RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry expressed on Sunday the Kingdom’s solidarity with the Philippines after flooding in the country since the start of January has caused death, injury, and people going missing.
At least 27 people have died in storms across the Philippines since the start of the year, authorities said on Sunday. A further 11 people were reported injured and three are missing.
Forecasters warned of continued heavy rains in the disaster-prone country.
Heavy downpours and flooding have plagued the nation’s southern and central islands since the Christmas weekend, forcing hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.
The country’s state weather forecaster PAGASA warned of heavy rains over the Bicol peninsula and Quezon province in the southern tip of the main island of Luzon.
The ministry also expressed the Kingdom’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of victims and to the government and people of the Philippines. It wished a speedy recovery for the injured and that the missing are found safe and sound.
Saudi Arabia expresses solidarity with Philippines after flooding causes death and injury
https://arab.news/ykh7w
