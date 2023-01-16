You are here

UAE In-Focus — US, UAE allocate $20bn to fund 15 GW of clean energy projects  
The UAE and the US have announced the allocation of $20 billion to fund 15 GW of renewable energy projects. (Shutterstock)
REEM WALID 

REEM WALID 

RIYADH: The UAE and the US have announced the allocation of $20 billion to fund 15 GW of renewable energy projects before 2035, Emirates news agency WAM reported. 

Led by UAE-government-owned renewable energy company Masdar as well as a consortium of US private investors, the investment is divided into $7 billion in private sector cash equity and $13 billion in US debt financing. 

UAE, India green interconnection deal 

The UAE and India are close to sealing a major deal on a renewable electricity grid link between both countries, Reuters reported, citing India's Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh. 

According to Singh, the deal is just awaiting final approvals; however, a proper time frame is yet to be disclosed. 

The deal comes under the initiative titled “One Sun, One World, One Grid” which has been jointly created by a group of countries in an attempt to propel green energy networks. 

Emirates further expands operations to China 

UAE-based airlines Emirates is set to further expand its operations in China as COVID-19 entry-related restrictions slowly ease off, Trade Arabia reported. 

The airline’s plans to ramp up operations in China aim to boost connectivity with its gateways Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Beijing. 

Dubai price rises to further slow in 2023 

Dubai property prices are projected to rise by 5 percent in 2023, after surging 11 percent in 2022, reflecting yet another slowdown from the 21 percent climb captured in 2021, Reuters reported, citing group managing director of Betterhomes Richard Waind. 

“Higher interest rates haven't removed the underlying demand. But they are certainly having an impact on people's willingness and ability to pay more for properties," said Waind. 

This comes as Dubai recorded over a 60 percent increase in total units sold in 2022, according to one of the city’s biggest real estate consultancies. 

“We’re obviously less exposed to interest rates here through the prevalence of cash purchases. So, in the UK and the US, cash purchases are somewhere between 20 and 40 percent of all transactions. Over here, it's roughly 70 percent,” he explained. 

Topics: UAE US energy renewables Investment

Saudi Arabia's flynas eyes expansion with new units in two more countries: Report

Saudi Arabia’s flynas eyes expansion with new units in two more countries: Report
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian low-coast air carrier flynas is eyeing to expand its global presence by opening new units in two countries, according to a report.  

The airline’s move comes in line with its goal to become the Middle East’s largest discount airline and one of the five biggest globally, Bloomberg reported citing a company statement. 

The report further noted that flynas would seek Air Operator Certificates in two unidentified countries, in an attempt to double its scale of operations.   

Saudi Arabia is pumping billions of dollars into the aviation sector, as tourism is set to be one of the main pillars of its economy in the future. This comes as the Kingdom is steadily diversifying its revenue in line with the goals outlined under Vision 2030.  

The Riyadh-based airline is looking to play part in the Kingdom’s aviation push, with a plan to expand its existing fleet to 250 while also adding widebody models such as the Boeing 787 and Airbus SE A350 to its existing array of narrowbody carriers.   

Earlier in January, flynas revealed that it doubled its annual growth in operation and performance during 2022, as passengers increased by 91 percent to 8.7 million, flights by 45 percent to 66,000 and seat capacity by 46 percent. 

“The annual results confirm the progress in the company’s strategic plan with receiving of 8 new Airbus A320neo and joining 2 Airbus A330 aircraft, which will contribute to serving the pilgrims and Umrah performers as well as expanding to new markets,” Bander Almohanna, CEO and managing director of flynas, said in a press statement. 

Some of the key initiatives of the Kingdom’s National Aviation Strategy include opening a new airport in Riyadh and launching a new airline to cater to the increased demand.  

Both the airport and the airline will be owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund which holds $607 billion worth of assets under management, according to data from the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute.  

Saudi Arabia’s National Aviation Strategy aims to increase air connectivity to 250 destinations, reaching 330 million passengers, and double air cargo capacity to 4.5 million tons by 2030.   

Topics: Flynas low cost airline Saudi aviation

Oil Updates — Crude dips amid high optimism; Russian oil shipped to Asia in Chinese supertankers  

Oil Updates — Crude dips amid high optimism; Russian oil shipped to Asia in Chinese supertankers  
ARAB NEWS 

ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil prices dipped in early Asian trade on Monday, but held close to the highest levels since the start of the year on optimism that China’s reopening will lift fuel demand at the world’s top crude importer. 

Brent crude fell 61 cents, or 0.72 percent, to $84.67 a barrel by 08.15 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $79.34 a barrel, down 52 cents, or 0.65 percent, amid thin trade during a US public holiday. 

Both contracts rose more than 8 percent last week, the biggest weekly gain since October, after China’s crude imports rose 4 percent year-on-year in December while Lunar New Year travel brightens the outlook for transportation fuels. 

Climate activists protest over big oil hijacking debate ahead of WEF 

Climate activists protested in Davos on Sunday against the role of big oil firms at this week’s World Economic Forum, saying they were hijacking the climate debate. 

Major energy firms including BP, Chevron and Saudi Aramco are among the 1,500 business leaders gathering for the annual meeting in the Swiss resort, where global threats including climate change are on the agenda. 

“We are demanding concrete and real climate action,” said Nicolas Siegrist, the 26-year-old organizer of the protest who also heads the Young Socialists party in Switzerland. 

The annual meeting of global business and political leaders officially opens in Davos on Monday. 

“They will be in the same room with state leaders and they will push for their interests,” Siegrist said of the involvement of energy companies at the WEF meeting. 

The oil and gas industry has said that it needs to be part of the energy transition as fossil fuels will continue to play a major role in the world’s energy mix as countries shift to low-carbon economies. 

More than a hundred protesters gathered in a snowy Davos square chanted, “change your diet for the climate, eat the rich,” while some booed oil firms cited during a speech. 

“I know some of the companies are involved in alternatives but I think governments with their subsidies, have to skew the field in favor of alternative energy,” Heather Smith, a member of the 99 percent organization. 

Smith was holding a sign saying “Stop Rosebank,” a North Sea oil and gas field she is campaigning to halt plans for. 

Rising interest rates have made it harder for renewable energy developments to attract financing, giving traditional players with deep pockets a competitive advantage. 

“There is still too much money to be made from fossil fuel investments,” she added. 

Russian oil shipped to Asia in Chinese supertankers amid ship shortage 

At least four Chinese-owned supertankers are shipping Russian Urals crude to China, according to trading sources and tracking data, as Moscow seeks vessels for exports after a Group of Seven oil price cap restricted the use of Western cargo services and insurance. 

China, the world’s top oil importer, has continued buying Russian oil despite Western sanctions after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping launched what they called a no-limit partnership before the war in Ukraine. 

The sources said a fifth supertanker, or very large crude carrier, was shipping crude to India, which like China has continued buying Russian oil sold at a discount as many Western buyers turn to other suppliers. 

All five shipments were scheduled between Dec. 22 and Jan. 23, according to the sources and Eikon ship tracking data.

The G7 price cap introduced in December allows countries outside the EU to import seaborne Russian oil but it prohibits shipping, insurance and re-insurance companies from handling Russian crude cargoes unless sold for below the $60 cap. 

“With Urals prices well below the price cap, the business of buying and trading Urals is essentially legitimate,” said an executive with a Chinese firm involved in the shipments. 

As the US and its allies tried to choke off Moscow’s energy revenues to limit its ability to fund the Ukraine war, Russia quickly diverted oil exports from Europe last year, mainly to Asia. 

The longer voyages, heavy discounts and record-high freight rates ate into profits but the use of supertankers on the Asian routes may now cut shipping costs. 

The Russian energy and transport ministries declined to comment. China’s Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for comment, although Beijing has previously called the Western sanctions on Russia illegal. 

Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said at a press briefing on Thursday that India would buy oil from wherever it could secure the cheapest price. 

Industry sources say Indian refiners are securing a discount of $15-$20 per barrel on Russian oil on a delivered basis compared to Brent. 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia China

UAE, US form bilateral expert group to lead clean energy partnership

UAE, US form bilateral expert group to lead clean energy partnership
Arab News

Arab News

ABU DHABI: During Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, UAE and US officials announced the formation of an expert group to govern the Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (PACE). 

The bilateral body will be led by UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber and US Special Coordinator for International Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein, and will include representatives from both countries’ private sectors and governments. 

PACE, which was launched in November 2022, aims to catalyze $100 billion in financing, investment and other support, as well as to deploy 100 gigawatts of clean energy by 2035. It will cover a wide range of established and emerging technologies and will have a broad impact on both developed and developing economies. 

Members of the group will meet monthly to provide guidance on the four strategic pillars of clean energy innovation, deployment and supply chains, carbon and methane management, nuclear energy, industrial and transportation decarbonization, and climate change. 

“Already one of the world’s largest renewable energy investors and developers, the UAE is joining forces with the US under PACE to supercharge a just energy transition, enhance energy security and demonstrate that climate action can unlock economic opportunities,” Al-Jaber said. 

“As the international community prepares to take stock of global climate progress at COP28 in the UAE, this multi-sectoral partnership is a transformative step to advance mitigation and adaptation through the pragmatic investment and deployment of clean energy projects across the US, UAE and emerging economies around the world. We are confident that this partnership will provide a new model of cooperation that unites global efforts on the path to COP28 toward achieving meaningful progress,” he said.

UAE and US officials announced on Sunday that $20 billion will be set aside to fund 15 new gigawatts of clean and renewable energy projects in the US by 2035, led by Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy firm Masdar and US private investors.

Topics: clean energy UAE US Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Abu Dhabi's Masdar signs memorandum with Dutch companies to develop green hydrogen supply chain

Abu Dhabi’s Masdar signs memorandum with Dutch companies to develop green hydrogen supply chain
Arab News

Arab News

ABU DHABI: Renewable energy firm Masdar of Abu Dhabi has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Port of Amsterdam, SkyNRG, Evos, and Zenith Energy that aims to develop a green hydrogen supply chain between the UAE and the capital of the Netherlands, the Emirates News Agency reported on Sunday.

The parties are to work together to establish the chain, with production in Abu Dhabi and exports via the Port of Amsterdam, which is Europe’s fourth largest.

The exported green hydrogen will be directed to key European sectors such as sustainable aviation fuel, steelmaking, and shipping.

The parties will also examine various hydrogen transportation methods, with a particular emphasis on liquid organic carriers and liquid hydrogen. 

The agreement was signed by Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi; Port of Amsterdam Managing Director Gert-Jan Nieuwenhuizen; SkyNRG Chief Development Officer Maarten van Dijk; Evos Business Development Manager Bart van der Meer; and Zenith Energy Managing Director Ellen Ruhotas.

This deal was completed in the presence of UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber, and Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra.

Al-Jaber said: “This agreement builds upon the existing relationship between the UAE and the Netherlands, and demonstrates our mutual commitment to exploring low and zero-carbon energy solutions.

“The UAE aims to play a central role in the emerging green hydrogen economy, and this partnership with the Port of Amsterdam and associated players in the green hydrogen space would help position Abu Dhabi as a key hub.”

Al Ramahi said: “Masdar believes green hydrogen to be a promising energy source for ‘hard-to-abate’ sectors in support of global decarbonisation, which is why we launched our dedicated green hydrogen business last month.

“We are pleased to partner with Port of Amsterdam, SkyNRG, Evos Amsterdam, and Zenith Energy to leverage our synergies in the fuel and logistics sectors to see how green hydrogen can help us achieve our shared goals for decarbonisation and sustainable economic growth.”

Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water by electrolysis, producing oxygen and hydrogen.

Hydrogen will be an essential component of a net-zero energy system and will play an important role in decarbonizing sectors that are difficult to electrify, such as heavy industry and long-distance transportation, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.  

The global green hydrogen market is expected to reach $72 billion by 2030, while PricewaterhouseCoopers has estimated that hydrogen demand is expected to range between 150 million and 500 million tons per year by 2050. 

Masdar announced its new shareholding structure and green hydrogen business unit in December, with the goal of achieving production of 1 million tons annually by 2030.

It signed several agreements in the same month with leading Egyptian state-backed organizations to cooperate in the development of green hydrogen production plants in the country, targeting an annual output of up to 480,000 tons. 

 

Topics: Masdar

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index sheds 0.16% amid lingering uncertainties 

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index sheds 0.16% amid lingering uncertainties 
Nirmal Menon

Nirmal Menon

RIYADH: Saudi stocks frazzled on Sunday as the benchmark index closed 17 points lower — or 0.16 percent — at 10,726.87, without any redeeming factors on the horizon ahead of the earnings season.  

At 10:58 a.m., the Tadawul All Share Index touched 10,808.05; from there, it was an uninspired ride down the hill. 

The index could not even sustain Thursday’s momentum when it closed 1.27 percent higher, following recovering oil prices and reassuring US inflation data, resulting in a blip of confidence. 

“At the end of last week, the US markets received some support after the decline in inflation levels and optimism about the Federal Reserve slowing down interest rate hikes, while oil prices rose in light of expectations that demand from China would rise after easing down restrictions related to COVID-19,” Raed Mohamed Diab, vice president of investment strategy and research of Kuwait-based Kamco Invest, told Arab News. 

He added: “Despite that, the Saudi market stabilized at the same levels as last week, as it seems that there is some caution regarding the investment climate and waiting for brighter signs.” 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index fell 0.19 percent to close at 1,491.66, the parallel market Nomu mustered a 0.7 percent increase to close at 19,367.21. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Sunday dropped 32 percent to SR3.5 billion ($930 million) from Thursday’s SR5.2 billion, with 133 stocks of the listed 223 declining and 79 advancing. 

“The Saudi market stabilized with minimal change in the performance of the sectors,” said Diab. 

Additionally, stock markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council region on Sunday mirrored a mixed response as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain gained marginally while Kuwait, Qatar and Muscat inched lower.  

On the announcement front, Al Rajhi Bank informed the stock exchange on Sunday that its board of directors has recommended a 12.5 percent cash dividend, or SR1.25 per share, after deducting zakat, doling out SR5 billion for 2022. The bank’s share price, however, fell 0.1 percent to SR77.80. 

The subscription to Albilad MSCI US Tech exchange-traded fund also commenced on Tadawul on Jan. 12, with the offering period to last for 30 business days, ending on Feb. 22. 

The minimum amount to commence the fund operations is SR10 million. If the amount is not collected during the initial public offering period, the fund manager will return the subscription amounts to the unitholders.  

Meanwhile, Saudi Chemical Holding Co., on Jan. 15, signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding, through its subsidiary, Saudi Chemical Co. Ltd., with Orica Mining Services Portugal for technical cooperation on the localization of ammonium nitrate and nitric acid production. 

As part of the MoU, a project to localize the ammonium nitrate and nitric acid industry will be set up to be the first of its kind in the region, besides introducing modern technologies in the mining sector. The share price of SCC fell 0.37 percent to close at SR27. 

On Sunday, Naseej for Technology Co. also announced that it won a project from the Ministry of Education worth SR56.99 million, including value-added tax.  

The project includes providing the Saudi Digital Library with access to the available digital information resources, the company said in a statement on Tadawul. 

Topics: TASI NOMU stocks Saudi Arabia

