Oil Updates — Crude dips amid high optimism; Russian oil shipped to Asia in Chinese supertankers  

Oil Updates — Crude dips amid high optimism; Russian oil shipped to Asia in Chinese supertankers  
Brent crude fell 61 cents, or 0.72 percent, to $84.67 a barrel by 08.15 a.m. Saudi time. (Shutterstock)
Updated 1 min 7 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — Crude dips amid high optimism; Russian oil shipped to Asia in Chinese supertankers  

Oil Updates — Crude dips amid high optimism; Russian oil shipped to Asia in Chinese supertankers  
Updated 1 min 7 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil prices dipped in early Asian trade on Monday, but held close to the highest levels since the start of the year on optimism that China’s reopening will lift fuel demand at the world’s top crude importer. 

Brent crude fell 61 cents, or 0.72 percent, to $84.67 a barrel by 08.15 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $79.34 a barrel, down 52 cents, or 0.65 percent, amid thin trade during a US public holiday. 

Both contracts rose more than 8 percent last week, the biggest weekly gain since October, after China’s crude imports rose 4 percent year-on-year in December while Lunar New Year travel brightens the outlook for transportation fuels. 

Climate activists protest over big oil hijacking debate ahead of WEF 

Climate activists protested in Davos on Sunday against the role of big oil firms at this week’s World Economic Forum, saying they were hijacking the climate debate. 

Major energy firms including BP, Chevron and Saudi Aramco are among the 1,500 business leaders gathering for the annual meeting in the Swiss resort, where global threats including climate change are on the agenda. 

“We are demanding concrete and real climate action,” said Nicolas Siegrist, the 26-year-old organizer of the protest who also heads the Young Socialists party in Switzerland. 

The annual meeting of global business and political leaders officially opens in Davos on Monday. 

“They will be in the same room with state leaders and they will push for their interests,” Siegrist said of the involvement of energy companies at the WEF meeting. 

The oil and gas industry has said that it needs to be part of the energy transition as fossil fuels will continue to play a major role in the world’s energy mix as countries shift to low-carbon economies. 

More than a hundred protesters gathered in a snowy Davos square chanted, “change your diet for the climate, eat the rich,” while some booed oil firms cited during a speech. 

“I know some of the companies are involved in alternatives but I think governments with their subsidies, have to skew the field in favor of alternative energy,” Heather Smith, a member of the 99 percent organization. 

Smith was holding a sign saying “Stop Rosebank,” a North Sea oil and gas field she is campaigning to halt plans for. 

Rising interest rates have made it harder for renewable energy developments to attract financing, giving traditional players with deep pockets a competitive advantage. 

“There is still too much money to be made from fossil fuel investments,” she added. 

Russian oil shipped to Asia in Chinese supertankers amid ship shortage 

At least four Chinese-owned supertankers are shipping Russian Urals crude to China, according to trading sources and tracking data, as Moscow seeks vessels for exports after a Group of Seven oil price cap restricted the use of Western cargo services and insurance. 

China, the world’s top oil importer, has continued buying Russian oil despite Western sanctions after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping launched what they called a no-limit partnership before the war in Ukraine. 

The sources said a fifth supertanker, or very large crude carrier, was shipping crude to India, which like China has continued buying Russian oil sold at a discount as many Western buyers turn to other suppliers. 

All five shipments were scheduled between Dec. 22 and Jan. 23, according to the sources and Eikon ship tracking data.

The G7 price cap introduced in December allows countries outside the EU to import seaborne Russian oil but it prohibits shipping, insurance and re-insurance companies from handling Russian crude cargoes unless sold for below the $60 cap. 

“With Urals prices well below the price cap, the business of buying and trading Urals is essentially legitimate,” said an executive with a Chinese firm involved in the shipments. 

As the US and its allies tried to choke off Moscow’s energy revenues to limit its ability to fund the Ukraine war, Russia quickly diverted oil exports from Europe last year, mainly to Asia. 

The longer voyages, heavy discounts and record-high freight rates ate into profits but the use of supertankers on the Asian routes may now cut shipping costs. 

The Russian energy and transport ministries declined to comment. China’s Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for comment, although Beijing has previously called the Western sanctions on Russia illegal. 

Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said at a press briefing on Thursday that India would buy oil from wherever it could secure the cheapest price. 

Industry sources say Indian refiners are securing a discount of $15-$20 per barrel on Russian oil on a delivered basis compared to Brent. 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia China

UAE, US form bilateral expert group to lead clean energy partnership

UAE, US form bilateral expert group to lead clean energy partnership
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

UAE, US form bilateral expert group to lead clean energy partnership

UAE, US form bilateral expert group to lead clean energy partnership
  • Expert group will meet monthly to provide guidance on four strategic pillars
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: During Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, UAE and US officials announced the formation of an expert group to govern the Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (PACE). 

The bilateral body will be led by UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber and US Special Coordinator for International Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein, and will include representatives from both countries’ private sectors and governments. 

PACE, which was launched in November 2022, aims to catalyze $100 billion in financing, investment and other support, as well as to deploy 100 gigawatts of clean energy by 2035. It will cover a wide range of established and emerging technologies and will have a broad impact on both developed and developing economies. 

Members of the group will meet monthly to provide guidance on the four strategic pillars of clean energy innovation, deployment and supply chains, carbon and methane management, nuclear energy, industrial and transportation decarbonization, and climate change. 

“Already one of the world’s largest renewable energy investors and developers, the UAE is joining forces with the US under PACE to supercharge a just energy transition, enhance energy security and demonstrate that climate action can unlock economic opportunities,” Al-Jaber said. 

“As the international community prepares to take stock of global climate progress at COP28 in the UAE, this multi-sectoral partnership is a transformative step to advance mitigation and adaptation through the pragmatic investment and deployment of clean energy projects across the US, UAE and emerging economies around the world. We are confident that this partnership will provide a new model of cooperation that unites global efforts on the path to COP28 toward achieving meaningful progress,” he said.

UAE and US officials announced on Sunday that $20 billion will be set aside to fund 15 new gigawatts of clean and renewable energy projects in the US by 2035, led by Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy firm Masdar and US private investors.

Topics: clean energy UAE US Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Abu Dhabi’s Masdar signs memorandum with Dutch companies to develop green hydrogen supply chain

Abu Dhabi’s Masdar signs memorandum with Dutch companies to develop green hydrogen supply chain
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s Masdar signs memorandum with Dutch companies to develop green hydrogen supply chain

Abu Dhabi’s Masdar signs memorandum with Dutch companies to develop green hydrogen supply chain
  • Product will be directed to key European sectors via continent’s fourth-largest port
  • Agreement reflects countries’ commitment to exploring energy solutions, says UAE minister
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Renewable energy firm Masdar of Abu Dhabi has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Port of Amsterdam, SkyNRG, Evos, and Zenith Energy that aims to develop a green hydrogen supply chain between the UAE and the capital of the Netherlands, the Emirates News Agency reported on Sunday.

The parties are to work together to establish the chain, with production in Abu Dhabi and exports via the Port of Amsterdam, which is Europe’s fourth largest.

The exported green hydrogen will be directed to key European sectors such as sustainable aviation fuel, steelmaking, and shipping.

The parties will also examine various hydrogen transportation methods, with a particular emphasis on liquid organic carriers and liquid hydrogen. 

The agreement was signed by Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi; Port of Amsterdam Managing Director Gert-Jan Nieuwenhuizen; SkyNRG Chief Development Officer Maarten van Dijk; Evos Business Development Manager Bart van der Meer; and Zenith Energy Managing Director Ellen Ruhotas.

This deal was completed in the presence of UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber, and Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra.

Al-Jaber said: “This agreement builds upon the existing relationship between the UAE and the Netherlands, and demonstrates our mutual commitment to exploring low and zero-carbon energy solutions.

“The UAE aims to play a central role in the emerging green hydrogen economy, and this partnership with the Port of Amsterdam and associated players in the green hydrogen space would help position Abu Dhabi as a key hub.”

Al Ramahi said: “Masdar believes green hydrogen to be a promising energy source for ‘hard-to-abate’ sectors in support of global decarbonisation, which is why we launched our dedicated green hydrogen business last month.

“We are pleased to partner with Port of Amsterdam, SkyNRG, Evos Amsterdam, and Zenith Energy to leverage our synergies in the fuel and logistics sectors to see how green hydrogen can help us achieve our shared goals for decarbonisation and sustainable economic growth.”

Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water by electrolysis, producing oxygen and hydrogen.

Hydrogen will be an essential component of a net-zero energy system and will play an important role in decarbonizing sectors that are difficult to electrify, such as heavy industry and long-distance transportation, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.  

The global green hydrogen market is expected to reach $72 billion by 2030, while PricewaterhouseCoopers has estimated that hydrogen demand is expected to range between 150 million and 500 million tons per year by 2050. 

Masdar announced its new shareholding structure and green hydrogen business unit in December, with the goal of achieving production of 1 million tons annually by 2030.

It signed several agreements in the same month with leading Egyptian state-backed organizations to cooperate in the development of green hydrogen production plants in the country, targeting an annual output of up to 480,000 tons. 

 

Topics: Masdar

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index sheds 0.16% amid lingering uncertainties 

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index sheds 0.16% amid lingering uncertainties 
Updated 15 January 2023
Nirmal Menon

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index sheds 0.16% amid lingering uncertainties 

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index sheds 0.16% amid lingering uncertainties 
Updated 15 January 2023
Nirmal Menon

RIYADH: Saudi stocks frazzled on Sunday as the benchmark index closed 17 points lower — or 0.16 percent — at 10,726.87, without any redeeming factors on the horizon ahead of the earnings season.  

At 10:58 a.m., the Tadawul All Share Index touched 10,808.05; from there, it was an uninspired ride down the hill. 

The index could not even sustain Thursday’s momentum when it closed 1.27 percent higher, following recovering oil prices and reassuring US inflation data, resulting in a blip of confidence. 

“At the end of last week, the US markets received some support after the decline in inflation levels and optimism about the Federal Reserve slowing down interest rate hikes, while oil prices rose in light of expectations that demand from China would rise after easing down restrictions related to COVID-19,” Raed Mohamed Diab, vice president of investment strategy and research of Kuwait-based Kamco Invest, told Arab News. 

He added: “Despite that, the Saudi market stabilized at the same levels as last week, as it seems that there is some caution regarding the investment climate and waiting for brighter signs.” 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index fell 0.19 percent to close at 1,491.66, the parallel market Nomu mustered a 0.7 percent increase to close at 19,367.21. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Sunday dropped 32 percent to SR3.5 billion ($930 million) from Thursday’s SR5.2 billion, with 133 stocks of the listed 223 declining and 79 advancing. 

“The Saudi market stabilized with minimal change in the performance of the sectors,” said Diab. 

Additionally, stock markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council region on Sunday mirrored a mixed response as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain gained marginally while Kuwait, Qatar and Muscat inched lower.  

On the announcement front, Al Rajhi Bank informed the stock exchange on Sunday that its board of directors has recommended a 12.5 percent cash dividend, or SR1.25 per share, after deducting zakat, doling out SR5 billion for 2022. The bank’s share price, however, fell 0.1 percent to SR77.80. 

The subscription to Albilad MSCI US Tech exchange-traded fund also commenced on Tadawul on Jan. 12, with the offering period to last for 30 business days, ending on Feb. 22. 

The minimum amount to commence the fund operations is SR10 million. If the amount is not collected during the initial public offering period, the fund manager will return the subscription amounts to the unitholders.  

Meanwhile, Saudi Chemical Holding Co., on Jan. 15, signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding, through its subsidiary, Saudi Chemical Co. Ltd., with Orica Mining Services Portugal for technical cooperation on the localization of ammonium nitrate and nitric acid production. 

As part of the MoU, a project to localize the ammonium nitrate and nitric acid industry will be set up to be the first of its kind in the region, besides introducing modern technologies in the mining sector. The share price of SCC fell 0.37 percent to close at SR27. 

On Sunday, Naseej for Technology Co. also announced that it won a project from the Ministry of Education worth SR56.99 million, including value-added tax.  

The project includes providing the Saudi Digital Library with access to the available digital information resources, the company said in a statement on Tadawul. 

Topics: TASI NOMU stocks Saudi Arabia

UAE launched 11 clean energy projects worth $43bn in 2022: Suhail Al Mazrouei 

UAE launched 11 clean energy projects worth $43bn in 2022: Suhail Al Mazrouei 
Updated 15 January 2023
WAM

UAE launched 11 clean energy projects worth $43bn in 2022: Suhail Al Mazrouei 

UAE launched 11 clean energy projects worth $43bn in 2022: Suhail Al Mazrouei 
Updated 15 January 2023
WAM

RIYADH: The UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy projects worth 159 billion dirhams ($43 billion) in 2022, said Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.  

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency WAM, Al Mazrouei said that the UAE’s clean energy production in 2021 totaled 7,035.75 megawatts, while highlighting the launch of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.  

He said the country’s first unified energy strategy aims to integrate the renewable and clean energy mix to achieve “a balance between economic needs and climate goals,” in addition to reducing dependency on other fuel sources over the next three decades. 

In order to ensure the renewable energy sector's sustainability, the minister added that the UAE has adopted the latest innovations that drive the path of sustainable development, noting that the UAE was among the first countries to ratify the Paris Agreement. 

He revealed that his ministry established the features of the energy sector's future for the upcoming 50 years, by revising the National Energy Strategy 2050, drafting the National Hydrogen Strategy, and relying on the achievements already accomplished over the past five decades. 

Clean energy’s contribution to the country’s energy mix in 2021 reached 19.63 percent while the contribution of renewable energy reached 12 percent, and the contribution of peaceful nuclear energy reached 7.55 percent, according to the minister. 

Acknowledging that the global turmoil in energy supplies has created challenges related to energy security, Al Mazrouei said this will, therefore, lead to a focus on using the lowest-priced resources available locally, with an increase in exports in the non-oil sector from the UAE. 

The minister stressed that UAE has considerable potential in the field of solar power, adding that the low cost of solar power will enhance the country’s energy security and its competitiveness, in addition to playing a key role in achieving carbon neutrality.  

He noted that the rise of renewables requires transportation upgrades and investment in storage technologies to reliably meet energy requirements. 

Speaking about the performance of international oil markets in 2023, Al Mazrouei pointed out several related factors that will drive prices in 2023, such as the end of China’s zero-COVID policy, the US decision to refill the Strategic Oil Reserve, the sanctions imposed on Russian seaborne oil products, and ongoing global inflation. 

He stressed that the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant is a leading innovative energy project in the process of energy transition. Once fully operational, he added its four reactors will offset 22.4 million tons of carbon emissions, the main cause of climate change, annually. 

Topics: UAE clean energy

Saudi Industry and Mineral ministry signs MoU with DGDA to regulate mining business

Saudi Industry and Mineral ministry signs MoU with DGDA to regulate mining business
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Industry and Mineral ministry signs MoU with DGDA to regulate mining business

Saudi Industry and Mineral ministry signs MoU with DGDA to regulate mining business
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the Diriyah Gate Development Authority have signed a memorandum of understanding to regulate the country’s mining businesses, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Under the MoU, both parties will enhance cooperation in all common fields that serve the various sectors related to regulating mining works in the Kingdom.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Affairs Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer, as well as the CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority Gerard Inzerillo, on the sidelines of the second edition of the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh.

The new MoU comes in line with the ministry’s efforts aimed at preserving the natural resources in the Kingdom and maximizing their utilization, SPA reported, citing the Undersecretary of the MIMR for Mining Services Saleh Al-Aqili.

Cooperation and coordination between both parties are crucial to ensure that the exploitation of mineral ores meets the desired results, Al-Aqili added.

Both the MIMR and the Diriyah Gate Development Authority will work to develop mechanisms to help monitor violations within the supervisory scope of the authority, he explained.

When it comes to the relevant regulations, both parties will search for the best ways to apply them as required to achieve common goals and to identify the areas of licenses that fall within the scope of supervision, SPA reported, citing the head of the municipal affairs and urban planning sector of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority Ahmed Al-Sharif.

Both parties will also be sharing the relevant data and studies, including exchanging geotechnical and geophysical data and studies, to locate quarries to obtain the necessary materials for building the authority's projects of a unique urban character.

Currently, the Kingdom is processing 145 exploration license applications sent in by foreign companies, according to the analysis.

According to geological surveys dating back 80 years, the Kingdom is thought to have an estimated reserve of untapped mining potential valued at $1.3 trillion.

However, with the prices of valuable minerals rising, especially gold, copper and zinc, the true value of the Kingdom’s current mineral wealth could be double that figure, CEO of the Saudi Geological Survey Abdullah Al-Shamrani said in September 2022.

Topics: Saudi Mining MoU

