom’s ambitions in the mining sector and the way in which the mineral exploration industry is shaping up to become the third pillar of the country’s economy.

Ministers, industry experts, and think tanks representatives gathered to address ways to tackle challenges in the sector, including the crucial sustainability factor.

International participation to bring more investments to Saudi Arabia

The participation of over 200 speakers from various parts of the globe indicated that the Kingdom is moving in the right direction, especially after a new mining law improved the business environment in Saudi Arabia, along with the easing of the mining licensing procedure.

Paul Sullivan, lecturer at Johns Hopkins University and a senior associate fellow at King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies Energy and Environmental Security, told Arab News that the completion of the Forum with unprecedented international participation is expected to boost investments in the Kingdom’s mining sector.

“The Future Minerals Forum could act as a catalyst for greater investment in mining in Saudi Arabia. Hopefully, it could act to help create more effective legal and regulatory structures within Saudi Arabia also. But such things take time. Saudi Arabia has lots of potential for mining,” said Sullivan.

On Jan. 11, the second day of the Forum, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih talked about how Saudi Arabia is becoming the perfect destination for companies to come and operate in the mining sector.

“Saudi Arabia has brought together all of the necessary enablers in the mining sector. We have the energy solution, we have the location, we have the financing, and we have the best-in-class regulations across the world,” said Al-Falih. 

The Future Minerals Forum 2023 saw Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, sign an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to invest in mining globally. (SPA)

As if to underline the growing international reach of the Kingdom’s mining ambitions, the FMF saw Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, sign an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to invest in mining globally.

The mining firm — the largest in the Gulf region — also announced it has inked a deal to acquire a 9.9 percent stake in American minerals exploration and development firm Ivanhoe Electric and form a separate joint venture with Ivanhoe to explore and develop mining projects in Saudi Arabia.

Ma’aden signed another partnership agreement with Barrick Gold Limited, a subsidiary of Canada’s Barrick Gold Corp. Under the deal, a new limited liability company will be set up in Umm Ad Damar to accelerate mineral exploration activities in the Kingdom.

Sustainability in the mining sector

While critical minerals are necessary for a smooth transition to green energy, there are concerns about the environmental impact of mining.

“Saudi Arabia can become more sustainable and cleaner in many things, not just mining. Environmental and sustainability laws and regulations are important. Companies and mining will be sources of great externalities, such as pollution of the water, land, and air, without such regulations,” Sullivan told Arab News.

He added: “Saudi Arabia could benefit most from a successful and growing mining industry that minimizes externalities like pollution. It is good PR and it is good for Saudi Arabia’s people and their futures.”

Sullivan further noted that mining laws and regulations should be implemented in such a way that they will uphold the interests of the general public.

“There are some complex balances that need to be considered. Writing regulations and laws should also reflect the needs of the Saudi people, its leadership, and for the Saudis of the future, but also of the companies to allow sustainable, long-term, and effective mining to add to the future wealth of Saudi Arabia,” Sullivan added.

FASTFACT

The Future Minerals Forum — which concluded in Riyadh on Jan. 12 — showcased the Kingdom’s ambitions in the mining sector and the way in which the mineral exploration industry is shaping up to become the third pillar of the country’s economy.

In the Forum, industry leaders and top officials discussed the importance of sustainability, and Mike Henry, CEO of Australia-based mining firm BHP, said exploration of critical minerals should be accelerated to meet the energy transition goals over the next thirty years, as it is impossible to meet the rising demand if the world is moving at the current pace.

 “Over the next 30 years, in order to meet the needs of the energy transition, the world is going to need two times as much copper, four times as much nickel, two times as much steel and two times as much iron ore, as was needed over the past 30 years,” he added.

In a separate panel discussion, Suliman Al-Mazroua, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, said the Kingdom is not only trying to accelerate mining operations to catalyze energy transition but is also working on innovative practices to ensure sustainable operations in the mining sector.

“Saudi Arabia is on both sides; supply and demand. We contribute on the innovation side to achieve sustainability, and we also provide the world with more metals,” said Al-Mazroua.

Moving forward and beyond

The forum also witnessed knowledge sharing of innovative ideas which could reshape the way in which the mining industry is functioning.

In a panel discussion, Saline Water Conversion Corp. Governor Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Abdul-Karim said the mining industry will need to have a different structure moving forward as the world is witnessing rapid changes in an era of energy transition, digitalization and climate change.

Al-Abdul-Karim also noted that new mining companies will be able to find abundant resources from seawater if they have “the science, the reengineering and the economy-based structure” in place.

“By figuring out how we can extract precious salts and minerals from brine water, we will be able to secure the demand for the future,” he added.

As Saudi Arabia’s mining sector continues its accelerated growth, those involved in pushing it forward will be keen to show that speed will not come at the cost of sustainability.

Topics: FMS2023 sustainability Saudi mining industry

Related

Saudi infrastructure to play critical role in facilitating mining transformation, Future Minerals Forum hears
Business & Economy
Saudi infrastructure to play critical role in facilitating mining transformation, Future Minerals Forum hears
Exclusive Private sector appetite shows opportunities in growing Saudi mining industry: NIDLP CEO video
Business & Economy
Private sector appetite shows opportunities in growing Saudi mining industry: NIDLP CEO

Powerful technologies ushering in new risks and opportunities

Powerful technologies ushering in new risks and opportunities
Updated 14 January 2023
Reina Takla

Powerful technologies ushering in new risks and opportunities

Powerful technologies ushering in new risks and opportunities
  • 90% of organizations in the Kingdom have fast-tracked their digital transformation programs over the past year
Updated 14 January 2023
Reina Takla

RIYADH: Digital transformation is seen as a critical business driver for economic growth in Saudi Arabia as 90 percent of organizations in the Kingdom have fast-tracked their digital transformation programs over the past year, according to a study done by Dell.

“This is compared to the global benchmark of 80 percent, suggesting that organizations across the region have shifted their digital transformation programs into high gear,” Rola Dagher, global channel chief of Dell Technologies, told Arab News in an exclusive interview.

She attributed this to “powerful technologies,” including artificial intelligence, machine learning, 5G, storage and cloud which are ushering in new and competitive risks and opportunities.

“Modernizing infrastructure, migrating to multi-cloud, building connected workforces, securing critical assets and more are all elements that will lay the groundwork for a successful digital future.”

The Dell executive pointed out that the company’s goal is to give customers the freedom to scale resources in ways that work best for them, “so they can quickly respond to changes while focusing more on their business needs.”

This comes as Dell Technologies Digital Transformation Index study found that there is an as-a-Service awakening, with more than six in 10 Saudi firms believing aaS would enable their organizations to be more agile, seamless and cost-effective.

However, Dagher cautioned that talent scarcity is a concern for the tech industry and its customers.

“Making sure that you have the right people with the right talents and skills to meet the needs of the future will be a challenge for Saudi Arabia and across the globe,” she said.

Dagher reiterated that keeping partners trained and up-to-date on the latest technologies is one way to ensure that their talented teams remain at the forefront of innovation. 

Making sure that you have the right people with the right talents and skills to meet the needs of the future will be a challenge for Saudi Arabia and across the globe.

Rola Dagher, Dell Technologies global channel chief

“This, in turn, helps alleviate any talent scarcity their customers may have, allowing them to focus on allocating their resources to other strategic initiatives,” she explained.

Dagher pointed out that Dell’s partners have deep knowledge of their customers and understand what they need to keep their doors open and their businesses running. “In turn, our partners work with Dell Technologies to craft and deliver the right solutions when and where our customers need them the most,” she said.

Digital evolution

Having been present in Saudi Arabia for more than 20 years, the Dell executive insisted that the Kingdom is a priority market for them.

The company is focused on supporting the Kingdom on its diversifying journey under the Vision 2030 program and working closely with the public and private sectors to bring this vision to the forefront through its end-to-end solutions.

“As the region upgrades to smart and digital infrastructures, it will prompt new models of business and services and act as a driver of economic momentum,” Dagher said.

She added: “This digital evolution will open broad spaces for new services as well as consumption in a variety of industries, elevating organizations and helping them become more resilient in the face of transformation.”

FASTFACT

The company is focused on supporting the Kingdom on its diversifying journey under the Vision 2030 program and working closely with the public and private sectors to bring this vision to the forefront through its end-to-end solutions.

Dell Technologies which provides comprehensive hardware and software solutions, including platforms, she said, is ready for emerging technologies such as 5G, Edge, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

From Dell workstations to Dell PowerEdge Servers to Dell PowerScale Storage and more, Dagher stressed that their “state-of-the-art technologies enable every organization to have access to the transformative power of artificial intelligence/machine learning and deep learning and more.”

Fostering Saudi talent

Dagher reiterated Dell’s commitment to making real transformations for organizations in Saudi Arabia as the company has been instrumental in supporting its customers to innovate for their digital futures.

According to Breakthrough, a Dell Technologies commissioned study, 72 percent of Saudi employees are keen to upskill themselves to focus on more strategic opportunities within their organization.

“Investing in local talents is a key priority and we support the Saudi government initiatives in training Saudi nationals and equipping them with the skills they need to join the future workforce,” said Dagher.

She added: “Through our Academic Alliance Program, we partner with over 15 universities to offer curriculum-led IT training. We also have our own local graduate hiring program where we train and hire fresh graduates every year.”

Emerging technologies

With the current macro-economic trends impacting business and technology, she said customers want to ensure they are making the right technology investment and that their investments last longer and deliver solid returns.

“We have the capabilities, solutions and people to help our customers, whether they want to control expenses with an aaS solution, protect themselves from cyber threats, or supplement their IT department,” Dagher added.

She went on to say that “customers are increasingly doing business with companies committed to delivering positive impact for people and our planet while driving long-term value for all stakeholders. Environmental, social and governance is not a ‘nice to do’ but a ‘must do’.”

In fact, Dell is seeing that 95 percent of its customers include ESG criteria in their requests for proposals and bid requests.

“Our partner community is uniquely positioned to deliver solutions that address both customer’s IT needs and create a positive impact on humankind and the planet,” Dagher explained.

She added: “Through our Partner Program, partners can leverage our ESG strategy, pillars, and goals of advancing sustainability, cultivating inclusion, transforming lives and upholding ethics and data privacy to deliver greater impact to their customers and their communities.”

Key tech trends

Talking of top tech trends for this year, Dagher said, “Innovation will continue to be a driving force in technology, taking us to new and exciting heights.”

“There are so many exciting new frontiers ahead of us, with everything aaS continuing to expand, artificial intelligence and machine learning, 5G and Edge solutions,” she continued.

Dell has accelerated its innovation engine and wants to make sure its partners are ready to join them on this journey.

“I believe that aaS will continue to grow in importance for the channel and our customers,” Dagher said.

“It provides flexibility and growth which is especially important for companies who want to grow their business and are also concerned about rising costs,” she summed up.

Topics: digital transformation Dell Technologies

Related

Digital transformation spending to top $74bn a year by 2026 across region: IDC forecast
Business & Economy
Digital transformation spending to top $74bn a year by 2026 across region: IDC forecast
Majority of Saudi executives worry workers’ transformation concerns are underestimated: Dell survey
Business & Economy
Majority of Saudi executives worry workers’ transformation concerns are underestimated: Dell survey

Upswing in fundraising across MENA region

Upswing in fundraising across MENA region
Updated 14 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

Upswing in fundraising across MENA region

Upswing in fundraising across MENA region
  • KSA-based DAAL takes part in $5 million seed funding round
Updated 14 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia-based venture capital DAAL has participated in a $5 million seed funding round for Mexico-based proptech platform Pulppo alongside one of the leading accelerators in the world, Y Combinator.

Founded in 2021, Pulppo offers a platform for property brokers to boost their sales by providing them with tools to manage everything from property appraisals to visits.

“In 2022, the company allied with 30 real estate brokerages in Mexico, who have seen year-on-year growth of between 50 and 60 percent in the first three months of activity after the alliance,” Matias Gath, co-founder of Pulppo, said in a statement.

The company plans to reduce the period of selling a home in Latin America from 12 months to just 90 days using its unique tools.

“DAAL is always looking for outstanding companies that disrupt the market and add value to their space. Not only we found that in Pulppo but we also found an enabler that focuses on the human element and eases things for them,” said Abdulrahman AlQahtani, DAAL’s CEO.

KarmSolar secures $3m for its second solar grid

Egypt-based cleantech company KarmSolar secured $3 million in debt financing from HSBC bank to develop its Farfara Solar Grid.

Established in 2011, KarmSolar provides several sectors with renewable energy as part of its target to enlarge the private clean energy market. 

Founded in 2021, Pulppo offers a platform for property brokers to boost their sales. (Supplied)

“The kickoff of the Farafra Solar Grid enables us to achieve our vision of extending affordable, reliable solar energy to relatively inaccessible parts of the country,” Ahmed Zahran, KarmSolar’s co-founder and CEO, said.

The project aims to provide 60 percent solar penetration with a goal to reach 100 percent in three years.

“It is very refreshing to see institutions like HSBC willing to focus their efforts and trust towards investing in nonconventional projects like the Farafra Solar Grid,” Zahran added.

REM People partners with US asset management firm

The UAE-headquartered artificial intelligence-tech company REM People secured a partnership with US-based Ethos Asset Management through a $12 million investment.

Founded in 2015, REM People provides an AI-powered retail analytics and management solution in more than 50 countries.

“We intend to accelerate the scaling of our AI-based technology by investing these funds in AI-focused research and development activities, in our international expansion, in launching new products, as well as helping to establish a marketplace that provides one-stop retail analytics services for global consumer packaged goods companies and retailers,” Bulent Peker, CEO of REM People, said.

The company aims to expand its international network to 24 offices as well as reward its employees with bonuses by providing 10 percent of the company in employee stock option programs.

Healthtech platform At Home Doc raises $1.9m

Qatari healthtech platform At Home Doc raised $1.9 million in a pre-series A funding round led by Elaj Group investment arm Tawasol Holding.

Established in 2015, At Home Doc provides medical services on demand and at home through its online platform.

“Parties have a common interest to formulate a joint venture between Elaj and At Home and assign a workforce to execute the framework for the potential collaboration. The potential collaboration is to pilot operations in the Saudi market,” said Hesham Elfeshawy, At Home Doc CEO.

The company will accelerate its all-inclusive healthcare expansion of homecare services as well as at-home lab services for all Saudi and non-Saudi employees and their families in the private sector.

KSA’s Foodics inks partnership with France’s Partoo

Saudi Arabia-based leading cloud restaurant management company Foodics announced a partnership with France-based SaaS company Partoo to link the Kingdom and France’s food and beverage sector.

Through the partnership, the two companies will serve over 350,000 brands and offer the Middle East and North Africa’s F&B sector a unique digital management tool that cements restaurant relationships with clients.

“At Partoo, we make sure a brand’s customer journey starts with their business discoverability. Together with Foodics, we look forward to helping MENA restaurants increase their visibility online,” Rahul Chauhan, head of partnership at Partoo, said.

Recognized as a fintech company by the Saudi Central Bank, Foodics provides restaurants and cafes with a complete management solution infused with digital payments as it processed over 6 billion orders through its platform.

Founded in 2014, Partoo provides a SaaS platform to help businesses get closer to their clients.

Topics: Start-up of the Week DAAL fundraising

Related

Saudi startups kick off 2023 with fresh funding rounds
Business & Economy
Saudi startups kick off 2023 with fresh funding rounds
Special US streaming app Fireside to light up Middle East’s media landscape
Business & Economy
US streaming app Fireside to light up Middle East’s media landscape

Latest updates

Elon Musk’s Ancient Egypt tweet lands him invite from tourism official
Elon Musk’s Ancient Egypt tweet lands him invite from tourism official
US climate envoy Kerry outlines carbon offset initiative for developing nations
US climate envoy Kerry outlines carbon offset initiative for developing nations
Morant, Grizzlies beat Pacers 130-112, run streak to 9
Morant, Grizzlies beat Pacers 130-112, run streak to 9
At least 40 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in five years
At least 40 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in five years
Georgina Rodriguez supports Ronaldo as he trains for Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr debut
Georgina Rodriguez supports Ronaldo as he trains for Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr debut

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.