You are here

  • Home
  • Kremlin says Russian missiles did not target residential building in Dnipro

Kremlin says Russian missiles did not target residential building in Dnipro

Kremlin says Russian missiles did not target residential building in Dnipro
Emergency personnel work at the site where an apartment block was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine Jan. 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5hs3p

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Kremlin says Russian missiles did not target residential building in Dnipro

Kremlin says Russian missiles did not target residential building in Dnipro
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian forces did not target residential buildings in its missile strike against Ukraine, two days after a Russian missile hit an apartment complex in Dnipro, in an attack that Kyiv says killed more than 30 civilians
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the “situation” in Dnipro was the result of Ukrainian counter-missiles and air defense.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Related

Update 21 killed in latest Russian missile attack targeting civilians in Ukraine
World
21 killed in latest Russian missile attack targeting civilians in Ukraine
Russia produces first nuclear warheads for Poseidon super torpedo — TASS
World
Russia produces first nuclear warheads for Poseidon super torpedo — TASS

UK immigration minister accused of declaring ‘open season’ on Albanians

UK immigration minister accused of declaring ‘open season’ on Albanians
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

UK immigration minister accused of declaring ‘open season’ on Albanians

UK immigration minister accused of declaring ‘open season’ on Albanians
  • Authorities working ‘round the clock’ to deport illegal migrants: Robert Jenrick
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: UK Minister for Immigration Robert Jenrick has been accused of “shamefully” declaring “open season” on Albanians after publishing a video outlining attempts to detain illegal migrants from the Balkan country, The Times reported.

The clip, released on Jan. 13, showed Jenrick at a UK Home Office removal center inspecting a weekly deportation flight to the Albanian capital Tirana.

In the video, he said: “I’ve been meeting the fantastic staff who are working round the clock to find the Albanians, to detain them, to put them onto coaches, to take them to the airport, and get them back to Tirana.”

In response to the clip, Albanian Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Olta Xhacka accused Jenrick of using inflammatory language to “lynch” Albanians and said he was “shamefully” vote-seeking.

“Shocked beyond words to hear a minister of state in charge of immigration use such language for some more miserable votes,” she added.

The video was a “verbal lynching of a whole nation in language that sounds like the minister is declaring open season on Albanians,” Xhacka said.

She further described Jenrick’s comments as “a shameful singling out of a community from a minister of a great democracy that brings back horrifying memories with an unbearable brutality.”

The row follows fresh attempts by the UK to curb the numbers of Albanian migrants arriving on British shores, with more than 13,000 crossing the English Channel last year.

In late 2022, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak launched a bilateral deal with Albania to allow the fast-track return of migrants to Tirana within 31 days of their arrival in the UK.

But the deportation featured in Jenrick’s video was not part of the fast-track scheme, which has yet to be put into action.

In response to Xhacka’s criticism, a UK government spokesperson said: “We value our Albanian community in the UK and continue to welcome Albanians who travel here legally and contribute significantly to British society.

“However last year we saw large numbers of Albanians risking their lives and making dangerous and unnecessary journeys to the UK through illegal means, and this is placing further strain on our asylum system.”

Topics: Britain UK

Related

Riot police stand guard near a building thought to be an anti-capitalist squat in central London. (AFP file photo)
World
UK seeks stronger powers to stop disruptive protests

Italy catches fugitive Mafia boss Messina Denaro

Italy catches fugitive Mafia boss Messina Denaro
Updated 47 min 3 sec ago
AFP

Italy catches fugitive Mafia boss Messina Denaro

Italy catches fugitive Mafia boss Messina Denaro
Updated 47 min 3 sec ago
AFP

ROME: Italian anti-mafia police caught fugitive Sicilian godfather Matteo Messina Denaro on Monday, ending a 30-year manhunt for Italy’s most wanted mobster.
A former trigger man who once reportedly boasted he could “fill a cemetery” with his victims, the 60-year-old Denaro is believed to have become the “boss of bosses” following the death of Salvatore “The Beast” Riina in November 2022.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Messina Denaro was the “most significant” mafia boss and his arrest in his native Sicily was a “great victory” for the state in its war against organized crime.
The mobster was nabbed “inside a sanitary structure in Palermo, where he had gone for therapeutic treatment,” special operations commander Pasquale Angelosanto said in a video statement released by the police.
Messina Denaro had been number one on Italy’s most-wanted list but the only known photo of him dated back to the early 1990s.
He is suspected to have been behind the 1993 bombings in Rome, Milan and Florence that killed 10 people, just months after Cosa Nostra murdered anti-mafia judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino in similar attacks.
In 2015, police discovered he was communicating with his closest collaborators via the pizzini system, where tiny, folded paper notes were left under a rock at a farm in Sicily.

Topics: Italy

Royals gather for funeral of Greece’s last king Constantine

Royals gather for funeral of Greece’s last king Constantine
Updated 16 January 2023
AFP

Royals gather for funeral of Greece’s last king Constantine

Royals gather for funeral of Greece’s last king Constantine
Updated 16 January 2023
AFP

ATHENS: The funeral of Greece's last king, Constantine II, will take place on Monday with a host of European royalty expected to descend on Athens for the service.
The ceremony will see royals from Britain, Denmark, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Spain pay their respects to the former monarch, who died on Tuesday aged 82.
But there has been controversy in Greece over the funeral arrangements.
Constantine was a divisive figure in the country’s history and the government has decided not to grant him the honour of a state funeral.
The private service begins at noon at the Athens Metropolitan Cathedral, with almost 200 guests expected.
The entire royal family of Spain, Denmark's Queen Margrethe II and Crown Prince Frederik, the Swedish royal family, the king and queen of the Netherlands, Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri, Norway's Crown Prince Haakon, and Monaco's Prince Albert II are set to attend.
The British Crown will be represented by Princess Anne, daughter of the late queen Elizabeth II. King Charles III, cousin of the former Greek king, and Constantine's godson Prince William are not expected to join her.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will not attend the funeral.
The Greek government will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister Panagiotis Pikrammenos and Culture and Sports Minister Lina Mendoni.


Constantine’s body will lie from 6:00 am (0800 GMT) to 10:00 am so members of the public can pay their respects.
Hundreds of people lined up in front of the cathedral early on Monday.
But many Greeks feel either indifference or resentment towards the former king.
The last member of a century-long dynasty, Constantine had reigned for just three years when a brutal army dictatorship seized control of the country in 1967.
Declassified US diplomatic cables say Constantine may have been mulling martial law himself prior to the coup.
Nearly eight months after the junta seized power, Constantine organised a military counter-coup that failed.
He fled to Rome with the rest of the royal family, and later to London.
The junta abolished the monarchy in 1973, and Greeks voted not to restore the royal family after the restoration of democracy in 1974.
Later locked in a bitter property dispute with the Greek state, Constantine had his Greek citizenship revoked in 1994.
The ex-king returned to Greece in 2013, selling the 9,500-square-foot (880-square-metre) London mansion where his family had lived for four decades.


The day after Constantine's death in a private Athens hospital, the prime minister announced the funeral would be held privately.
Mitsotakis insisted on Saturday it was the right decision, stressing that the former king was the leader of the “Kingdom of Greece, which no longer exists”.
He said history “will judge Constantine fairly and harshly”.
“I am embarrassed every time colleagues from abroad ask me why the former king is not buried with honours of a head of state while having been a head of state,” journalist and royals expert Christos Zampounis told ERT TV on Sunday, echoing wider criticism of the Greek government's decision.
After the funeral service, Constantine's body will be transferred to the royal tombs in Tatoi, about 29 kilometres (18 miles) north of Athens.
Most members of the former royal family are buried at the former royal summer palace at Tatoi, including the dynasty's Danish-born founder George I.
Constantine was married to Anne-Marie -- sister to Denmark's Queen Margrethe -- and they had five children.
As crown prince, he won a sailing gold medal in the 1960 Rome Olympics and was an honorary member of the International Olympic Committee.
kan/yap/lcm/pvh/gil

Topics: Greece

Russia, Belarus launch joint air force drills

Russia, Belarus launch joint air force drills
Updated 16 January 2023
AFP

Russia, Belarus launch joint air force drills

Russia, Belarus launch joint air force drills
Updated 16 January 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Belarus said Monday that joint air force drills with Russia began on its territory, amid concerns Minsk was being dragged into the Ukraine conflict to fight alongside Moscow.
Minsk’s defense ministry said “joint tactical flight drills of aviation units” from Belarus and Russia had started.
The drills will last until February 1, the ministry said earlier.
“The main goal of the exercise is to increase operational compatibility in the joint performance of combat training missions,” the ministry said in a statement.
All military airfields in Belarus will be involved in the drills, Minsk has said.
The ministry added that the exercises will involve training in aerial reconnaissance, joint patrolling of the state border, tactical air assault landing, the delivery of goods and evacuation of wounded.
Officials have described the drills as defensive.
“The exercise is purely defensive in nature,” Pavel Muraveyko, first deputy state secretary of Belarus’s Security Council, said in remarks carried Sunday by the defense ministry’s Telegram channel.
He added that the situation on Belarus’s border with Ukraine was “not very calm” but Minsk is ready for “any provocative actions” from Kyiv.
President Alexander Lukashenko has insisted that he will not send Belarusian troops into Ukraine.
Belarus allowed Russia — its main political ally and chief creditor — to use Belarusian territory as a launching pad for its Ukraine offensive.
In October, Minsk said it was establishing a joint regional force with Moscow with several thousand Russian servicemen arriving to the country.

Topics: Russia belarus Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia produces first nuclear warheads for Poseidon super torpedo — TASS

Russia produces first nuclear warheads for Poseidon super torpedo — TASS
Updated 16 January 2023
Reuters

Russia produces first nuclear warheads for Poseidon super torpedo — TASS

Russia produces first nuclear warheads for Poseidon super torpedo — TASS
  • Putin said the range of the torpedo would be unlimited and that it could operate at extreme depths
Updated 16 January 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia has produced the first nuclear warheads for the Poseidon super torpedoes to be deployed on the Belgorod nuclear submarine, TASS reported on Monday, citing an unidentified defense source.
“The first Poseidon ammunition loads have been manufactured, and the Belgorod submarine will receive them in the near future,” TASS quoted the source as saying.
President Vladimir Putin first announced what would become known as Poseidon in 2018, saying it was a fundamentally new type of strategic nuclear weapon with its own nuclear power source.
In the 2018 speech, Putin said the range of the torpedo would be unlimited and that it could operate at extreme depths at a speed many times that of any submarine or other torpedoes.
“They are very low noise, have high maneuverability and are practically indestructible for the enemy. There is no weapon that can counter them in the world today,” Putin said.

Topics: Russia

Related

Oil Updates — Crude dips amid high optimism; Russian oil shipped to Asia in Chinese supertankers  
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude dips amid high optimism; Russian oil shipped to Asia in Chinese supertankers  
Zelensky warns Russian people over their ‘cowardly silence’ as Putin claims battlefield success
World
Zelensky warns Russian people over their ‘cowardly silence’ as Putin claims battlefield success

Latest updates

Kremlin says Russian missiles did not target residential building in Dnipro
Kremlin says Russian missiles did not target residential building in Dnipro
UAE In-Focus — US, UAE allocate $20bn to fund 15 GW of clean energy projects  
UAE In-Focus — US, UAE allocate $20bn to fund 15 GW of clean energy projects  
UK immigration minister accused of declaring ‘open season’ on Albanians
UK immigration minister accused of declaring ‘open season’ on Albanians
Cargo ship from Ukraine grounded in Bosphorus strait, traffic halted
Cargo ship from Ukraine grounded in Bosphorus strait, traffic halted
Saudi Arabia’s flynas eyes expansion with new units in two more countries: Report
Saudi Arabia’s flynas eyes expansion with new units in two more countries: Report

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.