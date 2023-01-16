DUBAI: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) delivered kidney dialysis supplies to the Artficial Kidney Center in Al-Sheher General Hospital in Yemen’s Hadramout.
The move comes as part of KSRelief’s efforts to aid patients with kidney failure in the war-torn country, wrote state agency SPA.
The relief center also sent hemodialysis supplies to Fatima Babtain Medical Centers for Renal Failure Patients Care in Wadi Hadramout.
Meanwhile, 250 food vouchers were distributed by KSRelief members to Palestinian refugees in Jordan’s Hittin camp.
The aim is to enhance food security among host communities and refugee families outside camps in Jordan, SPA reported.
KSRelief continues relief efforts in Yemen, Jordan
- KSRelief delivers supplies to aid patients with kidney failure in the war-torn country
